Vicky Bakery - Coral Springs

review star

No reviews yet

2528 N University Dr

Coral Springs, FL 33065

Order Again

Breakfast

#1 Breakfast Special

#1 Breakfast Special

$7.69
#2 Pan Con Tortilla

#2 Pan Con Tortilla

$7.09
#3 Croissant Egg Sandwich

#3 Croissant Egg Sandwich

$6.99
#4 Steak & Eggs

#4 Steak & Eggs

$12.29
#5 Healthy Choice

#5 Healthy Choice

$8.49
#7 Breakfast Burrito

#7 Breakfast Burrito

$7.19

Cuban Toast

$2.49

Build Your Own

$1.25

Bacon, Egg and Cheese Croissant

$7.99

Pastry

Pastelito - Beef

$1.80

Pastelito - Cheese

$1.80

Pastelito - Guava & Cheese

$1.80

Pastelito - Guava

$1.80

Pastelito - Coconut

$1.80

Preparadito

$2.89

Fried Empanada - Chicken

$3.20Out of stock

Fried Empanada - Ham & Cheese

$3.20

Fried Empanada - Beef

$3.20Out of stock

Baked Chicken Empanada

$4.40

Baked ham And Cheese

$3.98

Baked Spinach & Cheese

$3.98

Baked Beef Empanadas

$3.98
House Croquette Ham

House Croquette Ham

$1.39
Croquette - Cheese

Croquette - Cheese

$1.39
Croquette - Chicken

Croquette - Chicken

$1.39

Pan De Bono

$2.59

Papa Rellena

$2.59Out of stock

Tequeno- Cheese

$2.59

Tequeno Guava-Cheese

$2.59

Tequeño Nutella

$2.59

Bread/Crackers

Cuban Bread

Cuban Bread

$3.59Out of stock
Pan Entero Con Mantequilla

Pan Entero Con Mantequilla

$4.99

Lg Ham Spread

$8.75

Sm Ham Spread

$5.05

Sandwiches

Pan Con Bistec Sandwich

Pan Con Bistec Sandwich

$10.99
Pechuga De Pollo Sandwich

Pechuga De Pollo Sandwich

$11.99

Cantimpalo Sandwich

$8.80
Pan Con Lechon Sandwich

Pan Con Lechon Sandwich

$7.70
Croqueta Preparada Sandwich

Croqueta Preparada Sandwich

$12.99
Croissant Sandwich

Croissant Sandwich

$6.59
Cuban Sandwich

Cuban Sandwich

$9.99
Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

Turkey & Swiss Sandwich

$6.99
Medianoche Sandwich

Medianoche Sandwich

$8.80
Tuna Flatbread Sandwich

Tuna Flatbread Sandwich

$6.99

Frita Cubana

$7.70Out of stock

French Fries

$2.75

Bowl

Cuban Bowl

Cuban Bowl

$11.50

Cold Desserts

Rum Cake Slice

Rum Cake Slice

$5.15
Chocolate Cake Slice

Chocolate Cake Slice

$5.15Out of stock
Cuban Cake Slice

Cuban Cake Slice

$5.15Out of stock
Dulce De Leche Cake Slice

Dulce De Leche Cake Slice

$5.15Out of stock

Chocolate Cheesecake Slice

$5.15Out of stock
Strawberry Cheesecake Slice

Strawberry Cheesecake Slice

$5.15Out of stock
Dulce De Leche Cheesecake Slice

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake Slice

$5.15Out of stock
Oreo Cheesecake Slice

Oreo Cheesecake Slice

$5.15Out of stock
Flan Cheesecake Slice

Flan Cheesecake Slice

$5.15Out of stock
San Marcos

San Marcos

$5.15Out of stock
Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate Mousse

$4.25
Charlotte

Charlotte

$4.25
Flan small

Flan small

$4.25
Dulce Leche Eclair

Dulce Leche Eclair

$4.25
Chocolate Eclair

Chocolate Eclair

$4.25Out of stock
Creme Brule

Creme Brule

$4.25Out of stock
Quatro Leche

Quatro Leche

$4.25
Tres Leche

Tres Leche

$4.25Out of stock
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$4.25
Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$4.25
Bread Puding Small

Bread Puding Small

$4.25
Dulce Leche

Dulce Leche

$4.25
Natilla Chocolate

Natilla Chocolate

$4.25
Chocolate Napoléon

Chocolate Napoléon

$3.69
Sugar Napoleon

Sugar Napoleon

$3.69
D/L Napoleon

D/L Napoleon

$3.69

Fruit Tart

$3.90
Cabezote

Cabezote

$2.19
Torrejas

Torrejas

$2.40

Large Dessert

Rice Pudding Large

$7.69Out of stock

Coffee

Cortadito

$2.45

Reg Colada

$2.20

SM Cafe Con Leche

$3.20

LG Cafe Con Leche

$4.30

Hot Chocolate

$4.40

SM Americano

$2.75

LG Americano

$3.70

Iced Cafe con Leche

$5.70

Iced Americano

$4.70

Soft Drinks

Beverages

Juices

Natural Orange Juice Large

$6.59

Apple Juice

$2.95

Mango Juice

$2.95

Shakes

Papaya

$5.49

Mango

$5.49

Mamey

$5.49

Tea

Tea Black

$2.69

Tea Green

$2.69
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
