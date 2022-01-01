Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vico Presto

1125 N FEDERAL HIGHWAY

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33304

Order Again

Build your Italian Bowl

Build your salad or pasta bowl with a variety of italian ingredients.
Build Your Pasta Bowl

Build Your Pasta Bowl

$11.95

Choose pasta for base (1), pick your protein (1), choose your toppings (up to 3) and your homemade pasta sauce (1)

Build Your Salad - Grain Bowl

Build Your Salad - Grain Bowl

$11.95

Choose greens or grains as base (1 or 2) pick your protein (1) choose your toppings (up to 5) and a homemade dressing (1)

Vico's Favorites

Vico Fruit and Greens Salad

Vico Fruit and Greens Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, mango, blueberry, almonds, strawberries and gorgonzola cheese on a raspberry vinaigrette. Recommended protein : Pan Seared Cajun Tuna.

Vico Kale Bowl

Vico Kale Bowl

$11.95

Kale, garlicky quinoa, red onions, chopped bell peppers, dried fruit, walnuts and greens onions with a garlic citrus vinaigrette. Recommended protein : Fire grilled organic chicken breast

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.95

Crispy romaine lettuce, fire grilled organic chicken breast, shaved parmesan cheese, seasoned panko bread crumbs, and homemade caesar dressing.

Creamy Penne Vodka Bowl

Creamy Penne Vodka Bowl

$11.95

Penne pasta, spinach, chicken, sun dried tomato and vodka sauce

Whole Wheat Penne Pesto Bowl

Whole Wheat Penne Pesto Bowl

$11.95

Whole wheat penne broccoli, italian sausage and creamy pesto sauce

Lasagna Bolognese

Lasagna Bolognese

$12.95

Grounded beef, assorted cheese, béchamel sauce. (Voted the best lasagna in Broward)

Paninis

Panini Di Buffalo

Panini Di Buffalo

$11.95

Buffalo mozzarella tomatoes, pesto spread, arugula, red onions, and prosciutto on an artisan ciabatta bread.

Seasonal Roasted Veggie Panini

Seasonal Roasted Veggie Panini

$11.95

Grilled zucchini, yellow squash, eggplant, organic mix greens and roasted peppers with sun dried tomato and mushroom paste on an artisan ciabatta.

Italian Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini

Italian Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini

$11.95

Lightly breaded chicken breast, provolone cheese, spinach and italian herb spread on an artisan ciabatta

Soups

Cream of Vegetables

Cream of Vegetables

$6.95

Cream of mixed roasted vegetables : yellow squash, broccoli, spinach and zucchini. 16 ounces

Pasta Fagioli

Pasta Fagioli

$6.95

Tomato based soup with cannellini beans, prosciutto and pastina pasta. 16 ounces

Stracciatella Soup

Stracciatella Soup

$6.95

Spinach, chicken broth, noddles and small shreds of an egg whites. 16 ounces

Smoothie

Mixed Berry Smoothie

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$6.99

Blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, acai, mango and almond milk 16 oz

Green Smoothie

Green Smoothie

$6.99

Spinach, celery, green apple, lemon, ginger, agave, banana 16 oz

Dessert

Biscotti

Biscotti

$2.00

Italian crisp almond pastry

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$3.50

Homemade coffee-flavoured Italian dessert. Ladyfingers dipped in coffee, layered with a whipped mixture of eggs, sugar and mascarpone cheese, flavoured with cocoa.

Beverages

Panna Water 16.9 oz

Panna Water 16.9 oz

$2.50
Pellegrino Sparkling Water 16.9 oz

Pellegrino Sparkling Water 16.9 oz

$2.50
Ice Tea 16 oz

Ice Tea 16 oz

$2.00
Diet Coke 12 oz

Diet Coke 12 oz

$2.00
Coke 12 oz

Coke 12 oz

$2.00
Sprite 12 oz

Sprite 12 oz

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Casual Italian by Cafe Vico Italian Restaurant. Craft your own bowls with an Italian twist or choose your favorite panini or soup.

Website

Location

1125 N FEDERAL HIGHWAY, FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33304

Directions

