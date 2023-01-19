Main picView gallery

El Coffee Shop

review star

No reviews yet

2405 East Belt Line Road

Carrollton, TX 75006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Espresso

Cafe Latte

$3.00

Milk and Espresso

Cappuccino

$3.00

Extra Froth Milk, Espresso

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.25

Milk, Espresso, White Chocolate, Whipped Cream

Mocha

$3.25

Milk, Espresso, Dark Chocolate, Whipped Cream

Americano

$3.00

Bottled Drink

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.00

Bottled Coca Cola

$2.00

Sprite- Can

$1.00

Coco Cola- Can

$1.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Topo Chico

$2.00

Celsius Energy

$2.00

Test Chips

Test Chips

$2.00

Hot Tea

Breakfast English- Black

$2.00

Chai Latte

$3.00

Chamomile

$2.00

Earl Grey

$2.00

London Fog- Sweetened

$3.25

London Fog- Unsweetened

$3.00

Te Con Leche- Sweetened

$3.25

Te Con Leche- Unsweetened

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2405 East Belt Line Road, Carrollton, TX 75006

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Salsa Verde - Carollton
orange starNo Reviews
1916 E Beltline Ste A Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
Lulu17 Mediterranean Cuisine & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
4101 BELT LINE ROAD ADDISON, TX 75001
View restaurantnext
Barrel and Bones - Carrollton
orange starNo Reviews
1011 South Main Street Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
Twisted Root Burger - Carrollton
orange starNo Reviews
1111 S Main St Carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
Best Thai Signature - Addison
orange star4.5 • 3,702
4135 Belt Line Rd Addison, TX 75001
View restaurantnext
Taqueria La Ventana - Addison
orange starNo Reviews
4180B Beltline Rd Addison, TX 75001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Carrollton

Parks Coffee Roastery & Cafe - Carrollton, TX
orange star4.7 • 497
1401 MacArthur Dr Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Velvet Cafe Hookah Lounge -
orange star5.0 • 104
2741 e belt line rd carrollton, TX 75006
View restaurantnext
MERKADO COCINA FRANCA
orange star5.0 • 96
3044 Old Denton Road Carrollton, TX 75007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Carrollton
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Coppell
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Lewisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
The Colony
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Plano
review star
Avg 4.1 (128 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)
Grapevine
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.3 (66 restaurants)
Flower Mound
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston