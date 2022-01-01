A map showing the location of Vibes Hookah Lounge 1 Dawson AveView gallery

Vibes Hookah Lounge 1 Dawson Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1 Dawson Ave

Rockville, MD 20850

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Regular Shisha

Afzal

$19.99

Al Fakher

$19.99

Mazaya

$19.99

Mya Tobacco

$19.99

Repack Regular

$10.99

Housemix

$19.99

Premium Shisha

Adalya Pack

$20.99

Nakhla Pack

$20.99

Tobacco & Nicotine Free Pack

$20.99

Starbuzz Pack

$20.99

Starbuzz Bold Pack

$20.99

Fumari Pack

$20.99

Premium Repack

$11.99

Zomo Pack

$20.99

Supreme Shisha

Tangiers Pack

$22.99

Trifecta Pack

$22.99

Social Smoke Pack

$22.99

Supreme Repack

$12.99

Cookies Hookah Pack

$24.99

Element

$23.99

Vibes Exclusive Mixes

4321

$22.99

The Lady

$22.99

The Refresher

$22.99

Exclusive mix repack

$13.99

To Go Hookah

To Go Hookah

$22.99

Hot

Coffee

$3.04

Cappuccino

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Turkish Coffee

$3.99

Black Tea

$3.39

Black Mint Tea

$3.49

Cardamon Tea

$3.49

Premium Green Tea

$3.75

Premium Mountain Tea

$3.75

Tea Pot

$10.49

Sodas

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Ginger Ale

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Orange Soda

$2.25

Brisk Iced Tea

$2.25

Vimto

$2.79

Cold

Red Bull

$3.24

Monster

$2.99

Starbucks Frappe

$2.99

Berry Soda

$2.89

Guava Mango Juice

$2.50

Mango Juice

$2.99

Guava Juice

$2.89

Orange Juice

$2.69

Apple Juice

$2.69

Gatorade

$2.75

Arizona Green Tea

$2.75

Water

$1.90

Sparkling Water

$2.75

Rani Fruit Drink Pineapple

$2.69

Barbican Malt-Pineapple

$3.99

Rani Fruit Drink Mango

$2.69

Barbican Malt-Pomegranate

$3.99

Barbican Malt-Raspberry

$3.99

Elfbars

Elf Bar XC500 Mixed Berries

$23.99

Elf Bar XC500 Red Apple

$23.99

Elf Bar XC500 Rainbow

$23.99

Elf Bar XC500 Sundance

$23.99

Elf Bar XC5000 Blue Raz Pomo

$23.99

Elfbar Bc5000 Watermelon Ice

$23.99

Elf Bar Pineapple Coconut Ice 5000

$23.99

Elf Bar Strawberry Dragon Fruit Mango 5000

$23.99

Elf Bar Malaysian Mango BC5000

$23.99

Elf Bar BC5000 Sweet Menthol

$23.99

Elf Bar pod kings XC5000 Peach Mango 5000

$23.99

Elf Bar BC 5000 Tropical Rainbow Blast

$23.99

Elf Bar BC 5000 Strawberry Banana

$23.99

Elf Bar BC 5000 Energy

$23.99

Elf Bar BC 5000 Concord Grape

$23.99

Elf bar BC5000 Strawberry Mango

$23.99

Elf Bar BC5000 Sour Candy

$23.99

Elf Bar BC5000 Blue Razz Ice

$23.99

Elf Bar BC5000 Blueberry Energize

$23.99

Elf Bar BC5000 Green Apple

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Black Ice

ElfBar BC5000 Fuji Ice

$23.99

ElfBar BC5000 Rainbow Cloudz

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Malibu

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Strawberry Pina Colada

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Triple Berry Ice

$23.99

Elfbar BC 5000 Strawberry Ice

$23.99

Elfbar BC 5000 Passionfruit Orange Guava

$23.99

Elfbar BC 5000 Peach Mango Watermelon

$23.99

Elfbar BC 5000 Mango Peach

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Lemon Mint

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Strawberry Watermelon

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Watermelon Ice

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Guava Ice

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Mango Peach Apricot

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Strawberry Kiwi

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Sweet Menthol

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Rainbow Candy

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Fuji Ice

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Blueberry Energize

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Cranberry Grape

$23.99

Elfbar XC5000 Pod Kings Peach Mango

$23.99

Elfbar XC5000 Pod Kings Strawberry Dragonfruit Mango

$23.99

Elfbar XC5000 Pod Kings Fcucking Fab

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Cranberry Grape

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Kiwi Passionfruit Guava

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Honeydew Pineapple Orange

$23.99

Zomo Tobacco 250g

$15.99

Zippo Butane Large 290 Ml

$12.99

Neon Butane 5x

$3.99

Neon Butane 1X

$3.99

Zippo Lighter Fluid 4 Oz

$4.99

Blunt Power Spray

$4.99

Blunt Effects Spray

$3.99

Titanium Cubes Coals 72 Pc

$15.99

Coco Nara Coal 120 pc

$16.99

NU Flat Coals 120 Pc

$13.99

Titanium 16 pc Flats Coals

$3.99

Coco Nara Coal 20 pc

$3.99

Carbo Pol Quick Light Coals 100 pc Box

$18.99

MYA Genie Coal 72 pc

$13.99

Starlght Quick Light Coal 100 pc

$16.99

NU Flats Coal 48 pc

$7.99

Starbuzz Natural Coal 108 pc

$14.99

Three Kings 33mm Coals Box 100 pc

$15.99

Three Kings 40mm Coals Box 100 pc

$19.99

Peter Stokkebye London Export

$14.99

Elfbar BC5000 Sour Apple

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Sakura Grape

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Grape Energy

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Watermelon Grape

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Strawberry Cream

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Mandarin Lime

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Peach Berry

$23.99

Top RYO .6 oz pouch Gold

$11.99

Crunchy Funnel Original

$4.99

What's Up Funnel

$2.89

White Owl Cigarillo 2 Pineapple

$1.08

OG Crushed Fronto

$3.99

Grabba Leaf Whole-Leaf

$5.99

HiTimes Black Fanta Leaf

$1.49

Fronto Leaf Master Blue Ice

$3.75

Fronto Leaf Master Sweet

$3.75

Al Capone Sweets 2 Pk

$1.99

Al Capone Sweets 2 Pk Filtered

$2.49

Geek Vape B60 Kit

$57.99

Geek Vape N30 Nano Kit

$39.99

Geek Vape H45 Kit

$47.99

Beard Vape Juice 3mg Sweet & Sour Sugar Peach

$16.99

Beard Vape 6mg NY STYLE Cheesecake

$16.99

SMOK Novo 2 KIT Blue Cobra

$29.99

SMOK Novo X KIT 7 Color Resin

$39.99

RAW Bake Pack Backpack

$149.99

Elfbar Lemon Mint

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Gumi

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Red Mojito

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Summer Peach Ice

$23.99

Elfbar BC5000 Strazz

$23.99

Raw Six Shooter

$21.99

Dark Crunch Funnel White Small Bag

$2.99

Top RYO Gold Pouch

$11.99

Peter Stokkebye RYO Turkish Export

$15.99

SMOK Novo 2 POD Mesh 1.0

$19.99

Raw Rolling Machine Classic 110mm King

$5.99

Raw Slim Tips 21 ct

$2.79

Backwoods Single Original

$1.49

Game Minis Diamond 3 PK

$1.59

OG Fronto Whole Leaf

$4.25

Sad Boy 3mg Shamrock Cookie

$15.99

Blackout Crushed Funnel

$3.79

Upass Synthetic Urine

$10.99

Butt Bucket Jumbo Ashtray

$4.99

Grinder MG -016

$19.99

Vitamax Doubleshot Energy Honey

$4.99

Social Smoke 250g

$20.99

Game Leaf 5 Pack Sweet

$3.99

Peter Stokkebye RYO Stockholm Blend

$15.99

Vaporesso Kit

$34.99

Air Factory Melon Lush 6mg

$11.99

Zengaz Pocket Torch ZL 3

$6.99

VIBEZ air Disposable 6000 Aloe Mango

$18.99

VIBEZ air Disposable 6000 Icy Grape

$19.99

VIBEZ air Disposable 6000 Mint Green

$18.99

Hyde IQ 5000 Pink Drink

$22.99

Hyde IQ 5000 Lemon Drop

$22.99

Bob Marley Butt Bucket LED

$11.99

TOP-o- Matic Cigarette Machine

$44.99

Ooze Twist 650 3.3V

$16.99

Fume Infinity 3500 Mango Ice

$19.99

Cookies Grinder

$18.99

Voopoo Vinci Q Device Vibrant Orange

$15.99

Yocan Uni Universal Portable Mod

$29.99

Voopoo Drag S PnP -X Kit Saphire Blue

$49.99

Freemax Twister 2 80w Kit Blue

$49.99

Wulf Uni S Adjustable Cartridge Vaporizer Limited Edition Pink

$38.99

SMOK nord PRO Kit

$32.99

Geekvape BO.6 15-25 W 5 Pk Coils

$17.99

Geekvape 0.4 50-60 W 5 Pk Coils

$18.99

Geekvape Aegis Nano Pod 1.2 11-14 W 2 Pk Pods

$12.99

SMOK RPM 3 Coil Meshed 0.23Q

$17.99

SMOK novo 4 Kit Blue Grey Cobra

$31.99

SMOK novo 4 Kit Black Carbon Fiber

$31.99

Glass Pipe / Bowl Large

$13.99

Small Metal Basic Grinder

$9.99

Sillicone Ashtray Square

$18.99

Silicone Hexagon Ashtray

$18.99

Volcan Electric Coal Burner Tower

$44.99

RAW Pipe Cleaners Soft Hemp Bundl

$2.99

Reselable Baggie Each Bag

$1.00

Glass Pipe Premium Medium

$14.99

Zengaz Pure Torch Jet

$17.99

Dub Charge Hot Knife

$13.99

Small Sillicone Ashtray

$9.99

Principes Corona Cigar Red

$1.00

Ivy City Funnel

$2.99

Dark Crush Funnel Black Large Bag

$4.99

OG Crunchedlight Fronto Leaf

$3.99

Bambu Natural King

$2.99

American Spirit Can US Grown 150g

$59.99

Drum Halfzware Shag Can 142g

$43.99

TOP Cigarette Regular Can 170 G

$49.99

DRUM RYO 1.14 OZ GOLDEN Mellow Pouches

$16.99

Baoota Iphone Charger Combo

$6.99

Raw Cone Filler

$13.99

AF 250g Watermelon

$13.99

RM 9000 Flavor Blueberry Raspberry

$27.99

RM 9000 Mixed Berries

$27.99

RM 9000 Watermelon Bubble Gum

$27.99

RM 9000 Lush Ice

$27.99

RM 9000 Blue Razz Ice

$27.99

Formula 420 Original Cleaner 4 Oz

$11.99

Pink Cones

$2.99

BOB MARLEY Rolling Papers

$2.99

Dream Gasket Holder

$1.99

Dream Hot Plate Coal Burner

$21.99

Vapor Hot Plate Coal Burner

$23.99

Starbuzz NAR HEAT Management

$74.99

Dud Anne

$59.99

Freddy 1 Hose

$44.99

Zebra Cloud 1 Hose

$37.99

ZEBRA Triplets 3 Hose Hookah

$59.99

Charlie 1 Hose

$44.99

Zebra Chicago Hookah

$99.99

Zebra ROBERT -2 HOSES

$49.99

Zebra Freddy-2 Hoses

$49.99

Afzal Tabacco 250g Kesar Pan

$14.99

Mazaya Tobacco 250g Chaila Molasses

$14.99

Mazaya Tobacco 250g Beauty Crush

$14.99

Mazaya Tobacco 250 g Ruby Crush Molasses

$14.99

Mazaya Tobacco 250 g Passion Fruit

$14.99

Mazaya Tobacco 250 g Cool Lemon Molasses

$14.99

Mazaya Tobacco 250 g Orange With Lemon And Mint Molasses

$14.99

Mazaya Tobacco 250 g Blueberry Exotica Molasses

$14.99

Coco Miami Natural Coconut Coals

$9.99

Reseable Bag / Baggie 3.5 Gram

$1.00

MG BOB MARLEY

$18.99

Zomo My CANCUN SUNRISE

$11.99

Social Smoke Watermelon Chill

$20.99

Adalya Love 66 50 g

$2.99

Adalya MNG TNGS 50 g

$2.99

Adalya BAKU NGHTS 50 g

$2.99

Adalya EXAGELADO 50 g

$2.99

Adalya BLUE MLN 50 g

$2.99

Adalya MADAGASCAR NIGHTS 50 g

$2.99

Adalya DELONS 50 g

$2.99

Adalya BERLIN NIGHTS 50 g

$2.99

Mazaya Orange With Cream Molasses 250 g

$12.99

Mazaya Peach With Cream Molasses

$12.99

Mazaya Electric Dream 250 g

$12.99

Adalya MI AMOR 50 g

$2.99

Adalya SKY FALL 50 g

$2.99

Adalya Strawberry Splash 50 g

$2.99

Adalya JK 777 50 g

$2.99

Adalya Watermelon 50 g

$2.99

Adalya The Two Apples 50 g

$2.99

Mazaya Kiwi With Lemon Molasses

$12.99

Mazaya Bleueberry With Orange Molassesv

$12.99

Game Cigarillo 2 Pk Honey

$1.09

Game Leaf 2 Pk Tropical

$1.39

Game Leaf Mango

$1.09
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1 Dawson Ave, Rockville, MD 20850

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Hunan To Go
orange starNo Reviews
13 Dawson Avenue Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
Plaza Oaxaca
orange starNo Reviews
141 Gibbs St #305 Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
Corned Beef King - Rockville
orange starNo Reviews
330 N Stonestreet Ave Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
El Mercat Bar de Tapas
orange starNo Reviews
101 Gibbs Street Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
Eko House - 150 Gibbs St
orange starNo Reviews
150 Gibbs St Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
Bob's Shanghai 66 - 305 N Washington St
orange starNo Reviews
305 N Washington St Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rockville

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Congressional
orange star4.7 • 6,711
1625 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Rockville - Federal Plaza
orange star4.5 • 2,794
12274-M Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Mamma Lucia - Fallsgrove
orange star4.2 • 1,996
14921-J Shady Grove Road Rockville, MD 20850
View restaurantnext
A&J Restaurant - 1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C
orange star4.2 • 1,590
1319 Rockville Pike, Suite C Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Quincy's South Bar & Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,312
11401 Woodglen Dr Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
El Mariachi Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 861
765 Rockville Pike Rockville, MD 20852
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rockville
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Potomac
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Olney
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston