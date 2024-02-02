Turmeric Lemonade 16oz

$13.00

Turmeric, Lemon, Orange, Black Pepper Infused Water This is not your typical lemonade! For one thing it is sweetened solely with orange juice and has hints of black pepper to accompany the turmeric notes. Turmeric is a "super root" and can be extremely beneficial to one's health. It is packed with antioxidants and curcumin, which is known to have anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial AND anti-viral properties. It's great for brain health, may reduce the risk of a heart disease, and has been found to aid in depression. Mixing turmeric with black pepper increases bio-availability of curcumin by 2000%! all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.