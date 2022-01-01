Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen 6600 44th Ave
6600 44th Avenue
Moline, IL 61265
Beaned Coffee
P.O.B.C.
It stands for Plain Old Black Coffee, but ours is better than average because we roast the beans ourselves. Choice of today’s roasts or House Blend.
P.O.B.C. (Dine-in)
Mug … $2.50 (free refills)
Pour-Over
It’s a more flavorful cup because it takes longer to brew. Your choice of house-roasted single-origin beans from Ethiopia, Costa Rica, Peru, or Colombia.
Tea
Classic Iced Tea
Loose-Leaf Iced Tea
Choose from any of our loose-leaf tea blends: XXX, XXX, XXX, XXX, or XXX.
Loose-Leaf Hot Tea (To-Go)
Choose from any of our loose-leaf tea blends: XXX, XXX, XXX, XXX, or XXX.
Loose-Leaf Hot Tea (Pot)
Choose from any of our loose-leaf tea blends: XXX, XXX, XXX, XXX, or XXX.
Chai Latte
Black tea with cardamom, cinnamon, ginger and other spices steeped in hot milk. Available in Classic Chai or Vanilla.
Dirty Chai
Some days don’t fight fair. Fight back with our chai latte turbocharged with a shot of espresso.
Tea Bags
Espresso
Double-shot Espresso
Two shots of house-roasted espresso served in a demitasse.
Cubano
House-roasted espresso sweetened with brown sugar until it’s syrupy and delicious.
Americano
Our house-roasted espresso with hot water added offers the flavor of espresso without the intensity.
Macchiato
House-roasted espresso with just a dollop of foamy milk to let its full flavor shine.
Cortado
At the delicious halfway point between a foamy cappuccino and a milky latte. House-roasted espresso mixed with an equal amount of hot milk.
Cappuccino
Frothier and stronger than a latte, but less intense than a cortado. House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and frothed milk.
Breve
House-roasted espresso and steamed half-and-half.
Classic Latte
House-roasted espresso with a generous pour of steamed milk, topped with frothed milk.
Caramel Latte
House-roasted espresso with a generous pour of steamed milk, topped with frothed milk.
Mocha Latte
Espresso Shot
Specialty Espresso
Lavender Honey Latte
House-roasted espresso with a generous pour of steamed milk, topped with frothed milk.
White Chocolate Mocha
House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Let us know if you prefer no whip.
Dutch Chocolate Mocha
House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Let us know if you prefer no whip.
Milk Chocolate Mocha
House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Let us know if you prefer no whip.
Dark Chocolate Mocha
House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Let us know if you prefer no whip.
Hot Fudge Mocha
House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Let us know if you prefer no whip.
Borgia Mocha (topped with orange zest)
House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Let us know if you prefer no whip.
Heath Mocha (topped with Heath Pieces)
House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Let us know if you prefer no whip.
Andes Mint Mocha (topped with Andes Mint)
House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Let us know if you prefer no whip.
Snickers Mocha (topped with Snickers pieces)
House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Let us know if you prefer no whip.
Turtle Mocha (with caramel)
House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Let us know if you prefer no whip.
S'More Mocha (topped with graham cracker sprinkles)
House-roasted espresso, steamed milk, and chocolate. Let us know if you prefer no whip.
Honey Vanilla Latte
Matcha
Lotus Energy Drinks
Cherry Bomb
The tart sweetness of cherries mellowed by notes of vanilla. Looks innocent, but it packs a punch.
Nature Walk
A stimulating mix of lavender, blueberry, elderberry and black raspberry.
Candy Apple
Kind of sweet, kind of tart, totally refreshing. Green apple and red cherry topped with caramel sauce and a slice of apple.
Shark Bite
Enjoy a burst of strawberry in an ocean of blueberry and acai berries, topped off with gummy sharks.
Endless Summer
Watermelon and kiwi combined with tart cherry and red raspberry, topped off with sour watermelon gummies, for the perfect poolside refresher.
Suntan
Refreshing as a trip to the beach. Enjoy coconut and banana with blueberries and acai berries, topped off with an orange slice and a paper umbrella.
Cannonball
Dive into a refreshing mix of coconut and lime blended with flavors of blueberry and acai berries.
Pinky Swear
Monster Energy Drinks
Frozen Drinks
From the Cooler
Coke
Sprite
Fanta - Orange
Fanta - Grape
Fanta - Pina
Tea - Gold Peak
Smart Water
Dasani
OJ - Tropicana
Sarsaparilla - Root Beer
Boylan - Root Beer
Berghoff - Root Beer
Topo Chico
Boylan - Creme Soda
Boylan - Ginger Ale
Boylan - Black Cherry
Jarritos - Tamarind
S.Pellegrino
On tap/Free pour
Ice Cream Drinks
Signature Items
All-Day Breakfast
Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado and tomato atop wholegrain toast: It’s not just for millennials any more.
Biscuits & Gravy
Housemade sausage gravy over freshly baked biscuits. A meal that gets the job done.
Cinnamon Roll
Generously topped with cream cheese frosting, this hunk of sweetness is too beautiful and pure for this world.
Rise & Grind
Fuel your hustle with bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on a toasted [plain] bagel.
Ham, Egg & Cheese
Ham, egg, and cheese on an English muffin. A classic for a reason.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Sausage, egg, and cheese on an English muffin. Fancy!
Breakfast Club
An all-time classic: Smoked turkey, egg, bacon, and provolone on toasted ciabatta.
Kid's Menu
Salads & Wraps
Classic Cobb
Grilled chicken, bacon, hardboiled egg, cheese, and croutons.
Cranberry Pecan Turkey
Smoked turkey, feta cheese, dried cranberries, pecans, cucumbers, carrots, onions, and tomato with creamy poppy seed dressing.
Greek
Chicken, feta cheese, onion, green peppers, cucumbers, kalamata olives, tomatoes in a tangy Greek dressing
Crunchy Vegetarian
Banana peppers, cherry tomatoes, carrots, onion, and cucumber with cheddar cheese, croutons, and Italian dressing.
Harvest Cobb
The flavors of fall—apples, dried cranberries, and walnuts—in a salad of chicken, feta cheese, and bacon in an apple cider vinaigrette.
Croissant Sandwiches
Toast Sandwiches
Grilled Sandwiches
Soups
Chicken Pot Pie Soup
Chunks of chicken, carrots, celery and peas in a thick, rich broth.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Spicy chicken in a tomato and cheese broth with shredded cheese and tortilla chips.
Cheeseburger Chowder
Cheese, beef, shredded potatoes and onions in a thick, creamy broth.
Homemade Chili
Traditional Midwest chili with beef, beans, and all the fixings.
Chicken Baja
Potato Soup
Ice Cream
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
6600 44th Avenue, Moline, IL 61265