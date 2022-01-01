Restaurant header imageView gallery

Victorico's Mexican Food Lombard St

1,435 Reviews

$

6933 N Lombard St

Portland, OR 97203

Order Again

Combos

#1 - Five Rolled Tacos

$12.50

Choice of Beef or Chicken, topped with Guacamole, Lettuce & Cheese.

#2 - Two Beef or Chicken Tacos

$11.50

2 Shredded Beef, Chicken, or Ground Beef Tacos. Hard shell Tacos with Lettuce & Cheese.

#3 -Two Enchiladas

$11.50

Choice of Shredded Beef, Chicken, Cheese or Ground Beef, with Lettuce & Cheese.

#4 - Chimichanga

$12.50

Chicken or Beef. A deep fried burrito with beans & cheese.

#5 - Enchilada And Beef Taco

$11.50

1 Shredded Beef or Chicken Enchilada & Choice of Beef Taco or Cheese Burrito.

#5 Enchilada And Bean and Cheese Burrito

$11.50

#6 - Two Soft Tacos

$12.99

Choice of Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Adobada, Lengua, Cabeza, Fish.

#7 - Carne Asada Plate

$14.99

Diced Steak or grilled chicken with mex salsa, guacamole, lettuce & tortillas.

#7- Pollo Asado Plate

$13.99

#8 - Carnitas Plate

$13.99

#8- Adobada Plate

$13.99

#9 - Two Tamales

$13.99

#9- Two Chile Relleno

$13.99

#10 - Fajitas Plate

$14.49

(Chicken, Steak+$1, Shrimp +$2)

Burritos

Classic Burrito

$9.99

Choice of Carne Asada, Carnitas or Grilled Chicken with Guacamole & Pico de Gallo.

Northwest Burrito

$9.99

Steak, Potatoes, Salsa & Cheese.

Basic Burrito

$9.59

Choice of Carne Asada, Chicken, Beef, Ground beef, Cabeza, Lengua, Adobada, or Carnitas, with Beans, Rice, Cilantro & Onions.

Cali Burrito

$10.99

Steak, Fries, Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream.

Surf and Turf Burrito

$11.50

Carne Asada, Shrimp, Rice, Cheese & Sour Cream.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Vegan Burrito

$8.49

Wheat tortilla beans, guacamole, Mexican salsa and lettuce.

Vegetarian Burrito

$8.49

Rice, beans, guacamole, Mexican salsa and lettuce.

Chile Relleno Burrito

$10.49

Breaded pasilla pepper. Filled with Monterey cheese, rice, beans enchilada sauce and lettuce.

Fajita Burrito

$9.99

Choice of chicken or steak, fajita veggies, rice, Sour cream & cheese.

Grande Burrito

$11.50

Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Salsa, Guacamole,Sour Cream, & Cheese with your choice of meat.

Ground Beef Burrito

$8.99

Ground beef, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.

Shrimp Burrito

$10.99

Fish Burrito

$7.99

Potato Egg & Cheese Burrito

$8.99

Machaca Burrito

$8.99

Steak Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Steak, Potato, Egg & Cheese

Double Meat (Bacon & Ham)

$10.99

Potato, Egg & Cheese

Ranchero Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Ham, Pico de Gallo, Egg & Cheese

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$8.49

Wheat Tortilla, Bell Pepper, Onion, Potato, Egg & Cheese

Bacon Burrito

$9.29

Tacos

Tacos Chilangos (Street Tacos)

$9.99

Choice of Carne Asada, Adobada, Chicken, or Carnitas

Taco Chilango Single

$2.75

Big Taco

$4.49

Choice of Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas or Adobada with Guacamole & Salsa.

Lengua Taco

$5.49

Beef tongue with onion and cilantro.

Cabeza Taco

$5.29

Beef Cheek with onion and cilantro.

Fish Taco

$5.29

Breaded tilapia with tartar sauce, salsa, and lettuce.

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Cooked bell pepper, onion, sour cream, rice and cheese.

Adobada Taco

$4.49
Crunchy Ground Beef Taco

$4.29

With Lettuce and Cheese

Crunchy Shredded Chicken Taco

$4.29

With Lettuce and Cheese

Crunchy Shredded Beef Taco

$4.29

With Lettuce and Cheese

3 Rolled Tacos With Sour Cream & Cheese

$4.99
3 Rolled Tacos With Guacamole & Cheese

$5.49

Nachos / Fries

Carne Asada Nachos

$13.99

Carne Asada Fries

$14.99

Carne Asada Tater Tots

$13.49

1/2 Carne Asada Nachos

$8.99

1/2 Carne Asada Fries

$9.49

Vic's Tots W/sour cream and cheese

$5.99

Vic's Tots Plain

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

1\2 Asada Tater Tots

$9.49

Dessert

Flan

$4.99

Churros

$4.50

Churricos

$3.99

Ice Cream Cone

$1.15

Extras

Small Guacamole

$3.49

Small Sour Cream

$1.99

Small Pico De Gallo

$1.49

Small Lettuce

$0.99

Small Aguacate

$3.99

Small Salsa Enchilada

$0.99

Queso Dip

$2.99

Ranch

$0.50

Limon

$0.50

Extra Cilantro

$0.60

Extra Of Onions

$0.60

Pickled Jalapeño

$0.99

Jalapeño Fresco

$0.99

ON SIDE Green Salsa 1oz

ON SIDE Red Salsa 1oz

Salsa Aguacate

Habanero

EXTRA SAUCE 1oz Red Sauce

$0.35

EXTRA HABANERO

$0.25

EXTRA SAUCE 1oz Green Sauce

$0.35

EXTRA SALSA AGUACATE

$0.25

KETCHUP

Salsa Mexicana 1oz

NO SALSA 1OZ OTS

BOTH SALSAS 1OZ

Chiles Toreados (2)

$0.99

Queso Amarillo

$1.49

Radish

$0.60

Free Chips

Salt & Pepper

Extra De Tortilla Maiz

$0.99

Extra Tortilla De Harina

$0.99

Zanahorias

UTENSILS

Kids Meals

Kids Cheese Quesadilla Meal

$5.49

Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal

$5.49

Burrito Bean & Cheese

Kids Taco Meal

$5.49

Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef Taco

Small Bean & Cheese Burrito

$1.99

Small Quesadilla

$1.99

No Se Pueden Hacer n L Cups

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Supreme Quesadilla

$7.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Side Orders

Chips & Guacamole

$5.99

Chips & Queso

$4.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.29

Plain Chips

$1.99

1/2 Rice & Beans

$3.49

1/2 Pint Rice

$3.49

1/2 Pint Beans

$3.49

1/2 Pint Guacamole

$8.99

1/2 Pinta De Salsa

$2.99

8x8 side Of Beans

$8.50

8x8 Side Of Rice

$8.50

9x9 side Of Beans

$9.50

9x9 Side Of Rice

$9.50

1/2 Pint Hot Sauce

$2.99

Single Tamal Ck

$4.79

Single Tamal Beef

$4.79

Single Enchilada

$4.79

Single Chile Relleno

$4.79

1/2 Pint Meat

$9.00

Queso Dip 12 Onzas

$9.00

Daily Specials

MON - 2 Chicken Enchilada Combo

$8.99

TUE - 2 Chicken Tacos

$8.99

WED - Arroz Con Pollo Bowl

$8.99

THU - Pollo Asado Plate

$8.99

FRI - Two Fish Tacos Combo

$8.99

Arroz Con Pollo Dias Regulares

$10.99

Soups

Consome

$2.99

Pozole

$12.99

Tortas

Torta (Carne Asada )

$9.99

Torta (Pollo Asado)

$9.49

Torta (Chorizo)

$9.49

Torta (Adobada)

$9.49

Torta (Carnitas)

$9.49

Torta(Ham)

$9.49

Torta De Lengua

$9.99

Torta De Lengua

Torta Ground Beef

$9.49

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.25+

Horchata

$3.00+

Jamaica

$2.75+

Piña

$2.75+

Water Cup

$0.50+

Jarritos

$2.75

Bottled Coke

$3.50

Bottled Sprite

$3.50

Fanta Bottle

$3.49Out of stock

Sidral

$2.75

Coke Plastic Bottle 20 Oz

$3.25Out of stock

Sprite 20 Oz Plactic Bottle

$3.25

Diet Coke 20 Oz Bottle

$3.25

Monster Energy Drink

$4.00

Coffee

$1.50

Agua Mineral

$1.99Out of stock

Sangria

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Topo Chico

$2.75

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$2.50

Mango Monster

$4.00

ICE CUPS

OJ

$2.50

Beer and Margaritas

Corona

$4.50

Modelo

$4.50

Pacifico

$4.50

Coors Light

$2.99

Strawberry Margarita

$6.00

Regular Margarita

$6.00

Victoria

$4.50

Tecate

$4.50Out of stock

MODELO NEGRA TALL BOY

$4.99

Gift Certificate

$5 Certificate

$5.00

$10 Certificate

$10.00

$20 Certificate

$20.00

$50 Certificate

$50.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markDrive-Thru
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6933 N Lombard St, Portland, OR 97203

Directions

Gallery
Victorico Mexican Food image
Victorico Mexican Food image

