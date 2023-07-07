A map showing the location of Vibes Cafe 76 1/2 62nd PlView gallery

Vibes Cafe 76 1/2 62nd Pl

review star

No reviews yet

76 1/2 62nd Pl

Long Beach, CA 90803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

TABLE BITES

house cheese blend topped with soyrizo and cilantro served with toasted sourdough or made-to-order tortilla chips.

BRUSSEL SPROUTS | GF

$14.00

roasted brussel sprouts tossed in garlic herb butter, capers, balsamic and lemon juice, topped with freshly shaved parmesan.

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER | GF

$14.00

roasted cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce, topped with shaved parmesan and chives.

CHIPS & GUAC | GF

$13.00

made-to-order and topped with queso fresco and cilantro

HOUSE CEVICHE | GF

$16.00

citrus-marinated shrimp, tomato, red onion, cucumber, cilantro and jalapeño topped with avo and served with made-to-order tortilla chips.

SOUP OF THE DAY | GF | V

$9.00

TRUFFLE CHEESE FRIES | GF

$12.00

crispy fries tossed in white truffle oil, topped with white cheddar cheese sauce, shaved parmesan and chives.

QUESO DIP

$13.00

house cheese blend topped with soyrizo and cilantro. served with toasted sourdough or made-to-order tortilla chips.

COOL & CRISP

BLUE BOWL | GF | V

$14.00

blue algae powder, mango, banana, pineapple, almond milk, passion fruit purée, topped with strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, chia and granola

CAESAR SALAD

$15.00

baby gem lettuce, caesar dressing, shaved parmesan and crouton crumbles. chicken (6) shrimp (6)

OG TACOS | GF

yellow corn tortillas, cabbage slaw, pickled onions, house salsa and avo

BUNCH OF BRUNCH

BEACHIN’ BAGEL

$16.00

everything bagel stacked high with a sunny-side egg, choice of soyrizo or bacon, avo, cheese, hashbrowns and Duke’s mayo

SO CAL BRUNCH BOWL | GF | V

$19.00

all vegan and gluten free with fluffy scrambled eggs, soyrizo, melted mozzarella cheese over roasted sweet potato, spinach and mushrooms topped with pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa*

AVO SMASH TARTINE

$15.00

organic country loaf, avo mash, heirloom tomatoes, poached egg.

SHREDDER’S BOWL | GF

$17.00

bed of hashbrowns, scrambled eggs, white cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa*, topped with salmon lox

PENINSULA PLATE

$14.00

bacon or sausage, two eggs, hashbrowns and toast

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$16.00

scrambled eggs, choice of bacon, sausage or soyrizo, hashbrowns, white cheddar cheese, pico de gallo and tomatillo salsa* rolled in a flour tortilla

BREAKFAST TACOS | GF

$15.00

blue corn tortillas topped with crema, roasted sweet potatoes, sunny-side eggs, pico, tomatillo salsa*, toasted walnuts and fennel fronds.

CHILAQUILES | GF

$13.00

made-to-order tortilla chips pan roasted in tomatillo* or chipotle salsa, crema, queso fresco, cilantro, sunny-side egg.

BAGEL & LOX

$17.00

choice of everything or plain bagel, cream cheese, salmon, lox, tomato, cucumber, pickled onions and capers.

THE SWEETS

two thick stacked pancakes, house whip, our famous bourbon berry syrup and powdered sugar.

DRUNKIN’ BERRY PANCAKES

$15.00

two thick-stacked pancakes, house whip, our famous bourbon berry syrup and powdered sugar.

FRENCH TOAST

$16.00

overnight-soaked brioche loaf topped with roasted walnuts, house-made whip, vermont maple syrup,* powdered sugar.

YOGURT & BERRIES

$13.00

vanilla yogurt parfait topped with fresh berries and granola.

BURGERS, SANDOS & MORE

CLASSIC BURGER

$16.00

seeded brioche bun, ground beef, american cheese, baby gem lettuce, tomato and small fry.

HOUSE BURGER

$17.00

seeded brioche bun, ground beef, american cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, white cheddar cheese sauce and small fry

TOMATO SANDWICH

$14.00

toasted sourdough, roasted pine nuts, fennel fronds, balsamic brushed heirloom tomatoes, basil, whole mozzarella and Duke's mayo.

CHICKEN WRAP

$17.00

grilled chicken breast, white cheddar cheese, house slaw, pickled onions, buffalo ranch, avo, pico de gallo, rolled in a hand-made tortilla.

HOT CHICKEN SANDO

$17.00

seeded brioche bun, fried chicken, house pickles, house slaw, paprika aioli, jalapeño spread and small fry.

PORTOBELLO SANDWICH

$15.00

marinated portobellos, red onion, heirloom tomato, cucumber, arugula, ricotta and house-made pesto served on organic country loaf.

PIZZA

BREAKFAST PIZZA

$20.00

marinara, prosciutto, three sunny-side eggs, fresno chiles, mozzarella and parmesan

SALMON CAVIAR PIZZA

$27.00

crema, goat cheese, red onion, chives, dill, basil, smoked salmon and caviar

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$19.00

marinara, pepperoni, mozzarella and parmesan cheese

CHEESE PIZZA

$16.00

PESTO RICOTTA PIZZA

$18.00

house pesto, ricotta, mozzarella and mushrooms

MARGHERITA PIZZA

$18.00

house marinara, mozzarella, topped with a balsamic sylvetta arugula and basil salad

ON THE SIDE

fries

$6.00

hashbrowns

$4.00

toast

$3.50

toasted bagel

$7.00

sausage links

$5.00

bacon

$5.00

avocado

$4.00

fresh fruit

$5.00

eggs

$4.00

vegan eggs

$6.00

side salad

$8.00

ranch

$0.50

PASTRIES

DONUTS

$3.75

MUFFINS

$3.75

COOKIES

$2.00

CAKE

$3.75

BISCOTTI

$1.75

N/A BEV

COOL SIPS

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

CALYPSO LEMONADE

$4.50

IZZE SPARKLING BLACKBERRY

$4.00

IZZE SPARKLING GRAPEFRUIT

$4.00

MARTINELLI'S GOLD MEDAL APPLE JUICE

MELA WATERMELON WATER ORIGINAL

$7.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PELLEGRINO MINERAL WATER

$4.00

PERRIER

$4.00

POPPI PREBIOTIC SODA GINGER LIME

$4.50

POPPI PREBIOTIC SODA ORANGE

$4.50

POPPI PREBIOTIC SODA RASPBERRY ROSE

$4.50

SODA POP

$4.00

STILLWATER

$2.00

TOPO CHICO MINERAL WATER

$3.50

VIVE ORGANIC IMMUNITY SHOT

$3.50

WHALEBIRD KOMBUCHA

$6.00

dry-hopped pamplemousse (a French-style grapefruit with hints of seasonal hops). tastes like biting into a piece of ripe grapefruit.

TEA

LOOSE LEAF

$4.00

MATCHA

$4.00

no milk

PEP IN YOUR STEP

ALKALINE COLD BREW

$6.00

AMERICANO

$3.00

CAPPUCCINO

$4.00

COLD BREW

$4.00

CORTADO

$4.00

ESPRESSO

$3.50

FILTER COFFEE

$3.50+

FLAT WHITE

$4.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

LATTE

$5.00

LONG BLACK

$4.00

MOCHA

$6.00

POUR OVER

$4.50

RED EYE

$4.50

VANILLA LATTE

$5.50

HOUSE SPECIALS

CHAI LATTE

$6.00

prana sticky chai lightly sweetened with agave.

GOLDEN LATTE

$5.00

caffeine free, turmeric and ginger blend latte, with detoxifying ingredients. the perfect wellness alternative. served hot.

HIBISCUS LATTE

$6.50

House simple syrup made from dried rose petals and organic hibiscus tea leaves poured over two shots of espresso and milk.

HONEY BUN

$5.50

two shots of espresso pulled over golden honey, cinnamon and steamed milk.

LAVENDER VANILLA LATTE

$6.50

house-made lavender and vanilla simple syrup over two shots of espresso and milk.

MATCHA LATTE

$6.00

100% organic ceremonial matcha tea. lightly sweetened with our vanilla syrup. served hot or iced.

CARAMEL LATTE

$5.50

COCKTAILS

FROZÉ YOU SAW ON THE GRAM

$13.00

bev, grapefruit juice, simple syrup, blanco tequila.

STRAWBERRY SPRITZ

$13.00

amass faerie fizz botanical, house-made strawberry and rosemary simple syrup, topped with brut champagne.

KOMBUCHARITA

$14.00

seasonal kombucha, tequila, house-made lavendar simple syrup with a tajin rim.

MIMOSA FLIGHT

$18.00

classic oj, lavendar, rose hibiscus, strawberry.

VIBES MIMOSA

$9.00

house brut and choice of oj or grapefruit juice.

HOUSE PINK SANGRIA

$12.00

chilled with freshly muddled blackberries, blueberries & strawberries

BLOODY MARY / MARIA

$13.00

choice of vodka or tequila, bloody mix mild, garnished with house pickles, charred jalapeño, stuffed blue cheese olive and bacon.

IRISH COFFEE

$11.00

coffee, rum, chocolate and steamed milk of choice. for the strong coffee lover.

BOOZY HOT CHOCOLATE

$12.00

hot chocolate, choice of milk, mint and rum

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$13.00

seasonal espresso blend, cream, chocolate and vodka shaken and served in a martini glass. jazzed like a vodka redbull but fancy.

ORGANIC WINE

WINES BTG

OBVIOUS WINES | SAUV BLANC | GL

$11.00

bright & crisp | loire valley, france

OBVIOUS WINES | ROSÉ | GL

$11.00

N6 simply rosé | méditérranée, france

THE HUNTSMAN | CABERNET | GL

$11.00

columbia valley | washington

WINES BTB

OBVIOUS WINES | SAUV BLANC | BTL

$40.00

OBVIOUS WINES | ROSÉ | BTL

$39.00

THE HUNTSMAN | CABERNET | BTL

$37.00

VINOVORE | PET NAT ROSÉ | BTL

$41.00

electric lightning | ravenna, italy

VINOVORE | FAMOSO | BTL

$19.00

desert nights | ravenna, italy

STANFORD | BTL

$32.00

BOTTLES & CANS

AMASS BOTANICAL SELTZER

$8.00

BEV BLANC

$9.00

BEV GLITZ

$9.00

BEV GRIS

$9.00

BEV ROSÉ

$9.00

HEINEKEN

$7.00

MAD TASTY UNICORN TEARS

$7.00

MAD TASTY WATERMELON KIWI

$7.00

MODERN TIMES NITRO COLD BREW

$5.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

SABÉ LONDON G&T

$9.00

SABÉ MARGARITA

$9.00

SABÉ MOJITO

$9.00

SABÉ MOSCOW MULE

$9.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$7.00

MERCHANDISE

Sweatshirt

$30.00

Shirt

$25.00

Bucket Hat

$25.00

Orange Hat

$20.00

Chapstick

$1.00

Vibes Sunscreen

$1.00

Koozie

$1.00

Common Room Espresso Beans

$1.00

Common Room Coffee Beans

$1.00

SNACKS

PACKAGED SNACKS

POCKET'S CHOCOLATES VIETNAMESE COFFEE

$3.50

POCKET'S CHOCOLATES MANGO YUZU

$3.50

MYRACLE KITCHEN ORIGINAL COCONUT BYTES

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

76 1/2 62nd Pl, Long Beach, CA 90803

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Boathouse on the Bay
orange starNo Reviews
190 Marina Dr Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
KC Branaghans - 5734 E 2nd St.
orange starNo Reviews
5734 E 2nd St. Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Small Cafe, Naples
orange star4.1 • 330
5656 E 2nd St Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Kihon - Naples Island
orange starNo Reviews
5662 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Michael's On Naples
orange starNo Reviews
5620 E 2nd St Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Michaels Market - 5616 E. 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
5616 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

The Breakfast Bar - Atlantic Ave
orange star4.1 • 6,889
70 Atlantic Ave Long Beach, CA 90802
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
orange star4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
La Parolaccia Osteria Italiana
orange star4.5 • 3,204
2945 E Broadway Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurantnext
The Social List - Long Beach
orange star4.2 • 3,036
2105 E 4th St Long Beach, CA 90814
View restaurantnext
Baja Sonora - Clark Ave
orange star4.4 • 3,025
2940 Clark Ave Long Beach, CA 90815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Seal Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bellflower
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (7 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Cypress
review star
No reviews yet
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston