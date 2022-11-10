Victor imageView gallery
American
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

VICTOR

699 Reviews

$$

285 Nevins St.

Brooklyn, NY 11217

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Le Burger

Small Plates

Shishito Peppers

$9.00

squid ink romesco

Fried Dates

$9.00

macadamia, manchego

Roasted Oysters

$16.00

merguez sausage, breadcrumb, lemon

Charred Octopus

$16.00

olive, fennel, lettuces, pistou

Smoked Paprika Prawns

$17.00

almond "aioli"

Steelhead Trout Tartare

$16.00

House Cured Anchovies

$14.00

Bacalao Toast

$15.00

Green Salad

$15.00

salted cucumber, tirokafteri, pickled shallot,olive oil bread crumbs

Fregula

$22.00

Large Plates

Cauliflower

$26.00

walnut harissa, lentils, crispy shallot, yogurt

Half Chicken

$30.00

braised greens, charred lemon

Steak

$36.00

Le Burger

$24.00

comte, au poivre onions, cornichon, frites

Sides

Beans

$12.00

Pomme Frites

$10.00

aioli

Roasted Cabbage

$12.00

Dessert

Cheesecake

$7.00

Olive Oil Cake

$11.00

Brunch

Sticky Bun

$5.00

7 Spice Grapefruit

$12.00

Roasted Oysters

$16.00

merguez sausage, breadcrumb, lemon

Green Salad

$15.00

salted cucumber, tirokafteri, pickled shallot,olive oil bread crumbs

Asparagus

$16.00

French Toast

$18.00

Green Chickpea Hummus

$16.00

Soft Scambled Eggs

$18.00

Eggs & Merguez

$22.00

Prawns & Fregula

$22.00

Za'atar Chicken

$26.00

Le Burger

$24.00

comte, au poivre onions, cornichon, frites

Pomme Frites

$10.00

aioli

Croquettes & Creme Fraiche

$10.00

Side Merguez

$12.00

Side Eggs

$5.00

Side Toast

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fun, neighborhood restaurant in Gowanus featuring Southern French and Mediterranean food coupled with a natural wine program highlighting small producers, all by the glass.

Location

285 Nevins St., Brooklyn, NY 11217

Directions

Gallery
Victor image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bar Bête
orange star5.0 • 886
263 Smith St Brooklyn, NY 11231
View restaurantnext
Harlem Shake - 119 5th Ave@Sterling Pl, Brooklyn
orange starNo Reviews
119 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.2 • 5,428
604 Union Street Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Morgan's Brooklyn Barbecue-Lower Manhattan Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
229 Flatbush Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Pure Bistro
orange star4.3 • 263
88 5th Ave Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Whisk and Whiskey - 259 4th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
259 4th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.2 • 5,428
604 Union Street Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Michael & Ping’s Modern Chinese Take-out
orange star4.6 • 1,964
437 3rd Ave Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Baba's Pierogies - Gowanus Brooklyn
orange star4.7 • 1,762
295 3rd Ave Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
White Maize
orange star4.7 • 721
277 Smith St Brooklyn, NY 11231
View restaurantnext
KICK AXE BROOKLYN
orange star4.5 • 436
622 Degraw St Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
The Royal Palms Shuffleboard Club - Brooklyn - Gowanus, Brooklyn
orange star4.0 • 376
514 Union St Brooklyn, NY 11215
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Prospect Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Flatbush
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Bushwick
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Williamsburg - North Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Sunset Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Park Slope
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Cobble Hill
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Downtown Brooklyn
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Bensonhurst
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston