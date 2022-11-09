Victorico's Mexican Food Cedar Hills
3260 SW Cedar Hills Blvd
Beaverton, OR 97005
Combos
#1 - Five Rolled Tacos
Choice of Beef or Chicken, topped with Guacamole, Lettuce & Cheese.
#2 - Two Beef or Chicken Tacos
2 Shredded Beef, Chicken, or Ground Beef Tacos. Hard shell Tacos with Lettuce & Cheese.
#3 -Two Enchiladas
Choice of Shredded Beef, Chicken, Cheese or Ground Beef, with Lettuce & Cheese.
#4 - Chimichanga
Chicken or Beef. A deep fried burrito with beans & cheese.
#5 - Enchilada And Beef Taco
1 Shredded Beef or Chicken Enchilada & Choice of Beef Taco or Cheese Burrito.
#5 Enchilada And Bean and Cheese Burrito
#6 - Two Soft Tacos
Choice of Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Adobada, Lengua, Cabeza, Fish.
#7 - Carne Asada Plate
Diced Steak or grilled chicken with mex salsa, guacamole, lettuce & tortillas.
#7- Pollo Asado Plate
#8 - Carnitas Plate
#8- Adobada Plate
#9 - Two Tamales
#9- Two Chile Relleno
#10 - Fajitas Plate
(Chicken, Steak+$1, Shrimp +$2)
Burritos
Classic Burrito
Choice of Carne Asada, Carnitas or Grilled Chicken with Guacamole & Pico de Gallo.
Northwest Burrito
Steak, Potatoes, Pico De Gallo & Cheese.
Basic Burrito
Choice of Carne Asada, Chicken, Beef, Ground beef, Cabeza, Lengua, Adobada, or Carnitas, with Beans, Rice, Cilantro & Onions.
Cali Burrito
Steak, Fries, Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream.
Surf and Turf Burrito
Carne Asada, Shrimp, Rice, Cheese & Sour Cream.
Grande Burrito
Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Salsa, Guacamole,Sour Cream, & Cheese with your choice of meat.
Ground Beef Burrito
Ground beef, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.
Fajita Burrito
Choice of chicken or steak, fajita veggies, rice, Sour cream & cheese.
Shrimp Burrito
Shrimp, rice, sour cream and cheese
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Vegan Burrito
Wheat tortilla beans, guacamole, Mexican salsa and lettuce.
Chile Relleno Burrito
Breaded pasilla pepper. Filled with Monterey cheese, rice, beans enchilada sauce and lettuce.
Vegetarian Burrito
Rice, beans, guacamole, Mexican salsa and lettuce.
Double Meat (Bacon & Ham)
Potato, Egg & Cheese
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
Sausage Breakfast Burrito
Ham Breakfast Burrito
Machaca Breakfast Burrito
Steak Breakfast Burrito
Steak, Potato, Egg & Cheese
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Ranchero Breakfast Burrito
Ham, Pico de Gallo, Egg & Cheese
Veggie Breakfast Burrito
Wheat Tortilla, Bell Pepper, Onion, Potato, Egg & Cheese
Tacos
Tacos Chilangos (4 Street Tacos)
Choice of Carne Asada, Adobada, Chicken, or Carnitas
Single Chilango Taco
Big Taco
Choice of Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas or Adobada with Guacamole & Salsa.
Lengua Taco
Beef tongue with onion and cilantro.
Cabeza Taco
Beef Cheek with onion and cilantro.
Fish Taco
Breaded tilapia with tartar sauce, salsa, and lettuce.
Shrimp Taco
Cooked bell pepper, onion, sour cream, rice and cheese.
Crunchy Ground Beef Taco
With Lettuce and Cheese
Crunchy Shredded Chicken Taco
With Lettuce and Cheese
Crunchy Shredded Beef Taco
With Lettuce and Cheese
3 Rolled Tacos With Sour Cream & Cheese
3 Rolled Tacos With Guacamole & Cheese
Adobada Taco
Adobada with onion and cilantro
Nachos / Fries
Carne Asada Nachos
Chips topped with your choice of meat, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
Carne Asada Fries
French Fries topped with Your choice of meat, bean, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese.
Carne Asada Tater Tots
Vic's Tots W/sour cream and cheese
Vic's Tots Plain
1/2 Carne Asada Nachos
Chips topped with your choice of meat, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.