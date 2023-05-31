Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vicente

No reviews yet

2520 South Blvd, Suite 108-B

Charlotte, NC 28203

Beverage

Barista Drinks

Espresso

$3.00

2 shots

Cappuccino

$4.15+

2 shots 6oz milk 4 oz foam

Drip Coffee

$2.95+

Cold Brew

$4.45+

Latte

$4.55+

2 shots 10 oz milk

Yuanyang

$4.00Out of stock

earl grey, 2x espresso, SCM

Mazagran

$5.00Out of stock

espresso, soda water, lemon simple

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Iced Strawberry Yerba Mate

$4.15+

Matcha Latte

$4.90+

Matcha and milk, lightly sweetened with simple syrup by default.

Iced Tea

$3.95+

Chai latte

$4.15+

Drinks

Frescolita

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Malta

$3.00

Croissants

Croissants

Classic Croissant

$4.85
Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$5.30

Croissant with two chocolate batons.

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.95
Kouign Amann

Kouign Amann

$5.50

Croissant dough rolled in sugar and caramelized. From Brittany, France.

Cruffin

$5.40

Tomato Feta

$5.45

Coconut Cheescake

$5.45Out of stock

Special

$5.30

Fig Prosciutto

$5.55

Misc.

Rye Brioche

$5.90

Monkey Bread

$5.15

Breakfast

Sandwiches

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.15Out of stock

Scrambled eggs and dijonaise served on choice of bread with optional cheese and bacon to be added for extra cost.

Muffins

Vegan GF Berry

$4.55

Lunch

Flatbreads

Caprese

$13.00

Caramelized Onion & Swiss

$13.00

Caramelized Onions, Basil, Swiss Cheese

Sweets

Alfajor

$4.00

Argentine sandwich cookie filled with dulce de leche.

Brownie

$4.95

Drop Cookie

$3.85

Sandwich Cookie

$4.95

Cheesecake

$9.00

Tiramisu (GF)

$5.50

Gluten Free

Swiss Roll

$6.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Artisanal bakeshop inspired by the world 🥐🌎

Website

Location

2520 South Blvd, Suite 108-B, Charlotte, NC 28203

Directions

