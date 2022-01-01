Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Latin American

Vicky Bakery - Hialeah

1,143 Reviews

$

445 E 49 St

Hialeah, FL 33013

Order Again

Breakfast

Vicky Classic

Vicky Classic

$8.99

Huevos a tu manera con jamon, patatas fritas, café con leche y tostada

El Caballo Bistec y Huevos

$9.99

Bistec y huevos a tu manera con papita fritas, tostada y café con leche

El Español

$8.99

Scrambled egg sandwich with ham and chorizo on Cuban bread

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.49

Ham egg and cheese sandwich on cuban bread.

Breakfast Croisant

Breakfast Croisant

$6.99

Lunch

Pan con Bistec

Pan con Bistec

$8.99

Seared Steak with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Potato Sticks and Grilled onions on Cuban Bread

Sandwich de Pollo

$8.99

Seared Chicken with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Potato Sticks and Grilled onions on Cuban bread

Pan con Lechon

$9.49

Croissant ham and cheese with fried and two Croquetas

$10.50

Pastry Display

Croqueta de la casa

$1.45

Croqueta de Jamon

Cheese Croqueta

$1.40Out of stock

Chicken Croqueta

$1.40

Vicky Croqueta

$1.40

Jamon

Test

$0.01
Guava Pastelito

Guava Pastelito

$1.39
Carne (Beef)

Carne (Beef)

$1.45
Pastelito de Queso (Cheese)

Pastelito de Queso (Cheese)

$1.45
Guava y Queso Pastelito

Guava y Queso Pastelito

$1.45
Coconut

Coconut

$1.45

Pizza Pastel

$1.79

Prepadadito

$1.79

Española Chorizo

$1.79

Española Jamon y Queso

$1.79

Pumpkin y. queso

$1.65
Fried Carne (Beef)

Fried Carne (Beef)

$2.25

Fried Pollo (Chicken)

$2.25

Fried Ham and Cheese

$2.25

Cheese Tequeño (queso)

$1.60

Guava y Queso Tequeño

$1.75
Papa Rellena

Papa Rellena

$1.75

Pan de Bono

$1.25

Sandwiches

Croissant Jamon y Queso

$3.55
Sandwich Cubano

Sandwich Cubano

$6.50
Media Noche

Media Noche

$4.99
Croqueta Preparada

Croqueta Preparada

$8.99

Turkey and Swiss Sandwich

$6.25

Cantimpalo

$6.25

Bocadito de 6 Pasta

$2.50

Bocadito de 6 Lasca

$3.50

Large Pasta (Ham Spread)

$5.50

Mini Sandwich

Mini Cubanito

$3.59

Mini Cantimpalo

$3.59

Pan / Galletas

Pan Cubano

Pan Cubano

$1.65

Tostada

$1.65

Cuban Rolls

$0.45

GALLETAS CUBANO

$4.50

PALLITROQUES

$4.50

Vegan Tostada

$2.00

Croissant Plain

$2.99

Café

Colada

Colada

$1.49
Cortadito

Cortadito

$1.30

Medium Cafe con Leche

$2.09

Large Cafe Con Leche

$2.69

Iced café con Leche

$2.99

Medium Almond Milk Café con Leche

$2.69

Large Almond Milk Café con Leche

$2.99

Iced Almond Milk Café con Leche

$3.39

Hot Chocolate Medium

$1.99

Hot Chocolate Large

$2.99

Soda

Water

$1.25

Materva

$1.25

Jupiña

$1.25

Powerade Red (Rojo)

$2.50

Powerade Orange (Narjana)

$2.50

Milk Chocolate

$2.50

MILK Strawberry (Fresa)

$2.50

Coke 20oz Bottle

$2.50

Sprite 20oz Bottle

$2.50

Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

$2.50

Coke Zero 20oz Bottle

$2.50

Fanta 20oz Bottle

$2.50

2 Liter Coke

$3.50

2 Liter Sprite

$3.50

2 Liter Fanta

$3.50

Jugos

Naranja Natural

$3.75

Mango Natural

$3.75

Guayaba Natural

$3.75

PINA NATURAL

$3.25

Apple Juice (Manzana)

$2.55

Party Special w/ Cake

Cake Special for 25

$32.00

Appetizers

Ham Croquettes 25

Ham Croquettes 25

$8.99

Chicken Croquettes 25

$8.99

Mini Meat Empanadas 25

$19.75

Mini Chicken Empanadas 25

$19.75

Mini Cheese Tequeños 25

$15.00

Mini Guava y Queso Tequenos 25

$15.00
Mini Papa Rellena 25

Mini Papa Rellena 25

$14.00

Crispy Platter 50 pcs

$39.99

Includes all mini sized empanadas, croqueta, tequeños, and papa rellenas.

Crispy Platter 100 pcs

$79.99

Party Pastelitos

Pastelitos Mixto 25pcs

$10.59

Pastelitos Mixto con Croqueta

$12.69
Guava Bandeja 25pcs

Guava Bandeja 25pcs

$8.99

Tray of 25pcs

Cangrejitos Bandeja 25pcs

$9.99
Quesito 25pcs

Quesito 25pcs

$8.99

Bocaditos de Pasta

$8.99

Bocaditos de Lasca

$12.99

Coco 25pcs

$8.99

Dulce Finos

SUGAR SENORITA (AZUCAR)

SUGAR SENORITA (AZUCAR)

$1.75

CHOCOLATE SENORITA

$1.75

DULCE LECHE SENORITA

$1.75

CHOCOLATE CAKE CUNA

$3.25

FLAN CHEESECAKE CUNA

$3.25

RUM CAKE CUNA

$3.25

FRESA CHEESECAKE CUNA

$3.25

FLAN CON COCO

$1.80

FLAN DE LECHE

$1.75

TOCINILLO

$1.75

PUDIN DE PAN

$1.75

CABEZOTE

$1.45
CAPUCHINO

CAPUCHINO

$1.45

PANETELA BORACHA

$1.45

TORREJA

$1.75

TRES LECHE

$1.75

TARTALETA COCO

$1.75

TARTALETA GUAVA

$1.75

Eclair de Chcolate

$1.75

Eclair de Dulce de Leche

$1.75

Eclair de Chocolate Blanco

$1.75

ARROZ CON LECHE

$2.00

PANETELA CHOCOLATE

$1.75
DULCE DE LECHE

DULCE DE LECHE

$2.00

MARQUICITA CHOCOLATE

$1.75

PANETELA VANILLA/CHOCOLATE

$1.75

MARQUICITA FRESA

$1.75

PAN DE GLORIA

$1.50

FLAN DE LECHE W/ CARAMEL

$1.75

MARQUICITA CARAMEL

$1.80

BORACHA CHOCOLATE

$1.75

Ducles Grande

BRAZO GITANO

$9.50

ARROZ CON LECHE

$9.50

CHEESECAKE de Fresa

$13.75

FLAN / CHEESECAKE MEDIANO

$14.25

FLAN/CHEESECAKE GRANDE

$33.00

FLAN DE LECHE

$10.00

FLAN CON COCO

$10.75

DULCE DE LECHE

$9.50

PUDIN DE PAN

$7.50

TOCINILLO MEDIUM

$12.50

PANETELITA Dulce de Leche

$12.00

TATIANOFF

$9.50

NAPOLITANO

$10.50

Cupcake packs of 8

$2.75

Flan de Chocolate/zanahoria

$14.00

VIDRIERA SECA

GALLETICAS Pequeña

$0.40

POLVORONES

$1.39

CHOCOLATE CHIP

$1.39

MERENGUITOS

$1.29

EMPANADITA DE GUAVA

$1.39

HERRADURA DE AMENDRA

$1.49

Yemitas

$1.39

PALMERAS

$1.25

CHIVIRICOS

$1.39

ALFAJRONES

$1.15

COCO CON DULCE LECHE

$1.39

COCO MACAROON

$1.39

COQUITO PRIETO

$1.39

COQUITO BLANCO

$1.39

CUPCAKE 8 PACK

$2.95

SAN FRANCISCO

$1.39
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

445 E 49 St, Hialeah, FL 33013

Directions

