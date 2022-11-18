Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies

Vibes Juice Bar

review star

No reviews yet

216 S. Montezuma St.

Prescott, AZ 86303

Popular Items

Peanut Paradise
Choco Berry
Nutty Acai

Cold Pressed Juices

Green Detox

$7.50+

Cilantro, Parsley, Kale, Apple, Cucumber, Celery

Hydration

$7.50+

Pineapple, Cucumber, Ginger, Lemon

Beetroot Boost

$7.50+

Beet, Lemon, Apple, Ginger, Pineapple, Cinnamon, Orange

Green Lemonade

$7.50+

Lemon, Apple, Kale, Spinach

Sunny Vibes

$7.50+

Orange, Apple, Carrot, Ginger, Cinnamon

Immune Boost

$7.50+

Pineapple, Apple, Beetroot, Lemon, Turmeric Powder

Orange Juice

$7.00+

Apple Juice

$7.00+

Pineapple Juice

$7.00+

Carrot Juice

$7.00+

Mix 2 Juice

$7.00+

Celery Juice

$7.00+
FLIGHT

$16.50

4 oz each of all 6 cold-pressed blends, plus a wellness shot of your choice in a keepsake mini mason shot glass

Wellness Shots

2 oz. cold-pressed juice shots

Digest

$3.50

2 oz: Apple Cider Vinegar, Ginger, Beetroot Powder

Natural Antibiotic

$3.50

2 oz: Turmeric Powder, Ginger, Lemon, Black Pepper

Fireball

$3.50

2 oz: Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne

Alkaline Boost

$3.50

2 oz: Lemon, Cucumber, Parsley, Spirulina

Smoothies

Tropical Vibes

$7.50+

Banana, Pineapple, Lemon, Agave, Kale, Spirulina, Coconut Water

Matcha Paradise

$7.50+

Mango, Pineapple, Almond Milk, Agave, Matcha Powder, Fresh Mint

Nutty Acai

$7.50+

Banana, Peanut Butter, Blueberries, Almond Milk, Cinnamon, Acai, Chia Seeds, Agave, Cacao powder

Mocha Marvel

$7.50+

Banana, Sesame Butter, Oats, Cacao Powder, Agave, Cashews, Almond Milk, Cacao nibs, Coffee

Orange Dreams

$7.50+

Orange Juice, Cashews, Cinnamon, Agave, Vanilla, Chia Seeds

Vanilla Berries

$7.50+

Strawberries, Raspberries, Cashews, Agave, Almond Milk, Chia Seeds, Vanilla

Good Vibes

$7.50+

Banana, Almond Milk, Strawberries, Blueberries, Vanilla Vegan Protein powder, Agave

Tropical Vibes Summer Special

$6.75

Acai Bowls

Berry Bliss

$9.25

"Blended Acai with Banana, Almond Milk, Strawberries, Raspberries, Agave. Toppings: Granola, Raspberries, Goji Berries, Banana, Blueberries, Almond Butter"

Choco Berry

$9.25

"Blended Acai with Banana, Almond Milk, Strawberries, Cacao, Agave. Toppings: Granola, Almonds, Cacao Nibs, Banana, Raspberries, Peanut Butter"

Peanut Paradise

$9.25

"Blended Acai with Banana, Almond Milk, Strawberries, Peanut Butter, Agave. Toppings: Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Sesame Seeds, Blueberries, Coconut, Peanut Butter"

Classic Waves

$9.25

"Blended Acai with Banana, Almond Milk, Strawberries, Agave. Toppings: Granola, Strawberries, Almond Butter, Banana, Almonds, Chia Seeds "

Smoothie Bowls

"Blended Banana, Cacao, Cinnamon, Vanilla, Coffee, Peanut Butter, Agave, Coconut Milk. Toppings: Granola, sliced Strawberries, Almond Butter, sliced Banana, Almonds, Chia Seeds "

Bob Marley

$9.25

"Blended Strawberries, Blueberries, Almond Milk, Agave, Peanut Butter. Toppings: Granola, Goji Berries, Cacao Nibs, sliced Banana, Raspberries, Peanut Butter"

Tropicana

$9.25

"Blended Mango, Pineapple, Almond Milk, Lemon Juice, Fresh Mint , Agave. Toppings: Granola, sliced Strawberries,, sliced Banana, shredded Coconut, Almond Butter"

Coffee Cup

$9.25

Blended- banana, cacao powder, cinnamon, vanilla, coffee, peanut butter & coconut milk. Toppings-granola, strawberries, banana, almond s, chia seeds & almond butter drizzle.

Spiced Mango

$9.25

"Blended Mango, Banana, Turmeric Powder, Almond Milk, Agave, Ginger, Pineapple. Toppings: Granola, Cacao Nibs, Almond Butter, Blueberries, Goji Berries, Chia Seeds"

Pitaya

$9.25

Dragon Fruit blended with mango, banana and coconut milk. Topped with fresh pineapple, coconut flakes, cacao nibs and agave drizzle. Granola on the bottom.

Add Ons

3-Berry mix

$0.75

Almond Butter

$1.25

Avocado

$1.25

Banana

$0.75

Blueberries

$0.75

Cacao Nibs

$0.75

Cinnamon

$0.35

Coconut

$0.75

Flax Seeds

$0.75

Goji Berries

$1.25

Granola

$1.25

Hemp Seeds

$0.75

Matcha Powder

$0.75

Oats

$0.75

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Raspberries

$0.75

Spirulina Powder

$0.75

Strawberries

$0.75

Turmeric Powder

$0.35

Vegan Protein Powder

$0.75

Whey Protein Powder

$0.75

Grass Fed

Honey

$0.75

Gluten free granola

$0.75

marshmallows (Vg)

$0.75

Hot Drinks/Coffee

Coffee

$3.00+

Costa Rican

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Decaf Coffee

$3.00+

Costa Rican

Tea - ChamLemon/Herbal

$3.00

Tea - Earl Grey

$3.00

Tea - Green Jasmine

$3.00

Tea - Moroc Mint/Herbal

$3.00

Vibes Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Vegan Hot Chocolate sweetened with organic agave

Matcha Latte

$4.00

Hot Choc- peppermint, marshmallows

$4.50

Merchandise

Coconut Bowl

$12.00

Hand-craftet from upcycled coconut shells

Bamboo Straw

$2.50

100% Natural made of Real Bamboo

Coconut Spoon - 2-toned

$5.00

100% Natural hand-crafted from coconut shell and timber

Vibes Shot Glass

$4.00

2 oz. mini mason jar with Vibes logo

T-Shirt - No Bad Vibes

$15.00

Choose color & size at pick up.

Pura Vida 1 lb. Bag Coffee

$22.00

Costa Rican

Pura Vida 1 lb. Bag Decaf. Coffee

$22.00

Costa Rican

Pura Vida Coffee Brewer

$25.00

Authentic Costa Rican Chorreador

Tiki Glass

$10.00

16 oz Tiki Glass

8 x 10 photo

$20.00

Choose from variety of travel and nature photos. Amsterdam, Costa Rica, Willow Lake, Flagstaff, Close up butterfly wing, water droplet.

Vibes Groovy Cup

$12.00

16 oz tie-die sili cup with Vibes logo. 100% silicone & antimicrobial. Unbreakable & fun!

Vibes Logo Shirt

$20.00

Black t-shirt with white logo on front. Cream t-shirt with purple logo on front.

Coffee Mug

$8.50

Earrings/ Bottle Opener

$5.00

Clock

$10.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving cold-pressed juice, smoothies, acai bowls and house-made vegan snack. We're all about community, wellness and delicious flavors! It more than a feeling at Vibes...come in and enjoy!

Location

216 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, AZ 86303

Directions

Gallery
Vibes Juice Bar image
Vibes Juice Bar image
Vibes Juice Bar image

