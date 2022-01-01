Restaurant header imageView gallery

Victorico's Mexican Food Tanasbourne

5,983 Reviews

$

2145 NE Town Center Dr

Hillsboro, OR 97006

Combos

#1 Five Rolled Tacos

#1 Five Rolled Tacos

$12.50

Choice of Beef or Chicken, topped with Guacamole, Lettuce & Cheese.

#2 Two Beef or Chicken Tacos

#2 Two Beef or Chicken Tacos

$11.50

2 Shredded Beef, Chicken, or Ground Beef Tacos. Hard shell Tacos with Lettuce & Cheese.

#3 Two Enchiladas

#3 Two Enchiladas

$11.50

Choice of Shredded Beef, Chicken, Cheese or Ground Beef, with Lettuce & Cheese.

#4 Chimichanga

#4 Chimichanga

$12.50

Chicken or Beef. A deep fried burrito with beans & cheese.

#5 Beef Taco And Enchilada

#5 Beef Taco And Enchilada

$11.50

1 Shredded Beef or Chicken Enchilada & Choice of Beef Taco or Cheese Burrito.

#5 Bean & Cheese Burrito And Enchilada
$11.50

$11.50
#6 Two Soft Tacos

#6 Two Soft Tacos

$12.99

Choice of Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Adobada, Lengua, Cabeza, Fish.

#7 Carne Asada Plate

#7 Carne Asada Plate

$14.99

Diced Steak or grilled chicken with mex salsa, guacamole, lettuce & tortillas.

#7 Pollo Asado Plate
$13.99

#7 Pollo Asado Plate

$13.99
#8 Carnitas Plate
$13.99

#8 Carnitas Plate

$13.99
#8 Adobada Plate
$13.99

#8 Adobada Plate

$13.99
#9 Two Tamales
$13.99

#9 Two Tamales

$13.99
#9 Two Chile Rellenos
$13.99

#9 Two Chile Rellenos

$13.99
#10 Fajitas Plate

#10 Fajitas Plate

$14.49

(Chicken, Steak+$1, Shrimp +$2)

Burritos

Classic Burrito

Classic Burrito

$9.99

Choice of Carne Asada, Carnitas or Grilled Chicken with Guacamole & Pico de Gallo.

Northwest Burrito

Northwest Burrito

$9.99

Steak, Potatoes, Pico De Gallo & Cheese.

Cali Burrito

Cali Burrito

$10.99

Steak, Fries, Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream.

Surf and Turf Burrito

Surf and Turf Burrito

$11.50

Carne Asada, Shrimp, Rice, Cheese & Sour Cream.

Basic Burrito

Basic Burrito

$9.59

Choice of Carne Asada, Chicken, Beef, Ground beef, Cabeza, Lengua, Adobada, or Carnitas, with Beans, Rice, Cilantro & Onions.

Grande Burrito

Grande Burrito

$11.50

Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Salsa, Guacamole,Sour Cream, & Cheese with your choice of meat.

Ground Beef Burrito

Ground Beef Burrito

$8.99

Ground beef, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.

Fajita Burrito

Fajita Burrito

$9.99

Choice of chicken or steak, fajita veggies, rice, Sour cream & cheese.

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$10.99

Shrimp, rice, sour cream and cheese

Bean & Cheese Burrito
$5.99

$5.99
Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$8.49

Wheat tortilla beans, guacamole, Mexican salsa and lettuce.

Chile Relleno Burrito

Chile Relleno Burrito

$10.49

Breaded pasilla pepper. Filled with Monterey cheese, rice, beans enchilada sauce and lettuce.

Vegetarian Burrito

Vegetarian Burrito

$8.49

Rice, beans, guacamole, Mexican salsa and lettuce.

Double Meat (Bacon & Ham)
$10.99

$10.99

Potato, Egg & Cheese

Bacon Breakfast Burrito
$9.29

$9.29

Sausage Breakfast Burrito
$8.99

$8.99

Ham Breakfast Burrito
$8.99

$8.99

Machaca Breakfast Burrito
$8.99

$8.99

Steak Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Steak, Potato, Egg & Cheese

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
$8.99

$8.99

Ranchero Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Ham, Pico de Gallo, Egg & Cheese

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$8.49

Wheat Tortilla, Bell Pepper, Onion, Potato, Egg & Cheese

Breakfast No Meat
$7.99

$7.99

Tacos

Tacos Chilangos (4 Street Tacos)

Tacos Chilangos (4 Street Tacos)

$9.99

Choice of Carne Asada, Adobada, Chicken, or Carnitas

Single Chilango Taco
$2.99

$2.99

Big Taco

$4.49

Choice of Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas or Adobada with Guacamole & Salsa.

Lengua Taco

$5.49

Beef tongue with onion and cilantro.

Cabeza Taco

$5.29

Beef Cheek with onion and cilantro.

Fish Taco

$5.29

Breaded tilapia with tartar sauce, salsa, and lettuce.

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Cooked bell pepper, onion, sour cream, rice and cheese.

Adobada Taco

$4.49

Adobada with onion and cilantro

Crunchy Ground Beef Taco

Crunchy Ground Beef Taco

$4.29

With Lettuce and Cheese

Crunchy Shredded Chicken Taco

$4.29

With Lettuce and Cheese

Crunchy Shredded Beef Taco

$4.29

With Lettuce and Cheese

3 Rolled Tacos With Sour Cream & Cheese
$4.99

$4.99
3 Rolled Tacos With Guacamole & Cheese
$5.49

3 Rolled Tacos With Guacamole & Cheese

$5.49

Nachos / Fries

Carne Asada Nachos

Carne Asada Nachos

$13.99

Chips topped with your choice of meat, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$14.99

French Fries topped with Your choice of meat, bean, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese.

Carne Asada Tater Tots
$14.99

$14.99

Vic's Tots W/sour cream and cheese
$5.99

$5.99

Vic's Tots Plain
$4.00

$4.00

French Fries
$3.99

$3.99
1/2 Carne Asada Nachos

1/2 Carne Asada Nachos

$9.99

Chips topped with your choice of meat, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

Dessert

Flan

Flan

$4.99
Churro

Churro

$4.50

Extras

Small Guacamole
$3.49

Small Guacamole

$3.49
Small Sour Cream
$1.99

Small Sour Cream

$1.99
Small Pico De Gallo
$1.99

Small Pico De Gallo

$1.99
Small Lettuce
$0.99

Small Lettuce

$0.99
Small Aguacate
$3.49

Small Aguacate

$3.49
Small Salsa Enchilada
$1.99

Small Salsa Enchilada

$1.99
Small Cheese
$1.99

Small Cheese

$1.99
Extra Of Cilantro
$1.99

Extra Of Cilantro

$1.99
Extra Of Onions
$1.99

Extra Of Onions

$1.99
Small Queso Dip
$3.99

Small Queso Dip

$3.99
KETCHUP

KETCHUP

Extra Tortillas De Maiz (5)
$1.99

$1.99

Extra De Tortillas De Harina (2)
$1.99

$1.99
Side of Lime
$1.99

Side of Lime

$1.99
Side Of Ranch
$1.99

Side Of Ranch

$1.99
Chiles Toreados (2)
$1.99

Chiles Toreados (2)

$1.99
Jalapeño Fresco
$0.80

Jalapeño Fresco

$0.80
Jalapeños Slices
$0.99

Jalapeños Slices

$0.99

Small Rice

$1.49

Small Beans

$1.49

Enchilada Sauce
$1.99

$1.99

Cabbage

$0.99

Kids Meals

Kids Cheese Quesadilla Meal

Kids Cheese Quesadilla Meal

$5.49

Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal

$5.49

Burrito Bean & Cheese

Kids Crunchy Taco Meal

$5.49

Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef Taco

Small B&C Burrito
$2.50

$2.50

Small Quesadilla
$2.50

$2.50

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla
$5.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Supreme Quesadilla
$7.99

$7.99

Salads

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.99
Grilled Chicken Salad
$10.49

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Side Orders

Chips & Guacamole
$5.99

Chips & Guacamole

$5.99
Chips & Queso
$4.99

Chips & Queso

$4.99
Chips & Salsa
$4.29

Chips & Salsa

$4.29

Plain Chips

$1.99
Side Of Rice & Beans (8oz)
$3.99

Side Of Rice & Beans (8oz)

$3.99

Side Of Rice (8oz)
$3.99

$3.99

Side Of Beans (8oz)
$3.99

$3.99
Single Tamal Ck
$4.79

Single Tamal Ck

$4.79
Single Tamal Beef
$4.79

Single Tamal Beef

$4.79
Single Chile Relleno
$4.79

Single Chile Relleno

$4.79
Single Enchilada
$4.79

Single Enchilada

$4.79
Side Of Guacamole (8oz)
$9.99

Side Of Guacamole (8oz)

$9.99

Queso Dip (8oz)
$11.96

$11.96

Side Of Meat (8oz)
$9.00

$9.00
9x9 Side Of Rice
$9.00

9x9 Side Of Rice

$9.00

9x9 side Of Beans
$9.00

$9.00

Daily Specials

MON - 2 Chicken Enchiladas
$8.99

MON - 2 Chicken Enchiladas

$8.99
TUE - 2 Chicken Tacos
$8.99

TUE - 2 Chicken Tacos

$8.99
WED - Arroz Con Pollo Bowl
$8.99

WED - Arroz Con Pollo Bowl

$8.99
THUR - Pollo Asado Plate
$8.99

THUR - Pollo Asado Plate

$8.99
FRI - 2 Fish Tacos
$8.99

FRI - 2 Fish Tacos

$8.99

Arroz Con Pollo Dias Regulares
$9.59

$9.59

Tortas

Torta (Carne Asada )
$9.99

$9.99

Torta (Grilled Chicken)
$9.49

$9.49

Torta (Chorizo & Eggs)
$9.49

$9.49

Torta (Adobada)
$9.49

$9.49
Torta (Carnitas)
$9.49

Torta (Carnitas)

$9.49

Salsas

Salsa Verde / Green Sauce

Salsa Roja / Red Sauce

Red & Green Sauce

Zanahorias / Carrots

No Sauce

Extra Red Sauce
$0.35

$0.35

Extra Green

$0.35

1/2 Pint Of Sauce

$4.00

Extra Zanahorias

$1.00

Soup

Pozole

$12.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00+

Horchata

$3.00+

Jamaica

$3.00+

Piña

$3.00+

Water Cup

$0.00+

Jarritos

$2.75

Sangria

$2.75

Sidral

$2.75

Bottled Coke

$3.50

Bottled Sprite

$2.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottled Water

$2.50

Monster Energy Drink

$4.00

Monster Mango

$4.00

Coffee

$2.50

Small Mangonada

$5.99

Medium Mangonada

$6.99

Small Horchata Smoothie

$5.99

Medium Horchata Smoothie

$6.99

Small Cappuccino

$5.99

Medium Cappuccino

$6.99

Medio Litro Coke

$4.99

Gift Certificate

$5 Certificate

$5.00

$10 Certificate

$10.00

$20 Certificate

$20.00

$50 Certificate

$50.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2145 NE Town Center Dr, Hillsboro, OR 97006

Directions

