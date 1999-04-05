Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Bars & Lounges

Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar

1,003 Reviews

$$

10650 Stockdale Highway

Suite 100

Bakersfield, CA 93311

Garlic Naan Butter
Chicken Makhani/Butter chicken
Chicken tikka masala

Soup

Chicken Cream De Coconut Soup 

$5.00

Chicken Lemon Coriander Soup

$5.00

Chicken Manchow Soup   

$5.00

Chicken Tum Yum Soup   

$5.00

Dal Shorba

$4.00

Shrimp Cream De Coconut Soup 

$5.00

Shrimp Lemon Coriander Soup

$5.00

Shrimp Manchow Soup   

$5.00

Shrimp Tum Yum Soup   

$5.00

Tomato Soup / Basil

$4.00

Veg Cream De Coconut Soup 

$4.00

Veg Lemon Coriander Soup 

$4.00

Veg Manchow Soup   

$4.00

Veg Tum Yum Soup   

$4.00

Salad

Fresh Garden Salad

$6.00

Appetizers

Aloo Papri Chat

$8.00

Amristsari Fried Fish

$10.00

Chicken 65

$9.00

Chicken Kathi Roll

$10.00

Tawa Masala chicken

$10.00

Chole Bhatorey

$12.00

Chole Poori

$12.00

Dahi Ke Kabab

$7.00

Paneer Kathi Roll

$9.00

Paneer Pakora

$9.00

Tawa Masala Paneer

$9.00

Samosa Chat

$9.00

Shrimp Tawa Masala

$11.00

Veg Samosa

$5.00

Veg Sampler Platter

$13.00

Viceroy Special Fries

$8.00

Tandoori Grill

Grilled Vegetables

$14.00

Saffron Paneer tikka

$14.00

Pudina Paneer tikka

$14.00

Half Tandoori Chicken

$14.00

Full Tandoori Chicken

$20.00

Chicken tikka

$15.00

Lamb tikka

$17.00

Chicken Seekh Kabob

$14.00

Lamb Seekh

$17.00

Noori Malai Kabab

$14.00

Zaffrani SHRIMP Tandoor

$18.00

Salmon Tikka

$20.00

Viceroy Mix Grill

$22.00

Indo-Chinese Starters

Chicken Chiliy Dry

$9.00

Chicken Manchurian Dry

$9.00

Gobi Manchurian Dry

$9.00

Paneer Chiliy

$9.00

Gobi Manchurian Gravy

$12.00

Chicken Chilli Gravy

$14.00

Chicken manchurian Gravy

$14.00

Indo Curry & Rice & Noodles

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.00

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$13.00

Chicken Masala Fried Rice

$13.00

Chicken Thai Curry

$13.00

Shrimp Hakka Noodles

$14.00

Shrimp Masala Fried Rice

$15.00

Shrimp Thai Curry

$15.00

Veg Fried Rice

$11.00

Veg Hakka Noodles

$11.00

Veg Masala Fried Rice

$12.00

Veg Thai Curry

$12.00

Viceroy House Special Noodle (Mix)

$15.00

Viceroy House Special Rice (Mix)

$15.00

Veg Entrees

Aloo Gobi Masala

$13.00

ALOO PALAK

$12.00

Bhagara Baigan

$15.00

Channa Pindi

$14.00

Daal Makhani`

$14.00

Kadai Paneer

$15.00

Malai Koffta

$15.00

Mattar Paneer

$14.00

Methi Matar Malai

$14.00

Mix Vegetable

$13.00

Mushroom Mattar

$14.00

Okra Masala 

$14.00

Paneer Makhani

$15.00

Paneer Tikka Masala

$15.00

Saag Paneer

$15.00

Sahi Paneer

$15.00

Sarson Ka Saag

$14.00

Tarka daal 

$14.00

Veg Sahi Korma

$14.00

Viceroy Special Koffta

$15.00

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Cafreal

$17.00

Chicken Chettinad

$17.00

Chicken Kadai

$17.00

Chicken Korma

$17.00

Chicken Makhani/Butter chicken

$17.00

Chicken Pistachio

$17.00

Chicken Saag

$17.00

Chicken tikka masala

$17.00

Chicken Vindaloo

$17.00

Viceroy Chicken Curry

$17.00

Lamb Entrees

lamb dansak

$17.00

lamb Kadai

$17.00

lamb korma

$18.00

lamb pistacho

$17.00

Lamb Rojan josh

$17.00

lamb saag

$17.00

Lamb tikka masala

$18.00

lamb vindaloo

$17.00

viceroy lamb Curry

$17.00

Bone in Goat Entrees

Andhra Goat

$17.00

Goat Achari

$17.00

Goat Kadhai

$17.00

Goat Korma

$17.00

Goat Rogan Josh

$17.00

Goat Saag

$17.00

Viceroy Goat Curry

$17.00

Seafood Entrees

Goan Fish Curry

$17.00

Methi Machali

$17.00

Shrimp Bhuna

$17.00

Shrimp Kadai

$17.00

Shrimp Korma

$17.00

Shrimp Vindaloo

$17.00

Zaffrani Biryani

Lamb Biryani

$17.00

Chicken Biryani

$15.00

Goat Biryani

$16.00

Shrimp Biryani

$17.00

Veg Biryani

$14.00

Viceroy Special Biryani (Mix)

$18.00

Rice

Basmati Rice

$5.00

Jeera Rice

$6.00

Kashmiri Pulao

$6.00

Lemon Rice

$6.00

Veg Pulao

$6.00

Bread

Aloo Paratha

$4.00

Bhatoora

$3.00

Chicken Kulcha

$5.00

Chilli Naan

$4.00

Family Basket

$11.00

Garlic Cheese Naan

$4.00

Garlic Chilli Naan 

$4.00

Garlic Naan Butter

$4.00

Lacha Paratha 

$4.00

Naan BUTTER

$3.00

Onion Kulcha

$4.00

Paneer Paratha 

$5.00

Peshawari Naan

$5.00

Pudina Paratha

$4.00

Puri 

$3.00

Rosemary Naan

$3.00

Roti butter

$3.00

Plain naan

$3.00

Plain Roti

$3.00

Desserts

Brownie w/ icecream

$6.00

Gajar Halwa

$4.00

Gulab Jamun

$4.00

Kulfi

$4.00

Moong Dal Halwa

$4.00

Rasmalai

$4.00

Special (Gulab Jamun & ice cream)

$10.00

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Falooda Ice cream (2 scoop)

$5.00

Ice Cream (Falood or Mango or Vanila) - 2 scoop each

$5.00

Condiments

Achar / Pickle

$3.00

Mango Chutney

$3.00

Papadum

$3.00

Plain yogurt 

$3.00

Raita 

$4.00

Onion & Chilly

$3.90

South Indian

Idly

$8.00

Masala Dosa

$12.00

Medu Wada

$8.00

Plain Dosa

$8.00

Uthappam

$8.00

Paneer Dosa

$14.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Tonic water

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Lassi

Sweet Lassi

$4.00

Salt Lassi

$4.00

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Coolers

Blueberry - Mint

$4.00

Strawberry - Pineapple

$4.00

Passion Fruit

$4.00

Apple - Ginger

$4.00

Add champagne

$2.00

Orange-Lime

$4.00

Strawberry - Lime

$4.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Kids Corner

French Fries

$4.00

Mozarella Sticks

$5.00

Chicken Nuggets

$5.00

Cheese Quedisalla

$6.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Chef Specials                       

Adraki Champ (Lamb Chops)

$24.00

Lobster coconut curry

$24.00

Tandoori Grill Salmon Steak

$25.00

LUNCH BOX VEG

Lunch box veg

$9.00

Lunch box non-veg

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Indian Food

Website

Location

10650 Stockdale Highway, Suite 100, Bakersfield, CA 93311

Directions

Gallery
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar image
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar image
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar image

