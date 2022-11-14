Main picView gallery

Schwartz & Sandy's 1917 N Bronson Ave.

review star

No reviews yet

1917 N Bronson Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Salads

Roasted Golden Beet Carpacio

$16.00

Roasted Golden Beets, Frisse Lettuce, Bacon Lardon, Goat Cheese Vinaigrette, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Red Beet Chips, Maldon Salt, Black Pepper

Tahini Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine Hearts, Persian Cucumber, Pickled Turnips, Tahini Ceasar Dressing, Parmesan, Pecorino, Falafel Crouton, Grilled Lemon

Little Gem

$16.00

Butter Lettuce, Fine Herbs Mix, Raddish, Orange Segments, Avocado, Pepitas, Heirloom Cherry Tomato, Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette

Apps

Lobster Corndogs

$18.00

Homeade Lobster sausage, sweet corn batter, scallions served with a curry yellow mustard.)

Mushroom Gruyere Beignets

$16.00

Beignet Balls, Lemon Crème Fraiche, Powdered Garlic oil, Micro Greens, Flower Pedal)

Juicy Lucy Sliders

$16.00

2 Brioche Slider Buns, 2 Stuffed Sliders, Braised Onions, Burger Sauce, Shredder Lettuce

Ahi Tartare

$18.00

Diced Ahi Tuna, Ahi Tuna Sauce, Diced Avocado, Diced Jalapeno, Minced Cilnatro, Fried Wonton Skin, Scallion Garnish)

Chx Waffle

$15.00

Chicken tenders with a toms good loving whisky sauce)

Shoestring Fries

$8.00

Bowl of shoestring fries served with black cherry ketchup

Entrees

Prime Flat Iron Steak Frites

$42.00

Chimichurri flat iron steak served with beef tallow fries

Pan Jus Roasted Chicken

$26.00

Pan roasted bone in chicekn breast served on a bed of creamy mashed potatoes, topped with pan jou and brocollini

Roasted Garlic & Butternut Squash Cacio e Pepe

$24.00

Roasted garlic, butternut squash, bucatini, pecorino, tri colored peppercorn topped with a enoki nest

Salmon Tofu Tiki Marsala

$28.00

2 Salmon skewers, 1 Tofu Skewer, spiced yogurt, masala roasted carrots, flat bread, heirloom cherry tomatoes

Sides

Roasted Carrots & Yogurt

$11.00

Broccolini

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Desserts

Brown Butter Strawberry Schwartz Cake

$14.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Baby Shark

$17.00

Fresh Start

$15.00

Mai Good Tai Ming

$18.00

Wendy Peppercorn

$17.00

Neon Negroni

$15.00

TT Manhattan

$17.00

Midnight Madagascar

$18.00

Arugula Wakening

$17.00

Vodka

Nat Kidder

$11.00+

Ketel One

$13.00+

Grey Goose

$14.00+

Gin

Broker's

$11.00+

Hendricks

$14.00+

Rum

Cruzan

$10.00+

Gosling Dark

$12.00+

OFTD

$14.00+

Cruzan Dark

$10.00

Tequila/Mezcal

El Jimador Blanco

$11.00

El Jimador Repo

$13.00+

El Silencio

$13.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$19.00+

Ocho Blanco

$19.00+

Ocho Anejo

$29.00+Out of stock

Clase Azul Reposado

$31.00+

Don Julio 1942

$38.00+

Del Maguey Vida Mezcal

$14.00+

Casamigos Mezcal

$17.00+

Patron Repo

$16.00

Patron Roca

$25.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Bulleit Rye

$12.00+

Jameson

$14.00+

Jack Daniels

$12.00+

Makers Mark

$14.00+

TGL Rye

$14.00+

TGL Bourbon

$14.00+

Old Overholt Rye

$10.00

Ancient Age Bourbon

$10.00

Scotch

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00+

Maccallan 12 yr

$21.00+

Glenlevit 18 yr

$28.00+

Oban

$34.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$42.00+

Liquers/Cordials

Luxardo Amaretto

$14.00

Aperol

$14.00

Campari

$15.00

Chartreuse, Green

$17.00

Chartreuse, Yellow

$16.00

Magdala

$10.00

Fratello

$10.00

Fernet

$15.00

Broghetti

$12.00

Mathilde Cassis

$14.00

Carpano Sweet Vermouth

$16.00

Carpano Bianco

$10.00

Carpano Dry Vermouth

$12.00

Pernod Absinthe

$18.00

St. Germain

$14.00

Amaro Nonino

$16.00

Cynar 70

$15.00

Suze Gentien

$14.00

Nonino L'apertivo

$15.00

Hine Cognac

Draft Beer

Allagash Curiex

$12.00

Peroni

$10.00

Boomtown Nosejob Ipa

$11.00

Bottles & Cans

Hefeweizen

$10.00

Coors Light

$6.00

WC Black Cherry

$10.00

Heineken Light

$10.00

Red

Cloudline Pinot

$14.00+

Tooth Nail Cab

$14.00+

Destinata Syrah

$17.00+

White

Yohu Sauvignon

$14.00+

Berton Chardonnay

$13.00+

Zaccagnini Pinot Grigio

$13.00+

Rosé

Angels & Cowboys

$15.00+

Sparkling

La Marca Prosecco

$13.00+

Lamarca 750

$30.00

Vueve Btl

$70.00

Soda

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Fever Tree Soda

$4.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Coffee

Espresso

$6.00Out of stock

Btl Water

Mtn Valley Flat

$10.00

Mtn Valley Sparkling

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1917 N Bronson Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90068

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Clark Street Diner - 6145 Franklin Ave
orange starNo Reviews
6145 Franklin Ave Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
LA POUBELLE BISTRO
orange star3.9 • 1,119
5907 FRANKLIN AVE LOS ANGELES, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Pimai It's Thai - 5833 FRANKLIN AVENUE
orange starNo Reviews
5833 FRANKLIN AVENUE LOS ANGELES, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
For The Win - 6221 Franklin Ave
orange starNo Reviews
6221 Franklin Ave Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
ixlb DimSum Eats
orange starNo Reviews
5900 West Sunset Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Smash Me Baby
orange starNo Reviews
6110 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston