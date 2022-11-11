Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Barbeque

Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen Central and Wyoming

487 Reviews

$

8810 Central Ave SE

Albuquerque, NM 87108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

*Cowboy Handheld(Everyone’s Favorite)
Biscuit & Gravy
Bacon Breakfast Handheld

Drinks and Togo drinks

Soda and Coffee To Go

$1.00

Fountain Sodas

Soda dine in

$3.99

Fountain Sodas and Tea

Milk

Milk

Milk

Chocolate Milk

Juice

Milk

Grape Juice

Cranberry Juice

Apple Juice

Orange Juice

Tomato Juice one size

Tomato juice one size

$2.95

Handheld Burritos

*Cowboy Handheld(Everyone’s Favorite)

$5.00

Scrambled eggs, country spuds, cheddar-jack cheese, and chopped chicken fried steak with green chile cream gravy wrapped in a tortilla,

Sausage Breakfast Handheld

$5.00

Scrambled eggs, country spuds, cheddar-jack cheese, and our homemade sausage with choice of Chili, wrapped in a tortilla

Bacon Breakfast Handheld

$5.00

Scrambled eggs, country spuds, cheddar-jack cheese, and Bacon with choice of Chili, wrapped in a tortilla

Ham Breakfast Handheld

$5.00

Scrambled eggs, country spuds, cheddar-jack cheese, and Ham with choice of Chili, wrapped in a tortilla

Carni Adovada Breakfast Handheld

$5.00

Scrambled eggs, country spuds, cheddar-jack cheese, and our homemade Carni adovada ”Tender Pork marinated in red chili and baked to perfection”, wrapped in a tortilla

Carnitas Breakfast Burrito Handheld

$5.00

Carnitas”Tender Pork marinated in Green chili and baked to perfection” , country spuds, scrambled eggs, and cheddar-jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla,

Beef and Bean Hand Held Burrito Handheld

$5.99

Season Ground Beef and Pinto beans Cheddar jack cheese and your choice of chili in side.

Beef and Spuds Hand Held Burrito Handheld

$5.99

Season Ground Beef and Country Spuds Cheddar jack cheese and your choice of chili in side.

Carni Adovada and Spuds Hand Held Burrito Handheld

$5.99

our homemade Carni adovada ”Tender Pork marinated in red chili and baked to perfection”, and Country Spuds Cheddar jack cheese and your choice of chili in side. wrapped in a tortilla

Carnitas and Spuds Hand Held Burrito Handheld

$5.99

our homemade Carnitas”Tender Pork marinated in Green chili and baked to perfection” and Country Spuds Cheddar jack cheese and your choice of chili in side. wrapped in a tortilla

Breakfast Sandwiches

Vick’s Egg sausage Biscuit sandwich

Vick’s Egg sausage Biscuit sandwich

$6.95

1 Fried egg over hard cooked with a little onion and Bell pepper on top of Hash Browns, Swiss cheese, and our homemade spicy sausage Patty on our Biscuit

Vick’s Egg ham Biscuit sandwich

$6.95

1 Fried egg over hard cooked with a little onion and Bell pepper on top of Hash Browns, Swiss cheese, and ham steak on our Biscuit

Vick’s Egg sausage muffin sandwich

$6.95

1 Fried egg over hard cooked with a little onion and Bell pepper on top of Hash Browns, Swiss cheese, and our homemade spicy sausage Patty on our Biscuit

Vick’s Egg ham muffin sandwich …

$6.95

1 Fried egg over hard cooked with a little onion and Bell pepper on top of Hash Browns, Swiss cheese, and ham steak on our Biscuit

Breakfast pancakes and French toast

Prairie Pancakes plate

$9.99
Blue Bonnet Cakes plate

Blue Bonnet Cakes plate

$10.99

Three buttermilk pancakes with Oregon blueberries in the batter. 2 eggs and 1 choice of Bacon sausage or ham.

Santa Fe Pancakes plate

$10.99

Three blue corn buttermilk pancakes with roasted piñons, hatch green chili, and cheddar-jack cheese in the batter. plates comes with 2 eggs 1 choice of Bacon Sausage or Ham

Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes plate

Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes plate

$10.99

Three fluffy pumpkin spiced pancakes topped with pecans. 2 Eggs and 1 Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham.

Frannie’s French Toast plate

Frannie’s French Toast plate

$9.99

Egg-dipped Texas toast grilled to a toasty golden brown. comes with 2 eggs, and 1 choice of bacon, sausage or ham

Waffle Combo plate

Waffle Combo plate

$9.99

A golden Belgian waffle. comes with 2 eggs, 1 choice of bacon, sausage or ham.

Waffle Alone

$5.99

A golden Belgian waffle.

Pancakes plain 1-2-3

The Hobo

Pancakes Blueberry 1-2-3

The Hobo

Pancakes Pumpkin Pecan 1-2-3

The Hobo

Pancakes Santa-fe Choice 1-2-3

The Hobo

Mexican Griddle Cheese Cakes

$10.75

Our special pancakes made with green chili, bacon bits, and cheddar-jack cheese in the batter.

Little Pigs in a Blanket (A Meat Lover’s Delight)

$10.75

Three golden, light, fluffy pancakes with chopped bacon, ham, and sausage in the batter.

French Toast

The Hobo

Omelettes

Tamale Omelette

$11.50

A three-egg omelet stuffed with our homemade pork tamale and cheddar-jack cheese, smothered in red chili and served with pintos.

The Pioneer Omelette

$10.99

A three-egg and chorizo omelet stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, served with pintos.

Out West Omelette

Out West Omelette

$8.00

A three-egg omelet filled with cheddar-jack cheese. you can add other ingredients .75 each, comes with Choice of potatoes, and toast

West Coast Omelette

$10.99

A three-egg omelet filled with cheddar-jack cheese, Bacon and Spinach. Add chili, mushrooms, or other Vegies for $0.85 each. This omelet comes with 3 tomato slices instead of potatoes.

Alone Cheese Omelet

$6.50

A three-egg omelet filled with cheddar-jack cheese.

Senior Citizen

Senior Egg Plate

$6.99

One egg any style, served with your choice of potatoes (country spuds or hash browns), choice of toast, and bacon, ham, or sausage.

Senior Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Two eggs, cheddar-jack cheese and potatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Senior Pancake Plate

Senior Pancake Plate

$6.99

One fluffy pancake, one egg any style, and bacon, ham, or sausage.

Senior French Toast

$6.99

One golden brown French toast, one egg any style, and bacon, ham, or sausage.

Breakfast Plates

Coyote Quesadilla

Coyote Quesadilla

$10.49

Eggs, cheese and your choice of Meat, sandwiched on a toasted tortilla comes with choice of potatoes, salsa, and sour cream

Southwest Benedict

$10.99

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Loaded Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

A large flour tortilla topped with refried beans, country spuds, melted cheddar-jack cheese, “diced bacon, ham, sausage”, any chili sauce and 2 eggs.

Huevos Dinner

Huevos Dinner

$11.50

A flour tortilla topped with our Seasoned Ground Beef, pintos, your choice of chili, cheddar-jack cheese, and two eggs.

The Round Up

$10.99

Two farm fresh eggs served with chorizo and toast or tortilla.

The Roadrunner

The Roadrunner

$10.99

A plate of country spuds (Hash Browns are not recommended be substituted for the country Spuds) topped with bacon, ham, sausage, cheddar-jack cheese, and red or green chili, or green chili cream gravy, and crowned with two eggs.

The Cow Poke

The Cow Poke

$10.50

Two farm fresh eggs served with bacon, ham, or sausage and toast.

The 1 egg Cow Poke

$9.45

Two farm fresh eggs served with bacon, ham, or sausage and toast.

Veggie Scramble

$10.50

Two eggs scrambled with tomatoes, mushrooms, green onions, and bell peppers, topped with cheddar-jack cheese and served with toast.

The Rattle Snake

The Rattle Snake

$10.99

Two cheese enchiladas topped two eggs and smothered with red or green chili, served with pintos.

The Shotgun

$10.99

Chorizo mixed in our cream gravy poured over country spuds, topped with bacon, ham, sausage, and cheddar-jack cheese, crowned with two eggs and served with a tortilla.

The Trail Blazer

The Trail Blazer

$10.99

A buttermilk biscuit split in half, filled with ¼ pound sausage patty and topped with cream or green chili gravy and two eggs

Breakfast Carnitas

$10.99

Chunks of pork slowly roasted in green chili, served with pintos.

Broasted Pork Chop & Eggs

Broasted Pork Chop & Eggs

$11.99

1 ¾ inch Broasted center-cut pork chop “Vick’s Choice”. Choice eggs, potatoes and toast

2 Grilled thin Pork Chops & Eggs

$11.99

2 Thin center-cut pork chops grilled.

Chopped Sirloin and Eggs

$10.99

Served with 2 eggs any style, Choice of potatoes and Toast

8oz Sirloin Steak & Eggs

$13.99

8oz Sirloin Steak & Eggs $11.99 Served with 2 eggs any style, Choice of potatoes and Toast Breakfast Plates Meat Levels of cooking Egg styles Potato type Bread types Toast type

Country Breakfast

Country Breakfast

$11.99

A 5 oz. chicken fried steak fried to golden brown, smothered in any gravy. choice of eggs, potatoes and toast

8 oz. chicken fried steak

$13.99

A 8 oz. chicken fried steak

Carne Adovada and Eggs

Carne Adovada and Eggs

$10.99

Pork slowly cooked in our red chili, served with pintos. choice of eggs, potatoes and toast

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$10.99

Traditional corned beef hash. No potato choice on this item.

New Vicks Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$10.99

Vick's Own Slow Cooked corned beef Thinly sliced grill cooked with country suds. No potato choice on this item.

Chorizo and Eggs

$10.99

Spicy chorizo scrambled, served with pintos.

Skillets

Prime Rib Skillet

$11.99

Shaved Prime Rib with Sautéed Peppers and onions on top of broasted spuds tops with Cheddar Jack cheese, 2 eggs any style, Choice of Toast and side of Chili

The Ranch Hand” Chicken fried steak Skillet

$11.99

Sautéed Peppers and onions on top of broasted spuds, then chopped chicken fried steak on top, with 2 eggs any style, cheddar-jack cheese smothered in green chili cream gravy. Choice of Toast

The Albuquerque Turkey Skillet

$11.99

Sautéed Peppers and onions on top of broasted spuds, then chopped Smoked Turkey breast on top, with 2 eggs any style, 2 sliced swiss cheese smothered in green chili a Half sliced Avocado . Choice of Toast

Extra Vittles

Biscuit with Jelly

$3.29
Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$4.29

Biscuit with “Sausage Gravy

$5.99

SOS (Biscuit & Creamed Ground Beef).

$5.99

Sausage Gravy 4oz

$3.25

Chorizo Gravy 4 OZ

$3.25

Plain Oatmeal

$3.99

Tortilla

$2.99

2 slices of Toast

$3.69

1 Ham

$3.99

1 Sausage

$3.99

3 Bacon

$3.99

Loaded Oatmeal

$4.99

Hobo 1 French Toast

$3.25

Egg dipped Texas toast grilled to a toasty golden brown

Country Spuds

$3.25

Hashbrowns

$3.25

Extra egg

$2.50

1 Egg White

$3.00

Egg Beaters

$3.00

SOS Toast(creamed beef gravy)

$5.99

English Muffin

$3.69

Cup Grits

$2.75

Bowl Grits

$3.99

Pancakes plain 1-2-3

The Hobo

Pancakes Blueberry 1-2-3

The Hobo

Pancakes Pumpkin Pecan 1-2-3

The Hobo

Pancakes Santa-fe Choice 1-2-3

The Hobo

French toast 1-2-3

The Hobo

Side Traditional Corned beef 4 oz

$3.99

Side Adovada 4 oz

$3.95

Side Carnitas 4 oz

$3.95

Burrito Plate

Cowboy Burrito

Cowboy Burrito

$11.99

Scrambled eggs, country spuds, cheddar-jack cheese, and chopped chicken fried steak wrapped in a tortilla, smothered in green chili cream gravy.

The Buckboard

The Buckboard

$10.75

A burrito stuffed with 3 scrambled eggs, chorizo, country spuds, and cheddar-jack cheese, smothered in any chili sauce and served with pintos.

Corned Beef Hash Burrito

$11.75

2 fluffy scrambled eggs, melted cheddar-jack cheese, and corned beef hash wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered in chili.

Broken Arrow Burrito

$9.50

Scrambled eggs, spuds, and cheese wrapped in a tortilla, smothered in red or green chili or green chili cream gravy.

Carnitas Breakfast Burrito

Carnitas Breakfast Burrito

$11.75

Carnitas, country spuds, two scrambled eggs, and cheddar-jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered in any chili sauce and served with pintos.

Daily Special

Southwest Tacos

$10.99

Fired Roasted Corn, Peppers, Onion, and Chicken,

Chopped Sirloin

$10.99

8 oz. chopped sirloin wrapped with bacon grilled, then covered in our green chili sauce and baked, served with mashed potatoes, choice of gravy, vegetables and a hot biscuit.

Corona Battered Fish and Chips

$10.99

Two cod filet strips, served with coleslaw, fries, and Texas toast.

Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich

$10.99

Thinly sliced ribeye grilled with onions and bell peppers and topped with Swiss cheese on a hoagie, served with coleslaw and fries.

Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Jumbo Pollock filet on a split top hoagie, served with coleslaw and fries.

Soup

Soups

Salad

Lil Luncheon Salad

$5.99

Romaine, iceberg, carrots and red cabbage, topped with Bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cheddar-jack cheese.

Taco Salad

$10.99

Mixed salad greens with carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, and grated cheese, topped with spicy ground beef or grilled chicken and served with crisp tostadas in a flour tortilla bowl.

The Julius Caesar

$10.99

Chopped romaine topped with tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, homemade croutons, and Parmesan and cheddar-jack cheese, served with a choice of chicken.

Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine, hard-boiled eggs, cheddar-jack cheese, topped with tomatoes and home-baked croutons in our creamy Caesar dressing.

The True Cobb Salad

The True Cobb Salad

$11.99

Salad greens topped with bacon bits, bleu cheese, grilled chicken breast, cheddar-jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled eggs, and avocado.

Elliot’s Nest

$10.99

Salad greens topped with red cabbage, diced tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, hard-boiled eggs and carrots, served with a choice of grilled chicken breast, or fried catfish.

side Salad up $3.25

$3.25

side Salad (Copy)

$4.25

Lunch Special

Grilled Green chili Cheese (HOT)…

$9.99

Grilled Texas toast with Green chili Cheddar jack cheese, served with a cup of your choice of our homemade soup.

Grilled Ham green chili Cheese (HOT)…

$10.99

Grilled Texas toast with ham and Green Chili and Cheddar jack Cheese

Green Chile England Clam Chowder in a Bread Boule…

$11.99

A large sour dough bread boule filled with our homemade version of New England clam chowder with New Mexico hatch green chili, served with a side salad.

Vegetable Beef in a Bread Boule…

$11.99

A large sour dough bread boule filled with our homemade version of New England clam chowder with New Mexico hatch green chili, served with a side salad.

Coyote Combo

$10.99

Half of tuna salad sandwich, served with a tossed salad and a cup of your choice of our homemade soup.

Chicken Enchilada Soup in a Bread Boule…

$11.99

A large sour dough bread boule filled with our homemade version of New England clam chowder with New Mexico hatch green chili, served with a side salad.

Lunch

Poncho Villa’s Quesadillas

$10.99

Spicy chicken with cheddar-jack cheese in a folded, grilled flour tortilla

Lone Star Stack (Flat Enchiladas)…

$11.99

Layer #1 – spicy beef with chili-con-queso

Tacos (Three Crisp Tacos)

$10.25

Beef or Chicken… $8.25

Enchiladas (Three Enchiladas)

Cheese….. $8.25

Chile Relleno plate

$11.99

Two rellenos, smothered with green chili.

Carnitas Plate

$11.99

Carne Adovada… $9.99

Carne Adovada Plate

$11.99

A plate of Carne Adovada and a flour tortilla

Tamales

$11.99

Two pork tamales, topped with red or green chili

Mexican Combo Plate

$11.99

One cheese enchilada, one chili relleno, and one beef taco

Pork Chops Mexicanos

$11.99

Two ¼ pound pork chops, topped with red or green chili and cheddar-jack cheese

Broasted Pork Chop and Enchiladas

$12.99

One ¾ inch-thick broasted pork chop and two cheese enchiladas

Chopped Steak and Enchilada

$12.99

Our own Chopped Sirloin steak with two cheese enchiladas Smothered with your choice of Chile

8oz Sirloin Steak & enchiladas

$14.99

Served with 2 Cheese Enchiladas, Choice of chili

Smothered Burritos

Beef and Bean Burrito

$10.99

Seasoned Ground Beef and Beans

Beef & Spuds Burrito

$10.99

Seasoned Ground Beef & Spuds

Carne Adovada & Spuds Burrito

$10.99

Tender Pork marinade Red chili and Spuds

Carnitas & Spuds Burrito

$10.99

Tender Pork marinated Green Chili and Spuds

Sandwiches

The Bandelier…

$11.25

Thinly sliced roast beef or turkey with cheddar-jack cheese, green Chile and bacon, served hot on grilled sour dough or cold on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomatoes.

The Uncle Reuben

$11.25

A traditional Reuben sandwich made with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread. (side of Thousand island dressing on request)

The Saddlebag

$11.25

Choice of tuna salad or broasted chicken salad sandwich with romaine lettuce and sliced tomatoes on toasted whole wheat.

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$11.25

Traditional country chicken fried steak served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomatoes, and cream gravy on the side for dipping. one side

Broasted Chicken Breast Sandwich

Broasted Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.99

Broasted chicken Breast served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomatoes and pickles. choice of one side

Broasted Chicken Breast, Bacon Green Chile Ranch and Swiss Cheese Sandwich

Broasted Chicken Breast, Bacon Green Chile Ranch and Swiss Cheese Sandwich

$11.99

Broasted chicken Breast2 slices of Bacon, Green Chile Ranch and Swiss Cheese served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomatoes and pickles. choice of one side

Broasted Chicken Breast, Sweet Spicy Thai Sauce and Swiss Cheese Sandwich

Broasted Chicken Breast, Sweet Spicy Thai Sauce and Swiss Cheese Sandwich

$11.99

Broasted chicken Breast Sweet Thai Sauce and Ghost Pepper Cheese served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomatoes and pickles. choice of one side

NEW Vick’s Dip Sandwich

$11.99

5 oz. of our shaved prime rib served on a Hoagie Bun with cup Auju To dip in.

El Jefe (The Boss)…

El Jefe (The Boss)…

$11.99

Sliced roast beef or turkey on Texas toast, topped with chili-con-queso, tomatoes, black olives, and green onions. (A knife and fork sandwich)

The Badge…

The Badge…

$11.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, and green chili, served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomatoes.

The Giddy Up

$11.50

Sliced roast beef on Texas toast your side is mashed potatoes, smothered in brown gravy. (no other side is included

Prime Rib Sandwich

$11.99

5 oz. of our shaved prime rib served on a Kaiser roll topped with green chili and Swiss cheese. “Chef Vick’s Choice”

Burgers

The Pecos Burger

$11.99

A ½ pound burger topped with grilled onions, bacon, Vick’s BBQ sauce, and Swiss cheese, served on a Kaiser roll.

Patty Melt

$10.99

A ½ pounder with a pile of grilled onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread.

Smothered Burger

$10.99

A ½ pound burger served open face on top of grilled Texas toast with grilled onions, brown gravy, sour cream, cheddar-jack cheese, and green onions

Mexi Burger

$10.99

A ½ pound ground chuck served open Face on top of a Kaiser roll with tomatoes, grilled onions, cheese, and red or green chili.

Burger on a Bed

$10.99

A ½ pound burger on a bed of mashed potatoes smothered in brown gravy, topped with sour cream and green onions. (no other side is included)

Calamity Jane

$9.99

The plain Jane burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles, served on a Kaiser roll.

Vick’s green chile cheese burger

$11.99

Flame Fired burger with Green chili, Cheddar Cheese , Ketchup, Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles, served on a Kaiser roll.

Dinner Plate

Grilled Chicken Breast

$11.99

A 1/3 pound grilled chicken breast with sautéed mushrooms and onions, smothered in green chili by request.

Vick’s Sheppard’s Pie

Vick’s Sheppard’s Pie

$11.99

Wood Fired Ground Beef, Corn, Bell Peppers, Carrots, Green chili, Brown Gravy in a Skillet topped with mashed potatoes , Cheddar cheese and scallions

Vick’s Rooster pie

Vick’s Rooster pie

$11.99

Broasted Chicken Breast Chopped and added to grilled Green peas, corn, diced Onions, Carrots, green chili, little diced bacon in cream gravy in a skillet and crowned with mashed potatoes, Cheddar cheese and scallions

Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.99

5 oz. chicken fried steak fried to golden brown, smothered in any gravy. choice of 2 sides

8 oz. chicken fried steak

$13.95

8 oz. chicken fried steak

8oz Sirloin Steak

$15.99

Served with 2 Sides

Vick’s Style Frito Pie

$11.99

Your choice of: Beef, Carne Adovada or Carnitas, Over Fritos, Pinto beans, Cheddar cheese, home made Red or green Chili, Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes and chopped onions

Liver and Onions

$10.99

Pan-fried liver and onions topped with sautéed onions.

Meatloaf (An American Favorite

$10.99

Homemade meatloaf smothered in brown gravy.

Broasted Chicken Tender Dinner

Broasted Chicken Tender Dinner

$11.99

6 oz of chicken breast tenders served with gravy or BBQ sauce for dipping. Comes with 2 sides

Broasted ¾ Inch Thick Center-cut Pork Chop $

Broasted ¾ Inch Thick Center-cut Pork Chop $

$12.99

comes with 2 sides

Huge Dinner Plates

Percheron Draft Burrito

$16.95

(The cowboy burrito with 10.5 ozs of Chicken fried Steak )

The Clydesdale Draft green chile cheese burger

$16.95

(Like the Vick’s green chili cheese burger with double Beef patties and double cheese)

Ala Cart Items

Ala Cart Items

Lunch Extra Vittles

side Salad

$4.25

Pinto Beans

$2.95

Spanish Rice

$2.95

Steamed Mix Vegetables

$2.95

Onion Rings not available

$2.95

Sliced Tomatoes

$2.95

2 oz Chile or Gravy

$1.00

4 oz Chile or Gravy

$2.00

2 oz Sour Cream

$1.00

Avocado Half

$2.95

2 oz Homemade Salsa

$1.25

4 oz Homemade Salsa

$2.25

French Fries

$2.95

Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

Cole Slaw

$2.30

2 oz Cheese

$0.95

2 oz Chopped raw green Chile

$1.00

Desserts

Cinnamon Roll

$4.99

Homemade cinnamon rolls baked fresh daily, topped with our own caramel sauce with cream cheese frosting.

Turnover

$2.99

Apple, Cheery, Peach with Green Chile.

Brownie

$3.00

Banana Pudding

$5.99

Banana Pudding W/ Jar

$6.99

Jar

$1.00

Jar Credit

-$1.00

2 For $6 Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Homemade cinnamon rolls baked fresh daily, topped with our own caramel sauce with cream cheese frosting.

Carry Out Pan Meals

Tacos (10 pack Crisp Tacos)

$15.00

Beef or Chicken

14 Enchiladas half pan

14 Enchiladas pan choice of chile

6 pack Chile Relleno

$15.00

6 pack

1 pound Carnitas

$9.95

16 oz

1 pound Carne Adovada

$9.95

16 oz

6 pack pork Tamales

pork tamales, SIDE OF red or green chili

4 serving Grilled Chicken Breast family

$32.00

4 servings 1/3 pound grilled chicken breast with sautéed mushrooms and onions, smothered in green chili by request. Served with veggies or salad and choice of potatoes (mashed potatoes or French fries),

4 serving Chicken Fried Steak family

$32.00

4 servings of 5 oz. chicken fried steak fried to golden brown, smothered in any gravy. Served with veggies or salad and choice of potatoes (mashed potatoes or French fries),

4 servings Vick’s Sheppard’s Pie family

$32.00

4 servings for our Wood Fired Ground Beef, Corn, Bell Peppers, Carrots, Green chili, Brown Gravy in a Skillet topped with mashed potatoes , Cheddar cheese and scallions (no other side is included)

4 servings Vick’s Rooster pie family

$32.00

4 servings for our Broasted Chicken Breast Chopped and added to grilled Green peas, corn, diced Onions, Carrots, green chili, little diced bacon in cream gravy in a skillet and crowned with mashed potatoes, Cheddar cheese and scallions. (no other side is included

4 servings Burger on a Bed family

$32.00

4 servings of our ½ pound burger on a bed of mashed potatoes smothered in brown gravy, topped with sour cream and green onions. (no other side is included)

Kids Meals

Kids Corn Dog

$4.50

Served with French Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Served with French Fries

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$4.50

Served with French Fries

Kids Burger

$4.50

Served with French Fries

Kids Mac And Cheese

$4.25

Served with French Fries

Kids Quesidilla

$4.25

Served with French Fries

Kids bean Burrito

$4.50

Served with French Fries

Kids egg plate

$3.95

Kids pancake plate

$3.95

Kids French Toast

$3.95

Kids soda

$0.95

Kids juice

$1.25

Kids Reg Milk

$1.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

2021 Horse Mounted Unit Balloon Pin

Albuquerque Horse Mounted Unit 2021 Balloon Pin. All proceeds go to the Horse Mounted Unit Fund

Horse Mounted unit Balloon Pin 2021

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Good old Country Food with a New Mexican Flair. Drive up window now available for your convenience and Safety. When the weather is warm enough out out door patio on old Route 66 is a new Favorite for our guest.

Location

8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108

Directions

Gallery
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen image
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen image
Vick’s Vittles Country Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - CR1-Carlisle
orange starNo Reviews
2321 Carlisle NE Albuquerque, NM 87110
View restaurantnext
S-A BBQ -Green Jeans Farmery
orange starNo Reviews
3600 Cutler Ave NE space 9 Albuquerque, NM 87110
View restaurantnext
The Grove Cafe & Market
orange starNo Reviews
600 Central Avenue SE Suite A ALBUQUERQUE, NM 87102
View restaurantnext
Tuerta
orange star4.8 • 76
317 Central Ave NW Albuquerque, NM 87102
View restaurantnext
The Eatery
orange star4.7 • 82
5700 University Blvd SE Albuquerque, NM 87106
View restaurantnext
S-A BBQ - Tin Can Alley - S-A Tin Can Alley
orange starNo Reviews
6110 Alameda Blvd NE Space 4 Albuquerque, NM 87113
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Albuquerque

Grassburger - Heights
orange star4.7 • 3,996
11225 Montgomery Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
Golden Pride - Juan Tabo
orange star4.0 • 227
3720 Juan Tabo Blvd NE Albuquerque, NM 87111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Albuquerque
Midtown/University
review star
No reviews yet
Westside
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
North Valley/Los Ranchos
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Business Parkway/Academy Acres
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston