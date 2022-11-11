A map showing the location of Lucy Dee's BBQ View gallery

Lucy Dee's BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

669 E Sheldon Street

Prescott, AZ 86301

Order Again

PLATES

ONE MEAT PLATE - PULLED PORK

$16.25

ONE MEAT CHOICE

ONE MEAT PLATE - SAUSAGE

$16.25

ONE MEAT CHOICE

ONE MEAT PLATE - CHICKEN

$16.25

ONE MEAT CHOICE

ONE MEAT PLATE - BRISKET

$17.95

ONE MEAT CHOICE

ONE MEAT PLATE - HALF RACK RIBS

$20.95

ONE MEAT CHOICE

TWO MEAT PLATE - PULLED PORK

$18.25

TWO MEAT CHOICE

TWO MEAT PLATE - SAUSAGE

$18.25

TWO MEAT CHOICE

TWO MEAT PLATE - CHICKEN

$18.25

TWO MEAT CHOICE

TWO MEAT PLATE - BRISKET

$19.95

TWO MEAT CHOICE

TWO MEAT PLATE - DOUBLE BRISKET

$21.95

TWO MEAT CHOICE

TWO MEAT PLATE - HALF RACK RIBS

$21.95

TWO MEAT CHOICE

TWO MEAT PLATE - FULL RACK RIBS

$28.95

TWO MEAT CHOICE

TWO MEAT PLATE - BRISKET / HALF RACK RIBS

$23.99

SANDWICHES

BRISKET

$9.25

ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

PULLED PORK

$8.25

ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

CHICKEN

$8.25

ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

MESSY TEXAN

$8.25

ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

SLOPPY LUCY

$9.25

ON A TOASTED BRIOCHE BUN

TRI TIP

$11.99

SPECIALTIES

MAC & CHEESE BOWL

$9.95

LOADED SMOKEY SPUD

$9.95

MEATS, BEANS, SOUR CREAM, CHEESE

TRI TIP WITH ONE SIDE

$11.99

BY THE POUND

BRISKET

$5.95+

HALF POUND

CHICKEN

$4.95+

HALF POUND

MESSY TEXAN

$4.95+

HALF POUND

PULLED PORK

$4.95+

HALF POUND

SAUSAGE

$4.95+

SLOPPY LUCY

$5.95+

HALF POUND

ST LOUIS RIBS

$14.95+

PICNIC MEAL

PICNIC MEAL

$62.00

FEEDS 4-6 PEOPLE

SIDES

COLESLAW

$5.25+

MADE FROM SCRATCH

RANCH BEANS

$5.25+

MADE FROM SCRATCH

BBQ BEANS

$5.25+

MADE FROM SCRATCH

GREEN BEANS

$5.25+

MADE FROM SCRATCH

MAC & CHEESE

$5.25+

MADE FROM SCRATCH

APPLE SAUCE

$5.25+

MADE FROM SCRATCH

SMOKEY SPUD

$5.95

MADE FROM SCRATCH

CORNBREAD MUFFINS

$2.99+

MADE FROM SCRATCH

POTATO SALAD

$5.25+

KID'S MEAL

KID'S MEAL

$6.75

ONE MEAT SLIDER

DRINKS

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$2.75

ICED TEA

$2.75

CRAFT SODA

$3.25

CAN OR BOTTLED BEER

$3.50

ON TAP MARGARITA

$6.00

ON TAP LYNCHBURG LEMONADE

$6.00

GALLONS (ICED TEA / LEMONADE)

$8.95

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50

DESSERTS

2 CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

$1.50

MADE FROM SCRATCH

BROWNIE

$1.50

MADE FROM SCRATCH

APPLE CRISP

$3.95

MADE FROM SCRATCH

BREAD PUDDING

$3.95

MADE FROM SCRATCH

SPECIAL OF THE MONTH

$3.95

MADE FROM SCRATCH

SHAKES

$3.95

MADE FROM SCRATCH

SUNDAES

$3.00

MADE FROM SCRATCH

PEACH COBBLER

$3.95

PINEAPPLE DOLEWHIP

$1.95

SLIDERS

SLIDERS

$4.50

SAUCES

SINGLE PORTION

$0.45

8 OZ BOTTLE

$4.95

CATERING

(12) SLIDERS

$5.40

BRIOCHE BUN

$1.25

(12) BRIOCHE BUNS

$12.00

SLIDER BUN

$0.75

(6) CORNBREAD MUFFINS

$7.00

(12) CORNBREAD MUFFINS

$13.25

PAN GREEN BEANS

$39.75

PAN RANCH BEANS

$39.75

PAN BBQ BEANS

$39.75

PAN COLE SLAW

$39.75

PAN POTATO SALAD

$39.75

PAN MAC N CHEESE

$39.75

(12) COOKIES

$9.00

STEWS / SOUPS

Brisket Bacon Stew

$7.99+

TURKEY

8-10LB

$59.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

669 E Sheldon Street, Prescott, AZ 86301

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

