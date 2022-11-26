Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Vick's Pizzeria

7345 E. MAIN STREET

Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Popular Items

14”
21”
12”

Deals

Check out our current deals!

Carry Out Coupon 14" 1 item 8" GBC Qt salad, 2 Liter

$32.00

Gift Certificate

8 In Gbc

$2.00

Single Slice

$2.00Out of stock

Build Your Own Pizza

Construct your own Vick's Gourmet Pizza with all of your favorite extras atop our high quality crust, sauce, and mozzarella-provolone cheese!

10”

$9.95

12”

$13.50

14”

$17.00

21”

$27.95

Specialty Pizzas

10" Extreme Pep

$14.50

10" Extreme Cheese

$14.50

10" Meat Pizza

$14.50

10" All the way

$14.50

10" White Margherita

$14.50

10" Veggie Pizza

$14.50

10" BLT Pizza

$14.50

10" Buffalo Chicken

$14.50

10" Taco

$14.50

10" Lasagna

$14.50

10" Gut-buster

$14.50

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.50

10" BBQ Grilled Chicken

$14.50

10" Hawaiian

$14.50

10" Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.50

12" Extreme Pep

$18.50

12" Extreme Cheese

$18.50

12" Meat Pizza

$18.50

12" All the way

$19.50

12" White Margherita

$19.50

12" Veggie Pizza

$19.50

12" BLT Pizza

$19.50

12" Buffalo Chicken

$19.50

12" Taco

$19.50

12" Lasagna

$19.50

12" Gut-buster

$19.50

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.50

12" BBQ Grilled Chicken

$19.50

12" Hawaiian

$19.50

12" Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.50

14" Extreme Pep

$22.95

14" Extreme Cheese

$22.95

14" Meat Pizza

$22.95

14" All the way

$22.95

14" White Margherita

$22.95

14" Veggie Pizza

$22.95

14" BLT Pizza

$22.95

14" Buffalo Chicken

$22.95

14" Taco

$22.95

14" Lasagna

$22.95

14" Gut-buster

$22.95

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.95

14" BBQ Grilled Chicken

$22.95

14" Hawaiian

$22.95

14" Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.95

21" Extreme Pep

$39.50

21" Extreme Cheese

$39.50

21" Meat Pizza

$39.50

21" All the way

$39.50

21" White Margherita

$39.50

21" Veggie Pizza

$39.50

21" BLT

$39.50

21" Buffalo Chicken

$39.50

21" Taco

$39.50

21" Lasagna

$39.50

21" Gut-buster

$39.50

21" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$39.50

21" BBQ Grilled Chicken

$39.50

21" Hawaiian

$39.50

21" Bacon Cheeseburger

$39.50

Gourmet Pizzas

10" Philly Steak Pizza

$14.50

10" Gourmet Chicken Pizza

$14.50

10" Steak Portabella Pizza

$14.50

10" Greek Pizza

$14.50

12" Philly Steak Pizza

$18.50

12" Gourmet Chicken

$18.50

12" Steak Portabella Pizza

$18.50

12" Greek Pizza

$18.50

14" Philly Steak Pizza

$22.95

14" Gourmet Chicken

$22.95

14" Steak Portabella

$22.95

14" Greek Pizza

$22.95

21" Philly Steak Pizza

$39.50

21" Gourmet Chicken

$39.50

21" Steak Portabella

$39.50

21" Greek Pizza

$39.50

Salads

Try one of our salads on the side, or get a party salad to feed the whole crew!

Carry Out Side Salad

$5.50

Quart Salad

$9.95

Deluxe Quart Salad

$11.50

Chicken Salad

$10.25

Party Salad

$20.95

Shareables

Appetizers to go around!

Vick’s Sampler

$14.95

8" GBC

$5.75

12'' GBC

$7.95

8” Garlic Bread No Cheese

$3.95

12” Garlic Bread No Cheese

$5.95

8" Loaded Garlic Bread

$6.95

12" Loaded Garlic Bread

$8.95

Garlic Toast Bites

$3.50

Poppers

$7.95

1/2 Basket Beer Battered Fries

$5.75

1/2 Loaded Basket Beer Battered Fries/w Bacon & Cheese

$5.99

Whole Basket Beer Battered Fries

$7.95

Whole Loaded Basket Beer Battered Fries/w Bacon & Cheese

$7.99

Breadsticks

$5.95

Jo Jos

$7.95

Loaded Jojos

$9.95

Breaded Mozz Sticks

$8.95

Bowl Of Soup

$1.50Out of stock

Mac N Cheese Bites

$5.95

Subs

A sub for every persons taste buds!

8" Italian Sub

$7.95

8" DLX Italian Sub

$8.95

8" DBL Italian Sub

$11.95

8" Meatball Sub

$8.50

8" Chicken Parmesean Sub

$7.95

8" Chicken Sub

$7.95

8" Pizza Sub

$7.95

8" Ham & Cheese Sub

$7.95

8" Sausage Sub

$7.95

8" Veggie Sub

$7.95

8" BLT Sub

$8.25

8" Steak Sub

$10.95

Vicks Club 8 Inch

$8.95

Vicks Club 12 Inch

$11.95

12" Italian Sub

$10.95

12" DLX Italian Sub

$12.95

12" DBL Italian Sub

$14.95

12" Meatball Sub

$11.95

12" Chicken Parmesean Sub

$10.95

12" Chicken Sub

$10.95

12" Pizza Sub

$10.95

12" Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.95

12" Sausage Sub

$10.95

12" Veggie Sub

$10.95

12" BLT Sub

$10.95

12' Steak Sub

$13.95

Pasta

Is it a real pizza joint without it?

One Spaghetti

$11.95

Two Spaghetti

$20.95

Baked Spaghetti

$9.95

Chicken Parmesean

$12.50

Homemade Lasagna

$12.50

Meatballs

$3.95

Wings

Bone-in or bone-out, you'll love our jumbo wings!

8 Bone In

$14.95Out of stock

16 Bone In Wings

$29.95Out of stock

6 Boneless

$7.95

12 Boneless

$14.95

Desserts

Cheese cake after pasta is a combo from heaven!

New York Cheese Cake

$4.25

Iced Brownie

$3.50

Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake

$5.95

Limoncello Cheesecake

$4.75

Oreo Cheesecake

$4.95

Peanut Butter Brownie

Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$6.25

Oreo Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Choc Cake

$5.25Out of stock

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$4.25

Tuxedo Chocolate Squares

$4.95Out of stock

Butterfinger Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Two Scoop

$3.95Out of stock

Crazy Cookie Cheesecake

$4.25Out of stock

Red Velvet

$4.75

Rootbeer Float

$2.95

Lemon Creme Cake

$4.95

Mile High Choc.cake

$5.50

Old Fashioned Choc Cake

$4.95Out of stock

Tiramisu

$4.95Out of stock

Chocolate Cupcakes

$4.25

Fancy Cheesecake

$5.50

Kids

Let kids be kids with these meal options!

Kids Pizza

$6.95

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.95

Kids Spaghetti

$6.95

Wings N Things

$6.95

Sauces/Sides

Garlic Sauce Cup

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

$0.50

House Dressing cup

$0.50

Side of Pizza Sauce

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.35

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Mild Sauce

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.25

Bananna Peppers

$0.50

Jalepeno Peppers

$0.50

5 Plates Napkins

$0.50

Salsa

$0.75

Apple Sauce

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$1.25

Pepperonchini

$0.50

Side Of Bbq

$0.50

Chips

$1.00

Little Cup House Dressing

$0.25

Pudding

$1.50

Build Your Own

10"

$9.15

12"

$12.00

14"

$17.00

21"

$25.95

Extreme Pep

10" Extreme Pep

$14.50

12" Extreme Pep

$18.50

14" Extreme Pep

$22.95

21" Extreme Pep

$39.50

Extreme Cheese

10" Extreme Cheese

$14.50

12" Extreme Cheese

$18.50

14" Extreme Cheese

$22.95

21" Extreme Cheese

$39.50

Meat Pizza

10" Meat Pizza

$14.50

12" Meat Pizza

$18.50

14" Meat Pizza

$22.95

21" Meat Pizza

$39.50

All the Way

10" All the way

$14.50

12" All the way

$19.50

14" All the way

$22.95

21" All the way

$39.50

White Margherita

10" White Margherita

$14.50

12" White Margherita

$19.50

14" White Margherita

$22.95

21" White Margherita

$39.50

Veggie Pizza

12" Veggie Pizza

$19.50

14" Veggie Pizza

$22.95

21" Veggie Pizza

$39.50

10" Veggie Pizza

$14.50

BLT Pizza

10" BLT Pizza

$14.50

12" BLT Pizza

$19.50

14" BLT Pizza

$22.95

21" BLT

$39.50

Buffalo Chicken

10" Buffalo Chicken

$14.50

12" Buffalo Chicken

$19.50

14" Buffalo Chicken

$22.95

21" Buffalo Chicken

$39.50

Taco

10" Taco

$14.50

12" Taco

$19.50

14" Taco

$22.95

21" Taco

$39.50

Lasagna

10" Lasagna

$14.50

12" Lasagna

$19.50

14" Lasagna

$22.95

21" Lasagna

$39.50

Gut-Buster

10" Gut-buster

$14.50

12" Gut-buster

$19.50

14" Gut-buster

$22.95

21" Gut-buster

$39.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.50

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.50

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.95

21" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$39.50

BBQ Grilled Chicken

10" BBQ Grilled Chicken

$14.50

12" BBQ Grilled Chicken

$19.50

14" BBQ Grilled Chicken

$22.95

21" BBQ Grilled Chicken

$39.50

Hawaiian

10" Hawaiian

$14.50

12" Hawaiian

$19.50

14" Hawaiian

$22.95

21" Hawaiian

$39.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

10" Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.50

12" Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.50

14" Bacon Cheeseburger

$22.95

21" Bacon Cheeseburger

$39.50

Philly Steak Pizza

10" Philly Steak Pizza

$14.50

12" Philly Steak Pizza

$18.50

14" Philly Steak Pizza

$22.95

21" Philly Steak Pizza

$39.50

Gourmet Chicken Pizza

10" Gourmet Chicken Pizza

$14.50

12" Gourmet Chicken

$18.50

14" Gourmet Chicken

$22.95

21" Gourmet Chicken

$39.50

Steak Portabella Pizza

10" Steak Portabella Pizza

$14.50

12" Steak Portabella Pizza

$18.50

14" Steak Portabella

$22.95

21" Steak Portabella

$39.50

Greek Pizza

10" Greek Pizza

$14.50

12" Greek Pizza

$18.50

14" Greek Pizza

$22.95

21" Greek Pizza

$39.50

Chicken Alfredo Pizza

10" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$14.50Out of stock

12" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$18.50Out of stock

14" Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$22.95Out of stock

21" chicken alfredo pizza

$33.75

Beverages

Coke - Can

$1.25

Diet Coke - Can

$1.25

Cherry Coke - Can

$1.25

Coke Zero - Can

$1.25

Sprite - Can

$1.25

Fanta Grape - Can

$1.25

Fanta Orange - Can

$1.25

Pibb - Can

$1.25

Barq's Root Beer - Can

$1.25

Mello Yello - Can

$1.25

Coke 2 Liter

$2.95

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$2.95

Cherry Coke 2 Liter

$2.95

Fanta Orange 2 Liter

$2.95

Sprite 2 Liter

$2.95

Root Beer 2 Liter

$2.95

Minute Maid 2 Liter

$2.95

Coke - Glass

$2.50Out of stock

IBC Root Beer - Glass

$2.50

IBC Cream Soda

$2.50Out of stock

Jarritos

$2.50Out of stock

Sweet Tea - Bottle

$2.00

Unsweet Tea - Bottle

$2.00

Seagrams Ginger Ale

$2.00

Choc Milk

$1.25

Body Armor

$2.00

Kool Aid Jammers

$1.50

Mello Yellow

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Red Cream

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.25
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Reynoldsburgs oldest pizzeria! Come in and enjoy our homemade pizza and craft beer at our new location, the original Connell Hardware.

Website

Location

7345 E. MAIN STREET, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

Directions

Gallery
Vick's Pizzeria image
Vick's Pizzeria image
Vick's Pizzeria image
Vick's Pizzeria image

