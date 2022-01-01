Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Latin American

Vicky Bakery - Hollywood 2319 N state road 7

2319 N state road 7

Hollywood, FL 33021

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Cafe Con Leche
Mixed Pastries 25pcs
Pan con Bistec

Pastry Display

Pastel de Guava

Pastel de Guava

$1.65

Guava Pastry

Pastel de Carne (Beef)

Pastel de Carne (Beef)

$1.75

Beef Pastry

Pastel de Queso

Pastel de Queso

$1.65

Cream Cheese Pastry

Pastel de Guava y Queso

Pastel de Guava y Queso

$1.65

Guava and Cream Cheese Pastry

Coconut

Coconut

$1.65Out of stock

Coconut Pastry

Pizza Pastel

Pizza Pastel

$2.15

Pizza Pstry

Prepadadito

Prepadadito

$2.15

Beef Pastry Prepared with Ham Swiss and Pickle

Pumpkin y queso

$1.80
Ham Croqueta

Ham Croqueta

$1.50
Chicken Croqueta

Chicken Croqueta

$1.50

Salsa Verde

$0.45
Cheese Croqueta

Cheese Croqueta

$1.25
Fried Carne

Fried Carne

$2.80

Beef Empanada

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$2.80

Chicken Empanada

Fried Ham and Cheese

Fried Ham and Cheese

$2.80

Ham and Cheese Empanada

Fried Spinach

Fried Spinach

$2.80

Spinach and Cheese Empanada

Colombiana Queso

Colombiana Queso

$2.10
Colombiana Carne

Colombiana Carne

$2.10
Colombiana Pollo

Colombiana Pollo

$2.10

Salsa Verde

$0.45
Pan De Bono

Pan De Bono

$1.89
Cheese Tequeño

Cheese Tequeño

$2.19Out of stock
Guava and Cheese Tequeño

Guava and Cheese Tequeño

$2.19

Salsa Verde

$0.45

16 oz Ham Spread (Pasta)

$5.00
Papa Rellena

Papa Rellena

$2.19

Stuffed Potato

Breakfast

Vicky Classic

Vicky Classic

$8.99

Eggs your way with ham or bacon, tostada, and cafe con leche

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.09

Egg sandwich with ham

El Español

El Español

$7.59

Egg Ham and Chorizo sandwich on cuban bread

Croissant Egg Ham Sandwich

Croissant Egg Ham Sandwich

$7.09
El Caballo Steak and Eggs

El Caballo Steak and Eggs

$9.99

Sandwiches

Croissant Ham and Cheese

Croissant Ham and Cheese

$4.75
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$8.99
Croqueta Preparada

Croqueta Preparada

$10.99

Cuban Sandwich prepared with two croquetas de la casa

Media Noche

Media Noche

$7.49

Sweet bread with Ham, Swiss, Pork, with mayo mustard and pickles

Pan con Bistec

Pan con Bistec

$9.50

Seared Steak with, lettuce, tomatoes, potato Sticks ,and cooked onions

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, potato sticks, and cooked onions.

Side Of French Fries

Side Of French Fries

$2.50
Turkey and Swiss

Turkey and Swiss

$7.25Out of stock

Turkey and Swiss Sandwich, With your choice of Cuban or Croissant Bread. Comes with lettuce and tomatoes.

Vicky Sandwich

Vicky Sandwich

$7.25

Pan con Lechon

$9.50

Mini Sandwiches

Mini Cantimpalo

Mini Cantimpalo

$4.99
Mini Pan Con Lechon

Mini Pan Con Lechon

$5.99
Bocadito de Pasta 6pcs

Bocadito de Pasta 6pcs

$4.99

6 Mini Pimento Cheese spread Sndwiches

Bocadito de Lasca 6pcs

Bocadito de Lasca 6pcs

$7.99

Mini Sandwich with Ham, Swiss, and Pickles

Bread / Crackers

Pan Cubano

Pan Cubano

$2.55
Tostada

Tostada

$1.75

Tostada Con Croqueta

$8.50

Crossaint Plain

$3.00

Café

Colada

Colada

$1.99
Cortadito

Cortadito

$1.99

Medium Cafe con Leche

$2.64

Large Cafe Con Leche

$3.89

Iced café con Leche

$4.99

Media Colada

$1.00

Cafecito

$0.85

Iced Almond Milk Cafe con Leche

$3.50

Medium Almond Milk Cafe con Leche

$3.05

Large Almond Milk Cafe con Leche

$3.85

Almond Milk Cortadito

$1.75

Large Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Medium Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Cafe con Leche for 25

$25.00

Cafe Pack To Go

$5.00

Americano

$2.00

Soda

Water

Water

$1.50
Coke 20oz Bottle

Coke 20oz Bottle

$2.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50
Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

Diet Coke 20oz Bottle

$2.50
Fanta 20oz Bottle

Fanta 20oz Bottle

$2.50
Glass Coke Bottle

Glass Coke Bottle

$3.50
Jupina

Jupina

$1.65
Malta

Malta

$2.00
Materva

Materva

$1.65
Milk Chocolate

Milk Chocolate

$2.60Out of stock
Milk Strawberry (Fresa)

Milk Strawberry (Fresa)

$2.60
Powerade Blue

Powerade Blue

$2.89
Powerade Red

Powerade Red

$2.89
Sprite 20oz Bottle

Sprite 20oz Bottle

$2.50
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$2.89
2 Liter Sprite

2 Liter Sprite

$3.50Out of stock
2 Liter Coke

2 Liter Coke

$3.50Out of stock

Juice

Natural Jugo de Narjana

Natural Jugo de Narjana

$4.25
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.69

Shakes

Mango

$3.75

Mamey

$3.75

Trigo

$4.75Out of stock

Party Pastelitos

Mixed Pastries 25pcs

Mixed Pastries 25pcs

$10.99
Guava tray 25pcs

Guava tray 25pcs

$9.99

Mini Carne 25 pcs

$10.49
Quesito 25pcs

Quesito 25pcs

$9.49

Mixed Pastries with Croquettes

$12.99

Appetizers

Ham Croqueta 25pcs

Ham Croqueta 25pcs

$8.99Out of stock

Party Sandwiches

Bocaditos de Pasta

Bocaditos de Pasta

$9.99

25 Mini sandwiches with a ham and pimento spread (pasta)

Bocaditos de Lasca

Bocaditos de Lasca

$13.49

25 Mini ham and cheese sandwiches with pickles.

Party Cake Specials

Cake Special for 15

Cake Special for 15

$32.99
Cake Special for 25

Cake Special for 25

$43.99

Vanilla Cake with vanilla custard for 25 includes 3 party trays of your choice.

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2319 N state road 7, Hollywood, FL 33021

Directions

Gallery
Vicky Bakery - Hollywood image
Vicky Bakery - Hollywood image

