Victorico's Mexican Food Sunnyside Rd

Order Again

Combo

Combo #1- Five Rolled Tacos

Combo #1- Five Rolled Tacos

$12.50

Choice of Beef or Chicken, topped with Guacamole, Lettuce & Cheese.

Combo #2- Two Crunchy Tacos

$11.50

2 Shredded Beef, Chicken, or Ground Beef Tacos. Hard shell Tacos with Lettuce & Cheese.

Combo#3- Two Enchiladas

$11.50

Choice of Shredded Beef, Chicken, Cheese or Ground Beef, with Lettuce & Cheese.

Combo#4- Chimichanga

$12.50

Chicken or Beef. A deep fried burrito with beans & cheese.

Combo#5- Beef Taco And Enchilada

$11.50

1 Shredded Beef or Chicken Enchilada & Choice of Beef Taco or Cheese Burrito.

Combo#5 - Bean & Cheese Burrito & Enchilada

$11.50

Combo#6- Two Soft Tacos

$12.99

Choice of Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Adobada, Lengua, Cabeza, Fish.

Combo#7- Carne Asada Plate

$14.99

Diced Steak or grilled chicken with mex salsa, guacamole, lettuce & tortillas.

Combo#7- Pollo Asado Plate

$13.99

Combo#8 - Carnitas Plate

$13.99

Combo#8- Adobada Plate

$13.99

Combo#9- Two Tamales

$13.99

Combo#9- Two Chile Relleno

$13.99

Combo#10 - Fajitas Plate

$14.49

(Chicken, Steak+$1, Shrimp +$2)

Burritos

Classic Burrito

Classic Burrito

$9.99

Choice of Carnitas or Grilled Chicken with Guacamole & Pico de Gallo.

Northwest Burrito

$9.99

Steak, Potatoes, Salsa & Cheese.

Basic Burrito

$9.59

Choice of Carne Asada, Chicken, Beef, Ground beef, Cabeza, Lengua, Adobada, or Carnitas, with Beans, Rice, Cilantro & Onions.

Cali Burrito

$10.99

Steak, Fries, Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream.

Surf and Turf Burrito

$11.50

Carne Asada, Shrimp, Rice, Cheese & Sour Cream.

Ground Beef Burrito

$8.99

Ground beef, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.

Fajita Burrito

$9.99

Choice of chicken or steak, fajita veggies, rice, Sour cream & cheese.

Grande Burrito

$11.50

Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Salsa, Guacamole,Sour Cream, & Cheese with your choice of meat.

Shrimp Burrito

$10.99

Fish Burrito

$9.99

Vegan Burrito

$8.49

Wheat tortilla beans, guacamole, Mexican salsa and lettuce.

Vegetarian Burrito

$8.49

Rice, beans, guacamole, Mexican salsa and lettuce.

Chile Relleno Burrito

$10.49

Breaded pasilla pepper. Filled with Monterey cheese, rice, beans enchilada sauce and lettuce.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$9.29

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Double Meat Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Potato, Egg & Cheese

Ham Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Steak Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Steak, Potato, Egg & Cheese

Ranchero Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Ham, Pico de Gallo, Egg & Cheese

Machaca Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Shredded beef cooked with bellpepper, tomato and onion. Eggs, potatoes and cheese

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$8.49

Wheat Tortilla, Bell Pepper, Onion, Potato, Egg & Cheese

No Meat Breakfast Burrito

$8.49

Tacos

Tacos Chilangos (Street Tacos)

Tacos Chilangos (Street Tacos)

$9.99

Choice of Carne Asada, Adobada, Chicken, or Carnitas

Taco Chilango Single

$2.75

Big Taco

$4.49

Choice of Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas or Adobada with Guacamole & Salsa.

Lengua Taco

$5.49

Beef tongue with onion and cilantro.

Cabeza Taco

$5.29

Beef Cheek with onion and cilantro.

Fish Taco

$5.29

Breaded tilapia with tartar sauce, salsa, and lettuce.

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Cooked bell pepper, onion, sour cream, rice and cheese.

Adobada Taco

$4.49
Ground Beef Taco Crunchy

Ground Beef Taco Crunchy

$4.29

With Lettuce and Cheese

Shredded Chicken Taco Crunchy

$4.29

With Lettuce and Cheese

Shredded Beef Taco Crunchy

$4.29

With Lettuce and Cheese

3 Rolled Tacos With Sour Cream & Cheese

$4.99
3 Rolled Tacos With Guacamole & Cheese

3 Rolled Tacos With Guacamole & Cheese

$5.49

Nachos / Fries

Carne Asada Nachos

$13.99

Carne Asada Fries

$14.99

Carne Asada Tater Tots

$14.49

1/2 Carne Asada Fries

$10.99

1/2 Carne Asada Nachos

$9.99

Vic's Tots W/sour cream and cheese

$5.99

Vic's Tots Plain

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Dessert

Flan

$4.99

Churro

$4.50

Extras

Small Guacamole

$3.49

Small Sour Cream

$1.49

Small Pico De Gallo

$1.49

Small Lettuce

$1.49

Small Salsa Enchilada

$1.49

Queso Dip

$2.99

Small Cheese

$1.49

Extra Of Cilantro

$1.00

Extra Of Onions

$1.00

Extra Tortillas De Maiz (5)

$1.49

Extra De Tortillas De Harina (2)

$1.49

Limon

$0.99

Jalapeños Slices

$0.99

Chiles Toreados

$0.99

Jalapeño Fresco

$0.50

Ranch

$0.99

KETCHUP

Kids Meals

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal

$5.49

Burrito Bean & Cheese

Kids Cheese Quesadilla Meal

$5.49

Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Taco Meal

$5.49

Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef Taco

Small Bean And Cheese Burrito

$1.99

Small Quesadilla

$1.50

Small Bean Burrito

$1.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Supreme Quesadilla

$7.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$9.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Side Orders

Chips & Guacamole

$5.99

Chips & Queso

$4.99

Chips & Salsa

$4.29

Plain Chips

$2.50

1/2 Rice & Beans

$3.49

1/2 Pint Rice

$3.49

1/2 Pint Beans

$3.49

1/2 Pint Guacamole

$10.00

1/2 Pint Of Sauce

$3.50

1/2 Pint Meat

$9.50

Single Tamal Ck

$4.79

Single Tamal Beef

$4.79

Single Enchilada

$4.79

Single Chile Relleno

$4.79

8x8 side Of Beans

$7.99

8x8 Side Of Rice

$7.99

9x9 side Of Beans

$9.00

9x9 Side Of Rice

$9.00

Queso Dip 12 Onzas

$13.50

Daily Specials

MON - 2 Chicken Enchiladas

$8.99

TUE - 2 Chicken Tacos

$8.99

WED - Arroz Con Pollo Bowl

$8.99

THUR - Pollo Asado Plate

$8.99

FRI - 2 Fish Tacos

$8.99

Arroz con Pollo Bowl

$9.99

Tortas

Torta (Carne Asada )

$9.99

Torta (Pollo Asado)

$9.49

Torta (Chorizo)

$9.49

Torta (Adobada)

$9.49

Torta (Carnitas)

$9.49

Salsas

Salsa Verde

Salsa Roja

Salsa Habanero

Salsa Aguacate

Extra Salsa

$0.25

No Salsa

Carrots

Red & Green Sauce

Soup

Pozole

$12.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00+

Horchata

$3.00+

Jamaica

$3.00+

Piña

$3.00+

Water Cup

$0.00+

Jarritos

$2.75

Topochico

$2.75

Sangria

$2.75

Sidral

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Bottle Water

$2.50

Monster

$4.00

Monster Mango

$4.00

Coffe-Small

$1.50

Small Coke Bottle

$2.99

Bottle Coke-Medio Litro

$3.49

Fanta Medio Litro

$3.49

Sprite

$3.49

Diet Coke

$3.49

Plastic Coke

$3.49

Gift Certificate

$5 Certificate

$5.00

$10 Certificate

$10.00

$20 Certificate

$20.00

$50 Certificate

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14667 SE Sunnyside RD, Happy Valley, OR 97086

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

