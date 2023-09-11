Restaurant info

Vickery’s Bar & Grill opened its doors in 1983 and instantly became an Atlanta institution, known for great food, a lively atmosphere, and friendly bar. Lunch or dinner, late night drinks or Weekend Brunch, Vickery’s offers a coastal Southern Cuisine featuring Fried Green Tomatoes, Catfish and Grits, Low Country Seafood Sautee and classic Southern Fried Chicken. Weekend Brunch favorites include Crab Cake Egg Benedict, Stack O’ Pancakes, Lox & Bagel, Egg Platters and, of course, our potent champagne cocktails and pint-sized Bloody Marys. We have something for everyone, anytime.

