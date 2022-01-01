Restaurant header imageView gallery

Victorico's Mexican Food Clackamas

3,455 Reviews

$$

12330 SE 82nd Ave

Happy Valley, OR 97086

Order Again

Combos

#1 Five Rolled Tacos

$12.50
#2 Two Beef or Chicken Tacos

#2 Two Beef or Chicken Tacos

$11.50

2 Hardshell Shredded Beef, Chicken, or Ground Beef Tacos with Lettuce & Cheese.

#3 Two Enchiladas

#3 Two Enchiladas

$11.50

Choice of Shredded Beef, Chicken, Cheese or Ground Beef, with Lettuce & Cheese.

#4 Chimichanga

#4 Chimichanga

$12.50

Chicken or Beef. A deep fried burrito with beans & cheese.

#5 Beef Taco And Enchilada

#5 Beef Taco And Enchilada

$11.50

1 Shredded Beef or Chicken Enchilada & Beef Taco

#5 Bean & Cheese Burrito And Enchilada

#5 Bean & Cheese Burrito And Enchilada

$11.50

1 Shredded Beef of Chicken Enchilada & Beans & Cheese Burrito

#6 Two Soft Tacos

#6 Two Soft Tacos

$12.99

Choice of Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Adobada, Lengua, Cabeza, Fish.

#7 Carne Asada Plate

#7 Carne Asada Plate

$14.99

Diced Steak or grilled chicken with Pico de Gallo, guacamole, lettuce & tortillas.

#7 Pollo Asado Plate

#7 Pollo Asado Plate

$13.99
#8 Carnitas Plate

#8 Carnitas Plate

$13.99

#8 Adobada Plate

$13.99

#9 Two Tamales

$13.99
#9 Two Chile Rellenos

#9 Two Chile Rellenos

$13.99
#10 Fajitas Plate

#10 Fajitas Plate

$14.49

(Chicken, Steak+$1, Shrimp +$2)

Burritos

Classic Burrito

Classic Burrito

$9.99

Choice of Carnitas or Grilled Chicken with Guacamole & Pico de Gallo.

Basic Burrito

Basic Burrito

$9.59

Choice of Chicken, Beef, Ground beef, Adobada, or Carnitas, with Beans, Rice, Cilantro & Onions.

Grande Burrito

Grande Burrito

$11.50

Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream, & Cheese with your choice of meat.

Northwest Burrito

Northwest Burrito

$9.99

Steak, Potatoes, Pico de Gallo & Cheese.

Cali Burrito

Cali Burrito

$10.99

Steak, Fries, Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.99
Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$8.49

Wheat beans, Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & Lettuce on a Wheat Tortilla

Vegetarian Burrito

Vegetarian Burrito

$8.49

Rice, beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole & Lettuce

Chile Relleno Burrito

Chile Relleno Burrito

$10.49

Breaded pasilla pepper. Filled with Monterey cheese, rice, beans enchilada sauce and lettuce.

Fajita Burrito

Fajita Burrito

$9.99

Choice of chicken or steak, fajita veggies, rice, Sour cream & cheese.

Ground Beef Burrito

Ground Beef Burrito

$8.99

Ground beef, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.

Surf and Turf Burrito

Surf and Turf Burrito

$11.50

Carne Asada, Shrimp, Rice, Enchilada Sauce, Cheese & Sour Cream.

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$10.99

Cooked Bell Pepper, Onion & Tomatoes, Rice, Sour Cream, Rice and Cheese

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$9.29

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Ham Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Potato Egg & Cheese Burrito

$8.99

Machaca Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Steak Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Steak, Potato, Egg & Cheese

Double Meat

$10.99

Potato, Egg & Cheese

Ranchero Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Ham, Pico de Gallo, Egg & Cheese

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$8.49

Wheat Tortilla, Bell Pepper, Onion, Potato, Egg & Cheese

Tacos

Tacos Chilangos (Street Tacos)

Tacos Chilangos (Street Tacos)

$9.99

Choice of Carne Asada, Adobada, Chicken, or Carnitas

Taco Chilango Single

$2.99
Big Taco

Big Taco

$4.49

Choice of Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas or Adobada with Guacamole & Salsa.

Lengua Taco

$5.49

Beef tongue with onion and cilantro.

Cabeza Taco

$5.29

Beef Cheek with onion and cilantro.

Fish Taco

$5.29

Breaded tilapia with tartar sauce, salsa, and lettuce.

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Cooked bell pepper, onion, sour cream, rice and cheese.

Adobada Taco

$4.49

Chorizo Taco

$4.19
Crunchy Ground Beef Taco

Crunchy Ground Beef Taco

$4.29

With Lettuce and Cheese

Crunchy Shredded Chicken Taco

$4.29

With Lettuce and Cheese

Crunchy Shredded Beef Taco

$4.29

With Lettuce and Cheese

3 Rolled Tacos With Sour Cream & Cheese

$4.99
3 Rolled Tacos With Guacamole & Cheese

3 Rolled Tacos With Guacamole & Cheese

$5.49

Nachos / Fries

Carne Asada Nachos

Carne Asada Nachos

$13.99

1/2 Carne Asada Nachos

$8.99

French Fries

$3.29
Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$14.99

1/2 Carne Asada Fries

$9.99

Carne Asada Tots

$15.49

1/2 Carne Asada Tots

$10.49

Vic's Tots W/sour cream and cheese

$5.99

Vic's Tots Plain

$3.99

Dessert

Flan

Flan

$4.99
Twisted Churro

Twisted Churro

$4.50

Extras

Small Guacamole

$3.49

Small Sour Cream

$1.49

Small Pico De Gallo

$1.49

Small Lettuce

$0.99

Small Aguacate

$3.50

Small Salsa Enchilada

$0.99

Small Beans

$0.99

Small Rice

$0.99

Queso Dip

$3.49

Small Cheese

$0.99

Extra Of Cilantro

$0.60

Extra Of Onions

$0.60

Extra Tortillas De Maiz (5)

$0.99

Extra De Tortillas De Harina (2)

$0.99

Side Of Limon

$0.50

Chiles Toreados (2)

$0.99

Jalapeño Fresco

$0.99

Jalapeno Slices

$0.99

Kids Meals

Kids Cheese Quesadilla Meal

Kids Cheese Quesadilla Meal

$5.49

Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal

$5.49

Burrito Bean & Cheese

Kids Taco Meal

Kids Taco Meal

$5.49

Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef Taco

Small Bean & Cheese Burrito

$2.50

Small Quesadilla

$2.50

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Supreme Quesadilla

$7.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Side Orders

Chips & Guacamole

$5.99

Chips & Queso

$4.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.29

Plain Chips

$2.00

Side Of Rice & Beans (8oz)

$2.99

Side Of Rice (8oz)

$2.99

Side Of Beans (8oz)

$2.99

Single Tamal Ck

$4.79

Single Tamal Beef

$4.79

Single Enchilada

$4.79

Single Chile Relleno

$4.79

Large Side Guacamole (8oz)

$8.99

Large Side Chunky Salsa (8oz)

$2.99

Large Side Queso Dip (8oz)

$11.96

Large Side Meat (8oz)

$9.00

8x8 side Of Beans

$7.50

8x8 Side Of Rice

$7.50

9x9 side Of Beans

$8.50

9x9 Side Of Rice

$8.50

Tortas

Torta (Carne Asada )

$9.99

Torta (Grilled Chicken)

$9.49

Torta (Chorizo)

$9.49

Torta (Adobada)

$9.49
Torta (Carnitas)

Torta (Carnitas)

$9.49

Torta(Ham)

$9.49

Daily Specials

MON - Chicken Enchilada Plate

$8.99

TUE - 2 Chicken Taco Plate

$8.99

WED - Arroz Con Pollo Bowl

$8.99

THUR - Pollo Asado Plate

$8.99

FRI - Fish Tacos

$8.99

Arroz Con Pollo Dias Regulares

$9.56

Salsas

Salsa Verde/ Green Sauce

Salsa Roja/ Red Sauce

Habanero Sauce

Avocado Sauce

Red & Green Sauce

No Sauce

Zanahorias/Carrots

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Extra Carrots

$1.00

Ketchup

Soup

Pozole

$12.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00+

Horchata

$3.00+

Jamaica

$3.00+

Piña

$3.00+

Water Cup

$0.00+

Jarritos

$2.75

Agua Mineral

$1.99

Bottle Water

$2.50

Sangria

$2.75

Sidral

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Bottled Coke

$2.50

Bottle Coke-Medio Litro

$3.49

Fanta Small

$2.50Out of stock

Fanta Medio Litro

$3.49

Sprite Medio Litro

$3.49

Monster Energy Drink

$4.00

Monster Mango

$4.00

Plastic Diet Coke

$2.75Out of stock

Plastic Coke

$2.75

Coffee

$1.50

Gift Certificate

$5 Certificate

$5.00

$10 Certificate

$10.00

$20 Certificate

$20.00

$50 Certificate

$50.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

