Vic's Italian Restaurant

Popular Items

Large Pizza 14"
Chopped Antipasto
Mini Pizza 10"

PIZZA

Large Pizza 14"

$14.50

Vic's classic 14" thin crust pizza. 8 slices

Small Pizza 12"

$13.20

Vic's classic 12" thin crust pizza. 6 slices

Mini Pizza 10"

$8.20

Vic's classic 10" thin crust pizza. 6 slices. Gluten free available.

Appetizer

Calamari Marinara App

$13.75

Calamari Scampi App

$13.75

French Fries

$4.40

Fried Calamari

$9.75

Fried Cheese Ravioli

$7.75

Garlic Bread

$6.50

Garlic Bread Parmigiana

$7.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.25

Mussel Marinara App

$13.75

Mussel Scampi App

$13.75

Onion Rings

$6.25

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.25

Shrimp Scampi App

$13.75

Salads

House Dinner Salad

$3.00

Small house garden salad

Toss Salad

$8.75

Fresh vegetables, carrots, red cabbage, green peppers, celery, tomatoes, and lettuce.

Toss Salad Salami & Provolone

$13.25

Salami & Provolone with fresh vegetables, carrots, red cabbage, green peppers, celery, tomatoes, and lettuce.

Double Toss Salad

$12.25

Large salad for 2 or more with, fresh vegetables, carrots, red cabbage, green peppers, celery, tomatoes, and lettuce.

Assorted Antipasto

$13.20

Plate of Salami & Provolone with Fresh vegetables, black olives, green olives, green peppers, red peppers, celery, tomatoes, hot peppers, and lettuce. Vegetables are not chopped up.

Chopped Antipasto

$16.50

Our most popular salad. Large salad with Salami & Provolone and black olives, green olives, green peppers, red peppers, celery, tomatoes, hot peppers, and lettuce.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.75

Large grilled chicken salad with tomatoes, carrots, red cabbage, celery, green peppers and lettuce.

Mozz & Tomato Salad

$12.25

Fresh sliced mozzarella and sliced tomatoes. Topped with fresh basil and balsamic glaze.

Pasta

Spaghetti

$13.75

With a choice of our homemade sauces.

Linguine

$13.75

With a choice of our homemade sauces.

Penne

$13.75

With a choice of our homemade sauces.

Shells

$13.75

With a choice of our homemade sauces.

Fettuccine

$13.75

With a choice of our homemade sauces.

Whole Wheat Penne

$14.75

With a choice of our homemade sauces.

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$16.50

Spaghetti with two Vic's homemade meatballs.

Spaghetti with Sausage

$16.50

Spaghetti with two Vic's homemade sausages.

Meat Ravioli

$15.50

Homemade meat filled ravioli.

Cheese Ravioli

$15.50

Homemade cheese filled ravioli.

Seafood

Calamari Marinara Over Linguine

$19.50

Calamari Scampi Over Linguine

$19.50

Mussel Marinara Over Linguine

$19.50

Mussel Scampi Over Linguine

$19.50

Seafood Linguine

$21.50

Shrimp Scampi

$20.50

Shrimp Marinara

$20.50

Shrimp Parmigiana

$21.00

Chicken

Chicken Cacciatore

$19.00

Chicken Marsala

$19.50

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Scampi

$19.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.75

Large grilled chicken salad with tomatoes, carrots, red cabbage, celery, green peppers and lettuce.

Veal

Cubed Veal Parmigiana

$17.50

Cubed veal patties, breaded, fried, and topped with tomato sauce and cheese.

Leg Veal Parmigiana

$19.75

Leg cut of Veal breaded, fried, and topped with tomato sauce and cheese.

Veal Marsala

$20.50

Veal Scallopini

$20.00

Veal & Peppers

$20.00

Parmigiana Platters

Baked Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.50

Fried Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.50

Sausage & Peppers

$18.25

Sausage Pepper Parmigiana Platter

$19.00

Baked Dishes

Baked 1/2 Meat 1/2 Cheese Ravioli

$17.50

Baked Cheese Ravioli

$17.50

Baked Meat Ravioli

$17.50

Baked Penne

$17.75

Baked Shells

$17.75

Baked Spaghetti

$17.75

Baked Whole Wheat Penne

$19.25

Lasagna

$15.75

Manicotti

$17.50

Childrens Orders

Small Spaghetti

$7.95

Small Linguine

$7.95

Small Penne

$7.95

Small Shells

$7.95

Small Whole Wheat Penne

$8.95

Single Veal Parmigiana (Cubed)

$10.25

Small Meat Ravioli

$10.25

Small Cheese Ravioli

$10.25

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$8.25

Small Chicken Parmigiana

$10.75

Small Half Meat& Cheese Ravioli

$10.25

Sandwiches

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$8.25

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$8.95

Breaded fried chicken cutlet, topped with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Cube Veal Parmigiana Sandwich

$8.70

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$8.25

Grilled Cheese

$7.45

Grilled Cheese & Tomato

$7.70

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Leg Veal Parm Sandwich

$10.45

Leg cut of veal, breaded, fried, and topped with tomato sauce and cheese.

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$8.95

Meatball Sandwich

$7.95

Pepper & Egg Sandwich

$7.40

Salami & Provolone Sandwich

$9.25

Sausage Sandwich

$7.75

Sausage, Pepper & Onion Sandwich

$8.70

Veal & Pepper Sandwich (Open Faced)

$10.70

Burgers

Burger

$7.95

Bacon Cheese Burger

$9.95

Sides & Extras

Order Meatballs

$2.75

Order Sausage

$2.75

Broccoli.

$4.00

Broccoli Oil & Garlic

$6.00

French Fries

$4.40

Cup Marinara

$1.00

1 Hot Sausage

$1.60

1 Meatball

$1.60

1 Sausage

$1.60

Cup Meat Sauce

$2.00

Cup Mushroom Marinara Sauce

$2.00

Cup Mushroom Sauce

$2.00

Cup Ricotta

$2.00

Order Bread

$1.25

Togo Soup & Sauces

Pint Chili

$6.50

Quart Chili

$10.00

Pint Clam Chowder

$5.75

Quart Clam Chowder

$8.25

Pint Escarole & Bean

$5.75

Quart Escarole & Bean

$9.00

Pint Marinara Sauce

$6.00

Quart Marinara Sauce

$8.50

Pint Meat Sauce

$6.50

Quart Meat Sauce

$10.00

Pint Minestrone

$5.75

Quart Minestrone

$8.25

Pint Mushroom Sauce

$6.50

Quart Mushroom Sauce

$10.00

Pint Pasta Fagioli

$6.25

Quart Pasta Fagioli

$8.50

Pint Tomato Sauce

$6.00

Quart Tomato Sauce

$8.50

Cans & Bottles

Can Birch Beer

$2.95Out of stock

Can Diet Birch Beer

$2.95Out of stock

Can caffeine Free Coke

$2.95

Can Diet Sprite

$2.95

Can Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Can Brisk Iced Tea

$2.95

Coke Zero

$2.95

Bottled Water 12oz

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$2.95

Togo Liters

Liter Coke

$2.00

Liter Diet Coke

$2.00

Liter Sprite

$2.00

Liter ginger ale

$2.95
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving the best Pizza and Italian food at the Jersey Shore since 1947.

Website

Location

60 Main St, Bradley Beach, NJ 07720

Directions

