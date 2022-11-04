Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vicky Cafe - Doral

No reviews yet

10740 NW 74th St

Medley, FL 33178

Order Again

Popular Items

25pcs Croqueticas de Jamon
Pan con Tortilla
Pastelitos Mixtos 25

Desayunos/Breakfast

Desayuno Vicky

$8.99

Bistec A Caballo

$10.99

Desayuno Keto

$7.99

Croissant con Huevo

$4.99

Croissant Jamon y Queso

$4.99

Croissant Jamon, Queso y Huevo

$6.99

Croissant Bacon ,Queso y Huevo

$6.99

Pan con Tortilla

$6.99

Pan Cubano Jamón y Queso

$4.99

Pan Cubano Jamón ,Queso y Huevo

$6.99

Pan Cubano Bacon,Queso y Huevo

$6.99

Wrap de Revuelto

$6.99

Tostada

$1.75

Papitas Fritas

$3.50

Eggs

$1.75

Extra

$2.00

Extra Bacon

$3.00

Empanadas

Horneada-Carne Molida

$3.25

Horneada-Espinaca

$3.25

Horneada-Jamon y Queso

$3.25

Horneada-Pollo

$3.25

.Frita-Pollo.

$3.99

Frita-Carne Molida ..

$3.99

Frita-Mechada .

$3.99

Frita-Queso

$3.99

Colombiana-Carne Molida

$1.99

Pasteleria

Pastelito-Guava

$1.40

Pastelito-Guava y Queso

$1.40

Pastelito-Carne

$1.40

Pastelito-Coco

$1.40

Pastelito-Queso

$1.40

Pizza Pastel

$1.40

Preparaditos

$1.75

Croquetas/Fried

Croqueta de la Casa

$1.25

Croqueta de Bacalao

$1.25

Croqueta-Pollo

$1.25

Croqueta-Queso

$1.35

Papa Rellena

$1.99

Yuca Rellena

$1.99

Tequeno-LG Guayaba y Queso

$1.99

Tequeno-LG Queso

$1.99

Panaderia/Breads

Cachito-Jamon y Queso

$3.25

Croissant

$2.99

Pan Cubano/Cuban Bread

$2.50

Pan Cubano entero con mantequilla

$3.50

Pan de Bono

$1.99

Pan Frances

$2.99

Sandwiches/Wraps

Sandwich Cubano/Cuban Sandwich

$8.99

Media Noche

$8.99

Pernil/Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Steak Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Tuna Sandwich

$7.99

Croqueta Preparada

$9.99

Cantimpalo

$6.99

Pan con Croqueta

$4.99

Cuban Sandwich Combo (Papas Fritas, Soda)

$10.99

Media Noche Combo (Papas Fritas, Soda)

$10.99

Pork Sandwich Combo (Papas Fritas, Soda)

$10.99

Steak Sandwich ( Papas Fritas,Soda)

$12.99

Chicken Sandwich Combo (Papas Fritas, Soda)

$12.99

Wrap de Pollo (Pollo,Cebolla,Lechuga y Tomate)

$8.99

Wrap de Tuna (Tuna,Cebolla,Mayonesa)

$7.99

Dulces/Sweets

12 Fresas Cubiertas de Chocolate

$19.99

12 Mini Merenguitos

$2.00

24 Fresas Cubiertas de Chocolate

$39.99

Masa Real (4)

$5.00

4 Yemitas

$2.75

6 Fresas Cubiertas de Chocolate

$9.99

Alfajores con Dulce de Leche

$2.25

Arroz con Leche-SM

$2.25

Butter Cookies (25)

$19.99

Butter Cookies (6)

$4.99

Charlotte

$4.00

Cheesecake slice- chocolate

$4.50

Cheesecake slice- Oreo

$4.50

Cheesecake Slice-Dulce de Leche

$4.50

Cheesecake Slice-Fresa

$4.50

Chocoflan

$4.00

Chocolate Cake Slice

$4.50

Chocolate Chips Cookies

$0.99

Coquito

$1.99

Crema Catalana

$4.00

Cuatro Leches

$4.00

Cup Cakes

$2.50

Danish

$0.99

Easter Cupcake

$2.75

Esponrru

$3.99

Flan Cheesecake Slice

$4.50

Flan-SM

$3.00

Marquesitas

$2.99

Merenguitos

$1.25

Mini Palmeritas

$0.75

Mousse-Chocolate

$4.00

Palmeras

$1.99

Pavlova Personal

$5.99

Polvorone

$1.99

Pudin de Pan-SM

$2.50

Rosquita

$0.75

Rum Cake Slice

$4.00

Senorita-Milhojas-Azucar

$3.00

Senorita-Milhojas-Dulce de Leche

$3.00

Señorita-Milhojas-Chocolate

$3.00

Masa Real (2)

$2.50

Tartaleta-Frutas

$3.50

Tartaleta-Guayaba

$3.50

Tres Leches

$3.75

Yemitas

$0.75

Macarrón

$2.00

Boxes(MIn 25)

$2.95 Per Box(Min 25)

$2.95

$4.50 Per Box(Min 25)

$4.50

$6.00 Per Box(Min 25)

$6.00

Cafe/Te

Colada(Cafe Cubano)

$1.00+

Cortadito

$1.85+

Cafe Con Leche-MD

$2.99+

Cafe Con Leche- LG

$3.50+

Americano-Guayoyo

$1.99+

Espresso

$1.50+

Capuccino

$3.50+

Frappuccino

$3.99+

Iced Coffee

$3.99+

Machiatto

$3.50

Chocolate Caliente

$2.99+

Mocachinno

$3.50+

Leche Fria/Caliente MD

$0.99+

Te

$1.99

Jugos Naturales/Batidos

Jugo de Naranja

$4.99

Jugo de Parchita

$4.99

Jugo de Guayaba

$4.99

Jugo De Mango

$4.99

Leche Malteada

$4.99

Batido de Mango

$5.99

Batido de Mamey

$5.99

Batido de Chocolate

$5.99

Batido de Trigo

$5.25

Bebidas Frias

Agua-Water

$2.00+

Coca Cola

$1.75

Coke-Diet

$1.75

Coke-Zero

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Latin

$1.75+

Powerade

$2.99+

Yup

$4.25+

Party Drinks

Garafon- Cafe Con Leche

$35.99

Garafon- Jugo de Naranja

$35.99

Coca Cola 2LTR

$4.99

Sprite 2LTR

$4.99

Grab and Go

Bocaditos de Jamón y Queso (6)

$2.99

Bocaditos de Pasta (6)

$2.99

Ham Spread- Pasta de Jamon

$5.25

Yogurt

$4.99

Ensalada de Fruta

$5.25

Ambrosia

$5.00

Salda Verde

$5.99

6 Fresas Cubiertas de Chocolate

$9.99

12 Fresas Cubiertas de Chocolate

$19.99

Cakes

15p Bombon

$25.99

15p Chocolate

$25.99

15p Oreo Cake

$25.99

15p Rum Cake

$29.99

15p Vainilla/Crema Pastelera

$22.99

15p Vainilla/Fresa

$25.99

15p Vainilla/Dulce de Leche

$25.99

15p Tres Leches Cake

$29.99

25p Vainilla/Crema Pastelera

$35.99

50p Vainilla

$55.99

50p Chocolate

$55.99

Dulces

6" Chocoflan

$20.99

6" Flan Cheesecake

$20.99

6" Dulce de Leche Cheesecake

$20.99

6" Strawberry Cheesecake

$20.99

8" Flan

$35.99

Flan

$10.99

Pudin de Pan

$10.99

Tres leches SMALL

$19.99

Pastries 25 pieces

Pastelitos de Guayaba 25

$10.00

Pastelitos de Queso Crema 25

$10.00

Pastelitos de Carne 25

$10.00

Pastelitos Mixtos 25

$10.00

Sandwiches 25 pieces

Bocaditos de pasta 25

$11.00

Bocaditos de jamón y queso 25

$11.00

Mini-Cubanitos 25

$25.99

Mini-Media noche 25

$25.99

Mini-Pan Con Lechon 25

$25.99

Bandeja de Sandwich Surtido 25pcs (Cuban,Media Noche,Elena Ruth)

$29.99

Appetizers 25 pieces

25pcs Croqueticas de Jamon

$10.00

25pcs Croqueticas de Pollo

$10.00

25pcs Empanadas de Carne (Horneadas)

$22.99

25pcs Empanadas de Pollo (Horneada)

$22.99

25pcs Empanadas de Queso (Horneadas)

$22.99

25pcs Empanadas de Spinach/Queso (Horneadas)

$22.99

25pcs Empanadas de Pollo (Venezolana)

$25.99

25pcs Empanadas de Carne (Venezolana)

$25.99

25pcs Empanadas de Queso (Venezolana)

$25.99

25pcs Papas Rellenas-Mimi

$19.99

25pcs Tequenos de Queso-Mini

$19.99

Mini Pan De Bono

$18.00
Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

10740 NW 74th St, Medley, FL 33178

Directions

Vicky Bakery Doral image
Vicky Bakery Doral image
Vicky Bakery Doral image
Vicky Bakery Doral image

