Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vico Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

313 Main Street

Farmingdale, NY 11735

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margarita
Ricci di Sorrento
Polpette

Appetizer

Antipasto

Antipasto

$18.00

Cured Meats: Soppressata, prosciutto, red wine salumi and capicola. Aged Cheeses: Provolone, Goat cheese, smoked mozzarella, and Bianco Paired with dried fruit and caperberries.

Burrata

Burrata

$12.00

Burrata with prosciutto, dried fruits, arugula, olive oil, salt

Crocchette di Patate

Crocchette di Patate

$9.00

Potato croquets + roasted garlic dipping sauce. (3 Piece)

Insalata di Vico

Insalata di Vico

$8.00

Arugula, tomato, shaved parmesan, balsamic roasted tomatoes dressed with balsamic reduction.

Melanzane al Forno

Melanzane al Forno

$10.00

Roasted baby eggplant, calabrian chilies, lemon, olive oil

Polpette

Polpette

$12.00

4 hand crafted meatballs slow cooked + rustic bread

Pulpo Salad

Pulpo Salad

$23.00

chilled octopus, shrimp, raw tuna, cucumber, pickled shallots, celery

Ricotta Montata

Ricotta Montata

$12.00

Whipped ricotta, olive oil, balsamic reduction, warm rustic bread

Roasted Sunchoke

Roasted Sunchoke

$11.00

Roasted sunchoke, pickled onion, garlic sunchoke puree, sherry wine reduction

Zuppa di Cozze

Zuppa di Cozze

$12.00

Mussels, lemon, tomato, basil, garlic paired with rustic bread

Side of Bread

$2.00

5 pieces of bread

Primi

Agnolotti di Famaglia

$22.00

Chicken-pork-rabbit filled agnolotti, spinach, shallots, egg, parmesan, olive oil

Malloreddos e Pomodori

$17.00

Spiral shaped pasta, tomatoes, fennel, chicken sausage

Mezzi Rigatoni di Gamberi

$18.00

Prawns, broad beans, shallots, lemon sauce

Ravioli di Piselli e Prosciutto

Ravioli di Piselli e Prosciutto

$18.00

Ravioli pea + prosciutto + ricotta filling, in a garlic brodo

Ricci di Sorrento

Ricci di Sorrento

$17.00

Ricci pasta with ground sausage, fioretto, shave garlic, reduced in one pan

Gnocchi

$16.00

Potato-herb gnocchi, fontina cheese, fresh herbs

Spaghetti di Vico

Spaghetti di Vico

$14.00

Spaghetti with lemon, pine nut, parmigiano reggiano

Tortelloni di Zucca

$19.00

Pumpkin + walnut filling, walnut butter sauce

Girasole

$22.00

Half squid ink sunflower shaped pasta, crab + shrimp filling, lemon, red wine sauce, parmigiano.

Secondi

Branzino

$26.00

Basil risotto, oven roasted eggplant filled with lemon roasted tomato

Cernia

Cernia

$25.00

Herb and lemon crusted grouper with a clam, mussel, and tomato risotto.

Gamberi

$28.00

Lemon garlic shrimp, sunchoke potato puree, cremini mushrooms, pea, lemon tomato, caper berry, sunchoke

Pollo al Forno

Pollo al Forno

$22.00

Roasted chicken thigh and leg, escarole, eggplant, fennel, caramelized onion, and potato puree

Spigola

Spigola

$26.00

Roasted black bass, braised escarole, tomato, potato, and leeks

Maiale

$32.00

Roasted pork loin, wild mushroom sacchetti, red wine sauce

Vitello

$28.00

Pulled veal osso bucco style, pumpkin rag pasta, pumpkin seed

Signature Pizza

Traditional pizza made with homemade mozzarella. Gluten free options also available with the cauliflower crust.
Carciofo

Carciofo

Artichoke, bacon + mozzarella

Fichi

Fichi

Figs, caramelized onions, arugula + fig balsamic

Funghi

Funghi

Roasted mushrooms, tomatoes, whipped goat cheese, thyme + house chili oil

Margarita

Margarita

Tomato sauce, mozzarella + basil

Melanzane

Melanzane

Eggplant, buffalo mozzarella, tomato, pine nut pesto + basil

Mortadella

Mortadella

Mortadella, mozzarella + pistachio grains

Mozzarella di Bufala

Mozzarella di Bufala

Cherry tomatoes + basil

Polpette

Polpette

Meatballs and mozzarella with sprigs of ricotta salata

Prosciutto

Prosciutto

Prosciutto, mozzarella + tomato sauce

Salsiccia

Salsiccia

Fennel-sausage, buffalo mozzarella, garlic honey, white sauce, pickled fresnos

Half + Half

Half + Half

Individual pizza with two of our signature styles.

3 Specialty Metro

3 Specialty Metro

$40.00

Meter long pizza (18 slices!). Pick up to 3 of our specialties!

Build Your Own Metro

Customize your size, toppings + more!
Metro

Metro

$40.00

36 Inch long thin crust pizza with homemade mozzarella + optional toppings.

Half + Half Metro

Half + Half Metro

$42.00

Individual pizza with two of our signature styles.

3 Specialty Metro

3 Specialty Metro

$40.00

Meter long pizza (18 slices!). Pick up to 3 of our specialties!

Build Your Own Pizza

Customize your size, toppings + more!
10"

10"

$14.00

10 Inch Pizza with homemade mozzarella + optional toppings.

1/2 Metro

1/2 Metro

$20.00

23 Inch long thin crust pizza with homemade mozzarella + optional toppings

NY Style

NY Style

$12.00
10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

$16.00

10 Inch Pizza with homemade mozzarella + optional toppings.

Dessert

Lemon Drop

Lemon Drop

$8.00
Chocolate Torta

Chocolate Torta

$8.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00
Caramel Budino

Caramel Budino

$8.00

NA Beverages

Cola

Cola

$4.00
Diet Cola

Diet Cola

$4.00
Cream

Cream

$4.00
Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$4.00
Black Cherry

Black Cherry

$4.00
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$4.00
Spark Lemonade

Spark Lemonade

$4.00

SD ICE

Italian Citrus

Italian Citrus

$4.00
Italian Herbal Apertif

Italian Herbal Apertif

$5.00
Italian Apple Soda

Italian Apple Soda

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Come take a taste of Italy's Amalfi Coast right here in Farmingdale, NY! Fresh homemade pizzas and pastas made on premise, as well as fresh seafood and other dishes. Unwind with our list of Italian wines and inspired cocktails. Our goal at Vico is to always use fresh, locally sourced ingredients."

Website

Location

313 Main Street, Farmingdale, NY 11735

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Rolling Spring Roll - Farmingdale - 189 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
189 Main Street Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
The MeetBall Place - Farmingdale - TMP Farmingdale
orange starNo Reviews
206 main st Farmingdale, NY 11736
View restaurantnext
Kick'n Chicken - 342 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
342 Main Street Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
MÓGŪ CENTRAL KITCHEN
orange starNo Reviews
300 FULTON STREET FARMINGDALE, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Main Street Pizza Company- South Farmingdale - FARMINGDALE
orange starNo Reviews
302 Main Street South Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Flavor-A-Bowl - 503 Conklin Street
orange starNo Reviews
503 Conklin Street Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Farmingdale

The Melting Pot - Farmingdale NY
orange star4.2 • 1,512
2377 Broad Hollow Road Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
TOA Asian Fusion - Farmingdale - 122 Secatogue Ave
orange star4.3 • 790
122 secatogue Ave farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Burger Village - Farmingdale
orange star4.6 • 438
901 broad hollow road Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Arrosto Italian Rotisserie
orange star4.7 • 61
2263 Broadhollow Rd Farmingdale, NY 11735
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Farmingdale
Massapequa Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Melville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Plainview
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Hicksville
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Massapequa
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Amityville
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Woodbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
East Meadow
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston