- Home
- /
- Reynoldsburg
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Vick's Pizzeria
Pizza
Vick's Pizzeria
No reviews yet
7345 E. MAIN STREET
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Deals
Check out our current deals!
Build Your Own Pizza
Construct your own Vick's Gourmet Pizza with all of your favorite extras atop our high quality crust, sauce, and mozzarella-provolone cheese!
Specialty Pizzas
10" Extreme Pep
$14.50
10" Extreme Cheese
$14.50
10" Meat Pizza
$14.50
10" All the way
$14.50
10" White Margherita
$14.50
10" Veggie Pizza
$14.50
10" BLT Pizza
$14.50
10" Buffalo Chicken
$14.50
10" Taco
$14.50
10" Lasagna
$14.50
10" Gut-buster
$14.50
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
$14.50
10" BBQ Grilled Chicken
$14.50
10" Hawaiian
$14.50
10" Bacon Cheeseburger
$14.50
12" Extreme Pep
$18.50
12" Extreme Cheese
$18.50
12" Meat Pizza
$18.50
12" All the way
$19.50
12" White Margherita
$19.50
12" Veggie Pizza
$19.50
12" BLT Pizza
$19.50
12" Buffalo Chicken
$19.50
12" Taco
$19.50
12" Lasagna
$19.50
12" Gut-buster
$19.50
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
$19.50
12" BBQ Grilled Chicken
$19.50
12" Hawaiian
$19.50
12" Bacon Cheeseburger
$19.50
14" Extreme Pep
$22.95
14" Extreme Cheese
$22.95
14" Meat Pizza
$22.95
14" All the way
$22.95
14" White Margherita
$22.95
14" Veggie Pizza
$22.95
14" BLT Pizza
$22.95
14" Buffalo Chicken
$22.95
14" Taco
$22.95
14" Lasagna
$22.95
14" Gut-buster
$22.95
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
$22.95
14" BBQ Grilled Chicken
$22.95
14" Hawaiian
$22.95
14" Bacon Cheeseburger
$22.95
21" Extreme Pep
$39.50
21" Extreme Cheese
$39.50
21" Meat Pizza
$39.50
21" All the way
$39.50
21" White Margherita
$39.50
21" Veggie Pizza
$39.50
21" BLT
$39.50
21" Buffalo Chicken
$39.50
21" Taco
$39.50
21" Lasagna
$39.50
21" Gut-buster
$39.50
21" Chicken Bacon Ranch
$39.50
21" BBQ Grilled Chicken
$39.50
21" Hawaiian
$39.50
21" Bacon Cheeseburger
$39.50
Gourmet Pizzas
10" Philly Steak Pizza
$14.50
10" Gourmet Chicken Pizza
$14.50
10" Steak Portabella Pizza
$14.50
10" Greek Pizza
$14.50
12" Philly Steak Pizza
$18.50
12" Gourmet Chicken
$18.50
12" Steak Portabella Pizza
$18.50
12" Greek Pizza
$18.50
14" Philly Steak Pizza
$22.95
14" Gourmet Chicken
$22.95
14" Steak Portabella
$22.95
14" Greek Pizza
$22.95
21" Philly Steak Pizza
$39.50
21" Gourmet Chicken
$39.50
21" Steak Portabella
$39.50
21" Greek Pizza
$39.50
Salads
Try one of our salads on the side, or get a party salad to feed the whole crew!
Shareables
Appetizers to go around!
Vick’s Sampler
$14.95
8" GBC
$5.75
12'' GBC
$7.95
8” Garlic Bread No Cheese
$3.95
12” Garlic Bread No Cheese
$5.95
8" Loaded Garlic Bread
$6.95
12" Loaded Garlic Bread
$8.95
Garlic Toast Bites
$3.50
Poppers
$7.95
1/2 Basket Beer Battered Fries
$5.75
1/2 Loaded Basket Beer Battered Fries/w Bacon & Cheese
$5.99
Whole Basket Beer Battered Fries
$7.95
Whole Loaded Basket Beer Battered Fries/w Bacon & Cheese
$7.99
Breadsticks
$5.95
Jo Jos
$7.95
Loaded Jojos
$9.95
Breaded Mozz Sticks
$8.95
Bowl Of Soup
$1.50Out of stock
Mac N Cheese Bites
$5.95
Subs
A sub for every persons taste buds!
8" Italian Sub
$7.95
8" DLX Italian Sub
$8.95
8" DBL Italian Sub
$11.95
8" Meatball Sub
$8.50
8" Chicken Parmesean Sub
$7.95
8" Chicken Sub
$7.95
8" Pizza Sub
$7.95
8" Ham & Cheese Sub
$7.95
8" Sausage Sub
$7.95
8" Veggie Sub
$7.95
8" BLT Sub
$8.25
8" Steak Sub
$10.95
Vicks Club 8 Inch
$8.95
Vicks Club 12 Inch
$11.95
12" Italian Sub
$10.95
12" DLX Italian Sub
$12.95
12" DBL Italian Sub
$14.95
12" Meatball Sub
$11.95
12" Chicken Parmesean Sub
$10.95
12" Chicken Sub
$10.95
12" Pizza Sub
$10.95
12" Ham & Cheese Sub
$10.95
12" Sausage Sub
$10.95
12" Veggie Sub
$10.95
12" BLT Sub
$10.95
12' Steak Sub
$13.95
Pasta
Is it a real pizza joint without it?
Wings
Bone-in or bone-out, you'll love our jumbo wings!
Desserts
Cheese cake after pasta is a combo from heaven!
New York Cheese Cake
$4.25
Iced Brownie
$3.50
Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake
$5.95
Limoncello Cheesecake
$4.75
Oreo Cheesecake
$4.95
Peanut Butter Brownie
Out of stock
Carrot Cake
$6.25
Oreo Cake
$5.95Out of stock
Choc Cake
$5.25Out of stock
Strawberry Cheese Cake
$4.25
Tuxedo Chocolate Squares
$4.95Out of stock
Butterfinger Cake
$5.95Out of stock
Two Scoop
$3.95Out of stock
Crazy Cookie Cheesecake
$4.25Out of stock
Red Velvet
$4.75
Rootbeer Float
$2.95
Lemon Creme Cake
$4.95
Mile High Choc.cake
$5.50
Old Fashioned Choc Cake
$4.95Out of stock
Tiramisu
$4.95Out of stock
Chocolate Cupcakes
$4.25
Fancy Cheesecake
$5.50
Kids
Let kids be kids with these meal options!
Sauces/Sides
Garlic Sauce Cup
$0.50
Ranch Dressing
$0.50
House Dressing cup
$0.50
Side of Pizza Sauce
$0.25
Blue Cheese
$1.00
Sour Cream
$0.35
Hot Sauce
$0.50
Mild Sauce
$0.50
Mayo
$0.50
Ketchup
$0.25
Bananna Peppers
$0.50
Jalepeno Peppers
$0.50
5 Plates Napkins
$0.50
Salsa
$0.75
Apple Sauce
$1.00
Fruit Cup
$1.25
Pepperonchini
$0.50
Side Of Bbq
$0.50
Chips
$1.00
Little Cup House Dressing
$0.25
Pudding
$1.50
Extreme Cheese
White Margherita
Veggie Pizza
Buffalo Chicken
Chicken Bacon Ranch
BBQ Grilled Chicken
Bacon Cheeseburger
Philly Steak Pizza
Gourmet Chicken Pizza
Steak Portabella Pizza
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Beverages
Coke - Can
$1.25
Diet Coke - Can
$1.25
Cherry Coke - Can
$1.25
Coke Zero - Can
$1.25
Sprite - Can
$1.25
Fanta Grape - Can
$1.25
Fanta Orange - Can
$1.25
Pibb - Can
$1.25
Barq's Root Beer - Can
$1.25
Mello Yello - Can
$1.25
Coke 2 Liter
$2.95
Diet Coke 2 Liter
$2.95
Cherry Coke 2 Liter
$2.95
Fanta Orange 2 Liter
$2.95
Sprite 2 Liter
$2.95
Root Beer 2 Liter
$2.95
Minute Maid 2 Liter
$2.95
Coke - Glass
$2.50Out of stock
IBC Root Beer - Glass
$2.50
IBC Cream Soda
$2.50Out of stock
Jarritos
$2.50Out of stock
Sweet Tea - Bottle
$2.00
Unsweet Tea - Bottle
$2.00
Seagrams Ginger Ale
$2.00
Choc Milk
$1.25
Body Armor
$2.00
Kool Aid Jammers
$1.50
Mello Yellow
$2.00
Coke Zero
$2.00
Red Cream
$2.00
Red Bull
$3.25
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Reynoldsburgs oldest pizzeria! Come in and enjoy our homemade pizza and craft beer at our new location, the original Connell Hardware.
Location
7345 E. MAIN STREET, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cardo's Pizza & Tavern - Pickerington
4.7 • 671
7897 Refugee Road Pickerington, OH 43147
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Reynoldsburg
More near Reynoldsburg
Pickerington
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)
Westerville
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Johnstown
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Grove City
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Granville
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Lancaster
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Hilliard
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.