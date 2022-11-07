Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Latin American

Vicky Bakery - FIU

93 Reviews

$$

10975 SW 17TH ST

Miami, FL 33199

Popular Items

LG Cafe Con Leche
Breakfast Special
Pan Con Tortilla

Breakfast

Breakfast Special

$7.49

Mini Breakfast

$4.25

Pan Con Tortilla

$7.19

Croissant Egg Sandwich

$6.99

Steak & Eggs

$11.99

Healthy Choice

$8.29

Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Cuban Toast

$2.89

Build Your Ow

Fiu

$16,058.90

Pastry Display

Pastelito - Beef

$1.89

Pastelito - Cheese

$1.89

Pastelito - Guava & Cheese

$1.89

Pastelito - Guava

$1.89

Pastelito-Coconut

$1.89

Preparadito

$2.99

Fried Empanada - Ham & Cheese

$3.05

Fried Empanada - Beef

$3.05

Fried Empanada - Chicken

$3.05

Baked Empanada - Ham & cheese

$3.98

Baked Empanada - Spinach

$3.98

Baked Beef Empanadas

$3.98

Baked Chicken Empanadas

$3.98

House Croquette - Ham

$1.35

Croquette - Chicken

$1.35

Croquette - Cheese

$1.35

Tequeno - Cheese

$2.89

Tequeno - Guava & Cheese

$2.89

Tequeño- Nutella

$2.89

Papa Rellena

$2.89

Pan De Bono

$2.69

Sandwiches

Pan Con Bistec Sandwich

Pan Con Bistec Sandwich

$10.99
Pechuga De Pollo Sandwich

Pechuga De Pollo Sandwich

$11.99

Cantimpalo Sandwich

$8.79

Pan Con Lechon Sandwich

$7.99

Croqueta Preparada Sandwich

$12.99

Croissant Sandwich Ham & Cheese

$6.49

Cuban Sandwich

$9.99

Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

$7.99

Medianoche Sandwich

$8.99

Tuna Flat Sandwich

$7.99

Frita Cubana

$7.70Out of stock

French Fries

$2.75

Special

1/2 Steak Sandwich

$7.99

1/2 Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

1/2 Cuban Sandwich

$7.99

1/2 Medianoche Sandwich

$7.99

1/2 Cantimpalo Sandwich

$7.99

1/2 Turkey and Swiss Sandwich

$7.99

1/2 Pan con lechón

$7.99

Bowl

Cuban Bowl

$11.50

Coffee

Cortadito

$2.49

Reg Colada

$2.25

Doble Colada

$4.49

SM Cafe Con Leche

$3.19

LG Cafe Con Leche

$4.19

SM Panther

$2.89

LG Panther

$3.89

LG Milk

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$4.29

Soft Drinks

Beverages

Juices

Orange Juice

$6.59

Juice Mango

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49

Shakes

Papaya

$5.45

Mango

$5.45

Mamey

$5.45

Tea

English Breakfast

$2.69

Chai

$2.69

Chamomile

$2.69

Peach Oolong

$2.69

Peppermint

$2.69
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10975 SW 17TH ST, Miami, FL 33199

Directions

