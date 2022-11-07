Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Latin American

Vicky Bakery - Miramar

123 Reviews

$

12312 Miramar Pkwy,

Miramar, FL 33025

Popular Items

REG Cafe Con Leche
#1 Breakfast Special
25 Assorted Pastries

Breakfast

#1 Breakfast Special

$7.69

#2 Pan Con Tortilla

$7.09

#3 Croissant Egg, Ham And Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

#4 Steak & Eggs

$12.29

#5 Healthy Choice

$8.49

#7Burrito Breakfast

$7.19

Cuban Toast

$2.49

Build Your Own

$1.25

Pastry Display

Pastelito - Beef

$1.80

Pastelito - Cheese

$1.80

Pastelito - Guava & Cheese

$1.80

Pastelito - Guava

$1.80

Pastelito - Coconut

$1.80

Preparadito

$2.89

Pumpkin And Cheese

$1.80

Fried Empanada - Chicken

$3.19

Fried Empanada - Ham & Cheese

$3.19

Fried Empanada - Beef

$3.19

Baked Empanada - Chicken

$3.98

Baked Empanada - Beef

$3.98

Baked Empanada - Spinach

$3.98

Croqueta House Ham

$1.39

Croquette - Cheese

$1.25

Croquette-House Chicken

$1.39

Tequeno - Cheese

$2.59

Tequeno - Guava & Cheese

$2.59

Pan De Bono

$2.59

Papa Rellena

$2.59

Bread/Crackers

Cuban Bread

$3.30

Pan Entero Con Mantequilla

$4.99

Lg Ham Spread

$8.75Out of stock

Sm Ham Spread

$5.05Out of stock

Sandwiches

Pan Con Bistec Sandwich

$10.99

Pechuga De Pollo Sandwich

$11.99

Cantimpalo Sandwich

$8.79

Pan Con Lechon Sandwich

$7.69

Croqueta Preparada Sandwich

$12.99

Croissant Ham And Cheese Sandwich

$6.59

Cuban Sandwich

$9.99

Tuna Frech Baguette Sandwich

$6.99

Turkey & Swiss

$6.99

Medianoche Sandwich

$8.79

Frita Cubana

$7.70

French Fries

$2.75

Bowl

Cuban Bowl

$10.99

Rice Side

$2.75

Cake Slices

Rum Cake Slice

$5.15

Chocolate Cake Slice

$5.15

Dulce De Leche Cake Slice

$5.15

Strawberry Cheesecake Slice

$5.15

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake Slice

$5.15

Oreo Cheesecake Slice

$5.15

Flan Cheesecake Slice

$5.15

San Marcos

$5.15

Chocolate Mousse

$4.25

Flan Personal

$4.25

Dulce de Lehce Eclair

$4.25

Chocolate Eclair

$4.25

Chocolate Senorita

$3.69

Sugar Senorita

$3.69

Dulce De Leche Senorita

$3.69

Fruit Tart

$3.90

Cabezote

$2.19

Creme Brulee

$4.25

Four Milk

$4.25

Three Milk

$4.25

Charlotte

$4.25

Tiramisu

$4.25

Bread Pudding Small

$4.25

Rice Pudding

$4.25

Dulce de Leche

$4.25

Natilla Chocolate

$4.25

Caracol

$3.95Out of stock

Torrejas

$2.40

Large Desserts

Strawberry Cheesecake 6"

$23.00

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake 6"

$23.00

Flan Cheesecake 8'

$31.89

LG Flan

$14.29

Bread Pudding Large

$14.29

Holiday Decoration

Decoration

$5.00

Tres Leche Large

$21.99Out of stock

Dry Case

Vanilla Cake Pop

$3.25

Chocolate Cake Pop

$3.25

Sugar/Sprinkles Cookies

$2.19

Mini Tarts

$1.10

2 Merengues

$1.10

Ducle De Leche Macarrone

$3.29

Coconut Macaroons

$2.30

Alfajor

$2.40

Vanilla Cupcake

$3.45

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.45

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.40

Jumbo Raisin & Oat Meal Cookie

$2.40

Jumbo Macadamia Chip Cookie

$2.40

1/2 Dozen Chocolate Cupcakes

$16.89

1/2 Dozen Vanilla Cupcake

$16.89

Dozen Vanilla Mini Cupcakes

$8.79Out of stock

Dozen Chocolate Mini Cupcakes

$8.79Out of stock

Cookie Butter Assorted

$1.80

Easter Sweet 6 Unit

$9.99Out of stock

Cookie Special Halloween

$1.99

Coffee

Cafecito

$1.65

Cortadito

$2.45

Colada

$2.19

Doble Colada

$4.39

SM Cafe Con Leche

$3.09

REG Cafe Con Leche

$4.19

SM American Coffee

$2.49

REG American Coffee

$3.39

Hot Chocolate

$4.39

Iced Coffee

$5.70

Cafe Cubano Espresso Real

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Beverages

Juices

LG Natural Orange Juice

$6.59Out of stock

Apple Juice

$2.95

Mango Juice

$2.95

Shakes

Papaya

$5.49

Mango

$5.49

Mamey

$5.49Out of stock

Party Special

Special For 15

$33.99

Special For 25

$51.99

Appetizers

25 Pcs Ham Croquettes

$8.49

25 Pcs Chicken Croquettes

$8.99

Pastries

25 Assorted Pastries

$10.99

Platter Small

$5.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

25 Pcs -Pasta Spread on Soft Roll

$12.99

25 Pcs -Lasca Ham, Swiss & Mayo On Soft Roll

$12.99

25 Mini Pan Con Bistec

$28.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

12312 Miramar Pkwy,, Miramar, FL 33025

Directions

