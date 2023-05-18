Victoria's Restaurant & Catering
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We have the Best Roasted Pork in town. It's our pride and satisfaction to serve our customers in every special event. When you order from us, you are always In Good Company.
Location
3677 Northwest 50th Street, Miami, FL 33142
