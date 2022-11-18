Juice & Smoothies
Vibes Juice Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Serving cold-pressed juice, smoothies, acai bowls and house-made vegan snack. We're all about community, wellness and delicious flavors! It more than a feeling at Vibes...come in and enjoy!
216 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, AZ 86303
