Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar 7 1st Ave SW

7 1st Ave SW

Rochester, MN 55902

Popular Items

Fettuccine Alfredo
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Homemade Tiramisu

APPETIZER

Artichoke/Spinach/Cheese Dip

$13.00
Bruschetta Al Pomodoro

$14.00

Fresh tomato, parmesan cheese, basil, garlic & virgin olive oil on toasted crostini

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Spicy

Calamari Fritti

$17.00

Delicately fried to crisp perfection

Calamari Marinara

$17.00

Caprese

$14.00

Whole milk mozzarella, tomato slices, fresh basil & drizzled with virgin olive oil .

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Mixture of chunks of snow crab and baby shrimp with celery, bell peppers, green onions, parsley, sour cream, parmesan & a touch of tabasco

Garlic Bread & Cheese

$8.00

Gluten Free Roll

$1.50
Minestrone Soup

$7.00

Vegetables simmered long in a satisfying tomato and beef broth with small shell pasta*. Classic comfort. *Not available gluten free.

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Portabella Mushrooms

$15.00

Large portabella mushrooms sautéed in a wine & balsamic vinaigrette, spinach & topped with mozzarella

Sauteed Shrimp

$17.00

Large gulf shrimp sautéed in butter, olive oil, garlic & a hint of lemon .

Side Of Italian Sausages

$14.00

Side Of Meatballs

$14.00

Steamed Mussels

$14.00

Tortellini En Brodo Soup

$7.00

Chicken broth with tri-color cheese tortellini*. Simple contentment. *Not available gluten free.

SALADS

Antipasto

$17.00

Fresh Leaf Lettuce, Salami, Mortadella Ham, Provolone, Mozzarella, A Combination of Artichoke Hearts & Marinated Fresh Vegetables, Parmesan Cheese, Served with Our House Dressing

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Fresh leaf lettuce, parmesan, creamy garlic dressing & croutons

Small Casear Salad

$6.00

Carpaccio Di Manzo

$20.00

Filet of raw cured beef tenderloin sliced paper thin with fresh garlic, fresh parmesan, lemon, capers, arugula & toasted crostini.

Chicken-Honey Mustard

$17.00

Grilled chicken, red and green leaf lettuce, feta cheese, parmesan cheese, roasted sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil, red onions, red peppers & scallions with honey-mustard dressing

Classic California Salad

$17.00

Fresh leaf lettuce, fresh avocados, grilled chicken, kalmata olives, feta cheese, bell peppers and mandarin oranges accompanied by a sweet honey vinagriette dressing

Greek

$17.00

Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast, Artichoke Hearts, Red Leaf Lettuce, Red Peppers, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Black Olives, Banana Peppers & Served with Our House Dressing

Insalata Di Elhassan

$20.00

Grilled salmon on a bed of fresh spinach, avocado, fresh tomatoes and bell peppers in a creamy garlic dressing

Insalata Di Genoveva Salad

$17.00

With field greens, red onions, gorgonzola cheese, pecans, chicken and sun-dried cherries, with raspberry vinaigrette dressing

Mango Salad

$17.00

Fresh leaf lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, mango, strawberries, sun-dried cherries and grilled chicken in Victoria's homemade sesame/poppy seed dressing

Mediterranean Salad

$17.00

Fresh mixed lettuce, grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, naval oranges, sun-dried cherries, apples, mangos, pecans, almonds with honey-mustard dressing

Nutty Chicken Salad

$14.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Fresh leaf lettuce, shredded carrots, black olives, red onions, tomatoes & croutons

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Spinach, oranges, pineapples, red onions, almonds & mozzarella served with a homemade raspberry dressing

Small Spinach Salad

$7.00

Victorias Dinner Salad

$14.00

Blacken Chicken Salad

$17.00

Grilled blackened chicken, red and green leaf lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, swiss cheese and red onions. Served with a side of honey mustard dressing.

BLT Salad

$17.00

Fresh leaf lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, eggs & tomatoes, with choice of dressing

Chicken Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken, pecans, green and red leaf lettuce, celery, lemon, tomatoes, scallions, bell peppers served with Caesar dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.00

Grilled buffalo seasoned chicken, red and green leaf lettuce, pico de gallo, avocados, celery, gorgonzola cheese, baby carrots and black olives. Served with a side of Ranch.

Insalata De Capricciosa

$17.00

Grilled chicken, mixed lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, cucumbers, and fresh basil, with toasted slices of bread and our house dressing.

Mandarin Orange Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken, red and green leaf lettuce, mandarin oranges, water chestnuts, green onions and red bell peppers. Served with a side of soy dressing.

Noemi Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken, leaf lettuce, artichoke, egg, tomatoes, and croutons, served with our House made Ranch dressing.

Southwest Salad

$17.00

Southwest seasoned chicken, red and green leaf lettuce, black beans, corn, avocado, corn strips and pico de gallo. Served with a side of chipotle dressing.

DISHES YOU LOVE

Cheese Ravioli

$17.00

Homestyle cheese ravioli topped with meat or marinara sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.00

Pasta prepared in a creamy sauce with parmesan cheese & garlic

Home-made Marinara Sauce

$16.00

Made from 100% real tomatoes (not from concentrate).

Home-made Meat Sauce

$17.00

Ground beef with a sauce that is made from 100% real tomatoes (not from concentrate)

Mixed Vegetables Italiana

$18.00

Broccoli, zucchini, onions, tomato, fresh garlic & mushrooms sautéed & topped with shredded mozzarella

Penne Alla Arrabbiata

$19.00

Virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, capers, marinara sauce and a touch of wine & melted mozzarella, Spicy

Ravioli Emiliani

$18.00

Pasta sautéed in wine, butter, shiitake & regular mushrooms blended in a cream & tomato sauce

Sicilian Sauce

$17.00

Sautéed mushrooms, zucchini, tomatoes, onions & fresh garlic in virgin olive oil, with a touch of marinara sauce.

Spaghetti Alla Puttanesca

$18.00

Spaghetti sautéed in virgin olive oil & garlic with fresh tomatoes, kalamata olives, capers & marinara sauce and a touch of wine

Stuffed Shells Napoletana

$20.00

Large shells filled with ricotta cheese & baked in a delicious meat sauce, topped with mozzarella

Cappellini Alla Livornese

$19.00

Broccoli, zucchini, carrots, and tomatoes sauteed in virgin olive oil and garlic with tomato sauce, capers, black olives and a touch of wine

Garlic & Oil

$16.00

Giovanni's Sauce

$17.00

A light, fresh tomato sauce with a hint of garlic and basil.

STEAK

U.S.D.A. Choice New York Strip (16oz.)

$38.00

Boneless choice New York strip served with sautéed mushrooms

PASTA

Baked Mostaccioli

$19.00

Pasta baked with ricotta cheese, meat sauce, topped with mozzarella

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.00

A layer of eggplant breaded & deep-fried, then baked with marinara sauce, ricotta cheese & mushrooms, topped with melted mozzarella

Gnocchi Pomodoro

$20.00

Home-made Italian potato dumplings sautéed in virgin olive oil, garlic, marinara sauce, & basil

Italian Sausage & Peppers

$22.00

Italian sausage, onions, & peppers sautéed in butter, garlic, marinara sauce & a touch of wine

Italian Sausage with Sauce

$21.00

Italian sausage prepared in our delicious home-made meat sauce

Lasagne

$20.00

Layers of pasta, fluffy ricotta, mounds of beef & mozzarella with our home-made meat sauce

Mushroom Passion

$19.00

Portabella, shiitake, and button mushrooms tossed in a balsamic cream sauce, served over angel hair

Patron’s Creation

$18.00

Peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, carrots, artichoke hearts, onions, broccoli, & garlic sautéed in virgin olive oil

Pesto Sauce

$18.00

Fresh basil ground with virgin olive oil, pine nuts, walnuts, fresh garlic & parmesan cheese

Ravioli Al Funghi

$21.00

Shrimp Francese

$20.00

Bountiful amounts of Baby Shrimp sautéed in butter, garlic, white wine and a touch of lemon and herbs

Small Frutti Di Mare

$21.00

Baby shrimp & chopped clams sautéed in virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh tomatoes, capers with fresh herbs.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$19.00

Simple and traditional, as well as delicious!

Spaghetti Carbonara

$20.00

Adeliciouscombination of cream sauce, prosciutto ham & cheese

Tortellini Alla Panna

$21.00

Home-style pasta filled with beef, veal and a touch of Spinach, blended in a cream sauce with mushrooms, prosciutto ham & mozzarella

White Clam Sauce

$20.00

Sautéed chopped clams, fresh garlic in virgin olive oil, clam juice, white wine & herbs.

Cavatappi Gustosi

$21.00
Eggplant Bianca

$20.00

Eggplant breaded and deep-fried, then baked to finish with alfredo sauce, ricotta cheese & mushrooms topped with melted mozzarella, and served over a bed of pasta & fresh spinach

Gnocchi Pistacchio

$20.00

Italian potato dumpling sauteed in butter with pistachio, gorgonzola cheese and cream.

Gnocchi Romana

$20.00

Fettuccine Fiorentine

$17.00

Pasta, ricotta cheese and spinach in a creamy sauce, with a touch of garlic

Pescatora Sauce

$20.00

Sautéed baby shrimp & chopped clams in virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, marinara, white wine & oregano

Spaghetti Primavera

$19.00

A delicious combination of asparagus, peas, broccoli, and sweet red peppers, prepared in a cream sauce over a bed of pasta.

Tortellini Alla Noci

$21.00

Cheese tortellini sauteed in butter, pistachio, pinenuts, walnuts, almonds, pecans, broccoli and cream

FRESH CHICKEN OR PORK

Bianco

$23.00

Fresh chicken or pork sautéed in a white cream sauce with mushrooms, prosciutto ham & mozzarella

Chicken Roasted Butternut Squash Ravioli

$24.00

Fresh grilled chicken breasts with a roasted butternut squash ravioli, wrapped in sage pasta, sautéed in pesto and cream sauce, with sun dried tomatoes & shiitake mushrooms, topped with feta cheese

Marco Polo

$23.00

Fresh chicken or pork, sautéed in butter with artichoke hearts & mushrooms in a wine sauce topped with mozzarella

Marsala

$23.00

Fresh chicken or pork, sautéed with fresh mushrooms in butter, wine & garlic

Mechi’s

$24.00

Fresh chicken or pork, sautéed in butter with mushrooms, fresh garlic, green peas, marinara sauce with cream sauce & topped with grated mozzarella

Noe's Feature

$23.00

Parmigiana

$23.00

Fresh chicken or pork lightly breaded & deep-fried, then baked in fresh marinara sauce & topped with mozzarella

Picatta

$23.00

Fresh chicken or pork tenderloin dipped in an egg batter & deep fried, with a white wine & lemon sauce with artichoke hearts & capers

Portabella

$23.00

Fresh chicken or pork and portabella mushrooms sautéed in white wine, butter and balsamic with fresh spinach leaves & garlic, served over linguini pasta topped with mozzarella cheese

Primavera

$24.00

Fresh chicken or pork sauteed in a delicious combination of asparagus, broccoli, peas and sweet red peppers, prepared in a cream sauce over a bed of pasta.

Rosa Verde

$24.00

Fresh chicken or pork sautéed in a butter, garlic, pesto & cream sauce with prosciutto, portabella mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, red Onions, balsamic vinaigrette & topped with mozzarella, served over cheese fiorentine ravioli

Siciliana

$23.00

Boneless breast of chicken or pork tenderloin prepared in a delicious sauce with onions, zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, and a variety of ingredients, served over pasta

Tetrazzini

$24.00

Fresh chicken or pork sautéed in chicken broth, white wine, butter, lemon & garlic with fresh spinach, prosciutto ham, sun-dried tomatoes, pinenuts, walnuts & pecans topped with mozzarella, served over spinach fettuccini

Feliz

$25.00

Fresh chicken or pork sauteed in butter and a white cream sauce with a touch of marinara sauce, carrots, asparagus, prosciutto, Parmesan cheese, zucchini, mozzarella cheese, a special blend of spices and white wine, served over pasta.

Fiorentina

$24.00

Fresh, chicken or pork dipped in an egg batter and deep-fried, sauteed in a wine, lemon and butter sauce and then baked with spinach and mozzarella cheese, served over a bed of pasta.

Gradiola

$25.00

Fresh chicken or pork sauteed in a white cream sauce with spinach, pine, walnut, and pecan nuts, wine and lemon. Served over pasta.

Lemon Sauce

$24.00

Fresh chicken, pork, or veal sauteed in a lemon sauce with a side of rice and mixed vegetables.

Milanese

$24.00

Fresh chicken or pork sauteed in butter and lemon with a touch of wine, topped with mozzarella cheese, served over a bed of pasta.

Palermo

$24.00

Fresh chicken or pork, sauteed in butter, chicken broth, white wine and lemon with carrots, zucchini, and broccoli, topped with mozzarella cheese and served over pasta.

Romana

$24.00

Fresh chicken or pork sauteed in wine, topped with thin slices of prosciutto and mozzarella cheese, served over pasta.

Scarpelli

$24.00

Fresh chicken or pork, sauteed with butter, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and sweet red peppers sauteed together in a light yet fragrant herb sauce, served over pasta.

Stir Fry

$25.00

Vesuvio

$25.00

Fresh chicken or pork, sauteed in wine and a touch of tomato sauce, baked with prosciutto, mozzarella cheese and mushrooms, served over pasta.

PIZZA

Margherita

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato slices& basil

Vegetarian

$17.00

Your choice of fresh mozzarella or ricotta cheese, sauteed peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, onions & broccoli .

Hawaiian

$17.00

Pineapple, mozzarella cheese and ham, no sauce

Su Creacion Pizza

$17.00

(Your own creation) Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese, includes your choice of two generous toppings

Calzone

$17.00

Featuring our famous crust brushed with olive oil & oven-baked to a golden brown. Stuffed with mozzarella & your choice of three toppings. Served with a side of marinara sauce

SEAFOOD

Baked Norwegian Salmon

$30.00

Eight ouces of Norwegain salmon served with steamed vegetables & a side of rice or pasta

Crab Passion

$29.00

Poricni, portabella, shiitake and button mushrooms tossed in a balsamic cream sauce, served over jumbo filled rock crab ravioli

Fettuccine Della Nonna

$34.00

Jumbo wild gulf shrimp, scallops, calamari sauteed in Valepolicella wine with butter, fresh garlic & vodka, red & cream sauces, served over fettuccine

Frutti Di Mare

$34.00

Jumbo wild gulf shrimp & baby shrimp, scallops, chopped clams, mussels, littleneck clams & garlic sautéed in virgin olive oil with tomatoes, capers & herbs

Grilled Norwegian Salmon

$30.00

Eight ounces of grilled Norwegian salmon fillet served with an orange cream sauce, a side of vegetable & your choice of rice or pasta

Grilled Walleye Portabella

$30.00

Canadian walleye grilled, then sautéed lightly with portabella mushrooms, white wine & balsamic vinegar sauce; served on a bed of rice with a side of vegetables

Scallops Lazio

$32.00

Generous portion of North Atlantic scallops sautéed in butter, chicken broth, garlic & lemon, with zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, onions, artichokes, mushrooms, mozzarella & rosemary, served over spinach fettuccine

Seafood Alfredo

$32.00

Jumbo wild gulf shrimp & baby shrimp with scallops sautéed in a creamy sauce with parmesan cheese & garlic

Sophia’s Lobster Ravioli

$29.00

Lobster, ricotta and tomato filled ravioli sautéed in a house made alfredo sauce with a touch of pesto, topped with large shrimp, sun dried tomatoes, and asparagus

Spaghetti Del Peschereccio

$34.00

Jumbo gulf shrimp, scallops, squid, mussels and clams sautéed in house made marinara with fresh garlic and white wine; served on a bed of spaghetti

Cioppino

$44.00

Large and Baby Shrimp, little neck clams, crab legs, and whitefish cooked in a delicious wine, tomato and chopped clam sauce, fragrantly spiced and served over pasta.

Shrimp Diabla

$30.00

Jumbo shrimp sauteed in garlic, olive oil, wine and a touch of red sauce. (Spicy!)

Shrimp Italiana

$30.00

Large and baby shrimp, and scallops delicately sauteed in butter, garlic, lemon and wine sauce. Served over a bed of angel hair pasta.

Shrimp Natalias

$30.00

Jumbo wild gulf shrimp & baby shrimp sautéed with olive oil, marinara sauce, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, & tomatoes

Shrimp Palermo

$30.00

Jumbo and baby shrimp sauteed in butter, broth, white wine, and lemon with carrots, zucchini, asparagus and broccoli, topped with mozzarella cheese and served over pasta.

Shrimp Parmigiana

$30.00

Large shrimp lightly breaded and deep-fried, baked in a tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, served over a bed of pasta.

VEAL

VEAL Alfredo

$34.00

Fresh veal sautéed in butter and prepared in a white cream sauce. served over pasta.

VEAL Bianco

$34.00

Fresh chicken or pork sautéed in a white cream sauce with mushrooms, prosciutto ham & mozzarella

VEAL Marco Polo

$34.00

Fresh veal sautéed in butter with artichoke hearts & mushrooms in a wine sauce topped with mozzarella, served over pasta

VEAL Marsala

$34.00

Fresh veal, sautéed with fresh mushrooms in butter, wine & garlic, served over pasta.

VEAL Mechi's

$34.00

Fresh veal sautéed in butter with mushrooms, fresh garlic, green peas, marinara sauce with cream sauce & topped with grated mozzarella, served over pasta.

VEAL Parmigiana

$34.00

Fresh veal lightly breaded & deep-fried, then baked in fresh marinara sauce & topped with mozzarella, served over pasta.

VEAL Picatta

$34.00

Fresh veal dipped in an egg batter & deep fried, with a white wine & lemon sauce with artichoke hearts & capers, served over pasta.

VEAL Portabella

$34.00

Fresh veal and portabella mushrooms sautéed in white wine, butter and balsamic with fresh spinach leaves & garlic, served over linguini pasta topped with mozzarella cheese.

VEAL Rosa Verde

$34.00

Fresh veal sautéed in a butter, garlic, pesto & cream sauce with prosciutto, portabella mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette & topped with mozzarella, served over cheese fiorentine ravioli.

VEAL Siciliana

$34.00

Fresh veal prepared in a delicious sauce with onions, zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, and a variety of ingredients, served over pasta.

VEAL Tettrazini

$34.00

Fresh veal sautéed in chicken broth, white wine, butter, lemon & garlic with fresh spinach, prosciutto ham, sun-dried tomatoes, pinenuts, walnuts & pecans topped with mozzarella, served over spinach fettuccini.

DESSERTS

Bread and Butter Pudding with Dried Cherries

$8.00

Bread pudding made in large, individual muffin cups, served with vanilla ice cream and caramel whiskey sauce.

Cannoli

$7.00

Cannoli shell filled with ricotta cheese, chocolate pieces and a hint of orange zest. Drizzled with chocolate.

GF Belgium Choc Cake

$8.00

Layers of fine Belgian white chocolate mousse between dark chocolate sponge cake and topped with decadent chocolate ganache

GF Flourless Chocolate Torte

$8.00Out of stock
Homemade Tiramisu

$9.00

Ladyfingers soaked in espresso, with mascarpone and whipped cream in layers; topped with dusted cocoa, and drizzled with chocolate

New York Style Cheesecake

$9.00

Plain, strawberry or raspberry topping

Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Five-layer chocolate cake, almost as good as Grandma’s

Salted Caramel Almond Cheesecake GF

$9.00

This gluten- free elegant cheesecake features the sweet and salty combination of salt and caramel. Baked on a salty almond crust and topped with a thick bed of buttery caramel and a sprinkle of more almonds

Sea Salt Caramel Gelato

$7.00

With chocolate truffles

Spumoni Ice Cream

$5.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Add chocolate, strawberry or raspberry sauce for $1

Chocolate Mousse with Strawberries

$7.00Out of stock

Seasonal Cheesecake

$10.00

Cake Fee

$2.00

SIDES

Roll

$1.25

Gluten Free Roll

$1.50

Baked Potato

$5.00

Mashed Potato

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Deep Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Pint Alfredo Sauce

$12.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$4.00

Quart Alfredo

$21.00
Pint Marinara Sauce

$9.00
Quart Marinara Sauce

$16.00

Pint Meat Sauce

$10.00

Quart Meat Sauce

$19.00
Pint Minestrone

$7.00
Quart Minestrone

$14.00

Pint Tortellini En Brodo

$7.00

Quart Tortellini En Brodo

$14.00

Pint of Dressing

$9.00

Quart of Dressing

$18.00

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Fries

$8.00

Side Fruit

$6.00

Side Of Pasta Salad

$6.00

Side Pasta

$5.00

Side Pesto Sauce

$5.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Veggies

$6.00

Fresh broccoli, mushrooms, onions, carrots, and tomatoes sauteed with olive oil and fresh garlic.

Side of Marinara

$3.00

Marinara Sauce

Side of Meat Sauce

$4.00

SANDWICHES

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken. Mayo. Sauteed Onions. Served With A Side Of Pasta Salad Or French Fries Or Fresh Fruit

Italian Cordon Bleu

$15.00

Meatball Sandwich

$16.00

Large meatballs baked in marinara sauce & melted mozzarella, served on our french bread. Served With A Side Of Pasta Salad Or French Fries Or Fresh Fruit

Sausage & Peppers Sandwich

$15.00

Sausage with Sauteed Peppers and Onions. Served With A Side Of Pasta Salad Or French Fries Or Fresh Fruit

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, avocados, cucumbers, red onion, cherry peppers, banana peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese on ciabatta bread. Served With A Side Of Pasta Salad Or French Fries Or Fresh Fruit

Turkey Caprese

$14.00

Turkey Cran Rice

$15.00

Fresh turkey, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and alfalfa sprouts on a cranberry wild rice bread.

Walleye Sandwich

$16.00

Fresh Canadian walleye, breaded and deep-fried, served on focaccia. bread with Thousand Island dressing, onions, lettuce & tomatoes. Served With A Side Of Pasta Salad Or French Fries Or Fresh Fruit

N/A Beverages

Cappuccino

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Fiji H2O

$6.00

Sparkling H2O

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Iron Horse Root Beer

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

NA Bloody Mary

$5.00

NA Daiquiri

$5.00

NA Margarita

$5.00

Apple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Clausthaler

$5.00

Sam Adams Hazy

$5.00

St. Pauli Girl

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Alfredo

$7.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Fruit Cup

$4.00

Kids Marinara Sauce

$7.00

Kids Meat Sauce

$7.00

Kids Ravioli

$7.00

Kids Drink

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
7 1st Ave SW, Rochester, MN 55902

