Vic’s on Broadway 120 N. Broadway St.

120 N. Broadway St.

Manito, IL 61546

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Appetizers

App - Cheedar Cheese Cubes

$8.50

App - Cheese Curds

$8.50

App - Jalapeno Poppers - Cream Cheese

$7.75

App - Mushrooms

$6.50

App - Onion Rings

$7.50

App - Pepperjack Cheese Cubes

$8.50

App - Tater Kegs

$6.75

App - Toasted Beef Ravioli

$6.75

App - Toasted Cheese Ravioli

$6.75

Sandwiches, Chicken Tenders, Fish

1/2 pound Cheeseburger

$8.50

1/2 pound Hamburger

$8.00

1/4 pound Cheeseburger

$6.50

1/4 pound Hamburger

$6.00

Big Breaded Tenderloin

$13.50

BLT

$6.75

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken Tenders - 3 pieces

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.75

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$6.75

Chicken Tenders - 3 pieces

$8.50

Double 1/2 pound Cheeseburger

$12.50

Double 1/4 pound Cheeseburger

$9.00

Fried Fish Sandwich (Cod)

$7.00

Cod Sandwich served on a hoagie roll

Grilled Cheese Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.25

Grilled Cheese Bacon Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast

$4.50

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Grilled Pork Sandwich

$7.75

Haddock Fillet

$12.50

Ham Club Sandwich

$6.75

Horseshoe - 1/2 pound burger

$11.50

Horseshoe - Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Horseshoe - Tenderloin

$11.75

Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$6.75

Meatloaf

$8.00

Patty Melt Sandwich

$9.00

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$9.00

Pollack Fillet

$12.75

Ponyshoe - 1/4 pound burger

$9.50

Sloppy Joe Sandwich

$7.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Tenderloin (Breaded)

$8.75

The Clubhouse

$8.75

Turkey Club Sandwich

$6.75

Baskets

Fish n Chips - 2 cod filets with fries

$9.50

Haddock Fillet with fries

$12.50

Pollack Fillet with fries

$12.75

Shrimp Basket - 6 Shrimp and Fries

$8.00

Sides

Side - Cheddar Cheese Cubes

$4.75

Side - Cheese Curds

$4.75

Side - Cole Slaw

$2.50

Side - Cottage Cheese

$2.50

Side - French Fries

$3.00

Side - Potato Salad

$2.50

Side - Onion Rings

$3.75

Side - Pepperjack Cheese Cubes

$4.75

Side - Potato Chips

$1.00

Additional Dipping Sauces

BBQ

$0.25

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Marinara

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Kids Menu

Kids - Chicken Tender with Fries

$5.25

Kids - Grilled Cheese with Fries

$5.25

Kids - 1/4 pound Cheeseburger with fries

$6.75

Kids - 1/4 pound Hamburger with Fries

$6.50

Horseshoes

Big Breaded Tenderloin Horseshoe

$19.00

Horseshoe - 1/2 pound burger

$11.50

Horseshoe - Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Horseshoe - Philly Cheesesteak

$12.00

Horseshoe - Tenderloin

$11.75

Ponyshoe - 1/4 pound burger

$9.50

Soup

Chili

$5.00

Soup of the Day

$4.00

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$6.75

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, shredded cheese, tomato and lettuce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$6.75

Grilled chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, tomato and lettuce

Salads

Chef salad

$9.00

Fried Chicken salad

$7.50

Grilled Chicken salad

$7.50

Side salad

$4.00

Desserts

Dessert

$5.00

Alcohol

1800 Cuervo

$4.50

Absolut Citron

$4.50

Amaretto

$3.00

Bacardi Dark Rum

$3.50

Bacardi White Rum

$3.50

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$3.50

Buffalo Trace

$5.50

Buttershots

$3.50

Canadian Club

$3.50

Captain Morgan

$3.50

Cherry McGillicotty

$3.50

Crown Apple

$4.50

Crown Royal

$4.50

Cruzan Coconut Rum

$3.50

Cuervo Silver Tequila

$3.50

Don Julio Tequila

$4.50

Fireball

$3.50

Frangelico

$4.50

Gentleman Jack

$5.50

Grand Marnier

$4.50

Hot Damn

$4.50

Jack Daniels #7

$3.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$4.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$4.50

Jagermeister

$4.50

Jameson

$4.50

Jeremiah Weed Sweet Tea

$3.50

Jim Beam

$3.50

Juarez Tequila

$3.00

Kahula

$3.50

Kessler's

$3.00

Ketel One Vodka

$3.50

Knobb Creek

$4.50

Maker's Mark

$5.50

Malibu Coconut

$3.50

Malibu Strawberry

$3.50

Ole Smokey Peanut Butter

$4.50

Ole Smokey Salted Caramel

$4.50

Patron Tequila

$4.50

Peach Schnappa

$3.50

Peppermint Schnapps

$3.50

Red Stag

$3.50

RumChatta

$3.50

Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$4.50

Seagram's 7

$3.50

Seagram's Sweet Tea

$3.50

Single Barrel Jack

$5.50

Smirnoff Vodka

$3.50

Southern Comfort

$3.50

Tanguery Gin

$4.50

Tito's Vodka

$3.50

UV Blue

$3.50

UV Cherry

$3.50

Well - Barton's Gin

$3.00

Well - Barton's Vodka

$3.00

Well - Juarez Tequila

$3.00

Well - Kessler's

$3.00

Wild Turkey

$4.50

Wild Turkey Honey

$4.50

Woodford Reserve

$5.50

Beer

64 MGD

$2.50

Beer Buckets

$10.00

Blue Moon

$3.00

Bud Light Bottle

$2.50

Bud Light Cans

$2.50

Bud Select 55 Cans

$2.50

Budweiser Bottles

$2.50

Budweiser Cans

$2.50

Busch Bottles

$2.50

Busch Cans

$2.50

Busch Light Bottles

$2.50

Busch Light Cans

$2.50

Busch N/A

$2.50

Coors Light Bottles

$2.50

Coors Light Cans

$2.50

Corona Premium Bottles

$3.00

Corona Premium Cans

$3.00

Guiness

$3.00

Heineken

$3.00

Leinenkugel Peach

$3.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$3.00

Michelob Ultra Bottles

$3.00

Michelob Ultra Cans

$3.00

Miller Light Bottles

$2.50

Miller Light Cans

$2.50

PBR

$2.50

PBR Chocolate

$3.00

Sam Adams

$3.00

Stag

$2.50

Beverage N/A

Bottled Water

$1.00

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Coffee

$1.75

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Iced Tea - Sweet Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea - Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mello Yellow

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tomato juice

$2.00

Water - by the glass

Cider

Ciderboys

$4.00

Redd's Apple Cider

$3.00

Henry's Hard Soda

Henry's Orange

$3.00

Jack Daniels Country Cocktails

Jack Daniels Peach

$3.50

Mike's Hard Lemonade

Mike's Hard Freeze

$3.00

Mike's Hard Lemonade

$3.00

Seltzer

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.00

High Noon Sun Sips

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Seltzer

$3.00

Smirnoff

$4.00

Truly

$3.00

White Claw

$3.00

Specialty Drinks

7 7 (Seagram's 7 & Diet 7up)

$4.00

Amaretto Stone Sour

$5.50

Appletini

$6.50

Bahama Mama

$6.50

Black Russian

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$5.50

Blue Sky

$7.50

Bourbon On The Rocks

$8.50

Captain and Coke

$4.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.50

Chocolate Martini

$7.50

Cosmopolitan

$6.50

Crown and Coke

$5.00

Crown Apple and Mixer

$5.00

Cruzan rum and soda

$4.00

Cuervo Silver Tequila and Mixer

$4.00

Gimlet - Gin

$4.00

Gimlet - Vodka

$4.00

Gin and Tonic

$4.00

Jack and Coke

$4.00

Jack and Ginger Ale

$4.00

Jager Bomb

$6.50

Jim Beam and Mixer

$4.00

Kessler and Mixer

$3.50

Lemon Drop

$6.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.50

Malibu Rum and Pineapple

$4.00

Manhattan

$8.50

Margarita

$5.50

Margarita - Top Shelf

$7.50

Margarita Pitcher

$6.50

Martini

$7.50

Miami

$6.50

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Old Fashioned

$6.50

Ole Smokey and mixer

$5.00

Paloma

$5.00

Pina Colada

$6.50

Red Stag and Mixer

$4.00

Rum and mixer

$4.00

Rum Bucket

$11.00

Screwball and mixer

$5.00

Screwdriver

$4.00

Sex on the Beach

$5.50

Southern Girl

$7.50

Tequila Sunrise

$4.50

Tequini

$5.50

Tito's and mixer

$4.00

Tom Collins

$6.50

Vegas Bomb

$6.50

Vics Cola

$4.00

Vodka and Cranberry

$4.00

Vodka and grapefruit juice

$4.00

Vodka and Red Bull

$5.00

Vodka Tonic

$4.00

Voodoo Punch

$7.50

Watermelon Bomb

$6.50

Whiskey On The Rocks

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$5.50

Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea

$3.00

Well Alcohol Drinks

Aristocrat Rum and mixer

$3.50

Barton's Gin and mixer

$3.50

Barton's Vodka and mixer

$3.50

Juarez Tequila

$3.00

Juarez Tequila and mixer

$3.50

Kessler's

$2.50

Kessler's and mixer

$3.00

Wine

Chardonney by the glass

$6.00

Gallo Chardonney

$3.00

Gallo Merlot

$3.00

Pinot Noir by the glass

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc by the glass

$6.00

Sutter Home Moscato

$3.00

Sutter Home Pinot Grigio

$3.00

Sutter Home Sauvignon Blanc

$3.00

Sutter Home White Zinfedel

$3.00

Vic's Gift Certificate Amount

$10 Gift Certificate

$10.00

$15 Gift Certificate

$15.00

$20 Gift Certificate

$20.00

$25 Gift Certificate

$25.00

$30 Gift Certificate

$30.00

$35 Gift Certificate

$35.00

$40 Gift Certificate

$40.00

$45 Gift Certificate

$45.00

$50 Gift Certificate

$50.00

$55 Gift Certificate

$55.00

$60 Gift Certificate

$60.00

$65 Gift Certificate

$65.00

$70 Gift Certificate

$70.00

$75 Gift Certificate

$75.00

$80 Gift Certificate

$80.00

$85 Gift Certificate

$85.00

$90 Gift Certificate

$90.00

$95 Gift Certificate

$95.00

$100 Gift Certificate

$100.00

Baseball Tee Shirts

Large

$17.00

XL

$17.00

XXL

$17.00

Coozies

Black Coozie

$3.00

Camo Coozie

$3.00

Grey Coozie

$3.00

Crew Neck - Unisex Short Sleeved

Small

$12.00

Medium

$12.00

Large

$12.00

XL

$12.00

XXL

$14.00

XXXL

$14.00

Hats

Black Camo/Flag

$20.00

Black/White Mesh

$20.00

Hooded Sweatshirt Full Zip

XXL

$30.00

Ladies Hooded Sweatshirt

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

Ladies Long-Sleeved Lace-up Shirts

XL

$20.00

XXL

$20.00

Ladies Tank Tops

Small

$13.00

Medium

$13.00

Large

$13.00

XL

$13.00

XXL

$15.00

Ladies V-Neck Crosshatch Short Sleeved

Medium

$18.00

Large

$18.00

XL

$18.00

Ladies V-Neck Short Sleeved

Medium

$18.00

Large

$18.00

XL

$18.00

Long-Sleeved Tee Shirts

Large

$15.00

XL

$15.00

XXL

$17.00

Pizza burger

Chicks salad

$7.00

Hard shell tacos

$2.75

Soft shell tacos

$3.00

Mushroom swiss burger and fries

$9.00

Pizza burger

$9.99

Chicken gizzards

Mush swiss 1/4#

$9.00

Chili and Grilled Cheese

Chili and Grilled Cheese

$8.25

Special

Chilli Cheese Fries

$5.25

Big Breaded Tenderloin

Big Breaded Tenderloin

$13.50

Big Breaded Tenderloin Horseshoe

$19.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

120 N. Broadway St., Manito, IL 61546

Directions

Main pic

