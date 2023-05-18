Restaurant header imageView gallery

Victoria's Restaurant & Catering

3677 Northwest 50th Street

Miami, FL 33142

Coffee Shop

1/2 Colada

$1.50

Colada

$2.00

2ble Colada

$4.00

Cafe c/Leche (S)

$1.50

Cafe c/ Leche (M)

$2.00

Cafe c/ Leche (G)

$3.00

Cafe En Taza

$1.50

Cortadito 4 0z

$1.25

Breakfast

Breakfast

Huevos Fritos

$6.00

Rrevuelto Ham, Tomate, Cebolla

$6.00

Revueltos Plain

$6.00

Revuelto Ham

$6.00

Revuelto Bacon

$6.00

Eggs White

$6.00

French Toast

$9.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Egg, Ham & Ch.

$6.50

Egg, Bacon & Ch.

$6.50

Panaderia

Tostada

$1.00

Tostada Jamon

$3.00

Tostada Queso-Crema

$3.00

Tostada Queso-Suizo

$3.00

Queso-Americano

$3.00

Tostada Aceite-Ajo

$2.00

Pan con Tomate

$3.00

Egg/Huevos

_Termino

$1.50

Pasteleria/Display

Pasteles

Pastel De Guayaba

$1.50

Pastel De Carne

$1.50

Pastel De Coco

$1.50

Pastel Guavaba Y Queso

$1.50

Pastel Queso

$1.50

Empanadas

Empanadas Ham

$2.00

Empanadas Beef

$2.00

Empanadas Chicken

$2.00

Croqueta

Croqueta Hamon

$0.50

Croqueta Queso

$0.50

Croqueta Bacalao

$0.75

Papa Rellena

Papa Rellena

$2.00

Chorizo

Chorizo

$2.50

Main Menu

Ensaladas

Side Salad

$2.50

Ensalada Mixta

$5.00

Ensalada Aguacate

$2.50

Tomate Sliced

$1.50

Tuna

$7.50

Ceasar Salad

$9.95

Cobb Salad

$9.95

Chicken Breast

$9.95

Postres

Arroz con Leche

$3.00

Flan

$3.00

Flan con Coco

$3.50

Banana Fruta

$1.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Mac&cheese

$6.00

Tortellini Marinara

$6.00

Choice of Pasta

$6.00

Orders

French Fries Order

$2.50

Bacon Order

$3.00

Tostones Order

$2.50

Orden de Frijoles

Orden de Arroz

$2.50

Orden de Vianda

$2.50

Drinks

Drinks

Water

$1.50

Coca-Cola

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Materva

$1.50

Ironbeer

$1.50

Brisk Ice-Tea

$1.50

Colombiana

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Sunkist

$1.50

Jupiña

$1.50

Diet-Coke

$1.50

Diet-Pepsi

$1.50

Diet-Jupiña

$1.50

Coke-Zero

$1.50

Agua Perrier

$3.00

Agua de Coco

$3.00

Yogurt

$3.00

Jarrito

$3.00

Mistic

$3.00

Malta

$3.50

Gatorate

$3.50

Redbull

$3.50

Monster

$3.50

Ice Bag

$1.50

Cup-Ice

$0.50

Jugos Enlatados

Manzana

$1.50

Peach

$1.50

Mango

$1.50

Guayaba

$1.50

Piña

$1.50

Pera

$1.50

Jugos Naturales

Mamey

$6.00

Fruta Bomba

$6.00

Fresa

$6.00

Mango

$6.00

Pina

$6.00

Naranja

$6.00

Melon

$6.00

Limonada

$6.00

Guanabana

$6.00

Guarapo

$6.00

Batidos

Chocolate

$6.00

Mamey

$6.00

Fruta Bomba

$6.00

Trigo

$6.00

Banana

$6.00

Fresa

$6.00

Malteada

$6.00

Banana

$1.00

Sandwich

Sandwiches

Sandwich H&CH.

$6.00

BLT

$7.00

Croqueta Preparada

$8.00

Cubano

$8.00

Media Noche

$8.00

Pan con Lechon

$8.00

Club Sandwich

$8.00

Veggieburger

$10.00

Tuna Sandwich

$8.00

Bacon Cheeseburguer

$10.00

Pan con Bistec

$10.00

Pechuga de Pollo

$10.00

Bistec a Caballo

$12.00

Kitchen

Croqueta Hamon Display

Croqueta Queso Display

Croqueta Bacalao Display

Empanadas Ham Display

Empanadas Beef Display

Empanadas Chicken Display

French Fries

Bacon

Tortillas

Tortilla Espanola

$6.50

Tortilla De Vegetales

$6.50

Tortilla Jamon Queso

$6.50

Tortilla Jamon

$6.50

Torilla de la casa

$6.50

Tortilla Plain

$6.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We have the Best Roasted Pork in town. It's our pride and satisfaction to serve our customers in every special event. When you order from us, you are always In Good Company.

Website

Location

3677 Northwest 50th Street, Miami, FL 33142

Directions

Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (361 restaurants)
