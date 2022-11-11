- Home
Vick's Vittles Country Kitchen Central and Wyoming
487 Reviews
$
8810 Central Ave SE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Order Again
Drinks and Togo drinks
Milk
Tomato Juice one size
Handheld Burritos
*Cowboy Handheld(Everyone’s Favorite)
Scrambled eggs, country spuds, cheddar-jack cheese, and chopped chicken fried steak with green chile cream gravy wrapped in a tortilla,
Sausage Breakfast Handheld
Scrambled eggs, country spuds, cheddar-jack cheese, and our homemade sausage with choice of Chili, wrapped in a tortilla
Bacon Breakfast Handheld
Scrambled eggs, country spuds, cheddar-jack cheese, and Bacon with choice of Chili, wrapped in a tortilla
Ham Breakfast Handheld
Scrambled eggs, country spuds, cheddar-jack cheese, and Ham with choice of Chili, wrapped in a tortilla
Carni Adovada Breakfast Handheld
Scrambled eggs, country spuds, cheddar-jack cheese, and our homemade Carni adovada ”Tender Pork marinated in red chili and baked to perfection”, wrapped in a tortilla
Carnitas Breakfast Burrito Handheld
Carnitas”Tender Pork marinated in Green chili and baked to perfection” , country spuds, scrambled eggs, and cheddar-jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla,
Beef and Bean Hand Held Burrito Handheld
Season Ground Beef and Pinto beans Cheddar jack cheese and your choice of chili in side.
Beef and Spuds Hand Held Burrito Handheld
Season Ground Beef and Country Spuds Cheddar jack cheese and your choice of chili in side.
Carni Adovada and Spuds Hand Held Burrito Handheld
our homemade Carni adovada ”Tender Pork marinated in red chili and baked to perfection”, and Country Spuds Cheddar jack cheese and your choice of chili in side. wrapped in a tortilla
Carnitas and Spuds Hand Held Burrito Handheld
our homemade Carnitas”Tender Pork marinated in Green chili and baked to perfection” and Country Spuds Cheddar jack cheese and your choice of chili in side. wrapped in a tortilla
Breakfast Sandwiches
Vick’s Egg sausage Biscuit sandwich
1 Fried egg over hard cooked with a little onion and Bell pepper on top of Hash Browns, Swiss cheese, and our homemade spicy sausage Patty on our Biscuit
Vick’s Egg ham Biscuit sandwich
1 Fried egg over hard cooked with a little onion and Bell pepper on top of Hash Browns, Swiss cheese, and ham steak on our Biscuit
Vick’s Egg sausage muffin sandwich
1 Fried egg over hard cooked with a little onion and Bell pepper on top of Hash Browns, Swiss cheese, and our homemade spicy sausage Patty on our Biscuit
Vick’s Egg ham muffin sandwich …
1 Fried egg over hard cooked with a little onion and Bell pepper on top of Hash Browns, Swiss cheese, and ham steak on our Biscuit
Breakfast pancakes and French toast
Prairie Pancakes plate
Blue Bonnet Cakes plate
Three buttermilk pancakes with Oregon blueberries in the batter. 2 eggs and 1 choice of Bacon sausage or ham.
Santa Fe Pancakes plate
Three blue corn buttermilk pancakes with roasted piñons, hatch green chili, and cheddar-jack cheese in the batter. plates comes with 2 eggs 1 choice of Bacon Sausage or Ham
Pumpkin Pecan Pancakes plate
Three fluffy pumpkin spiced pancakes topped with pecans. 2 Eggs and 1 Choice of Bacon, Sausage or Ham.
Frannie’s French Toast plate
Egg-dipped Texas toast grilled to a toasty golden brown. comes with 2 eggs, and 1 choice of bacon, sausage or ham
Waffle Combo plate
A golden Belgian waffle. comes with 2 eggs, 1 choice of bacon, sausage or ham.
Waffle Alone
A golden Belgian waffle.
Pancakes plain 1-2-3
Pancakes Blueberry 1-2-3
Pancakes Pumpkin Pecan 1-2-3
Pancakes Santa-fe Choice 1-2-3
Mexican Griddle Cheese Cakes
Our special pancakes made with green chili, bacon bits, and cheddar-jack cheese in the batter.
Little Pigs in a Blanket (A Meat Lover’s Delight)
Three golden, light, fluffy pancakes with chopped bacon, ham, and sausage in the batter.
French Toast
Omelettes
Tamale Omelette
A three-egg omelet stuffed with our homemade pork tamale and cheddar-jack cheese, smothered in red chili and served with pintos.
The Pioneer Omelette
A three-egg and chorizo omelet stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese, served with pintos.
Out West Omelette
A three-egg omelet filled with cheddar-jack cheese. you can add other ingredients .75 each, comes with Choice of potatoes, and toast
West Coast Omelette
A three-egg omelet filled with cheddar-jack cheese, Bacon and Spinach. Add chili, mushrooms, or other Vegies for $0.85 each. This omelet comes with 3 tomato slices instead of potatoes.
Alone Cheese Omelet
A three-egg omelet filled with cheddar-jack cheese.
Senior Citizen
Senior Egg Plate
One egg any style, served with your choice of potatoes (country spuds or hash browns), choice of toast, and bacon, ham, or sausage.
Senior Breakfast Burrito
Two eggs, cheddar-jack cheese and potatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Senior Pancake Plate
One fluffy pancake, one egg any style, and bacon, ham, or sausage.
Senior French Toast
One golden brown French toast, one egg any style, and bacon, ham, or sausage.
Breakfast Plates
Coyote Quesadilla
Eggs, cheese and your choice of Meat, sandwiched on a toasted tortilla comes with choice of potatoes, salsa, and sour cream
Southwest Benedict
Huevos Rancheros
Loaded Huevos Rancheros
A large flour tortilla topped with refried beans, country spuds, melted cheddar-jack cheese, “diced bacon, ham, sausage”, any chili sauce and 2 eggs.
Huevos Dinner
A flour tortilla topped with our Seasoned Ground Beef, pintos, your choice of chili, cheddar-jack cheese, and two eggs.
The Round Up
Two farm fresh eggs served with chorizo and toast or tortilla.
The Roadrunner
A plate of country spuds (Hash Browns are not recommended be substituted for the country Spuds) topped with bacon, ham, sausage, cheddar-jack cheese, and red or green chili, or green chili cream gravy, and crowned with two eggs.
The Cow Poke
Two farm fresh eggs served with bacon, ham, or sausage and toast.
The 1 egg Cow Poke
Two farm fresh eggs served with bacon, ham, or sausage and toast.
Veggie Scramble
Two eggs scrambled with tomatoes, mushrooms, green onions, and bell peppers, topped with cheddar-jack cheese and served with toast.
The Rattle Snake
Two cheese enchiladas topped two eggs and smothered with red or green chili, served with pintos.
The Shotgun
Chorizo mixed in our cream gravy poured over country spuds, topped with bacon, ham, sausage, and cheddar-jack cheese, crowned with two eggs and served with a tortilla.
The Trail Blazer
A buttermilk biscuit split in half, filled with ¼ pound sausage patty and topped with cream or green chili gravy and two eggs
Breakfast Carnitas
Chunks of pork slowly roasted in green chili, served with pintos.
Broasted Pork Chop & Eggs
1 ¾ inch Broasted center-cut pork chop “Vick’s Choice”. Choice eggs, potatoes and toast
2 Grilled thin Pork Chops & Eggs
2 Thin center-cut pork chops grilled.
Chopped Sirloin and Eggs
Served with 2 eggs any style, Choice of potatoes and Toast
8oz Sirloin Steak & Eggs
8oz Sirloin Steak & Eggs
Country Breakfast
A 5 oz. chicken fried steak fried to golden brown, smothered in any gravy. choice of eggs, potatoes and toast
8 oz. chicken fried steak
A 8 oz. chicken fried steak
Carne Adovada and Eggs
Pork slowly cooked in our red chili, served with pintos. choice of eggs, potatoes and toast
Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
Traditional corned beef hash. No potato choice on this item.
New Vicks Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
Vick's Own Slow Cooked corned beef Thinly sliced grill cooked with country suds. No potato choice on this item.
Chorizo and Eggs
Spicy chorizo scrambled, served with pintos.
Skillets
Prime Rib Skillet
Shaved Prime Rib with Sautéed Peppers and onions on top of broasted spuds tops with Cheddar Jack cheese, 2 eggs any style, Choice of Toast and side of Chili
The Ranch Hand” Chicken fried steak Skillet
Sautéed Peppers and onions on top of broasted spuds, then chopped chicken fried steak on top, with 2 eggs any style, cheddar-jack cheese smothered in green chili cream gravy. Choice of Toast
The Albuquerque Turkey Skillet
Sautéed Peppers and onions on top of broasted spuds, then chopped Smoked Turkey breast on top, with 2 eggs any style, 2 sliced swiss cheese smothered in green chili a Half sliced Avocado . Choice of Toast
Extra Vittles
Biscuit with Jelly
Biscuit & Gravy
Biscuit with “Sausage Gravy
SOS (Biscuit & Creamed Ground Beef).
Sausage Gravy 4oz
Chorizo Gravy 4 OZ
Plain Oatmeal
Tortilla
2 slices of Toast
1 Ham
1 Sausage
3 Bacon
Loaded Oatmeal
Hobo 1 French Toast
Egg dipped Texas toast grilled to a toasty golden brown
Country Spuds
Hashbrowns
Extra egg
1 Egg White
Egg Beaters
SOS Toast(creamed beef gravy)
English Muffin
Cup Grits
Bowl Grits
Pancakes plain 1-2-3
Pancakes Blueberry 1-2-3
Pancakes Pumpkin Pecan 1-2-3
Pancakes Santa-fe Choice 1-2-3
French toast 1-2-3
Side Traditional Corned beef 4 oz
Side Adovada 4 oz
Side Carnitas 4 oz
Burrito Plate
Cowboy Burrito
Scrambled eggs, country spuds, cheddar-jack cheese, and chopped chicken fried steak wrapped in a tortilla, smothered in green chili cream gravy.
The Buckboard
A burrito stuffed with 3 scrambled eggs, chorizo, country spuds, and cheddar-jack cheese, smothered in any chili sauce and served with pintos.
Corned Beef Hash Burrito
2 fluffy scrambled eggs, melted cheddar-jack cheese, and corned beef hash wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered in chili.
Broken Arrow Burrito
Scrambled eggs, spuds, and cheese wrapped in a tortilla, smothered in red or green chili or green chili cream gravy.
Carnitas Breakfast Burrito
Carnitas, country spuds, two scrambled eggs, and cheddar-jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered in any chili sauce and served with pintos.
Daily Special
Southwest Tacos
Fired Roasted Corn, Peppers, Onion, and Chicken,
Chopped Sirloin
8 oz. chopped sirloin wrapped with bacon grilled, then covered in our green chili sauce and baked, served with mashed potatoes, choice of gravy, vegetables and a hot biscuit.
Corona Battered Fish and Chips
Two cod filet strips, served with coleslaw, fries, and Texas toast.
Philly Cheese Steak Sandwich
Thinly sliced ribeye grilled with onions and bell peppers and topped with Swiss cheese on a hoagie, served with coleslaw and fries.
Fish Sandwich
Jumbo Pollock filet on a split top hoagie, served with coleslaw and fries.
Soup
Salad
Lil Luncheon Salad
Romaine, iceberg, carrots and red cabbage, topped with Bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and cheddar-jack cheese.
Taco Salad
Mixed salad greens with carrots, cabbage, tomatoes, and grated cheese, topped with spicy ground beef or grilled chicken and served with crisp tostadas in a flour tortilla bowl.
The Julius Caesar
Chopped romaine topped with tomatoes, hard-boiled eggs, homemade croutons, and Parmesan and cheddar-jack cheese, served with a choice of chicken.
Caesar Salad
Romaine, hard-boiled eggs, cheddar-jack cheese, topped with tomatoes and home-baked croutons in our creamy Caesar dressing.
The True Cobb Salad
Salad greens topped with bacon bits, bleu cheese, grilled chicken breast, cheddar-jack cheese, tomatoes, black olives, hard-boiled eggs, and avocado.
Elliot’s Nest
Salad greens topped with red cabbage, diced tomatoes, cheddar-jack cheese, hard-boiled eggs and carrots, served with a choice of grilled chicken breast, or fried catfish.
side Salad up $3.25
side Salad (Copy)
Lunch Special
Grilled Green chili Cheese (HOT)…
Grilled Texas toast with Green chili Cheddar jack cheese, served with a cup of your choice of our homemade soup.
Grilled Ham green chili Cheese (HOT)…
Grilled Texas toast with ham and Green Chili and Cheddar jack Cheese
Green Chile England Clam Chowder in a Bread Boule…
A large sour dough bread boule filled with our homemade version of New England clam chowder with New Mexico hatch green chili, served with a side salad.
Vegetable Beef in a Bread Boule…
A large sour dough bread boule filled with our homemade version of New England clam chowder with New Mexico hatch green chili, served with a side salad.
Coyote Combo
Half of tuna salad sandwich, served with a tossed salad and a cup of your choice of our homemade soup.
Chicken Enchilada Soup in a Bread Boule…
A large sour dough bread boule filled with our homemade version of New England clam chowder with New Mexico hatch green chili, served with a side salad.
Lunch
Poncho Villa’s Quesadillas
Spicy chicken with cheddar-jack cheese in a folded, grilled flour tortilla
Lone Star Stack (Flat Enchiladas)…
Layer #1 – spicy beef with chili-con-queso
Tacos (Three Crisp Tacos)
Beef or Chicken… $8.25
Enchiladas (Three Enchiladas)
Cheese….. $8.25
Chile Relleno plate
Two rellenos, smothered with green chili.
Carnitas Plate
Carne Adovada… $9.99
Carne Adovada Plate
A plate of Carne Adovada and a flour tortilla
Tamales
Two pork tamales, topped with red or green chili
Mexican Combo Plate
One cheese enchilada, one chili relleno, and one beef taco
Pork Chops Mexicanos
Two ¼ pound pork chops, topped with red or green chili and cheddar-jack cheese
Broasted Pork Chop and Enchiladas
One ¾ inch-thick broasted pork chop and two cheese enchiladas
Chopped Steak and Enchilada
Our own Chopped Sirloin steak with two cheese enchiladas Smothered with your choice of Chile
8oz Sirloin Steak & enchiladas
Served with 2 Cheese Enchiladas, Choice of chili
Smothered Burritos
Sandwiches
The Bandelier…
Thinly sliced roast beef or turkey with cheddar-jack cheese, green Chile and bacon, served hot on grilled sour dough or cold on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomatoes.
The Uncle Reuben
A traditional Reuben sandwich made with corned beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread. (side of Thousand island dressing on request)
The Saddlebag
Choice of tuna salad or broasted chicken salad sandwich with romaine lettuce and sliced tomatoes on toasted whole wheat.
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Traditional country chicken fried steak served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomatoes, and cream gravy on the side for dipping. one side
Broasted Chicken Breast Sandwich
Broasted chicken Breast served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomatoes and pickles. choice of one side
Broasted Chicken Breast, Bacon Green Chile Ranch and Swiss Cheese Sandwich
Broasted chicken Breast2 slices of Bacon, Green Chile Ranch and Swiss Cheese served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomatoes and pickles. choice of one side
Broasted Chicken Breast, Sweet Spicy Thai Sauce and Swiss Cheese Sandwich
Broasted chicken Breast Sweet Thai Sauce and Ghost Pepper Cheese served on a Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomatoes and pickles. choice of one side
NEW Vick’s Dip Sandwich
5 oz. of our shaved prime rib served on a Hoagie Bun with cup Auju To dip in.
El Jefe (The Boss)…
Sliced roast beef or turkey on Texas toast, topped with chili-con-queso, tomatoes, black olives, and green onions. (A knife and fork sandwich)
The Badge…
Grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, and green chili, served on a toasted Kaiser roll with lettuce and tomatoes.
The Giddy Up
Sliced roast beef on Texas toast your side is mashed potatoes, smothered in brown gravy. (no other side is included
Prime Rib Sandwich
5 oz. of our shaved prime rib served on a Kaiser roll topped with green chili and Swiss cheese. “Chef Vick’s Choice”
Burgers
The Pecos Burger
A ½ pound burger topped with grilled onions, bacon, Vick’s BBQ sauce, and Swiss cheese, served on a Kaiser roll.
Patty Melt
A ½ pounder with a pile of grilled onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread.
Smothered Burger
A ½ pound burger served open face on top of grilled Texas toast with grilled onions, brown gravy, sour cream, cheddar-jack cheese, and green onions
Mexi Burger
A ½ pound ground chuck served open Face on top of a Kaiser roll with tomatoes, grilled onions, cheese, and red or green chili.
Burger on a Bed
A ½ pound burger on a bed of mashed potatoes smothered in brown gravy, topped with sour cream and green onions. (no other side is included)
Calamity Jane
The plain Jane burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles, served on a Kaiser roll.
Vick’s green chile cheese burger
Flame Fired burger with Green chili, Cheddar Cheese , Ketchup, Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles, served on a Kaiser roll.
Dinner Plate
Grilled Chicken Breast
A 1/3 pound grilled chicken breast with sautéed mushrooms and onions, smothered in green chili by request.
Vick’s Sheppard’s Pie
Wood Fired Ground Beef, Corn, Bell Peppers, Carrots, Green chili, Brown Gravy in a Skillet topped with mashed potatoes , Cheddar cheese and scallions
Vick’s Rooster pie
Broasted Chicken Breast Chopped and added to grilled Green peas, corn, diced Onions, Carrots, green chili, little diced bacon in cream gravy in a skillet and crowned with mashed potatoes, Cheddar cheese and scallions
Chicken Fried Steak
5 oz. chicken fried steak fried to golden brown, smothered in any gravy. choice of 2 sides
8 oz. chicken fried steak
8 oz. chicken fried steak
8oz Sirloin Steak
Served with 2 Sides
Vick’s Style Frito Pie
Your choice of: Beef, Carne Adovada or Carnitas, Over Fritos, Pinto beans, Cheddar cheese, home made Red or green Chili, Garnished with lettuce and tomatoes and chopped onions
Liver and Onions
Pan-fried liver and onions topped with sautéed onions.
Meatloaf (An American Favorite
Homemade meatloaf smothered in brown gravy.
Broasted Chicken Tender Dinner
6 oz of chicken breast tenders served with gravy or BBQ sauce for dipping. Comes with 2 sides
Broasted ¾ Inch Thick Center-cut Pork Chop $
comes with 2 sides
Huge Dinner Plates
Ala Cart Items
Lunch Extra Vittles
side Salad
Pinto Beans
Spanish Rice
Steamed Mix Vegetables
Onion Rings not available
Sliced Tomatoes
2 oz Chile or Gravy
4 oz Chile or Gravy
2 oz Sour Cream
Avocado Half
2 oz Homemade Salsa
4 oz Homemade Salsa
French Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Cole Slaw
2 oz Cheese
2 oz Chopped raw green Chile
Desserts
Cinnamon Roll
Homemade cinnamon rolls baked fresh daily, topped with our own caramel sauce with cream cheese frosting.
Turnover
Apple, Cheery, Peach with Green Chile.
Brownie
Banana Pudding
Banana Pudding W/ Jar
Jar
Jar Credit
2 For $6 Cinnamon Roll
Homemade cinnamon rolls baked fresh daily, topped with our own caramel sauce with cream cheese frosting.
Carry Out Pan Meals
Tacos (10 pack Crisp Tacos)
Beef or Chicken
14 Enchiladas half pan
14 Enchiladas pan choice of chile
6 pack Chile Relleno
6 pack
1 pound Carnitas
16 oz
1 pound Carne Adovada
16 oz
6 pack pork Tamales
pork tamales, SIDE OF red or green chili
4 serving Grilled Chicken Breast family
4 servings 1/3 pound grilled chicken breast with sautéed mushrooms and onions, smothered in green chili by request. Served with veggies or salad and choice of potatoes (mashed potatoes or French fries),
4 serving Chicken Fried Steak family
4 servings of 5 oz. chicken fried steak fried to golden brown, smothered in any gravy. Served with veggies or salad and choice of potatoes (mashed potatoes or French fries),
4 servings Vick’s Sheppard’s Pie family
4 servings for our Wood Fired Ground Beef, Corn, Bell Peppers, Carrots, Green chili, Brown Gravy in a Skillet topped with mashed potatoes , Cheddar cheese and scallions (no other side is included)
4 servings Vick’s Rooster pie family
4 servings for our Broasted Chicken Breast Chopped and added to grilled Green peas, corn, diced Onions, Carrots, green chili, little diced bacon in cream gravy in a skillet and crowned with mashed potatoes, Cheddar cheese and scallions. (no other side is included
4 servings Burger on a Bed family
4 servings of our ½ pound burger on a bed of mashed potatoes smothered in brown gravy, topped with sour cream and green onions. (no other side is included)
Kids Meals
Kids Corn Dog
Served with French Fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with French Fries
Kids Chicken Nuggets
Served with French Fries
Kids Burger
Served with French Fries
Kids Mac And Cheese
Served with French Fries
Kids Quesidilla
Served with French Fries
Kids bean Burrito
Served with French Fries
Kids egg plate
Kids pancake plate
Kids French Toast
Kids soda
Kids juice
Kids Reg Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
2021 Horse Mounted Unit Balloon Pin
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Good old Country Food with a New Mexican Flair. Drive up window now available for your convenience and Safety. When the weather is warm enough out out door patio on old Route 66 is a new Favorite for our guest.
8810 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87108