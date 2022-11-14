Schwartz & Sandy's 1917 N Bronson Ave.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1917 N Bronson Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90068
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Clark Street Diner - 6145 Franklin Ave
No Reviews
6145 Franklin Ave Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurant
Pimai It's Thai - 5833 FRANKLIN AVENUE
No Reviews
5833 FRANKLIN AVENUE LOS ANGELES, CA 90028
View restaurant