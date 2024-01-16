Vibe Foods Parker 18320 E Cottonwood Drive Unit A
Parker, CO 80138
Bowls
- Classic Acai
Acai blended with almond milk, strawberries, and bananas. Topped with granola, honey, strawberries, banana, and coconut chips. Calories: 480 | Sugars: 22g w/out honey.$12.00
- Island Berry
Acai blended with mangos, strawberries, and coconut water. Topped with granola, honey, mango, lime juice, strawberries, and coconut chips. Calories: 470 | Sugars: 25g w/out honey$12.00
- Big Blue
Bananas blended with pineapple, blue majik, and coconut water. Topped with granola, fresh blueberries, and coconut chips. Calories: 350 | Sugars: 25g.$12.00
- Glowing Greens
Spirulina blended with spinach, banana, pineapple and coconut water. Topped with granola, bananas, strawberries, and coconut chips. Calories: 350 | Sugars: 23g$12.00
- Pitaya Paradise
Pitaya blended with strawberries and bananas and almond milk. Topped with granola, bananas, strawberries, and coconut chips. Calories: 440 | Sugars: 23g$12.00
- Great Pumpkin
Pumpkin, banana, almond butter, cinnamon and nutmeg blended with almond topped with granola, sliced almonds, bananas, chocolate chips and a dusting of cinnamon for a fall treat that is so full of good nutrition! Calories: 560 | Sugars: 45g$12.00
- Cacao Wow
Bananas, raw cacao, peanut butter, plant or whey protein powder, and fresh spinach blended with almond milk. Topped with granola, strawberries, coconut chips and cacao nibs. Calories: 480 | Sugars: 28$12.00
- Funky Monkey
Acai blended with almond milk, bananas, and peanut butter. Topped with bananas, peanut butter, and chocolate chips. Calories: 572 | Sugars: 33g$12.00
- Lime Time
Mango, pineapple, turmeric, fresh lime blended to perfection and topped with granola, fresh blueberries, honey, coconut and a squeeze of lime! Super refreshing!$12.00
- Mucho Mocha
A delicious combination of raw cacao, locally roasted coffee, turmeric, cinnamon, cordyceps mushroom, banana, peanut butter, dates, blended with almond milk into an ice cream like consistency and topped with organic granola, peanut butter, cacao nibs, coconut, and sliced almonds. A filling decadent tasting bowl that is super clean, packed with healthy energizing superfoods, and designed to provide a great energy lift for the day!$12.00
- Oatmeal
Organic oats, quinoa flakes, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, cinnamon, and LOVE. Choice of 3 toppings- strawberries, blueberries, bananas, almonds, coconut, almond butter, peanut butter. Calories: 260 | Sugars: 1g before toppings$7.50
Smoothies
- Berry Epic
A smoothie jam packed with goodness- acai, strawberries, collagen, blue majik, matcha, hemp seeds, green plant protein, maca root, almond butter, blended with almond milk. A powerhouse with greens, antioxidants, protein, good fats and more!$16.00
- Blue Ginger
Banana, pineapple, lemon, ginger, blue majik and coconut water for a winning smoothie that is great for the digestion. Calories: 270 | Sugars: 43g$9.50
- Cherry Cacao Collagen
Chocolate covered cherry lovers unite! Cherries, bananas, cacao, a hint of banana, grass fed collagen, reishi, blended with oat milk for a nutritional powerhouse that tastes like dessert!$10.00
- Fruitaya
Pitaya, mango, pineapple, spinach, lime and coconut water. A great refreshing combination packed with vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Calories: 210 | Sugars: 40g$9.50
- Jack-O-Mellow
A delicious fall smoothie that is filling and full of the good stuff- pumpkin, bananas, fresh ginger, almond butter, honey, turmeric, cinnamon, nutmeg, blended with our delicious granola and coconut milk.$10.00
- Mango Matcha
Spinach, banana, mango, lemon, matcha and coconut milk. Matcha is known for being high in anti-oxidants and supporting a healthy metabolism. Calories: 290 | Sugars: 42g$9.50
- Peachy Colado
Our most tropical smoothie with so many benefits for your skin and hydration! Pineapple, peach, collagen, lemon juice, honey blended with coconut water- for a flavor that feels like a beach day!$9.50
- Power Peppermint
Banana, chocolate plant protein, maca, almond creamer, vegan chocolate chips, peppermint oil blended with almond milk for a decadent smoothie that has an antioxidant punch!$9.50
- Primal Power
Organic grass fed kefir, colostrum, grass fed beef liver, strawberries, banana, coconut, raw honey, himalayan sea salt for a supercharged immunity boost and recovery drink!$14.00
- Super Coffee PB
Banana, almond milk, superfood creamer, choice of protein powder, locally roasted coffee grounds with cinnamon and turmeric, and peanut butter. Tastes like a milkshake, but so good for you! Calories: 340 | Sugars: 15g$9.50
- Super Epic
This one truly has it all! Choice of grass-fed whey or EPIC plant-based vanilla or chocolate or green protein plus grass-fed collagen, 15 billion CFU probiotics and prebiotic blend, maca root, hemp seeds, chia seeds, blue Majik, and superfood creamer blended with bananas and coconut milk. Can add peanut or almond butter and chocolate chips at no additional cost. The Super Epic is absolutely packed with superfoods and nutrition for a very filling and energy sustaining drink. Calories: 469 | Sugars: 28g before customizations$16.00
- Super Mellow
Banana, ginger, hemp seeds, turmeric, cinnamon, vanilla, honey and coconut milk. A nice soothing creamy smoothie full of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Calories: 370 | Sugars: 38g$9.50
- Vitality
Pitaya, mango, strawberry, pineapple, banana, and grass fed collagen blended with coconut water for a refreshing and anti-aging smoothie!$9.50
Toast
- Almond Joy
Gluten-Free and Vegan bread toasted to perfection and topped with fresh strawberries, almond butter, hemp seeds, vegan chocolate chips, coconut chips, and a honey drizzle.$7.99
- Avo-Riginal
Gluten-Free and Vegan bread toasted to perfection and topped with avocado, organic microgreens, and hemp seeds.$7.99
- Banana Bread
Gluten-Free and Vegan bread toasted to perfection and topped with fresh banana, peanut butter, vegan chocolate chips, and a honey drizzle.$7.99
- PB & Jealous
Gluten-Free and Vegan bread toasted to perfection and topped with fresh banana, fresh strawberries, peanut butter, hemp seeds, and vegan chocolate chips.$7.99
- Pumpkin Bread
Gluten Free and Vegan toast with pumpkin, cinnamon, almond butter, banana, chocolate chips and toasted almonds.$7.99
- Spicy-Cado
Gluten-Free and Vegan bread toasted to perfection and topped with avocado, organic microgreens, hemp seeds, and a sriracha drizzle.$7.99
- Strawberry Fields
Vegan Gluten-Free Bread, Ricotta, Honey, Strawberries, Hemp Seeds, Balsamic.$8.49
- Sweet Caliente
Gluten-Free and Vegan bread toasted to perfection and topped with avocado, organic microgreens, fresh mango chunks, and a sriracha drizzle.$10.49
- Toasty Prosciutto
GF bread toasted with ricotta, proscuitto, lemon, antioxidant packed, microgreens and spicy honey for a delicious savory combination that is light but still filling and full of clean healthy nutritious ingredients.$10.49
Juice
- Farmers Market
Fresh pressed organic apple, beet, carrot, cucumber, spinach, kale, lemon, and ginger$8.00
- Beet Don't Kill My Vibe
Fresh pressed organic beet, apple, lemon, carrot, and ginger$8.00
- Immunity Tonic
Fresh pressed organic carrot, red apple, lemon, ginger, turmeric, and cayenne$10.00
- Living Green
Fresh pressed organic apple, cucumber, spinach, kale, romaine, and cilantro$8.00
- Mint Tastic
Fresh pressed organic green apple, mint, cucumber, spinach, and lemon$8.00
- Tropical Punch
Fresh pressed organic pineapple, apple, beet, carrot, lemon, and ginger$8.00
- Juice Cleanse 1 Day
Living Green (2), Farmers Market (1), Tropical Punch (1), Organic Chicken or Beef Broth or SUB juice of choice (1)$45.00
- Juice Cleanse 3 Day
Living Green (6), Farmers Market (3), Tropical Punch (3), Mintastic (3), Organic Chicken or Beef Broth or SUB juice of choice (3)$145.00
- Juice Cleanse 5 Day
Living Green (10), Farmers Market (5), Tropical Punch (5), Mintastic (5), Organic Chicken or Beef Broth or SUB juice of choice (5)$225.00
- Juice Until Dinner 3 Day
Living Green (3), Farmers Market (3), Tropical Punch (3), Bone Broth or SUB juice of choice (3)$90.00
- Juice Until Dinner 5 Day
Living Green (5), Farmers Market (5), Tropical Punch (5), Bone Broth or SUB juice of choice (5)$160.00
Bakery
- Collagen Cookie Dough Cups
Cashews, Collagen, Maple Syrup, Chocolate Chips, Vanilla, Sea Salt$3.99
- Magic Cookies
coconut, pecans, paleo chocolate, cashews, coconut milk$3.99
- Raw Paleo Tahini Brownies
Cacao, oats, tahini, maple syrup, coconut oil, chocolate, salt, cashews$2.99
- Paleo Chocolate Chip Cookies
Almond flour, butter, eggs, coconut sugar, vanilla, baking soda, sea salt, dark chocolate chips$3.99
- Paleo Chocolately Mint Cookies
Almond flour, cacao, tapioca starch, coconut oil, maple syrup, baking soda, peppermint, sea salt$3.99
- Paleo Donuts- 2 Pack
Almond, coconut milk, coconut sugar, coconut oil, baking soda, eggs, peanut butter, salt$3.99
- Paleo Lemon Cookies
Almond flour, butter, maple syrup, lemon juice, coconut butter$3.99
- Paleo Pecan Shortbread
Butter, almond, coconut, coconut flour, coconut sugar, vanilla, pecans, sea salt, paleo chocolate$3.99
- Paleo Tahini Blondies
Almond flour, tahini, eggs, salt, coconut sugar, and baking soda$3.99
Lemonades
- Blue Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemon juice, stevia, filtered water and blue majik for a delicious and refreshing anti-inflammatory lemonade. Calories: 15 | Sugars: 2g$5.75
- Green Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemon juice, stevia, filtered water, matcha and spirulina. Matcha is known for being high in anti-oxidants and spirulina is great source of B vitamins and good for detox. Calories: 15 | Sugars: 2g$5.75
- Pink Lemonade
Fresh Squeezed lemon juice, stevia, filtered water and pitaya fruit. Pitaya is high in fiber, packed with anti-oxidants, and B vitamins. Calories: 30 | Sugars: 4g$5.75
- Happy Belly
Fresh squeezed lemon juice, stevia, filtered water, prebiotic, probiotics and fresh ginger for a refreshing drink that helps soothe the digestive system. Calories: 30 | Sugars: 2g$6.25
- Lavender Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemon juice, stevia, filtered water, blue majik, beet, and lavender oil - the perfect refreshing summer drink!$6.25
- Mango Frozen Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemons, mango, stevia for a refreshing, low sugar, preobiotic and anti inflammatory drink!$6.25
- Pineapple Frozen Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemons, pineapple, stevia for a refreshing, low sugar, preobiotic and anti inflammatory drink!$6.25
- Strawberry Frozen Lemonade
Fresh squeezed lemons, strawberries, stevia for a refreshing, low sugar, preobiotic and anti inflammatory drink!$6.25
Warm Drinks
- Beef Bone Broth- 1 Gallon
Spicy beef bone broth, full of healthy compounds, collagen, proline, glycine, glutamine and healthy minerals. Made with grass fed organic pasture raised beef.$40.00
- Beef Bone Broth- 1/2 Gallon
Spicy beef bone broth, full of healthy compounds, collagen, proline, glycine, glutamine and healthy minerals. Made with grass fed organic pasture raised beef.$20.00
- Beef Bone Broth- 12oz
Spicy beef bone broth, full of healthy compounds, collagen, proline, glycine, glutamine and healthy minerals. Made with grass fed organic pasture raised beef.$5.50
- Beef Bone Broth- 16oz
Spicy beef bone broth, full of healthy compounds, collagen, proline, glycine, glutamine and healthy minerals. Made with grass fed organic pasture raised beef.$6.50
- Beef Bone Broth- Quart
Spicy beef bone broth, full of healthy compounds, collagen, proline, glycine, glutamine and healthy minerals. Made with grass fed organic pasture raised beef.$12.00
- Beef Immunity Broth- 1 Gallon
Beef bone broth with fresh lemon juice, ginger, and turmeric for an added immunity boost.$60.00
- Beef Immunity Broth- 1/2 Gallon
Beef bone broth with fresh lemon juice, ginger, and turmeric for an added immunity boost.$30.00
- Beef Immunity Broth- 12oz
Beef bone broth with fresh lemon juice, ginger, and turmeric for an added immunity boost.$6.50
- Beef Immunity Broth-16oz
Beef bone broth with fresh lemon juice, ginger, and turmeric for an added immunity boost.$7.50
- Beef Immunity Broth- Quart
Beef bone broth with fresh lemon juice, ginger, and turmeric for an added immunity boost.$15.00
- Chai Latte-12oz
Organic chai superfood creamer and oat milk stirred to perfection!$6.50
- Chai Latte-16oz
Organic chai superfood creamer and oat milk stirred to perfection!$7.50
- Chicken Bone Broth- 1 Gallon
Nutritious chicken bone broth, full of healthy compounds such as collagen, proline, glycine and glutamine and healthy minerals. Made with organic and free range chicken.$40.00
- Chicken Bone Broth- 1 /2Gallon
Nutritious chicken bone broth, full of healthy compounds such as collagen, proline, glycine and glutamine and healthy minerals. Made with organic and free range chicken.$20.00
- Chicken Bone Broth- 12oz
Nutritious chicken bone broth, full of healthy compounds such as collagen, proline, glycine and glutamine and healthy minerals. Made with organic and free range chicken.$5.50
- Chicken Bone Broth-16oz
Nutritious chicken bone broth, full of healthy compounds such as collagen, proline, glycine and glutamine and healthy minerals. Made with organic and free range chicken.$6.60
- Chicken Bone Broth- Quart
Nutritious chicken bone broth, full of healthy compounds such as collagen, proline, glycine and glutamine and healthy minerals. Made with organic and free range chicken.$15.00
- Chicken Immunity Broth- 1 Gallon
Chicken bone broth with fresh lemon juice, ginger, and turmeric for an added immunity boost.$60.00
- Chicken Immunity Broth- 1/2 Gallon
Chicken bone broth with fresh lemon juice, ginger, and turmeric for an added immunity boost.$30.00
- Chicken Immunity Broth- Quart
Chicken bone broth with fresh lemon juice, ginger, and turmeric for an added immunity boost.$15.00
- Chicken Immunity Broth- 16oz
Chicken bone broth with fresh lemon juice, ginger, and turmeric for an added immunity boost.$7.50
- Chicken Immunity Broth-12oz
Chicken bone broth with fresh lemon juice, ginger, and turmeric for an added immunity boost.$6.50
- Cinnamon Vanilla Latte- 12oz
Oat milk, vanilla, cinnamon bark essential oil, and collagen blended to perfection. Highly anti-infllammatory and good for your gut. Espresso + 1.25 per shot$6.25
- Cinnamon Vanilla Latte- 16oz
Oat milk, vanilla, cinnamon bark essential oil, and collagen blended to perfection. Highly anti-infllammatory and good for your gut. Espresso + 1.25 per shot$7.50
- Drip Coffee-12oz
Fair trade and locally roasted spiked with cinnamon and turmeric for added health benefits.$3.50
- Drip Coffee-16oz
Fair trade and locally roasted spiked with cinnamon and turmeric for added health benefits.$4.50
- Golden Broth- 1 gallon
Our organic chicken bone broth mixed with coconut milk, turmeric, cardamon, clove, black pepper and fresh pressed ginger for a comforting broth that is packed with anti inflammatory ingredients and is so delicious and warming.$60.00
- Golden Broth- 1/2 gallon
Our organic chicken bone broth mixed with coconut milk, turmeric, cardamon, clove, black pepper and fresh pressed ginger for a comforting broth that is packed with anti inflammatory ingredients and is so delicious and warming.$30.00
- Golden Broth- 12oz
Our organic chicken bone broth mixed with coconut milk, turmeric, cardamon, clove, black pepper and fresh pressed ginger for a comforting broth that is packed with anti inflammatory ingredients and is so delicious and warming.$6.50
- Golden Broth-16oz
Our organic chicken bone broth mixed with coconut milk, turmeric, cardamon, clove, black pepper and fresh pressed ginger for a comforting broth that is packed with anti inflammatory ingredients and is so delicious and warming.$7.50
- Golden Broth- Quart
Our organic chicken bone broth mixed with coconut milk, turmeric, cardamon, clove, black pepper and fresh pressed ginger for a comforting broth that is packed with anti inflammatory ingredients and is so delicious and warming.$15.00
- Golden Turmeric Latte-12oz
Organic anti-inflammatory turmeric combined with stress-reducing adaptogenic herbs and superfood creamer for sustaining energy. Espresso + 1.25 per shot$6.00
- Golden Turmeric Latte-16oz
Organic anti-inflammatory turmeric combined with stress-reducing adaptogenic herbs and superfood creamer for sustaining energy. Espresso + 1.25 per shot$7.25
- Gut Nourishing Broth- Gallon
Our organically raised grass fed beef broth with fermented kim chi for a nourishing and gut supporting delicious broth. Add a little sriracha for extra kick!$60.00
- Gut Nourishing Broth- 1/2 Gallon
Our organically raised grass fed beef broth with fermented kim chi for a nourishing and gut supporting delicious broth. Add a little sriracha for extra kick!$30.00
- Gut Nourishing Broth-12oz
Our organically raised grass fed beef broth with fermented kim chi for a nourishing and gut supporting delicious broth. Add a little sriracha for extra kick!$6.50
- Gut Nourishing Broth-16oz
Our organically raised grass fed beef broth with fermented kim chi for a nourishing and gut supporting delicious broth. Add a little sriracha for extra kick!$7.50
- Lavender Honey Vanilla Latte-12oz
Oat milk, vanilla, lavender essential oil, honey, and collagen for a soothing and antibacterial combination that is also good for your gut! Espresso +1.25 per shot$6.50
- Lavender Honey Vanilla Latte-16oz
Oat milk, vanilla, lavender essential oil, honey, and collagen for a soothing and antibacterial combination that is also good for your gut! Espresso +1.25 per shot$7.50
- Lavender Lemon Broth- 12oz
We start with our organic chicken bone broth and add lavender essential oil and fresh lemon for a perfect nourishing, springtime drink!$6.50
- Lavender Lemon Broth-16oz
We start with our organic chicken bone broth and add lavender essential oil and fresh lemon for a perfect nourishing, springtime drink!$7.50
- Matcha Latte-12oz
Organic matcha, cordyceps mushrooms, aswhaganda, wheat grass, ginger, superfood creamer. Espresso + 1.25 per shot$6.25
- Matcha Latte-16oz
Organic matcha, cordyceps mushrooms, aswhaganda, wheat grass, ginger, superfood creamer. Espresso + 1.25 per shot$7.00
- Mocha Latte- 12oz
Superfood Creamer, cacao, oat milk, stirred to perfection!$6.50
- Mocha Latte- 16oz
Superfood Creamer, cacao, oat milk, stirred to perfection!$7.75
- Mud Island Milk- 12oz
Delicious dairy free organic warm drink to balance stress and energy with adaptogens - Masala Chai, Cacao, Reishi, Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Chaga, Cordyceps, Turmeric, Cinnamon, and Sea Salt blended with Superfood Creamer. Espresso +1.25 per shot$6.00
- Mud Island Milk-16oz
Delicious dairy free organic warm drink to balance stress and energy with adaptogens - Masala Chai, Cacao, Reishi, Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Chaga, Cordyceps, Turmeric, Cinnamon, and Sea Salt blended with Superfood Creamer. Espresso +1.25 per shot$7.00
- Pumpkin Cinnamon Latte-12oz
Oat milk blended with pumpkin, raw honey, cinnamon, nutmeg, collagen and a dusting of extra cinnamon on top for good measure! So good for you- why settle for a sugary fall flavored drink when you can have all the great fall flavor with amazing nutrition! Espresso + 1.25 per shot$6.25
- Pumpkin Cinnamon Latte-16oz
Oat milk blended with pumpkin, raw honey, cinnamon, nutmeg, collagen and a dusting of extra cinnamon on top for good measure! So good for you- why settle for a sugary fall flavored drink when you can have all the great fall flavor with amazing nutrition! Espresso + 1.25 per shot$7.50
- Turmeric Tea-12oz
Organic chai tea spiked with turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, cardamon and black pepper.$3.75
- Turmeric Tea-16oz
Organic chai tea spiked with turmeric, cinnamon, ginger, cardamon and black pepper.$4.00
- Vanilla Latte-12oz
Collagen, vanilla extract, raw honey, oat milk stirred to perfection!$6.50
- Vanilla Latte-16oz
Collagen, vanilla extract, raw honey, oat milk stirred to perfection!$7.50
Iced Drinks
- Chai Latte- 16oz Iced
Organic chai superfood creamer and oat milk, ice, stirred to perfection!$6.50
- Chai Latte- 24 oz Iced
Organic chai superfood creamer and oat milk, ice, stirred to perfection!$7.75
- Cinnamon Vanilla Latte- 16oz Iced
Oat milk, vanilla, cinnamon bark essential oil, collagen, and ice blended to perfection. Highly anti-infllammatory and good for your gut. Espresso +1.25 per shot$6.25
- Cinnamon Vanilla Latte- 24oz Iced
Oat milk, vanilla, cinnamon bark essential oil, collagen, and ice blended to perfection. Highly anti-infllammatory and good for your gut. Espresso +1.25 per shot$7.50
- Drip Coffee- 16oz Iced
Fair trade and locally roasted spiked with cinnamon and turmeric for added health benefits.$3.50
- Drip Coffee- 24oz Iced
Fair trade and locally roasted spiked with cinnamon and turmeric for added health benefits.$4.00
- Golden Turmeric Latte- 16oz Iced
Organic anti-inflammatory turmeric combined with stress-reducing adaptogenic herbs and superfood creamer for sustaining energy. Espresso + 1.25 per shot$6.00
- Golden Turmeric Latte-24oz Iced
Organic anti-inflammatory turmeric combined with stress-reducing adaptogenic herbs and superfood creamer for sustaining energy. Espresso + 1.25 per shot$7.25
- Lavender Honey Vanilla Latte-16oz Iced
Oat milk, vanilla, lavender essential oil, honey, and collagen for a soothing and antibacterial combination that is also good for your gut! Espresso +1.25 per shot$6.50
- Lavender Honey Vanilla Latte-24oz Iced
Oat milk, vanilla, lavender essential oil, honey, and collagen for a soothing and antibacterial combination that is also good for your gut! Espresso +1.25 per shot$7.75
- Matcha Latte- 16oz Iced
Organic matcha, cordyceps mushrooms, aswhaganda, wheat grass, ginger, superfood creamer. Espresso + 1.25 per shot$6.25
- Matcha Latte-24oz Iced
Organic matcha, cordyceps mushrooms, aswhaganda, wheat grass, ginger, superfood creamer. Espresso + 1.25 per shot$7.00
- Mocha Latte-16oz Iced
Superfood creamer, cacao, oat milk stirred to perfection!$6.50
- Mocha latte-24oz Iced
Superfood creamer, cacao, oat milk stirred to perfection!$7.75
- Mud Island Milk-16oz Iced
Delicious dairy free organic warm drink to balance stress and energy with adaptogens - Masala Chai, Cacao, Reishi, Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Chaga, Cordyceps, Turmeric, Cinnamon, and Sea Salt blended with Superfood Creamer. Espresso +1.25 per shot$6.00
- Mud Island Milk-24oz Iced
Delicious dairy free organic warm drink to balance stress and energy with adaptogens - Masala Chai, Cacao, Reishi, Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Chaga, Cordyceps, Turmeric, Cinnamon, and Sea Salt blended with Superfood Creamer. Espresso +1.25 per shot$7.00
- Pumpkin Cinnamon Latte-16oz Iced
Oat milk blended with pumpkin, raw honey, cinnamon, nutmeg, collagen and a dusting of extra cinnamon on top for good measure! So good for you- why settle for a sugary fall flavored drink when you can have all the great fall flavor with amazing nutrition! Espresso + 1.25 per shot$6.25
- Pumpkin Cinnamon Latte-24oz Iced
Oat milk blended with pumpkin, raw honey, cinnamon, nutmeg, collagen and a dusting of extra cinnamon on top for good measure! So good for you- why settle for a sugary fall flavored drink when you can have all the great fall flavor with amazing nutrition! Espresso + 1.25 per shot$7.50
- Vanilla Latte-16oz Iced
Collagen, vanilla extract, raw honey, oat milk stirred to perfection!$6.50
- Vanilla Latte-24oz Iced
Collagen, vanilla extract, raw honey, oat milk stirred to perfection!$7.75
Wellness Shots
- Beet Power Shot
Organic beet powder, fresh lemon juice, coconut water shaken to perfection. Amazing for muscle recovery and energy!$4.00
- Blue Power Shot
Blue Majik, lemon, and coconut water. Calories: 10 | Sugars: 2g$4.00
- Charcoal Detox Shot
Lemon, activated coconut charcoal and coconut water. Contraindicated if on prescription medications. Calories: 10 | Sugars: 2g$4.00
- Elderberry Shot
Elderberry syrup, fresh lemon juice, coconut water shaken to perfection. Great for the immune system!$4.50
- Immunity Shot
Lemon, ginger, oregano oil and coconut water for a powerful combination to help enhance immune system. Calories: 30 | Sugars: 2g$4.50
Grab N Go
- 88 Acres$2.99
- Awake Bar$2.99
- Baja Jerky$7.49
- Blue Majik Sticks$1.99
- Boxed Water$2.99
- BTR Bar- All Flavors$2.90
- Collagen Sticks$1.99
- Ellas Flats- Small$2.99
- Ellas Flats- Large$7.99
- Flow Water- All Flavors$2.99
- Good Idea$2.99
- Hi Ball Energy$2.99
- Hyvida$2.99
- LMNT$1.99
- Microgreens- 2oz$5.95
- Mid Day Energy$2.99
- Odyssey All Flavors$2.99
- Owyn- All Flavors$3.49
- Phocus-All Flavors$2.99
- Roar Organics- All Flavors$2.99
- Rowdy Mermaid- All Flavors$3.99
- Sandland- All Flavors$13.99
- Sprout Living Almondsd$3.49
- Superfood Cookie- All Flavors$2.99
- Thunderbird Bars- All Flavors$2.99
- Tony's Chocolate- All Flavors$5.99
- Tru Women Bars- All Flavors$2.99
- True North- All Flavors$2.99
- Verb Bars- All Flavors$2.49
- Vermont Smoke- All Flavors$1.99
- Ollipop- All Flavors$2.99
- Poppi- All Flavors$2.99
- Kate's Bars- All Flavors$2.99
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
We are obsessed with serving our Vibe Tribe the healthiest cleanest most delicious superfoods to fuel your day!
