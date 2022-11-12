Restaurant header imageView gallery

VIBES GOURMET BURGERS

2,327 Reviews

$$

25 S MAIN ST

Concord, NH 03301

Order Again

Popular Items

Primary Burger
Concord's Own
Malibu

Burgers

Primary Burger

$8.99

Choice of patty, on brioche bun with your choice of toppings

Concord's Own

$11.99

Applewood smoked bacon, Vermont cheddar, sliced fresh apple, crisp lettuce, NH maple syrup

Malibu

$11.99

Sliced avocado, chipotle mayo, baby arugula leaves, fresh herbed goat cheese

Lone Star

$11.99

BBQ sauce, crispy onion rings, fresh lettuce, smoked gouda

Chop House

$11.99

Sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, fresh tomato, baby romaine lettuce. creamy blue cheese spread

Godfather

$11.99

Grilled peppers & onions, sweet Italian sausage, provolone cheese, drizzle of sriracha

The Unusual

$11.99

Applewood smoked bacon, Vermont cheddar, sliced fresh apple, crisp lettuce, pickled jalapenos, and whipped peanut butter

Memphis

$11.99

Sweet onion, sliced pickles, BBQ pulled pork, smoked gouda cheese

Burger of the Month

$11.99

Sandwiches and Entrees

Vibes Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.99

Crispy and golden chicken, french fries and choice of dipping sauce

BLT

$9.99

Applewood smoked bacon, crisp green leaf lettuce, ripe tomatoes and mayo

BBQ Pulled Pork

$9.99

Hand shredded pork, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, sliced pickles

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Two brioche buns loaded with oodles of melting american cheese

Italian Sausage

$9.49

Sweet Italian sausage, sauteed onions & peppers, long brioche roll

Doggin It

$8.99

Quarter pound all beef dog, served on a long brioche bun with choice of toppings

Specialty Fries

Vibes Poutine

$9.99

Fresh mozzarella curds, rich demi-glace, sliced green onions

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$9.99

Applewood smoked bacon, house made cheddar cheese sauce, sliced green onions

Pulled Pork Fries

$9.99

Hand shredded pork, BBQ sauce, smoked gouda cheese

Fries & Sides

All Natural French Fries

$4.99+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99+

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$4.99+

Crispy Fried Green Beans

$4.99+

Veggie Burger Bites

$4.99+Out of stock

Salads - Green & Composed

Vibes Caesar Salad

$4.49+

Mixed Green Salad

$4.49+

Coleslaw

$5.99

Kid's Meals

Kid's Burger

$8.49

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.49

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.49

Retail

Cookie/Marshmallow Treat

$2.49

Bagged Chips

$1.75Out of stock

Coffee

$2.00

Extra Dipping Sauce

$0.99

Bottled Drinks

Lipton Pure Leaf Tea

$2.50

assorted flavors (18.5oz)

Sobe Life Water

$3.00

assorted flavors (20oz)

Bubbly Sparkling Water

$3.00

assorted flavors (16oz)

Pepsi Products (cans)

$2.50

assorted flavors (12oz)

Bottled Aquafina Water

$2.50

(20oz)

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

25 S MAIN ST, Concord, NH 03301

Directions

Vibes Gourmet Burgers image
Vibes Gourmet Burgers image

