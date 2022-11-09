Restaurant header imageView gallery

Victorico's Mexican Food Cedar Hills

review star

No reviews yet

3260 SW Cedar Hills Blvd

Beaverton, OR 97005

Order Again

Combos

#1 - Five Rolled Tacos

$12.50

Choice of Beef or Chicken, topped with Guacamole, Lettuce & Cheese.

#2 - Two Beef or Chicken Tacos

$11.50

2 Shredded Beef, Chicken, or Ground Beef Tacos. Hard shell Tacos with Lettuce & Cheese.

#3 -Two Enchiladas

$11.50

Choice of Shredded Beef, Chicken, Cheese or Ground Beef, with Lettuce & Cheese.

#4 - Chimichanga

$12.50

Chicken or Beef. A deep fried burrito with beans & cheese.

#5 - Enchilada And Beef Taco

$11.50

1 Shredded Beef or Chicken Enchilada & Choice of Beef Taco or Cheese Burrito.

#5 Enchilada And Bean and Cheese Burrito

$11.50
#6 - Two Soft Tacos

$12.99

Choice of Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Adobada, Lengua, Cabeza, Fish.

#7 - Carne Asada Plate

$14.99

Diced Steak or grilled chicken with mex salsa, guacamole, lettuce & tortillas.

#7- Pollo Asado Plate

$13.99
#8 - Carnitas Plate

$13.99
#8- Adobada Plate

$13.99
#9 - Two Tamales

$13.99
#9- Two Chile Relleno

$13.99
#10 - Fajitas Plate

$14.49

(Chicken, Steak+$1, Shrimp +$2)

Burritos

Classic Burrito

$9.99

Choice of Carne Asada, Carnitas or Grilled Chicken with Guacamole & Pico de Gallo.

Northwest Burrito

$9.99

Steak, Potatoes, Pico De Gallo & Cheese.

Basic Burrito

$9.59

Choice of Carne Asada, Chicken, Beef, Ground beef, Cabeza, Lengua, Adobada, or Carnitas, with Beans, Rice, Cilantro & Onions.

Cali Burrito

$10.99

Steak, Fries, Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream.

Surf and Turf Burrito

$11.50

Carne Asada, Shrimp, Rice, Cheese & Sour Cream.

Grande Burrito

$11.50

Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Salsa, Guacamole,Sour Cream, & Cheese with your choice of meat.

Ground Beef Burrito

$8.99

Ground beef, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.

Fajita Burrito

$9.99

Choice of chicken or steak, fajita veggies, rice, Sour cream & cheese.

Shrimp Burrito

$10.99

Shrimp, rice, sour cream and cheese

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.99
Vegan Burrito

$8.49

Wheat tortilla beans, guacamole, Mexican salsa and lettuce.

Chile Relleno Burrito

$10.49

Breaded pasilla pepper. Filled with Monterey cheese, rice, beans enchilada sauce and lettuce.

Vegetarian Burrito

$8.49

Rice, beans, guacamole, Mexican salsa and lettuce.

Double Meat (Bacon & Ham)

$10.99

Potato, Egg & Cheese

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$9.29

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Ham Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Machaca Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Steak Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Steak, Potato, Egg & Cheese

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Ranchero Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Ham, Pico de Gallo, Egg & Cheese

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$8.49

Wheat Tortilla, Bell Pepper, Onion, Potato, Egg & Cheese

Tacos

Tacos Chilangos (4 Street Tacos)

$9.99

Choice of Carne Asada, Adobada, Chicken, or Carnitas

Single Chilango Taco

$2.99

Big Taco

$4.49

Choice of Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas or Adobada with Guacamole & Salsa.

Lengua Taco

$5.49

Beef tongue with onion and cilantro.

Cabeza Taco

$5.29

Beef Cheek with onion and cilantro.

Fish Taco

$5.29

Breaded tilapia with tartar sauce, salsa, and lettuce.

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Cooked bell pepper, onion, sour cream, rice and cheese.

Crunchy Ground Beef Taco

$4.29

With Lettuce and Cheese

Crunchy Shredded Chicken Taco

$4.29

With Lettuce and Cheese

Crunchy Shredded Beef Taco

$4.29

With Lettuce and Cheese

3 Rolled Tacos With Sour Cream & Cheese

$4.99
3 Rolled Tacos With Guacamole & Cheese

$5.49

Adobada Taco

$4.49

Adobada with onion and cilantro

Nachos / Fries

Carne Asada Nachos

$13.99

Chips topped with your choice of meat, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

Carne Asada Fries

$14.99

French Fries topped with Your choice of meat, bean, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese.

Carne Asada Tater Tots

$14.99

Vic's Tots W/sour cream and cheese

$5.99

Vic's Tots Plain

$5.99
1/2 Carne Asada Nachos

$9.99

Chips topped with your choice of meat, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

French Fries

$3.99

Dessert

Flan

$4.99
Churro

$4.50

Extras

Small Guacamole

$3.99
Small Sour Cream

$1.99
Small Pico De Gallo

$0.99
Small Lettuce

$0.99
Small Avocado Slices

$3.99
Small Salsa Enchilada

$1.99
Small Cheese

$1.99

Small Rice

$1.49

Small Beans

$1.49

Small Cabbage

$0.99
Extra Of Cilantro

$1.99
Extra Of Onions

$1.99

Extra Tortillas De Maiz (5)

$1.50

Extra De Tortillas De Harina (2)

$1.50
Queso Dip

$2.99
Side Of Ranch

$1.99