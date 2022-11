Thanksgiving Wine Dinner (Thursday 11/24 4-6pm)

We’re starting a new tradition! Thanksgiving Wine Dinner We welcome friends, singles and empty nesters to “our house” for this family style celebration. Join us for a festive 5 course meal perfectly paired with 5 wines. Starter: Smoked whitefish pate’ with artisanal breads Soup: Pumpkin Bisque Salad: Kale with pomegranate, walnuts, roasted beets & goat cheese Entree: Traditional Turkey Dinner - mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, cranberry relish Dessert: Maple, Apple & Pecan Trifle $95 per person plus tax (includes gratuity) Thanksgiving 2022 Thursday November 24th 4pm-6pm. Seating is limited. 21 and older please. All event sales are final and cancellations cannot be refunded.