Vibrissa Beer & Kitchen

Pastoral Life - 16oz Cans (4pk)

$17.00

Pastoral Life - American Pale Ale - 5.1% ABV - An ode to the style which heavily influenced craft beer's notoriety in the US. Our take on this pale ale starts with a memorable malt bill of pale, munich and caramel malts. Then is tastefully hopped with Citra and Strata for their amazing contribution of citrus, and juicy tropical fruits.