Victorico's Mexican Food SE 122nd
1,110 Reviews
$$
429 SE 122nd Ave
Portland, OR 97233
Combos
#1 - Five Rolled Tacos
Choice of Beef or Chicken, topped with Guacamole, Lettuce & Cheese.
#2 - Two Beef or Chicken Tacos
2 Shredded Beef, Chicken, or Ground Beef Tacos. Hard shell Tacos with Lettuce & Cheese.
#3 -Two Enchiladas
Choice of Shredded Beef, Chicken, Cheese or Ground Beef, with Lettuce & Cheese.
#4 - Chimichanga
Chicken or Beef. A deep fried burrito with beans & cheese.
#5 - Enchilada And Beef Taco
1 Shredded Beef or Chicken Enchilada & Choice of Beef Taco or Cheese Burrito.
#5 Enchilada And Bean and Cheese Burrito
#6 - Two Soft Tacos
Choice of Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Adobada, Lengua, Cabeza, Fish.
#7 - Carne Asada Plate
Diced Steak or grilled chicken with mex salsa, guacamole, lettuce & tortillas.
#7- Pollo Asado Plate
#8 - Carnitas Plate
#8- Adobada Plate
#9 - Two Tamales
#9- Two Chile Relleno
#10 - Fajitas Plate
(Chicken, Steak+$1, Shrimp +$2)
Burritos
Classic Burrito
Choice of Carne Asada, Carnitas or Grilled Chicken with Guacamole & Pico de Gallo.
Northwest Burrito
Steak, Potatoes, Pico de Gallo & Cheese.
Basic Burrito
Choice of Carne Asada, Chicken, Beef, Ground beef, Cabeza, Lengua, Adobada, or Carnitas, with Beans, Rice, Cilantro & Onions.
Cali Burrito
Steak, Fries, Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream.
Surf and Turf Burrito
Carne Asada, Shrimp, Rice, Cheese & Sour Cream.
Grande Burrito
Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Salsa, Guacamole,Sour Cream, & Cheese with your choice of meat.
Ground Beef Burrito
Ground beef, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
Fish Burrito
Fajita Burrito
Choice of chicken or steak, fajita veggies, rice, Sour cream & cheese.
Vegetarian Burrito
Rice, beans, guacamole, Mexican salsa and lettuce.
Shrimp Burrito
Shrimp, rice, sour cream and cheese
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Vegan Burrito
Wheat tortilla beans, guacamole, Mexican salsa and lettuce.
Chile Relleno Burrito
Breaded pasilla pepper. Filled with Monterey cheese, rice, beans enchilada sauce and lettuce.
Double Meat (Bacon & Ham)
Potato, Egg & Cheese
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Ham Breakfast Burrito
Machaca Breakfast Burrito
Steak Breakfast Burrito
Steak, Potato, Egg & Cheese
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Ranchero Breakfast Burrito
Ham, Pico de Gallo, Egg & Cheese
Veggie Breakfast Burrito
Wheat Tortilla, Bell Pepper, Onion, Potato, Egg & Cheese
No Meat Breakfast Burrito
Tacos
Tacos Chilangos (4 Street Tacos)
Choice of Carne Asada, Adobada, Chicken, or Carnitas
Single Chilango Taco
Big Taco
Choice of Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas or Adobada with Guacamole & Salsa.
Lengua Taco
Beef tongue with onion and cilantro.
Cabeza Taco
Beef Cheek with onion and cilantro.
Fish Taco
Breaded tilapia with tartar sauce, salsa, and lettuce.
Shrimp Taco
Cooked bell pepper, onion, sour cream, rice and cheese.
Crunchy Ground Beef Taco
With Lettuce and Cheese
Crunchy Shredded Chicken Taco
With Lettuce and Cheese
Crunchy Shredded Beef Taco
With Lettuce and Cheese
3 Rolled Tacos With Sour Cream & Cheese
3 Rolled Tacos With Guacamole & Cheese
Big Taco Asada
Adobada Taco
Nachos / Fries
Carne Asada Nachos
Chips topped with your choice of meat, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
Carne Asada Fries
French Fries topped with Your choice of meat, bean, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese.
Carne Asada Tater Tots
1/2 Carne Asada Nachos
Chips topped with your choice of meat, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
1/2 Carne Asada Fries
French Fries topped with Your choice of meat, bean, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese.
Vic's Tots W/sour cream and cheese
Vic's Tots Plain
French Fries
1/2. Carne Asada Tater Tots
Dessert
Extras
Small Guacamole
Small Sour Cream
Small Pico De Gallo
Small Lettuce
Small Aguacate
Small Salsa Enchilada
Small Cheddar Cheese
Extra Of Onions
Queso Dip
KETCHUP
Extra Of Cilantro
Extra Tortillas De Maiz (5)
Extra De Tortillas De Harina (2)
Side of Lime
Ranch
Chiles Toreados (2)
Jalapeño Fresco
Jalapeños Slices
Small Rice
Small Beans
Small Tomate
Carrot And Jalapeños
Kids Meals
Side Orders
Chips & Guacamole
Chips & Queso
Chips & Salsa
Plain Chips
1/2 Rice & Beans
1/2 Pint Rice
1/2 Pint Beans
1/2 Pint Guacamole
8x8 side Of Beans
8x8 Side Of Rice
9x9 side Of Beans
9x9 Side Of Rice
Single Tamal Ck
Single Tamal Beef
Single Enchilada
Single Chile Relleno
1/2 Pint Meat
Queso Dip 12 Onzas
1/2 Pint Sauce
Daily Specials
Soup
Tortas
Salsas
Drinks
Fountain Drink
Horchata
Jamaica
Piña
Water Cup
Jarritos
Topo Chico
Sangria
Sidral
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Bottled Water
Coke Bottle 355ml
Sprite 20 Oz Bottle
Fanta 355ml
Diet Coke 20 Oz Bottle
Monster Energy Drink
Monster Mango
Coffee
Coke Plastic
Bottled Coke (Medio Litro)
Mangonada Small Smoothie
Mangonada Medium Smoothie
Horchata Med Smoothie
Capuccino Med
Capuccino Small
Small Horchata Smoothie
Fanta ( Medio Litro)
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
429 SE 122nd Ave, Portland, OR 97233