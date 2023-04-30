Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vicina Pizza - Narcross

No reviews yet

5495 JIMMY CARTER BLVD, STE C104

Norcross, GA 30093

11" Pizza

NYC CLASSIC CHEESE PIZZA 11"

$9.00

Classic NY Cheese pizza

PEPPERONI PIZZA 11"

$11.00

Classic NY pepperoni pizza

CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA 11"

$14.00

Our most popular pizza. Chicken, tomato, onion, tomato sauce and house spices

MARGHERITA 11"

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, evoo.

SWEET CHILI CHICKEN 11"

$14.00

Sweet Chili Chicken and Mozzarella: no red sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN 11"

$14.00

Buffalo chicken and Mozzarella: no red sauce

PESTO 11"

$14.00

Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pesto sauce and spices.

BIANCA 11"

$12.00

Mozzarella, ricotta and parmigiano cheese, house spices

VEGETARIAN 11"

$12.00

Spinach, broccoli, eggplant, onion, mushroom & tomatoes

LASAGNA PIZZA 11"

$14.00

Ground beef, mozzarella, ricotta & red sauce

MEAT LOVER 11"

$17.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Meat, and Bacon.

SALAD PIZZA 11"

$12.00

Romaine, tomato, onion & olives

BUILD YOUR OWN 1 TOPPING 11"

$11.00

Build your own pie with 1 topping.

Build Your Own with 3 TOPPINGS 11"

$14.00

Build your own pie with up to 3 toppings.

Build Your Own with 5 TOPPINGS 11"

$17.00

Build your own pie with up to 5 toppings.

16" Pizza

NYC CLASSIC CHEESE PIZZA 16"

$18.00

Classic NY Cheese Pizza

PEPPERONI PIZZA 16"

$22.00

Classic Pepperoni Pizza

CHICKEN BRUSCHETTA 16"

$25.00

Our most popular pizza. Chicken, tomato, onion, tomato sauce and house spices.

MARGHERITA 16"

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil & evoo.

SWEET CHILI CHICKEN 16"

$25.00

Sweet chili chicken with mozzarella, no red sauce.

BUFFALO CHICKEN 16"

$25.00

Buffalo chicken and Mozzarella: no red sauce

PESTO 16"

$25.00

Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, pesto sauce & spices.

BIANCA 16"

$20.00

Mozzarella, ricotta and parmigiano cheese & house spices

VEGETARIAN 16"

$20.00

Spinach, broccoli, eggplant, onion, mushroom & tomatoes

LASAGNA PIZZA 16"

$25.00

Ground beef, mozzarella, ricotta & red sauce.

Meat Lover 16"

$28.00

Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Ground Meat, & Bacon.

SALAD PIZZA 16"

$20.00

Romaine, tomato, onion & olives.

Build Your Own with 1 TOPPING 16"

$22.00

Build your own pie with 1 topping.

Build Your Own with 3 TOPPINGS 16"

$25.00

Build Your Own pie with 3 toppings 16"

Build Your Own with 5 TOPPINGS 16"

$28.00

Build Your Own pie with up to 5 toppings

Salads

HOUSE GARDEN SALAD - SMALL

$5.00

Mix green, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & kalamata olives with Homemade Italian dressing.

HOUSE GARDEN SALAD - LARGE

$7.50

Mix green, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & kalamata olives with Homemade Italian dressing.

GRILLED CHICKEN HOUSE GARDEN SALAD

$14.50

Grilled Chicken with Mix green, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & kalamata olives with Homemade Italian dressing.

CLASSIC CAESAR - SMALL

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, croutons & romano cheese with Creamy Caesar dressing.

CLASSIC CAESAR - LARGE

$7.50

Romaine lettuce, croutons & romano cheese with Creamy Caesar dressing.

GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD

$14.50

Grilled Chicken with Romaine lettuce, croutons & romano cheese with Creamy Caesar dressing.

KALE CAESAR

$8.00

Shaved parmesan, croutons, kale & romaine lettuce with creamy caesar dressing.

MARKET SALAD

$12.00

Chef's selection of seasonal mix green and fruits.

CAPRESE

$12.50

Fresh tomatoes, ovolini mozzarella and basil extra virgin olive oil balsamic and Italian spices

BURRATA

$13.50

tomatoes, onions, basi,l capers, croutons & burrata cheese with Extra virgin olive oil balsamic and Italian spices.

Appetizers

GARLIC BREAD Facia di vecchia (flat bread)

$5.00

BRUSCHETTA Facia di vecchia (flat bread)

$7.00

EGGPLANT Facia di vecchia (flat bread)

$7.00

EGGPLANT SOTT'OLIO (PICKLED EGGPLANT)

$5.00

Mike's Hot Honey 1oz

$1.50

Eggplant Sott'olio Jar

$8.00

House Dressing Jar

$8.00

Buffalo Wings

6 WINGS

$8.00

10 WINGS

$12.00

20 WINGS

$22.00

30 WINGS

$31.00

50 WINGS

$50.00

100 WINGS

$100.00

Drinks

A' Siciliana Blood Orange Soda

A' Siciliana Limonata Soda

Acqua Panna Tuscany Water

COKE 20oz

DIET COKE 20oz

Maine Roots Soda

Handcrafted beverages from Maine Roots

Nestle Water

San Pellegrino Sparking Water

Sparkling Water

SPRITE 20oz

Desserts

COPPA PISTACHIOS

COPPA SPAGNOLA

COPPA TRIPLE CHOCOLATE

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake

NUTELLA PIZZETTA

$15.00
TIRAMISU

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

5495 JIMMY CARTER BLVD, STE C104, Norcross, GA 30093

