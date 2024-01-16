Super Epic

This one truly has it all! Choice of grass-fed whey or EPIC plant-based vanilla or chocolate or green protein plus grass-fed collagen, 15 billion CFU probiotics and prebiotic blend, maca root, hemp seeds, chia seeds, blue Majik, and superfood creamer blended with bananas and coconut milk. Can add peanut or almond butter and chocolate chips at no additional cost. The Super Epic is absolutely packed with superfoods and nutrition for a very filling and energy sustaining drink. Calories: 469 | Sugars: 28g before customizations