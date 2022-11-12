A map showing the location of Vic’s heart n soul food 9 Phyllis LnView gallery

Vic’s heart n soul food 9 Phyllis Ln

review star

No reviews yet

133c New York Avenue

Huntington, NY 11743

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Were not just soul food but food for your soul.

Location

133c New York Avenue, Huntington, NY 11743

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Primo Piatto
orange star4.4 • 640
138 E Main St Huntington,, NY 11743
View restaurantnext
7 Gerard Wood-Fired Grill
orange star4.3 • 231
7 Gerard St Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurantnext
New Wave Burrito Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,737
24 Clinton Ave Huntignton, NY 11473
View restaurantnext
Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY - 402 New York Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
402 New York Avenue Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurantnext
Vauxhall
orange star4.6 • 1,146
26 clinton Ave Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurantnext
YAAAS TEA-Huntington - 347 New York Ave
orange starNo Reviews
347 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Huntington

MB Ramen - Huntington
orange star4.7 • 4,687
335 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurantnext
Vauxhall
orange star4.6 • 1,146
26 clinton Ave Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurantnext
TOA Asian Fusion - Huntington - 369 New York Ave
orange star4.6 • 1,009
369 New York Ave Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurantnext
The Shed Restaurant - Huntington, NY - 54 New Street
orange star4.5 • 937
54 New St Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurantnext
Primo Piatto
orange star4.4 • 640
138 E Main St Huntington,, NY 11743
View restaurantnext
7 Gerard Wood-Fired Grill
orange star4.3 • 231
7 Gerard St Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Huntington
Huntington Station
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
East Northport
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Woodbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Melville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Commack
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Oyster Bay
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Plainview
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston