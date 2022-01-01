Vic's Italian Restaurant
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Serving the best Pizza and Italian food at the Jersey Shore since 1947.
Location
60 Main St, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720
