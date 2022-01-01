Vic’s on Broadway 120 N. Broadway St.
No reviews yet
120 N. Broadway St.
Manito, IL 61546
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Sandwiches, Chicken Tenders, Fish
1/2 pound Cheeseburger
$8.50
1/2 pound Hamburger
$8.00
1/4 pound Cheeseburger
$6.50
1/4 pound Hamburger
$6.00
Big Breaded Tenderloin
$13.50
BLT
$6.75
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$9.00
Buffalo Chicken Tenders - 3 pieces
$8.50
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
$6.75
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
$6.75
Chicken Tenders - 3 pieces
$8.50
Double 1/2 pound Cheeseburger
$12.50
Double 1/4 pound Cheeseburger
$9.00
Fried Fish Sandwich (Cod)
$7.00
Cod Sandwich served on a hoagie roll
Grilled Cheese Bacon Cheeseburger
$8.25
Grilled Cheese Bacon Pork Sandwich
$9.00
Grilled Cheese on Texas Toast
$4.50
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$7.50
Grilled Pork Sandwich
$7.75
Haddock Fillet
$12.50
Ham Club Sandwich
$6.75
Horseshoe - 1/2 pound burger
$11.50
Horseshoe - Chicken Tenders
$11.00
Horseshoe - Tenderloin
$11.75
Hot Ham and Cheese Sandwich
$6.75
Meatloaf
$8.00
Patty Melt Sandwich
$9.00
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
$9.00
Pollack Fillet
$12.75
Ponyshoe - 1/4 pound burger
$9.50
Sloppy Joe Sandwich
$7.00
Soup of the Day
$4.00
Tenderloin (Breaded)
$8.75
The Clubhouse
$8.75
Turkey Club Sandwich
$6.75
Baskets
Sides
Additional Dipping Sauces
Kids Menu
Horseshoes
Wraps
Desserts
Alcohol
1800 Cuervo
$4.50
Absolut Citron
$4.50
Amaretto
$3.00
Bacardi Dark Rum
$3.50
Bacardi White Rum
$3.50
Bombay Sapphire Gin
$3.50
Buffalo Trace
$5.50
Buttershots
$3.50
Canadian Club
$3.50
Captain Morgan
$3.50
Cherry McGillicotty
$3.50
Crown Apple
$4.50
Crown Royal
$4.50
Cruzan Coconut Rum
$3.50
Cuervo Silver Tequila
$3.50
Don Julio Tequila
$4.50
Fireball
$3.50
Frangelico
$4.50
Gentleman Jack
$5.50
Grand Marnier
$4.50
Hot Damn
$4.50
Jack Daniels #7
$3.50
Jack Daniels Fire
$4.50
Jack Daniels Honey
$4.50
Jagermeister
$4.50
Jameson
$4.50
Jeremiah Weed Sweet Tea
$3.50
Jim Beam
$3.50
Juarez Tequila
$3.00
Kahula
$3.50
Kessler's
$3.00
Ketel One Vodka
$3.50
Knobb Creek
$4.50
Maker's Mark
$5.50
Malibu Coconut
$3.50
Malibu Strawberry
$3.50
Ole Smokey Peanut Butter
$4.50
Ole Smokey Salted Caramel
$4.50
Patron Tequila
$4.50
Peach Schnappa
$3.50
Peppermint Schnapps
$3.50
Red Stag
$3.50
RumChatta
$3.50
Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey
$4.50
Seagram's 7
$3.50
Seagram's Sweet Tea
$3.50
Single Barrel Jack
$5.50
Smirnoff Vodka
$3.50
Southern Comfort
$3.50
Tanguery Gin
$4.50
Tito's Vodka
$3.50
UV Blue
$3.50
UV Cherry
$3.50
Well - Barton's Gin
$3.00
Well - Barton's Vodka
$3.00
Well - Juarez Tequila
$3.00
Well - Kessler's
$3.00
Wild Turkey
$4.50
Wild Turkey Honey
$4.50
Woodford Reserve
$5.50
Beer
64 MGD
$2.50
Beer Buckets
$10.00
Blue Moon
$3.00
Bud Light Bottle
$2.50
Bud Light Cans
$2.50
Bud Select 55 Cans
$2.50
Budweiser Bottles
$2.50
Budweiser Cans
$2.50
Busch Bottles
$2.50
Busch Cans
$2.50
Busch Light Bottles
$2.50
Busch Light Cans
$2.50
Busch N/A
$2.50
Coors Light Bottles
$2.50
Coors Light Cans
$2.50
Corona Premium Bottles
$3.00
Corona Premium Cans
$3.00
Guiness
$3.00
Heineken
$3.00
Leinenkugel Peach
$3.00
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
$3.00
Michelob Ultra Bottles
$3.00
Michelob Ultra Cans
$3.00
Miller Light Bottles
$2.50
Miller Light Cans
$2.50
PBR
$2.50
PBR Chocolate
$3.00
Sam Adams
$3.00
Stag
$2.50
Beverage N/A
Henry's Hard Soda
Jack Daniels Country Cocktails
Mike's Hard Lemonade
Seltzer
Specialty Drinks
7 7 (Seagram's 7 & Diet 7up)
$4.00
Amaretto Stone Sour
$5.50
Appletini
$6.50
Bahama Mama
$6.50
Black Russian
$6.50
Bloody Mary
$5.50
Blue Sky
$7.50
Bourbon On The Rocks
$8.50
Captain and Coke
$4.00
Cherry Bomb
$6.50
Chocolate Martini
$7.50
Cosmopolitan
$6.50
Crown and Coke
$5.00
Crown Apple and Mixer
$5.00
Cruzan rum and soda
$4.00
Cuervo Silver Tequila and Mixer
$4.00
Gimlet - Gin
$4.00
Gimlet - Vodka
$4.00
Gin and Tonic
$4.00
Jack and Coke
$4.00
Jack and Ginger Ale
$4.00
Jager Bomb
$6.50
Jim Beam and Mixer
$4.00
Kessler and Mixer
$3.50
Lemon Drop
$6.50
Long Island Iced Tea
$9.50
Malibu Rum and Pineapple
$4.00
Manhattan
$8.50
Margarita
$5.50
Margarita - Top Shelf
$7.50
Margarita Pitcher
$6.50
Martini
$7.50
Miami
$6.50
Moscow Mule
$7.50
Old Fashioned
$6.50
Ole Smokey and mixer
$5.00
Paloma
$5.00
Pina Colada
$6.50
Red Stag and Mixer
$4.00
Rum and mixer
$4.00
Rum Bucket
$11.00
Screwball and mixer
$5.00
Screwdriver
$4.00
Sex on the Beach
$5.50
Southern Girl
$7.50
Tequila Sunrise
$4.50
Tequini
$5.50
Tito's and mixer
$4.00
Tom Collins
$6.50
Vegas Bomb
$6.50
Vics Cola
$4.00
Vodka and Cranberry
$4.00
Vodka and grapefruit juice
$4.00
Vodka and Red Bull
$5.00
Vodka Tonic
$4.00
Voodoo Punch
$7.50
Watermelon Bomb
$6.50
Whiskey On The Rocks
$9.00
Whiskey Sour
$5.50
Twisted Tea
Well Alcohol Drinks
Wine
Vic's Gift Certificate Amount
$10 Gift Certificate
$10.00
$15 Gift Certificate
$15.00
$20 Gift Certificate
$20.00
$25 Gift Certificate
$25.00
$30 Gift Certificate
$30.00
$35 Gift Certificate
$35.00
$40 Gift Certificate
$40.00
$45 Gift Certificate
$45.00
$50 Gift Certificate
$50.00
$55 Gift Certificate
$55.00
$60 Gift Certificate
$60.00
$65 Gift Certificate
$65.00
$70 Gift Certificate
$70.00
$75 Gift Certificate
$75.00
$80 Gift Certificate
$80.00
$85 Gift Certificate
$85.00
$90 Gift Certificate
$90.00
$95 Gift Certificate
$95.00
$100 Gift Certificate
$100.00
Baseball Tee Shirts
Crew Neck - Unisex Short Sleeved
Hooded Sweatshirt Full Zip
Ladies Hooded Sweatshirt
Ladies Tank Tops
Ladies V-Neck Crosshatch Short Sleeved
Ladies V-Neck Short Sleeved
Long-Sleeved Tee Shirts
Pizza burger
Chicken gizzards
Chili and Grilled Cheese
Special
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
120 N. Broadway St., Manito, IL 61546
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Manito
Morton
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
East Peoria
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Peoria
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Peoria Heights
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.