Vibrissa Beer & Kitchen

619 Reviews

$$

122 E Main St

Front Royal, VA 22630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Smash Burger
Crispy Brussels
Reuben

Beer

Gracious Living - 16oz Cans (4pk)

$17.00Out of stock

Gracious Living - West Coast IPA - 6.6% ABV - A fresh batch of our flagship west coast IPA. This refreshing IPA utilizes a blended variety of hops to create a pronounced depth of flavor. Pungent notes of citrus, pine and stone fruit. Gracious Living - Rich In Tradition

Park Pass - 16oz Cans (4pk)

$15.00

Park Pass - Helles Lager - 5% ABV - 2021 GABF silver award winner! This traditional German-style lager is a crisp, clean brew that is carefully balanced with Noble German hops. A delightful, easy drinker.

Pastoral Life - 16oz Cans (4pk)

$17.00

Pastoral Life - American Pale Ale - 5.1% ABV - An ode to the style which heavily influenced craft beer's notoriety in the US. Our take on this pale ale starts with a memorable malt bill of pale, munich and caramel malts. Then is tastefully hopped with Citra and Strata for their amazing contribution of citrus, and juicy tropical fruits.

Klar - 16oz Cans (4pk)

$17.00

German Pilsner - 4.7% avb. Light bodied with a subdued malt backbone. Classic style lager, dry and refreshing. German hops with bright floral, slightly spicy flavors and a clean balanced aroma.

In the Cut - 16oz Cans (4pk)

$17.00

Landbier - abv 4.8%. Country lager, pilsner malt and German noble hops. Easy drinking and refreshing.

Feierbeir Oktoberfest -16oz Cans (4pk)

$15.00

This lager is our Celebration Beer for the Oktoberfest season. Medium to light bodied with a restrained malt presence that is not overly sweet. This combines with a subtle hop character producing a very drinkable and enjoyable Festbier.

Chinwag - 16oz Cans (4pk)

$15.00

Compass - Hefeweizen - 5.5% - Classic German style wheat beer brewed with Pilsner and Wheat malts. Traditional German wheat beer yeast gives this ale a distinct flavor profile of fruit and spice.

Shooting Break - 16oz Cans (4pk)

$17.00

ESB, abv 5.1%. English-style pub ale, hopped with EKG, notes of toffee, biscuits and citrus.

Pulling A Thread - 16oz Cans (4pk)

$17.00

Porter - abv 4.8%. Old world UK Porter, notes of chocolate caramel and toffee.

Glissade - Blackberry Cans 16oz (4pk)

$18.00

Blackberry Sour Ale - abv 4.5%. Light-bodied sour with a tart dry finish, balanced blackberry flavor.

Enjoy the Small Things Cans (4pk)

$17.00Out of stock

IPA - abv 5.5%. Easy drinking. Galaxy hops with notes of peach and passionfruit.

North Bound - 16oz Cans (4pk)

$18.00

North Bound DIPA abv 8.4%. This West Coast style IPA utilizes a blend of northern hemisphere hops. Well balanced beer with notes of clementine, pine and other tropical fruits.

Compass 16oz Cans (4pk)

$15.00

Hefeweizen - abv 5.5%. German-style Hefeweizen, brewed with Pilsner and wheat malts. Notes of fruit and spice.

Small Plates

Frickles

$9.00

Crispy fried pickle chips served with creamy ranch [Vegetarian]

Onion Rings

$8.00

A hearty helping of beer battered onion rings served with our cajun dipping sauce, Sauce 504[Vegetarian]

Marinated Olives

$6.00

A snackable portion of olives marinated in citrus, garlic, and herbs!

Yucca Fries

$5.00

Fried yucca seasoned with a zesty citrus spice served with a spicy mayo

Dad Joke Mac

$6.00

Called Dad Joke Mac because it's so dang cheesy! Vibrissa Beer cheese, Swiss cheese, cheddar jack, & cavatappi pasta. [Vegetarian]

Crispy Brussels

$6.00

Deep fried brussel sprouts tossed in our honey mustard vinaigrette and topped with a pinch of our pickled red onions

Wings (6)

$12.00

Six (6) grilled and fried bone-in chicken wings tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, house-made BBQ, Old Bay Seasoning or no sauce at all (Naked). Our wings are served with a side of creamy ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.

Chicken Tenders (5)

$11.00

Five (5) crispy chicken tenders tossed in Buffalo sauce, our house-made BBQ, Old Bay seasoning, or nothing at all (Naked), served with a portion of creamy ranch or blue cheese dressing and celery sticks. You can also substitute chicken wings for five (5) Beyond Meat vegan chicken tenders!

Hummus & Pita

$8.00

Fresh Hummus made from scratch in house topped with an artichoke, caper, and pepper tapenade and salted pepitas served with house fried pita chips.

Chicken Potstickers

$12.00

Five (5) dumplins stuffed with a lemongrass and chicken filling served with a sweet and spicy teriyaki glaze, topped with scallions and sesame seeds

Pork Belly Sliders (3)

$10.00

Cured and braised pork belly served on bioche slider buns with house-made peach mustard and fresh arugula.

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$8.00

Two (2) corn tortilla street tacos filled with sauteed seasoned shrimp, curtido (spicy cabbage slaw) and fresh lime wedges

Ruth's Chili

$8.00

Ruth's Famous Chili! 8 ounces of angus beef and red bean chili topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, scallion, and lightly candied jalapeños.

Large Plates

Bavarian Pretzel

$10.00

A large soft-baked brewhouse pretzel served with our house-made beer cheese and pub mustard. [Vegetarian]

Mixed Green Salad

$12.00

A healthy mix of leafy greens, diced cucumber, watermelon radish strips, shaved fennel, and grape tomato halves tossed in our Apple Cider Vinaigrette[Vegan & Gluten Free]

Chopped Caesar Salad

$13.00

A hearty helping of fresh chopped romaine tossed in our creamy caesar dressing topped with ancho chili spiced corutons and shredded parmsan

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Creole seasoned shrimp sauteed with peppers and onions in a butter sauce served over rich buttery southern-style grits.

Crispy Fish Tacos

$16.00

Four (4) corn tortilla street tacos filled with crispy battered cod, creamy cabbage slaw, and a spicy mayo served with fresh lime wedges

Chicken & Farro Bowl

$17.00

Sweet tea brined chicken breast, grilled and sliced, served over a bed of ancho chili farro pilaf with roasted sweet potato, lightly candied jalapenos, watermelon radish, pickled red onions, fire roasted tomatillo salsa, and fresh lime wedges

Handhelds

Smash Burger

$14.00

A classic burger! Five (5) ounces of smashed angus beef topped with melty american cheese served on toasted brioche with mayo, diced onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, and dill pickles. This burger comes with your choice of fries or a small house salad.

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$15.00

Five (5) ounce smashed angus beef patty served with roasted mushrooms, carmelized onions, melted swiss, tomato, mayo, and shredded lettuce on toasted brioche. Served with your choice of fries or a small house salad.

Impossible Burger

$17.00

A four (4) ounce grilled Impossible Burger patty glazed in a spicy-sweet teriyaki glaze served with pickled red onions, tomato, and watermelon radish sticks served on a vegan pretzel roll [vegan]

Italian Sub

$15.00

Sliced pepperoni, genoa slalmi, and ham served on a toasted brioche roll with lettuce, red onion, pickled banana pepper, and a drizzle of balsamic vinaigrette.

Reuben

$15.00

Six (6) ounces of sliced corned beef, toasted and tossed with sauerkraut and topped with melty swiss cheese between two slices of toasty marbled rye with russian dressing

Pepper Chicken Sub

$15.00

Braised chicken thigh meat cooked with onion and pepper topped with melty swiss cheese served on a toasted brioche sub roll with spicy mayo.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Sweet braised pulled pork shoulder piled on a toasted brioche bun with our housemade sweet and tangy BBQ Sauce topped with creamy cole slaw.

Jackfruit Gyro

$15.00

Stewed curried jackfruit served with fresh arugula, pickled red onions, watermelon radish sticks, and a refreshing tzatziki sauce on toasted pita.

Kids (10 & Under Only)

Kid's Plain Cheeseburger

$9.00

A five (5) oz angus beef patty with melty american cheese served on a toasted brioche bun.

Kid's Fish Fry

$9.00

Two (2) crispy battered pieces of fried cod served with fries or a side salad.

Kid's Chicken Tenders (3)

$9.00

Three (3) cripsy fried chicken tenders and ketchup served with your choice of fries or a side salad.

Kid's Ham & Cheese Panini

$9.00

Sliced ham and swiss cheese melted between a toasted pressed ciabatta roll

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Squiggily pasta tossed in creamy cheese sauce

Kid's Ice Cream Slider

$4.00

A big scoop of vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies, rolled in rainbow sprinkles and dipped in chocolate

Kid's Cake Pops (2)

$4.00

Two (2) raspberry flavored chocolate cake balls dipped in chocolate shell

Sweets

Savvy Cheesecake

$9.00

Our ever changing housemade cheesecake! (Call for current cheesecake flavor)

Chocolate Cake Balls

$9.00

Raspberry chocolate cake balls dipped in chocolate shell and toasted coconut served with two scoops of raspberry gelato, a chocolate drizzle, and crispy chocolate pearls.

Ice Cream Sammies

$9.00Out of stock

Each of these cookies has a big scoop of vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate chip cookies rolled in rainbow sprinkles and hand dipped in chocolate shell.

Apple Pie A La Mode

$9.00

Sweet and delicious Carrot Cake topped with candied carrots, glazed pecans, coconut foam, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. This dessert is vegan!!

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Iced Tea (UNSWEET)

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$3.00
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markCozy
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Now providing online ordering and contactless curbside pickup!

122 E Main St, Front Royal, VA 22630

Search similar restaurants

