Vico Presto
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Casual Italian by Cafe Vico Italian Restaurant. Craft your own bowls with an Italian twist or choose your favorite panini or soup.
Location
1125 N FEDERAL HIGHWAY, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33304
