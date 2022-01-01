Main picView gallery

Vibras Juice Bar

review star

No reviews yet

104 North Main Street

Suite B

Lone Pine, CA 93545

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Canela y Azucar Latte
Vibras Favorite Bagel
Avocado Toast

Smoothies

Sunset Vibes

Mango peach pineapple agave almond milk

Chunky Monkey

Chunky Monkey

Banana, Cacao Powder, Cacao Nibs, Dates, Peanut Butter, Protein Powder, and Almond Milk

Green Glow

Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Pineapple, Mango, Chia Seeds, and Coconut Water

Power

Power

Banana, Blueberries, Strawberries, Chia Seeds, and Almond Milk

Energy

Banana, Avocado, Peanut Butter, Dates, Coconut Flakes, Agave, and Soy Milk

Acai Berry

Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberries, Chia Seeds, and Almond Milk

Tropical

Tropical

Pineapple, Strawberries, Blueberries, Mango, Chia Seeds, and Coconut Milk

The Dragon

The Dragon

Dragonfruit, Raspberry, Pineapple, Agave, and Coconut Milk

The Hills

The Hills

Banana, Oats, Protein Powder, Almond Butter, Dates, and Almond Milk

Sage

Kale, Spinach, Apple, Pineapple, Banana, Almond Butter, Dates, and Almond Milk

Juices

Cleanse

Cleanse

Celery, Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Lemon and Ginger

Anti-Inflammatory

Beets, Carrots, Celery, Turmeric, and Ginger

Sunrise

Apple, Carrots, Pineapple, Oranges, and Lemon

Mt.Whitney

Mt.Whitney

Carrots, Beets, Oranges, Kale, Turmeric, and Vitamin C

HWY 395

Apple, Carrots, Pineapple, Ginger

Sweet Greens

Cucumber, Kale, Pineapple, Apple, Lemon

Acai Bowl

Traditional Acai Bowl

$9.99

Organic Acai topped with Granola, Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seeds, and Agave

Tropical Acai Bowl

$9.99

Organic Acai topped with Granola, Strawberries, Mango, Kiwi, and Coconut Flakes

Dragonfruit Bowl

Dragonfruit Bowl

$9.99

Organic Dragonfruit topped with Granola, Mango, Strawberries, Coconut Flakes, and Agave.

Da Vibe Bowl

Da Vibe Bowl

$9.99

Best of both worlds. Acai and Dragonfruit Base topped with Banana, Strawberries, and Blueberries.

Blue Hawaii Bowl

Blue Hawaii Bowl

$9.99

Peach and Mango Base. Topped with Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Kiwi, Coconut Flakes, and Agave.

Yogurt Bowl

$6.00

Unsweetened Yogurt, Granola, Strawberries, Blueberries, Hemp Seeds, and Honey

Fresh Fruit Bowl

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$8.00

Pineapple, Banana, Blueberries, Mango, Strawberries, Kiwi, Topped with Almonds and Honey

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$8.00

Oatmeal made with your choice of milk & Topped with Banana, Strawberries, Blueberries, Honey, Almonds, Coconut Flakes, and Chia Seeds.

Berry Sweet Bowl - Seasonal

$9.50Out of stock

Raspberry, Mango, Pineapple, Coconut Milk & Topped with Strawberries, Mango, Granola, and One Macaroon.

Lemonades

Raspberry Lemonade

$6.00

Fresh Lemonade Blended with Rapsberries and Sweetened with Agave

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Fresh Lemonade Blended with Strawberries and Sweetened with Agave

Peach Lemonade

$6.00

Fresh Lemonade Blended with Peaches and Sweetened with Agave

Strawberry Butterfly Refresher

Strawberry Butterfly Refresher

$6.00Out of stock

Coffee

Canela y Azucar Latte

Our House Latte, Brown Sugar and Cinnamon Notes

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Out of stock

Our Holiday Pumpkin Spice Latte!

Mexican Mocha

Traditional Mexican Hot Chocolate in Latte Form

Nutella Latte

Nutella Lovers Dream!

Latte

Latte

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

Americano

Cappucino

Macchiato

$3.50

Double Espresso

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

Chai Latte

Coffee

Iced Coffee

Hot Tea

$3.00

Mazapan Latte

Traditional Mexican Hot Chocolate in Latte Form

Salted Caramel Foam Cold Brew

Salted Caramel Foam Cold Brew

Our House Made Salted Caramel Foam on Cold Brew.

Bagels

Bagel

$3.00

The Classic Bagel

$5.99

Choice of Bagel, Egg, Cheese, and Cream Cheese

Veggie Bagel

$7.99

Choice of Bagel, Egg, Cream Cheese, Spinach, Tomato, and Avocado

Vibras Favorite Bagel

$8.99

Choice of Bagel, Egg, Cream Cheese, Pesto, Spinach, Avocado, Pickled Onions, and Balsamic.

Lox Bagel

$10.99

Smoked Salmon layered on your Choice of Bagel and Cream Cheese, topped with Pickled Onions and Everything Bagel Seasoning

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$9.49

Choice of Bread, Avocado, Radishes, Pickled Onions, Balsamic and topped with Everything Bagel Seasoning

Raspberry Ricotta Toast

$7.99Out of stock

Raspberry Preserves, Ricotta, Almond slices, and drizzled honey.

Nutella Toast

Nutella Toast

$6.99

Nutella, Strawberries, Banana, and Honey

Peach Ricotta Toast

$7.99

Peach Preserves, Ricotta, Almond Slices, Drizzled with Honey

Cucumber Hummus Toast

Cucumber Hummus Toast

$9.99

Choice of Bread with Red Pepper Hummus, Sliced Cucumbers, Avocado, Drizzle of Balsamic and Everything Bagel Seasoning.

Goats N' Toast

Goats N' Toast

$10.49

Warm Avocado Toast with Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Everything Bagel Seasoning, and Chili Flakes.

Wellness Shots

Ginger Shot

$5.00

Immunity Boost Shot

$5.00

Pick Me Up Shot

$5.00

Warrior Shot

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fresh & Healthy Food Options. Including Fresh Juices & Craft Coffee. Come check out the vibes!

Website

Location

104 North Main Street, Suite B, Lone Pine, CA 93545

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Seasons Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
206 South Main Street Lone Pine, CA 93545
View restaurantnext
Alabama Hills Cafe & Bakery
orange star4.5 • 1,737
111 West Post Street Lone Pine, CA 93545
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lone Pine

Alabama Hills Cafe & Bakery
orange star4.5 • 1,737
111 West Post Street Lone Pine, CA 93545
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lone Pine
Porterville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Visalia
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Tulare
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Hanford
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Fresno
review star
Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)
Bakersfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Tehachapi
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston