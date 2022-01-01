  • Home
Main picView gallery

Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen 6600 44th Ave

No reviews yet

6600 44th Avenue

Moline, IL 61265

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beaned Coffee

P.O.B.C.

$2.25+

It stands for Plain Old Black Coffee, but ours is better than average because we roast the beans ourselves. Choice of today’s roasts or House Blend.

P.O.B.C. (Dine-in)

$2.50

Mug … $2.50 (free refills)

Pour-Over

$3.25

It’s a more flavorful cup because it takes longer to brew. Your choice of house-roasted single-origin beans from Ethiopia, Costa Rica, Peru, or Colombia.

Tea

Classic Iced Tea

$2.25+

Loose-Leaf Iced Tea

$2.95

Choose from any of our loose-leaf tea blends: XXX, XXX, XXX, XXX, or XXX.

Loose-Leaf Hot Tea (To-Go)

$2.95

Choose from any of our loose-leaf tea blends: XXX, XXX, XXX, XXX, or XXX.

Loose-Leaf Hot Tea (Pot)

$2.95

Choose from any of our loose-leaf tea blends: XXX, XXX, XXX, XXX, or XXX.

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Black tea with cardamom, cinnamon, ginger and other spices steeped in hot milk. Available in Classic Chai or Vanilla.

Dirty Chai

$3.95+

Some days don’t fight fair. Fight back with our chai latte turbocharged with a shot of espresso.

Tea Bags

$1.25

Espresso

Double-shot Espresso

$2.25

Two shots of house-roasted espresso served in a demitasse.

Cubano

$2.75

House-roasted espresso sweetened with brown sugar until it’s syrupy and delicious.

Americano

$2.25+

Our house-roasted espresso with hot water added offers the flavor of espresso without the intensity.

Macchiato

$2.75

House-roasted espresso with just a dollop of foamy milk to let its full flavor shine.

Cortado

$2.75

At the delicious halfway point between a foamy cappuccino and a milky latte. House-roasted espresso mixed with an equal amount of hot milk.

Cappuccino

$3.25

Frothier and stronger than a latte, but less intense than a cortado. House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and frothed milk.

Breve

$3.95

House-roasted espresso and steamed half-and-half.

Classic Latte

$3.75+

House-roasted espresso with a generous pour of steamed milk, topped with frothed milk.

Caramel Latte

$4.45+

House-roasted espresso with a generous pour of steamed milk, topped with frothed milk.

Mocha Latte

$4.45+

Espresso Shot

$1.50

Specialty Espresso

Lavender Honey Latte

$4.75+

House-roasted espresso with a generous pour of steamed milk, topped with frothed milk.

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.75+

House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Let us know if you prefer no whip.

Dutch Chocolate Mocha

$4.75+

House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Let us know if you prefer no whip.

Milk Chocolate Mocha

$4.75+

House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Let us know if you prefer no whip.

Dark Chocolate Mocha

$4.75+

House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Let us know if you prefer no whip.

Hot Fudge Mocha

$4.75+

House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Let us know if you prefer no whip.

Borgia Mocha (topped with orange zest)

$4.75+

House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Let us know if you prefer no whip.

Heath Mocha (topped with Heath Pieces)

$4.75+

House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Let us know if you prefer no whip.

Andes Mint Mocha (topped with Andes Mint)

$4.75+

House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Let us know if you prefer no whip.

Snickers Mocha (topped with Snickers pieces)

$4.75+

House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Let us know if you prefer no whip.

Turtle Mocha (with caramel)

$4.75+

House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Let us know if you prefer no whip.

S'More Mocha (topped with graham cracker sprinkles)

$4.75+

House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Let us know if you prefer no whip.

Honey Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Matcha

Matcha Latte

$5.75+

Lotus Energy Drinks

Cherry Bomb

$4.95

The tart sweetness of cherries mellowed by notes of vanilla. Looks innocent, but it packs a punch.

Nature Walk

$4.95

A stimulating mix of lavender, blueberry, elderberry and black raspberry.

Candy Apple

$4.95

Kind of sweet, kind of tart, totally refreshing. Green apple and red cherry topped with caramel sauce and a slice of apple.

Shark Bite

$4.95

Enjoy a burst of strawberry in an ocean of blueberry and acai berries, topped off with gummy sharks.

Endless Summer

$4.95

Watermelon and kiwi combined with tart cherry and red raspberry, topped off with sour watermelon  gummies, for the perfect poolside refresher.

Suntan

$4.95

Refreshing as a trip to the beach. Enjoy coconut and banana with blueberries and acai berries, topped off with an orange slice and a paper umbrella.

Cannonball

$4.95

Dive into a refreshing mix of coconut and lime blended with flavors of blueberry and acai berries.

Pinky Swear

$4.95

Monster Energy Drinks

Smashberry

$4.95

Monster Punch

$4.95

Epic Orange

$4.95

Seasonal Drinks

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.45+

Caramel Apple Cider

$4.45+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Frozen Drinks

Mocha Java Freeze

$5.45

Sweetened Mocha blended with milk and ice and topped with whipped cream.

Frozen Chai

$5.45

A classic chai brew blended with milk and ice and topped with whipped cream.

Smoothie

$5.45

Caffeine-free, creamy, and filled with fresh fruit.

From the Cooler

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta - Orange

$2.50

Fanta - Grape

$2.50

Fanta - Pina

$2.50

Tea - Gold Peak

$2.50

Smart Water

$2.75

Dasani

$1.50

OJ - Tropicana

$2.50

Sarsaparilla - Root Beer

$3.00

Boylan - Root Beer

$3.00

Berghoff - Root Beer

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Boylan - Creme Soda

$3.00

Boylan - Ginger Ale

$3.00

Boylan - Black Cherry

$3.00

Jarritos - Tamarind

$3.00

S.Pellegrino

$3.00

On tap/Free pour

Fountain Drink

$1.75+

Orange Juice

$1.75+

Milk

$1.75+

Ice Cream Drinks

Malt

$4.95

Vanilla ice cream with your choice of flavoring.

Shake

$4.95

Vanilla ice cream with your choice of flavoring.

Espresso Shake

$6.95

The Combine

$5.95

Hand-dipped ice cream whirled into submission with your choice of Snickers, Butterfinger, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, or M&Ms.

Signature Items

Chicken Pot Pie

$6.95+

Who says you can’t have pie for lunch? Get two freshly baked biscuits topped with hearty chunks of chicken, carrots, celery, and peas.

Chipped Beef

$6.95+

All-Day Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$5.95

Smashed avocado and tomato atop wholegrain toast: It’s not just for millennials any more.

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.95+

Housemade sausage gravy over freshly baked biscuits. A meal that gets the job done.

Cinnamon Roll

$4.95

Generously topped with cream cheese frosting, this hunk of sweetness is too beautiful and pure for this world.

Rise & Grind

$6.95

Fuel your hustle with bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted [plain] bagel.

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.95

Ham, egg, and cheese on an English muffin. A classic for a reason.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.95

Sausage, egg, and cheese on an English muffin. Fancy!

Breakfast Club

$7.95

An all-time classic: Smoked turkey, egg, bacon, and provolone on toasted ciabatta.

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese

$3.95

American cheese on plain old white bread.

Deli Sandwich

$3.95

Simple and dependable. Available with smoked turkey or ham.

PB&J

$3.95

Smooth peanut butter with your choice of jelly (X, Y, Z).

Salads & Wraps

Classic Cobb

$5.95+

Grilled chicken, bacon, hardboiled egg, cheese, and croutons.

Cranberry Pecan Turkey

$8.95+

Smoked turkey, feta cheese, dried cranberries, pecans, cucumbers, carrots, onions, and tomato with creamy poppy seed dressing.

Greek

$8.95+

Chicken, feta cheese, onion, green peppers, cucumbers, kalamata olives, tomatoes in a tangy Greek dressing

Crunchy Vegetarian

$6.95+

Banana peppers, cherry tomatoes, carrots, onion, and cucumber with cheddar cheese, croutons, and Italian dressing.

Harvest Cobb

$8.95+

The flavors of fall—apples, dried cranberries, and walnuts—in a salad of chicken, feta cheese, and bacon in an apple cider vinaigrette.

Croissant Sandwiches

Smoked Turkey

$8.95

With lettuce and mayo

Smoked Ham

$8.95

With lettuce and mayo

Turkey Club

$10.95

With bacon, gouda, lettuce, and tomato

Chicken Salad

$9.95

Our house recipe

Toast Sandwiches

Classic Club

$9.95

Turkey, ham, and bacon with mayo

California BLT Club

$10.95

With turkey and avocado on ciabatta

BLT

$9.95

The classic on Texas toast

Grilled Sandwiches

Buttermilk Ranch Chicken

$10.95

Yes, there’s bacon, swiss cheese, and lettuce on our chicken sandwich, but more important, there’s ranch dressing.

Grilled Chicken

$8.95

Simple and satisfying. Grilled chicken breast with lettuce and mayo on a fresh bun.

Soups

Chicken Pot Pie Soup

$4.99+

Chunks of chicken, carrots, celery and peas in a thick, rich broth.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.99+Out of stock

Spicy chicken in a tomato and cheese broth with shredded cheese and tortilla chips.

Cheeseburger Chowder

$4.99+

Cheese, beef, shredded potatoes and onions in a thick, creamy broth.

Homemade Chili

$4.99+

Traditional Midwest chili with beef, beans, and all the fixings.

Chicken Baja

$4.99+

Potato Soup

$4.99+

Bakery

Rice Krispie Treat

$1.95

Scone

$3.25

Muffins

$2.75

Cake

$6.95

Pie

Cookie

$1.50

Brownie

$1.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

Ice Cream

Sundae

$4.25

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream with your choice of sauce, topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Hand-dipped

$3.95

Sides/A la carte

Miss Vickie's Chips - Sea Salt

$1.50

Miss Vickie's Chips - Jalapeno

$1.50

Miss Vickie's Chips - Sea Salt & Vinegar

$1.50

Fruit

$1.00

Yogurt Parfait

$3.00

Yogurt

$1.25

Hersey's Milk Chocolate Bar

$1.75

Heath Candy Bar

$1.75

Awake Chocolate Caramel Bar

$2.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6600 44th Avenue, Moline, IL 61265

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
