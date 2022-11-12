Vic’s heart n soul food 9 Phyllis Ln
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Were not just soul food but food for your soul.
Location
133c New York Avenue, Huntington, NY 11743
