Victorico's Mexican Food Washougal

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

103 C St

Washougal, WA 98671

Order Again

Combos

#1 - Five Rolled Tacos

#1 - Five Rolled Tacos

$12.50

Choice of Beef or Chicken, topped with Guacamole, Lettuce & Cheese.

#2 - Two Beef or Chicken Tacos

#2 - Two Beef or Chicken Tacos

$11.50

2 Shredded Beef, Chicken, or Ground Beef Tacos. Hard shell Tacos with Lettuce & Cheese.

#3 -Two Enchiladas

#3 -Two Enchiladas

$11.50

Choice of Shredded Beef, Chicken, Cheese or Ground Beef, with Lettuce & Cheese.

#4 - Chimichanga

#4 - Chimichanga

$12.50

Chicken or Beef. A deep fried burrito with beans & cheese.

#5 - Enchilada And Beef Taco

#5 - Enchilada And Beef Taco

$11.50

1 Shredded Beef or Chicken Enchilada & Choice of Beef Taco or Cheese Burrito.

#5 Enchilada And Bean and Cheese Burrito
$11.50

$11.50
#6 - Two Soft Tacos

#6 - Two Soft Tacos

$12.99

Choice of Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas, Adobada, Lengua, Cabeza, Fish.

#7 - Carne Asada Plate

#7 - Carne Asada Plate

$14.99

Diced Steak or grilled chicken with mex salsa, guacamole, lettuce & tortillas.

#7- Pollo Asado Plate
$13.99

#7- Pollo Asado Plate

$13.99
#8 - Carnitas Plate
$13.99

#8 - Carnitas Plate

$13.99
#8- Adobada Plate
$13.99

#8- Adobada Plate

$13.99
#9 - Two Tamales
$13.99

#9 - Two Tamales

$13.99
#9- Two Chile Relleno
$13.99

#9- Two Chile Relleno

$13.99
#10 - Fajitas Plate

#10 - Fajitas Plate

$14.49

(Chicken, Steak+$1, Shrimp +$2)

Burritos

Classic Burrito

Classic Burrito

$9.99

Choice of Carne Asada, Carnitas or Grilled Chicken with Guacamole & Pico de Gallo.

Northwest Burrito

Northwest Burrito

$9.99

Steak, Potatoes, Pico de Gallo & Cheese.

Basic Burrito

Basic Burrito

$9.59

Choice of Carne Asada, Chicken, Beef, Ground beef, Cabeza, Lengua, Adobada, or Carnitas, with Beans, Rice, Cilantro & Onions.

Cali Burrito

Cali Burrito

$10.99

Steak, Fries, Cheese, Guacamole & Sour Cream.

Surf and Turf Burrito

Surf and Turf Burrito

$11.50

Carne Asada, Shrimp, Rice, Cheese & Sour Cream.

Grande Burrito

Grande Burrito

$11.50

Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Salsa, Guacamole,Sour Cream, & Cheese with your choice of meat.

Ground Beef Burrito

Ground Beef Burrito

$8.99

Ground beef, lettuce, sour cream and cheese.

Fish Burrito
$9.99

$9.99
Fajita Burrito

Fajita Burrito

$9.99

Choice of chicken or steak, fajita veggies, rice, Sour cream & cheese.

Vegetarian Burrito

Vegetarian Burrito

$8.49

Rice, beans, guacamole, Mexican salsa and lettuce.

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$10.99

Shrimp, rice, sour cream and cheese

Bean & Cheese Burrito
$5.99

$5.99
Vegan Burrito

Vegan Burrito

$8.49

Wheat tortilla beans, guacamole, Mexican salsa and lettuce.

Chile Relleno Burrito

Chile Relleno Burrito

$10.49

Breaded pasilla pepper. Filled with Monterey cheese, rice, beans enchilada sauce and lettuce.

Double Meat (Bacon & Ham)

$10.99

Potato, Egg & Cheese

Bacon Breakfast Burrito
$9.29

$9.29

Sausage Breakfast Burrito
$8.99

$8.99

Ham Breakfast Burrito
$8.99

$8.99

Machaca Breakfast Burrito
$8.99

$8.99

Steak Breakfast Burrito

$10.50

Steak, Potato, Egg & Cheese

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
$8.99

$8.99

Ranchero Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Ham, Pico de Gallo, Egg & Cheese

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$8.49

Wheat Tortilla, Bell Pepper, Onion, Potato, Egg & Cheese

No Meat Breakfast Burrito
$8.49

$8.49

Tacos

Tacos Chilangos (4 Street Tacos)

Tacos Chilangos (4 Street Tacos)

$9.99

Choice of Carne Asada, Adobada, Chicken, or Carnitas

Single Chilango Taco
$3.50

$3.50

Big Taco

$4.49

Choice of Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Carnitas or Adobada with Guacamole & Salsa.

Lengua Taco

$5.49

Beef tongue with onion and cilantro.

Cabeza Taco

$5.29

Beef Cheek with onion and cilantro.

Fish Taco

$5.29

Breaded tilapia with tartar sauce, salsa, and lettuce.

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Cooked bell pepper, onion, sour cream, rice and cheese.

Crunchy Ground Beef Taco

Crunchy Ground Beef Taco

$4.29

With Lettuce and Cheese

Crunchy Shredded Chicken Taco

$4.29

With Lettuce and Cheese

Crunchy Shredded Beef Taco

$4.29

With Lettuce and Cheese

3 Rolled Tacos With Sour Cream & Cheese
$4.99

$4.99
3 Rolled Tacos With Guacamole & Cheese

3 Rolled Tacos With Guacamole & Cheese

$5.49

Nachos / Fries

Carne Asada Nachos

Carne Asada Nachos

$13.99

Chips topped with your choice of meat, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$14.99

French Fries topped with Your choice of meat, bean, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese.

Carne Asada Tater Tots
$14.99

$14.99
1/2 Carne Asada Nachos

1/2 Carne Asada Nachos

$8.99

Chips topped with your choice of meat, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.

1/2 Carne Asada Fries

1/2 Carne Asada Fries

$9.99

French Fries topped with Your choice of meat, bean, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheese.

Vic's Tots W/sour cream and cheese

$5.99

Vic's Tots Plain

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

1/2. Carne Asada Tater Tots

$9.99

Dessert

Flan

Flan

$4.99
Churro

Churro

$4.50

Extras

Small Guacamole
$2.99

Small Guacamole

$2.99
Small Sour Cream
$0.99

Small Sour Cream

$0.99
Small Pico De Gallo
$0.99

Small Pico De Gallo

$0.99
Small Lettuce
$0.99

Small Lettuce

$0.99
Small Aguacate
$3.50

Small Aguacate

$3.50
Small Salsa Enchilada
$0.99

Small Salsa Enchilada

$0.99
Small Cheddar Cheese
$0.99

Small Cheddar Cheese

$0.99
Extra Of Onions
$0.60

Extra Of Onions

$0.60
Queso Dip

Queso Dip

$2.99
Ketchup

Ketchup

Extra Of Cilantro

Extra Of Cilantro

$0.60

Extra Tortillas De Maiz (5)

$0.99

Extra De Tortillas De Harina (2)
$0.99

$0.99
Side of Lime

Side of Lime

Ranch

Ranch

$0.99
Chiles Toreados (2)
$0.99

Chiles Toreados (2)

$0.99
Jalapeño Fresco
$0.50

Jalapeño Fresco

$0.50
Jalapeños Slices

Jalapeños Slices

$0.99

Small Rice

$0.99

Small Beans

$0.99

Kids Meals

Kids Cheese Quesadilla Meal

Kids Cheese Quesadilla Meal

$5.49

Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal

$5.49

Burrito Bean & Cheese

Kids Crunchy Taco Meal

$5.49

Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef T

Small B&C burrito

$2.50

Small Quesadilla

$2.50

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Supreme Quesadilla

$7.99

Salads

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$9.99
Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.49

Side Orders

Chips & Guacamole

Chips & Guacamole

$5.99
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$4.99
Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$4.29
Plain Chips

Plain Chips

$2.00
1/2 Rice & Beans

1/2 Rice & Beans

$3.99
1/2 Pint Rice

1/2 Pint Rice

$3.49
1/2 Pint Beans

1/2 Pint Beans

$3.49
1/2 Pint Guacamole

1/2 Pint Guacamole

$9.00
8x8 side Of Beans

8x8 side Of Beans

$7.99
8x8 Side Of Rice

8x8 Side Of Rice

$7.99
9x9 side Of Beans

9x9 side Of Beans

$8.99
9x9 Side Of Rice

9x9 Side Of Rice

$8.99
Single Tamal Ck

Single Tamal Ck

$4.79
Single Tamal Beef

Single Tamal Beef

$4.79
Single Enchilada

Single Enchilada

$4.79
Single Chile Relleno

Single Chile Relleno

$4.79

1/2 Pint Meat

$9.00

Queso Dip 12 Onzas

$11.99

1/2 Pint Sauce

$3.49

Daily Specials

MON - 2 Chicken Enchiladas

MON - 2 Chicken Enchiladas

$8.99
TUE - 2 Chicken Tacos

TUE - 2 Chicken Tacos

$8.99
WED - Arroz Con Pollo Bowl

WED - Arroz Con Pollo Bowl

$8.99
THUR - Pollo Asado Plate

THUR - Pollo Asado Plate

$8.99
FRI - 2 Fish Tacos

FRI - 2 Fish Tacos

$8.99

Arroz Con Pollo Dias Regulares

$10.99

Soup

Pozole

Pozole

$12.99

Traditional mexican soup with pork, hominy, cabbage, onion, jalapeños, side of chips and limes

Tortas

Torta (Carne Asada )

$9.99

Torta (Grilled Chicken)

$9.49

Torta (Chorizo & Eggs)

$9.49

Torta (Adobada)

$9.49
Torta (Carnitas)

Torta (Carnitas)

$9.49

Salsas

Salsa Verde / Green Sauce

Salsa Roja / Red Sauce

Red & Green Sauce

Habanero Sauce

Avocado Sauce

Carrots

No Sauce

All Salsas

Extra Sauce Charge

$0.50

Chunky Sauce

$0.50

Extra Carrots Charge

$0.99

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$3.00+

Horchata

$3.00+

Jamaica

$3.00+

Piña

$3.00+

Water Cup

$0.00+

Jarritos

$2.75

Topo Chico

$1.99Out of stock

Sangria

$2.75

Sidral

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Coke Bottle 355ml

$2.75

Sprite 20 Oz Bottle

$2.75

Diet Coke 20 Oz Bottle

$2.75Out of stock

Monster Energy Drink

$4.00

Monster Mango

$4.00Out of stock

Coffee

$1.50

Coke Plastic

$2.50

Bottled Coke (Medio Litro)

$4.00

Gift Certificate

$5 Certificate

$5.00

$10 Certificate

$10.00

$20 Certificate

$20.00

$50 Certificate

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

103 C St, Washougal, WA 98671

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

