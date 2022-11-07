Bakeries
Latin American
Vicky Bakery - FIU
93 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
10975 SW 17TH ST, Miami, FL 33199
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Karla Cuban Bakery - 8353 West Flagler St.
4.3 • 96
8353 W Flagler Street Miami, FL 33144
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant