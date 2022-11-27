Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vibrissa Beer and Kitchen Winchester

review star

No reviews yet

North Kent Street

Winchester, VA 22601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Signature Cheese (Vegetarian)
Meat is for Lovers
White Pizza (Vegetarian)

Shareables

Brew House Pretzel (Vegetarian)

Brew House Pretzel (Vegetarian)

$10.00

Generous soft pretzel, spicy pub mustard, beer cheese

Wings (6) (Gluten Free)

Wings (6) (Gluten Free)

$12.00

Buffalo OR hot honey glazed chicken wings (bone-in) with ranch OR blue cheese dip

Pulled Pork Fries

Pulled Pork Fries

$10.00

Kansas-City style pulled-pork, bbq sauce, beer cheese, pickled onions, jalapeño

Marinated Olives (Vegan, Gluten Free)

Marinated Olives (Vegan, Gluten Free)

$6.00

Olives marinated in citrus zest and garlic

Burrata Antipasto

Burrata Antipasto

$15.00

Mortadella, salami, burrata, tapenade, seasonal mustard, pickled veggies, crostini

Cajun Burger Sliders (3)

Cajun Burger Sliders (3)

$14.00

Blend of cajun pork and beef patties, red onion, spicy mayo, brioche buns

Granny Smith Cajun Sliders

Granny Smith Cajun Sliders

$15.00Out of stock

3 cajun sliders, spicy lemon pepper mayo, diced granny smith apples, jalapenos, swiss cheese, slider bun

Greens

Chopped Chicken Caesar

Chopped Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Romaine, pecorino, pickled onions, chopped grilled chicken, sourdough croutons

Fresh Mix Salad (Vegan)

Fresh Mix Salad (Vegan)

$12.00

Leafy greens, butternut squash, roasted corn, marinated chickpeas, cucumbers, tomato, vinaigrette

Sourdough Pizzas - Individual 10 Inch Pizzas

Signature Cheese (Vegetarian)

Signature Cheese (Vegetarian)

$14.00

Organic crushed tomatoes, wisconsin mozzarella, sicilian oregano, evoo, sea salt, fresh basil

White Pizza (Vegetarian)

White Pizza (Vegetarian)

$14.00

mozzarella, ricotta, shallot, roasted garlic oil, sicilian oregano, sea salt

The Magnolia (Vegetarian)

The Magnolia (Vegetarian)

$15.00

Fig jam, creamy goat cheese, shallots, balsamic reduction, fresh arugula

High Peaks (Vegetarian)

High Peaks (Vegetarian)

$15.00

gorgonzola, mozzarella, ricotta, shallots, roasted mushrooms

Spicy Soppressata

Spicy Soppressata

$16.00

mozzarella, soppressata, jalapeno, organic crushed tomatoes, wildflower honey drizzle

Meat is for Lovers

Meat is for Lovers

$16.00

sliced genoa salami, capicola, pepperoni, shallots, organic crushed tomatoes, and basil

Smash Burgers

Comes with your choice of fries or side salad, add an egg for $2.00
1/4 lb Classic

1/4 lb Classic

$14.00

Premium ground beef, white american cheese, mayo, lettuce, onion, pickle, tomato, brioche bun

The Magnus

The Magnus

$16.00

Two 1/4lb Angus patties, bacon, white American cheese, pickled red onions, spicy mayo, lettuce, brioche bun

Handhelds

Comes with your choice of fries or side salad, add an egg for $2.00
Yardbird

Yardbird

$14.00

Sweet-tea chicken breast, red onion, lettuce, lemon-pepper mayo, brioche

Quarter Muffuletta

Quarter Muffuletta

$13.00

Warmed ham, salami, mortadella, swiss, provolone, tapenade, Italian bread

La Petit Cochon

La Petit Cochon

$16.00

Ham, pulled-pork, bacon, peach mustard, collards, French bread

The Publisher

The Publisher

$15.00

Sliced corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye

Chickpea Croissant (Vegan)

Chickpea Croissant (Vegan)

$13.00

Marinated chickpeas, veganaise, craisins, walnuts, arugula, pickled onions, croissant

Pork & Apple Sandwich

Pork & Apple Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

apple puree, bacon, pulled pork, bbq sauce, pickled red onion, brioche bun

Sweets

Pumpkin Spice Cake (Vegan)

Pumpkin Spice Cake (Vegan)

$9.00

Spice cake with orange glaze, candied citrus zest, spiced walnuts

Ice Cream Cookies (Vegetarian)

Ice Cream Cookies (Vegetarian)

$9.00

Vanilla ice cream, sugar cookie core, creamy caramel

Caramel Apple Bread Pudding

$9.00

caramel apple bread pudding with whipped cream on top

Craft Sodas

Boylan's Black Cherry Soda

Boylan's Black Cherry Soda

$3.50
Boylan's - Cola

Boylan's - Cola

$3.50Out of stock

A complex cola derived from oils of orange, lemon and lime, with hints of nutmeg, coriander and lavender.

Boylan's - Diet Cola

Boylan's - Diet Cola

$3.50Out of stock

A guilt-free cola made from a complex blend of citrus oils and hints of spices.

Boylan's - Creme Soda

Boylan's - Creme Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Hints of vanilla extract, coffee, and chocolate result in a uniquely refreshing take on a classic creme soda.

Boyan's - Grape

Boyan's - Grape

$3.50Out of stock

Boasting a bold, deep purple color and a smooth refreshing Concord grape taste that is intensified with notes of oak.

Boylan's Lemon Seltzer

Boylan's Lemon Seltzer

$3.50

Boylan’s delicious take on a summer favorite.

Boylan's - Orange Soda

Boylan's - Orange Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Refreshing and less sweet than a typical orange soda, with Italian mandarin and tangerine oils.

Boylan's - Root Beer

Boylan's - Root Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Rich sassafras flavor derived from cinnamon, sweet birch, vanilla, and wintergreen oil.

Craft Iced Teas, H2O & Cold Brew Coffee

Berkeley Springs Bottled Water

Berkeley Springs Bottled Water

$2.00

20 oz. bottles of water from Berkeley Springs

Honest Iced Tea - Just Black

Honest Iced Tea - Just Black

$5.00

Bold taste of pure black tea, free of artificial colorings and flavorings and trans fats. Perfect for the health-conscious consumer.

Honest Iced Tea - Half & Half

Honest Iced Tea - Half & Half

$5.00

Half black tea and half lemonade. Just a tad sweet.

Snowing in Space - Gimme Dat! Nitro Cold Brew

Snowing in Space - Gimme Dat! Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Craft nitro cold brew, notes of graham cracker and nuts, medium-roast, single origin, no sugar added.

N/A Beer

Brooklyn - Special Effects

Brooklyn - Special Effects

$6.00

Non-Alcoholic Hoppy Amber - less than 0.5% ABV - Malty, hop forward, with notes of peeled grapefruit and zesty hop aroma, clean bitter edge

Cans, Crowlers, Growler Fills, Kegs

Above the Fold - IPA - To-Go

Above the Fold - IPA - To-Go

$17.00+

IPA - abv 6.5%. El Dorado, Idho, and Sabro hops; juicy fruit flavor and aroma

Analog Feel - ESB - To-Go

Analog Feel - ESB - To-Go

$17.00+

ESB - 6% ABV - Collab w/ Crooked Run Fermentation - English-style pub ale, caramel and honey malt flavor, notes of peach

Compass - Hefeweizen - To-Go

Compass - Hefeweizen - To-Go

$15.00+

Hefeweizen - abv 5.5%. German-style Hefeweizen, brewed with Pilsner and wheat malts, notes of fruit and spice

DDH Gracious - DIPA - To-Go

DDH Gracious - DIPA - To-Go

$18.00+

DIPA - 8.3% ABV - Big tropical and citrus flavors, medium to full bodied with firm bitterness

Distrotheque - Saison To-Go

Distrotheque - Saison To-Go

$17.00+

Distrotheque - Saison - abv 5.5% Classic Belgain Saison; soft, rounded mouthfeel, notes of pear and apple, hints of black pepper, dry finish

Eddy Hopping - IPA - To-Go

Eddy Hopping - IPA - To-Go

$17.00+

IPA - abv 7%. Features El Dorado hops. Flavors of pineapple, stone fruit and lemon candy with a touch of dankness. Clean, bitter malt profile.

Enjoy The Small Things - IPA - To-Go

Enjoy The Small Things - IPA - To-Go

$17.00+Out of stock

IPA - abv 5.5%. Easy drinking, Galaxy hops, notes of peach and passionfruit.

Feierbeer - Oktoberfest Lager - To-Go

Feierbeer - Oktoberfest Lager - To-Go

$15.00+Out of stock

Lager - abv 5.2%. Medium to light bodied with restrained malt presence, not overly sweet, subtle hop character.

Glissade - Blackberry Sour - To-Go

Glissade - Blackberry Sour - To-Go

$18.00Out of stock

Blackberry Sour Ale - abv 4.5%. Light -bodied sour with a tart dry finish, balanced blackberry flavor

Glissade - Peach Sour - To-Go

Glissade - Peach Sour - To-Go

$18.00+Out of stock

Peach Sour Ale - abv 4.5%. Light -bodied sour with a tart dry finish, balanced peach flavor

Gracious Living - IPA - To-Go

Gracious Living - IPA - To-Go

$17.00+

West Coast IPA - abv 6.6%. Medium-bodied, light in color with firm bitterness; notes of citrus, pine, stone fruit; several hop varieties

In The Cut - Landbier - To-Go

In The Cut - Landbier - To-Go

$15.00+

Landbier - abv 4.8%. Country lager, pilsner malt and German noble hops - easy drinking and refreshing

In the Hollar - Landbier Dark - To-Go

In the Hollar - Landbier Dark - To-Go

$15.00+

In the Hollar – Landbier Dark - abv 4.4% - Dark lager, clean finish - Subtle gas station hot cocoa - Hints of burnt brownie edges

Joy of the Valley - IPA

Joy of the Valley - IPA

$17.00+

Joy of the Valley - IPA - 6.7% Medium-bodied with a clean malt backbone, flavors and aroma of melon, white wine and sweet fruit

Klar - German Pilsner - To-Go

Klar - German Pilsner - To-Go

$15.00+Out of stock

German Pilsner - 4.7% abv. Light bodied with a subdued malt backbone. Classic style lager, dry and refreshing. German hops with bright floral, slightly spicy flavors and a clean balanced aroma

Mile 0 - West Coast IPA - To-Go

Mile 0 - West Coast IPA - To-Go

$17.00+

Mile 0 – West Coast IPA - abv 6.4% - Hopped with Mosaic and Centennial - Medium bodied - Citrus, pine flavors and aroma

No Secret - Altbier - To-Go

No Secret - Altbier - To-Go

$17.00+

Altbier- 4.5% ABV- German ale, mahogany in color, clean bitterness with complex malt finish

North Bound - DIPA - To-Go

North Bound - DIPA - To-Go

$18.00+

North Bound DIPA 8.4% This West Coast style IPA utilizes a blend of northern hemisphere hops. A well balanced beer with notes of clementine, pine, and some other tropical fruits.

Park Pass - Helles Lager - To-Go

Park Pass - Helles Lager - To-Go

$15.00+

Helles Lager, abv 5.5%. German-style lager, Noble German hops, crisp & clean

Pastoral Life - American Pale Ale - To-Go

Pastoral Life - American Pale Ale - To-Go

$17.00+

Pale Ale - abv 5.1%. Brewed with Citra and Strata Hops, pale Munich and Caramel malts - notes of citrus and juicy tropical fruits

Pulling a Thread - Porter - To-Go

Pulling a Thread - Porter - To-Go

$17.00+

Porter - abv 4.8%. Old world UK Porter, notes of chocolate, caramel and toffee.

Scout - Milk Stout - To-Go

Scout - Milk Stout - To-Go

$13.00

Full-bodied stout that embodies all the elements of campfire S'mores. Chocolate and honey malt come together with marshmallow fluff to provide a creamy, rich texture.

Shooting Break - ESB - To-Go

Shooting Break - ESB - To-Go

$17.00+

ESB, abv 5.1%. English-style pub ale, hopped with EKG, notes of toffee, biscuits, and citrus

Veer Passion Fruit - Hard Seltzer - To-Go

Veer Passion Fruit - Hard Seltzer - To-Go

$15.00

Hard Seltzer, abv 5%. Grapefruit

Veer Pomegranate - Hard Seltzer - To-Go

Veer Pomegranate - Hard Seltzer - To-Go

$15.00Out of stock

Hard Seltzer, abv 5%. Mango

Veer Blood Orange

$15.00

Veer Cranberry

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Located in Old Town Winchester near the walking mall. Great food, great beer with convenient private parking. Specializing in Vibrissa award-winning craft beer and artisan sourdough pizza!

Location

North Kent Street, Winchester, VA 22601

Directions

