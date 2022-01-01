Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar 7 1st Ave SW
7 1st Ave SW
Rochester, MN 55902
APPETIZER
Artichoke/Spinach/Cheese Dip
Bruschetta Al Pomodoro
Fresh tomato, parmesan cheese, basil, garlic & virgin olive oil on toasted crostini
Buffalo Wings
Spicy
Calamari Fritti
Delicately fried to crisp perfection
Calamari Marinara
Caprese
Whole milk mozzarella, tomato slices, fresh basil & drizzled with virgin olive oil .
Crab Cakes
Mixture of chunks of snow crab and baby shrimp with celery, bell peppers, green onions, parsley, sour cream, parmesan & a touch of tabasco
Garlic Bread & Cheese
Gluten Free Roll
Minestrone Soup
Vegetables simmered long in a satisfying tomato and beef broth with small shell pasta*. Classic comfort. *Not available gluten free.
Mozzarella Sticks
Portabella Mushrooms
Large portabella mushrooms sautéed in a wine & balsamic vinaigrette, spinach & topped with mozzarella
Sauteed Shrimp
Large gulf shrimp sautéed in butter, olive oil, garlic & a hint of lemon .
Side Of Italian Sausages
Side Of Meatballs
Steamed Mussels
Tortellini En Brodo Soup
Chicken broth with tri-color cheese tortellini*. Simple contentment. *Not available gluten free.
SALADS
Antipasto
Fresh Leaf Lettuce, Salami, Mortadella Ham, Provolone, Mozzarella, A Combination of Artichoke Hearts & Marinated Fresh Vegetables, Parmesan Cheese, Served with Our House Dressing
Caesar Salad
Fresh leaf lettuce, parmesan, creamy garlic dressing & croutons
Small Casear Salad
Carpaccio Di Manzo
Filet of raw cured beef tenderloin sliced paper thin with fresh garlic, fresh parmesan, lemon, capers, arugula & toasted crostini.
Chicken-Honey Mustard
Grilled chicken, red and green leaf lettuce, feta cheese, parmesan cheese, roasted sun-dried tomatoes in olive oil, red onions, red peppers & scallions with honey-mustard dressing
Classic California Salad
Fresh leaf lettuce, fresh avocados, grilled chicken, kalmata olives, feta cheese, bell peppers and mandarin oranges accompanied by a sweet honey vinagriette dressing
Greek
Fresh Grilled Chicken Breast, Artichoke Hearts, Red Leaf Lettuce, Red Peppers, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Black Olives, Banana Peppers & Served with Our House Dressing
Insalata Di Elhassan
Grilled salmon on a bed of fresh spinach, avocado, fresh tomatoes and bell peppers in a creamy garlic dressing
Insalata Di Genoveva Salad
With field greens, red onions, gorgonzola cheese, pecans, chicken and sun-dried cherries, with raspberry vinaigrette dressing
Mango Salad
Fresh leaf lettuce, alfalfa sprouts, mango, strawberries, sun-dried cherries and grilled chicken in Victoria's homemade sesame/poppy seed dressing
Mediterranean Salad
Fresh mixed lettuce, grilled chicken, mandarin oranges, naval oranges, sun-dried cherries, apples, mangos, pecans, almonds with honey-mustard dressing
Nutty Chicken Salad
Side Salad
Fresh leaf lettuce, shredded carrots, black olives, red onions, tomatoes & croutons
Spinach Salad
Spinach, oranges, pineapples, red onions, almonds & mozzarella served with a homemade raspberry dressing
Small Spinach Salad
Victorias Dinner Salad
Blacken Chicken Salad
Grilled blackened chicken, red and green leaf lettuce, carrots, tomatoes, swiss cheese and red onions. Served with a side of honey mustard dressing.
BLT Salad
Fresh leaf lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, eggs & tomatoes, with choice of dressing
Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, pecans, green and red leaf lettuce, celery, lemon, tomatoes, scallions, bell peppers served with Caesar dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled buffalo seasoned chicken, red and green leaf lettuce, pico de gallo, avocados, celery, gorgonzola cheese, baby carrots and black olives. Served with a side of Ranch.
Insalata De Capricciosa
Grilled chicken, mixed lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, cucumbers, and fresh basil, with toasted slices of bread and our house dressing.
Mandarin Orange Salad
Grilled chicken, red and green leaf lettuce, mandarin oranges, water chestnuts, green onions and red bell peppers. Served with a side of soy dressing.
Noemi Salad
Grilled chicken, leaf lettuce, artichoke, egg, tomatoes, and croutons, served with our House made Ranch dressing.
Southwest Salad
Southwest seasoned chicken, red and green leaf lettuce, black beans, corn, avocado, corn strips and pico de gallo. Served with a side of chipotle dressing.
DISHES YOU LOVE
Cheese Ravioli
Homestyle cheese ravioli topped with meat or marinara sauce
Fettuccine Alfredo
Pasta prepared in a creamy sauce with parmesan cheese & garlic
Home-made Marinara Sauce
Made from 100% real tomatoes (not from concentrate).
Home-made Meat Sauce
Ground beef with a sauce that is made from 100% real tomatoes (not from concentrate)
Mixed Vegetables Italiana
Broccoli, zucchini, onions, tomato, fresh garlic & mushrooms sautéed & topped with shredded mozzarella
Penne Alla Arrabbiata
Virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, kalamata olives, pepperoncinis, capers, marinara sauce and a touch of wine & melted mozzarella, Spicy
Ravioli Emiliani
Pasta sautéed in wine, butter, shiitake & regular mushrooms blended in a cream & tomato sauce
Sicilian Sauce
Sautéed mushrooms, zucchini, tomatoes, onions & fresh garlic in virgin olive oil, with a touch of marinara sauce.
Spaghetti Alla Puttanesca
Spaghetti sautéed in virgin olive oil & garlic with fresh tomatoes, kalamata olives, capers & marinara sauce and a touch of wine
Stuffed Shells Napoletana
Large shells filled with ricotta cheese & baked in a delicious meat sauce, topped with mozzarella
Cappellini Alla Livornese
Broccoli, zucchini, carrots, and tomatoes sauteed in virgin olive oil and garlic with tomato sauce, capers, black olives and a touch of wine
Garlic & Oil
Giovanni's Sauce
A light, fresh tomato sauce with a hint of garlic and basil.
STEAK
PASTA
Baked Mostaccioli
Pasta baked with ricotta cheese, meat sauce, topped with mozzarella
Eggplant Parmigiana
A layer of eggplant breaded & deep-fried, then baked with marinara sauce, ricotta cheese & mushrooms, topped with melted mozzarella
Gnocchi Pomodoro
Home-made Italian potato dumplings sautéed in virgin olive oil, garlic, marinara sauce, & basil
Italian Sausage & Peppers
Italian sausage, onions, & peppers sautéed in butter, garlic, marinara sauce & a touch of wine
Italian Sausage with Sauce
Italian sausage prepared in our delicious home-made meat sauce
Lasagne
Layers of pasta, fluffy ricotta, mounds of beef & mozzarella with our home-made meat sauce
Mushroom Passion
Portabella, shiitake, and button mushrooms tossed in a balsamic cream sauce, served over angel hair
Patron’s Creation
Peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, carrots, artichoke hearts, onions, broccoli, & garlic sautéed in virgin olive oil
Pesto Sauce
Fresh basil ground with virgin olive oil, pine nuts, walnuts, fresh garlic & parmesan cheese
Ravioli Al Funghi
Shrimp Francese
Bountiful amounts of Baby Shrimp sautéed in butter, garlic, white wine and a touch of lemon and herbs
Small Frutti Di Mare
Baby shrimp & chopped clams sautéed in virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh tomatoes, capers with fresh herbs.
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Simple and traditional, as well as delicious!
Spaghetti Carbonara
Adeliciouscombination of cream sauce, prosciutto ham & cheese
Tortellini Alla Panna
Home-style pasta filled with beef, veal and a touch of Spinach, blended in a cream sauce with mushrooms, prosciutto ham & mozzarella
White Clam Sauce
Sautéed chopped clams, fresh garlic in virgin olive oil, clam juice, white wine & herbs.
Cavatappi Gustosi
Eggplant Bianca
Eggplant breaded and deep-fried, then baked to finish with alfredo sauce, ricotta cheese & mushrooms topped with melted mozzarella, and served over a bed of pasta & fresh spinach
Gnocchi Pistacchio
Italian potato dumpling sauteed in butter with pistachio, gorgonzola cheese and cream.
Gnocchi Romana
Fettuccine Fiorentine
Pasta, ricotta cheese and spinach in a creamy sauce, with a touch of garlic
Pescatora Sauce
Sautéed baby shrimp & chopped clams in virgin olive oil, fresh garlic, marinara, white wine & oregano
Spaghetti Primavera
A delicious combination of asparagus, peas, broccoli, and sweet red peppers, prepared in a cream sauce over a bed of pasta.
Tortellini Alla Noci
Cheese tortellini sauteed in butter, pistachio, pinenuts, walnuts, almonds, pecans, broccoli and cream
FRESH CHICKEN OR PORK
Bianco
Fresh chicken or pork sautéed in a white cream sauce with mushrooms, prosciutto ham & mozzarella
Chicken Roasted Butternut Squash Ravioli
Fresh grilled chicken breasts with a roasted butternut squash ravioli, wrapped in sage pasta, sautéed in pesto and cream sauce, with sun dried tomatoes & shiitake mushrooms, topped with feta cheese
Marco Polo
Fresh chicken or pork, sautéed in butter with artichoke hearts & mushrooms in a wine sauce topped with mozzarella
Marsala
Fresh chicken or pork, sautéed with fresh mushrooms in butter, wine & garlic
Mechi’s
Fresh chicken or pork, sautéed in butter with mushrooms, fresh garlic, green peas, marinara sauce with cream sauce & topped with grated mozzarella
Noe's Feature
Parmigiana
Fresh chicken or pork lightly breaded & deep-fried, then baked in fresh marinara sauce & topped with mozzarella
Picatta
Fresh chicken or pork tenderloin dipped in an egg batter & deep fried, with a white wine & lemon sauce with artichoke hearts & capers
Portabella
Fresh chicken or pork and portabella mushrooms sautéed in white wine, butter and balsamic with fresh spinach leaves & garlic, served over linguini pasta topped with mozzarella cheese
Primavera
Fresh chicken or pork sauteed in a delicious combination of asparagus, broccoli, peas and sweet red peppers, prepared in a cream sauce over a bed of pasta.
Rosa Verde
Fresh chicken or pork sautéed in a butter, garlic, pesto & cream sauce with prosciutto, portabella mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, red Onions, balsamic vinaigrette & topped with mozzarella, served over cheese fiorentine ravioli
Siciliana
Boneless breast of chicken or pork tenderloin prepared in a delicious sauce with onions, zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, and a variety of ingredients, served over pasta
Tetrazzini
Fresh chicken or pork sautéed in chicken broth, white wine, butter, lemon & garlic with fresh spinach, prosciutto ham, sun-dried tomatoes, pinenuts, walnuts & pecans topped with mozzarella, served over spinach fettuccini
Feliz
Fresh chicken or pork sauteed in butter and a white cream sauce with a touch of marinara sauce, carrots, asparagus, prosciutto, Parmesan cheese, zucchini, mozzarella cheese, a special blend of spices and white wine, served over pasta.
Fiorentina
Fresh, chicken or pork dipped in an egg batter and deep-fried, sauteed in a wine, lemon and butter sauce and then baked with spinach and mozzarella cheese, served over a bed of pasta.
Gradiola
Fresh chicken or pork sauteed in a white cream sauce with spinach, pine, walnut, and pecan nuts, wine and lemon. Served over pasta.
Lemon Sauce
Fresh chicken, pork, or veal sauteed in a lemon sauce with a side of rice and mixed vegetables.
Milanese
Fresh chicken or pork sauteed in butter and lemon with a touch of wine, topped with mozzarella cheese, served over a bed of pasta.
Palermo
Fresh chicken or pork, sauteed in butter, chicken broth, white wine and lemon with carrots, zucchini, and broccoli, topped with mozzarella cheese and served over pasta.
Romana
Fresh chicken or pork sauteed in wine, topped with thin slices of prosciutto and mozzarella cheese, served over pasta.
Scarpelli
Fresh chicken or pork, sauteed with butter, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and sweet red peppers sauteed together in a light yet fragrant herb sauce, served over pasta.
Stir Fry
Vesuvio
Fresh chicken or pork, sauteed in wine and a touch of tomato sauce, baked with prosciutto, mozzarella cheese and mushrooms, served over pasta.
PIZZA
Margherita
Fresh mozzarella, tomato slices& basil
Vegetarian
Your choice of fresh mozzarella or ricotta cheese, sauteed peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, onions & broccoli .
Hawaiian
Pineapple, mozzarella cheese and ham, no sauce
Su Creacion Pizza
(Your own creation) Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese, includes your choice of two generous toppings
Calzone
Featuring our famous crust brushed with olive oil & oven-baked to a golden brown. Stuffed with mozzarella & your choice of three toppings. Served with a side of marinara sauce
SEAFOOD
Baked Norwegian Salmon
Eight ouces of Norwegain salmon served with steamed vegetables & a side of rice or pasta
Crab Passion
Poricni, portabella, shiitake and button mushrooms tossed in a balsamic cream sauce, served over jumbo filled rock crab ravioli
Fettuccine Della Nonna
Jumbo wild gulf shrimp, scallops, calamari sauteed in Valepolicella wine with butter, fresh garlic & vodka, red & cream sauces, served over fettuccine
Frutti Di Mare
Jumbo wild gulf shrimp & baby shrimp, scallops, chopped clams, mussels, littleneck clams & garlic sautéed in virgin olive oil with tomatoes, capers & herbs
Grilled Norwegian Salmon
Eight ounces of grilled Norwegian salmon fillet served with an orange cream sauce, a side of vegetable & your choice of rice or pasta
Grilled Walleye Portabella
Canadian walleye grilled, then sautéed lightly with portabella mushrooms, white wine & balsamic vinegar sauce; served on a bed of rice with a side of vegetables
Scallops Lazio
Generous portion of North Atlantic scallops sautéed in butter, chicken broth, garlic & lemon, with zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, onions, artichokes, mushrooms, mozzarella & rosemary, served over spinach fettuccine
Seafood Alfredo
Jumbo wild gulf shrimp & baby shrimp with scallops sautéed in a creamy sauce with parmesan cheese & garlic
Sophia’s Lobster Ravioli
Lobster, ricotta and tomato filled ravioli sautéed in a house made alfredo sauce with a touch of pesto, topped with large shrimp, sun dried tomatoes, and asparagus
Spaghetti Del Peschereccio
Jumbo gulf shrimp, scallops, squid, mussels and clams sautéed in house made marinara with fresh garlic and white wine; served on a bed of spaghetti
Cioppino
Large and Baby Shrimp, little neck clams, crab legs, and whitefish cooked in a delicious wine, tomato and chopped clam sauce, fragrantly spiced and served over pasta.
Shrimp Diabla
Jumbo shrimp sauteed in garlic, olive oil, wine and a touch of red sauce. (Spicy!)
Shrimp Italiana
Large and baby shrimp, and scallops delicately sauteed in butter, garlic, lemon and wine sauce. Served over a bed of angel hair pasta.
Shrimp Natalias
Jumbo wild gulf shrimp & baby shrimp sautéed with olive oil, marinara sauce, onions, zucchini, mushrooms, & tomatoes
Shrimp Palermo
Jumbo and baby shrimp sauteed in butter, broth, white wine, and lemon with carrots, zucchini, asparagus and broccoli, topped with mozzarella cheese and served over pasta.
Shrimp Parmigiana
Large shrimp lightly breaded and deep-fried, baked in a tomato sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, served over a bed of pasta.
VEAL
VEAL Alfredo
Fresh veal sautéed in butter and prepared in a white cream sauce. served over pasta.
VEAL Bianco
Fresh chicken or pork sautéed in a white cream sauce with mushrooms, prosciutto ham & mozzarella
VEAL Marco Polo
Fresh veal sautéed in butter with artichoke hearts & mushrooms in a wine sauce topped with mozzarella, served over pasta
VEAL Marsala
Fresh veal, sautéed with fresh mushrooms in butter, wine & garlic, served over pasta.
VEAL Mechi's
Fresh veal sautéed in butter with mushrooms, fresh garlic, green peas, marinara sauce with cream sauce & topped with grated mozzarella, served over pasta.
VEAL Parmigiana
Fresh veal lightly breaded & deep-fried, then baked in fresh marinara sauce & topped with mozzarella, served over pasta.
VEAL Picatta
Fresh veal dipped in an egg batter & deep fried, with a white wine & lemon sauce with artichoke hearts & capers, served over pasta.
VEAL Portabella
Fresh veal and portabella mushrooms sautéed in white wine, butter and balsamic with fresh spinach leaves & garlic, served over linguini pasta topped with mozzarella cheese.
VEAL Rosa Verde
Fresh veal sautéed in a butter, garlic, pesto & cream sauce with prosciutto, portabella mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, red onions, balsamic vinaigrette & topped with mozzarella, served over cheese fiorentine ravioli.
VEAL Siciliana
Fresh veal prepared in a delicious sauce with onions, zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, and a variety of ingredients, served over pasta.
VEAL Tettrazini
Fresh veal sautéed in chicken broth, white wine, butter, lemon & garlic with fresh spinach, prosciutto ham, sun-dried tomatoes, pinenuts, walnuts & pecans topped with mozzarella, served over spinach fettuccini.
DESSERTS
Bread and Butter Pudding with Dried Cherries
Bread pudding made in large, individual muffin cups, served with vanilla ice cream and caramel whiskey sauce.
Cannoli
Cannoli shell filled with ricotta cheese, chocolate pieces and a hint of orange zest. Drizzled with chocolate.
GF Belgium Choc Cake
Layers of fine Belgian white chocolate mousse between dark chocolate sponge cake and topped with decadent chocolate ganache
GF Flourless Chocolate Torte
Homemade Tiramisu
Ladyfingers soaked in espresso, with mascarpone and whipped cream in layers; topped with dusted cocoa, and drizzled with chocolate
New York Style Cheesecake
Plain, strawberry or raspberry topping
Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake
Five-layer chocolate cake, almost as good as Grandma’s
Salted Caramel Almond Cheesecake GF
This gluten- free elegant cheesecake features the sweet and salty combination of salt and caramel. Baked on a salty almond crust and topped with a thick bed of buttery caramel and a sprinkle of more almonds
Sea Salt Caramel Gelato
With chocolate truffles
Spumoni Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream
Add chocolate, strawberry or raspberry sauce for $1
Chocolate Mousse with Strawberries
Seasonal Cheesecake
Cake Fee
SIDES
Roll
Gluten Free Roll
Baked Potato
Mashed Potato
Chicken Tenders
Deep Fried Ravioli
Pint Alfredo Sauce
Side Alfredo Sauce
Quart Alfredo
Pint Marinara Sauce
Quart Marinara Sauce
Pint Meat Sauce
Quart Meat Sauce
Pint Minestrone
Quart Minestrone
Pint Tortellini En Brodo
Quart Tortellini En Brodo
Pint of Dressing
Quart of Dressing
Sauteed Spinach
Shrimp Cocktail
Side Chicken
Side Fries
Side Fruit
Side Of Pasta Salad
Side Pasta
Side Pesto Sauce
Side Rice
Side Veggies
Fresh broccoli, mushrooms, onions, carrots, and tomatoes sauteed with olive oil and fresh garlic.
Side of Marinara
Marinara Sauce
Side of Meat Sauce
SANDWICHES
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken. Mayo. Sauteed Onions. Served With A Side Of Pasta Salad Or French Fries Or Fresh Fruit
Italian Cordon Bleu
Meatball Sandwich
Large meatballs baked in marinara sauce & melted mozzarella, served on our french bread. Served With A Side Of Pasta Salad Or French Fries Or Fresh Fruit
Sausage & Peppers Sandwich
Sausage with Sauteed Peppers and Onions. Served With A Side Of Pasta Salad Or French Fries Or Fresh Fruit
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, avocados, cucumbers, red onion, cherry peppers, banana peppers, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mozzarella cheese on ciabatta bread. Served With A Side Of Pasta Salad Or French Fries Or Fresh Fruit
Turkey Caprese
Turkey Cran Rice
Fresh turkey, swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and alfalfa sprouts on a cranberry wild rice bread.
Walleye Sandwich
Fresh Canadian walleye, breaded and deep-fried, served on focaccia. bread with Thousand Island dressing, onions, lettuce & tomatoes. Served With A Side Of Pasta Salad Or French Fries Or Fresh Fruit
N/A Beverages
Cappuccino
Coffee
Double Espresso
Espresso
Latte
Hot Tea
Fiji H2O
Sparkling H2O
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Iron Horse Root Beer
Milk
NA Bloody Mary
NA Daiquiri
NA Margarita
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
Soda
Clausthaler
Sam Adams Hazy
St. Pauli Girl
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
