Victor's 1959 Cafe
2,180 Reviews
$$
3756 Grand Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55409
Popular Items
COFFEE
AMERICANO
Espresso with hot water, 10 oz.
COLD PRESS
CAFECITO
Espresso sweetened with our house made sugar paste to give you the full Cuban experience!
CORTADITO
Espresso with a shot of steamed milk, sweetened with our house made sugar paste to give you the full Cuban experience!
CAFE CON LECHE
Espresso with steamed milk, the Cuban version of a latté. We sweeten our Cuban specialty coffees with house made sugar paste to give you the full Cuban experience!
ICED CAFE CON LECHE
Our CAFÉ CON LECHE ON ICE
CAFE CON BURBUJAS
Cold press with mint & lime, topped with sparkling water.... so refreshing!
CHOCOLATE CON LECHE
our Hot Chocoate!
12 OZ BAG of our coffee beans
Our proprietary blend of Fair Trade coffee beans
BREAKFAST CUBANO
CUBAN HASH
Seasoned ground beef simmered in our Creole sauce with potatoes, green olives, raisins & capers. Served with 2 eggs, sweet plantains & toast choice.
ROPA VIEJA BREAKFAST SPECIAL
Flank steak cooked till it's falling apart, shredded and simmered in our sherry-spiked Creole sauce! Served with 2 eggs, sweet plantains and toast choice.
BASQUE SCRAMBLER
3 eggs scrambled & topped with a Creole stew of Spanish chorizo, ham, onions, garlic, green & red peppers with toast choice.
DIA Y NOCHE
Two eggs with black beans over white rice, served with sweet plantains, Creole sauce & toast choice.
SPANISH OMELET
3-egg omelet filled with our house potatoes & grilled onions. Topped with Creole sauce & served with your toast choice.
BISTEC CRIOLLO
Thinly sliced steak that's been marinated in lime juice and garlic, sautéed with green peppers and onions, topped with 2 eggs, served with yuca frita, mojo sauce and toast choice.
ARROZ A LA CUBANA
Two eggs on top of white rice served with sweet plantains, yuca frita drizzled with our house mojo & Creole sauce on the side. Served with toast choice.
CUBAN SCRAMBLER
Three eggs scrambled & topped with our black beans. Served with sweet plantains, Creole sauce and toast choice.
EGGS HAVANA
2 eggs served with our black beans, creole sauce, yuca frita with mojo sauce and toast choice.
SWEET PLANTAIN OMELET
3-egg omelet filled with fried sweet plantains. Topped with Creole sauce & served with your toast choice.
RANCHERO CUBANO
2 corn tortillas with melted cheddar, topped with 2 eggs, black beans and creole sauce.
BREAKFAST AMERICANO
PROFESSOR STAVROU SPECIAL
2 eggs & our seasoned house potatoes spiced up with grilled onions & a hint of cayenne pepper. Served with toast choice. A real intellectual.
MRS STAVROU'S BREAKFAST SANDWICH
Pressed sandwich of toasted Cuban bread with 2 eggs scrambled & swiss cheese. Served with a petite tropical salad.
WILD RICE BANANA PORRIDGE
A hearty, healthy bowl of homemade porridge with wild rice, heavy cream with banana & raisins and topped with sliced banana. Made to order and with toast choice. Wild rice grown in Aitkin, Minnesota.
JULIAN'S FRENCH TOAST
Four slices of our house baked cinnamon bread French toast. Sprinkled with powdered sugar & cinnamon.
PANCAKES
MANGO PANCAKE
Buttermilk Pancake with diced mango on the inside and fresh pureed mango on top!
CORN PANCAKE
BLUEBERRY PANCAKE
Blueberries inside a buttermilk pancake!
BANANA PANCAKE
Fresh sliced bananas in a buttermilk pancake!
WILD RICE PANCAKE
Wild Rice inside a buttermilk pancake!
BUTTERMILK PANCAKE
SOUP & SALAD
BLACK BEAN VEGGIE SOUP
Soup's on!! Black beans and chopped veggies (including yuca) in our homemade veggie broth make this hearty, delicious AND it's Vegan & Gluten Free.
ENSALADA COMPLETA SIDE SALAD
Side Salad of seasonal greens with avocado, mango, tomato & red onion. Lightly tossed in our mango-garlic vinaigrette.
ENSALADA TROPICAL ENTREE SALAD
A generous entree sized salad of seasonal greens topped with avocado, mango, tomato, red onion, and our mango-garlic vinaigrette comes on the side
APPETIZERS
CEVICHE CUBANO
TOSTONES RELLENOS
Bite-sized and adorable... these little fried green plantain baskets are filled with our delicious meats. Order of 4
YUCA RELLENAS
Five crispy balls of fried yuca stuffed with cheese! Comes with our sour cream horseradish dipping sauce.
BEEF EMPANADA
Savory pastries filled with Beef from our popular & delicious Picadillo! Served with creole sauce.
CHICKEN EMPANADA
Savory pastries filled with delicious stewed chicken! Served with Creole sauce.
CHEESE EMPANADA
Savory pastries filled with yummy melted mozzarella cheese! Served with Creole sauce.
CHIPS & SALSAS OF THE HOUSE
Our house chips served with two dipping sauces made in house: chimichurri sauce & pineapple-mango salsa!
2 HAM CROQUETAS
Order of two of these delicious fritters, stuffed with diced ham, are a real Cuban tradition. Served with our sour cream horseradish dipping sauce!
2 CHEESE CROQUETAS
These delicious fritters are stuffed with cheese and are a Cuban tradition. Served with our sour cream horseradish dipping sauce.
SANDWICHES
SANDWICH CUBANO
Proudly serving our Cuban sandwich! Locally smoked honey ham and slow roasted pulled pork, with Swiss cheese, mustard & pickles, pressed on our delicious Cuban bread. Served with rice and beans or house chips.
BLACK BEAN BURGER
We make our black bean veggie burger in house from scratch and melt cheddar cheese on top. Served on toasted Cuban bread with sour cream, tomato & seasonal greens. Yum!
"LOVE" CUBAN PORK BBQ SANDWICH
Pulled roasted pork drenched in our own tangy mango-guava BBQ sauce that's made with love and served on toasted Cuban bread. Comes with rice & beans or house chips.
PAN CON LECHON
Juicy pulled pork that's been roasted for hours in lime juice & garlic. Topped with our house made Cuban Slaw and served on toasted Cuban bread lightly spread with our horseradish mayo. Served with rice & beans or house chips.
PLATOS PRINCIPALES / ENTREES
LECHON ASADO
Juicy pulled pork, slow roasted for hours in lime juice & garlic, topped with sautéed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and yuca frita.
PLATO VEGETARIANO
White rice, black beans, yuca frita with mojo sauce & sweet plantains with Creole sauce on the side.
ROPA VIEJA PLATE
Flank steak cooked till it's falling apart, shredded and simmered in our sherry-spiked Creole sauce! Served with rice & beans and sweet plantains.
FRICASEE DE POLLO
Cuban chicken stew! These succulent chicken thigh pieces are stewed in our savory, beloved, homemade Creole sauce, potato wedges, Spanish green olives & capers. Served with white rice, black beans & sweet plantains.
BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO
Thinly sliced steak with a lime & garlic marinade, grilled with onions & served with rice, black beans & sweet plantains.
PICADILLO A LA CUBANA
Sauteed ground beef with red & green peppers, potatoes, Spanish green olives, capers & raisins finished in our Creole sauce. Served with rice, black beans & sweet plantains.
SEAFOOD PAELLA
A generous serving of Saffron rice paella with shrimp, tilapia, mussels and cod, mixed veggies in an oregano fish sauce and paprika medley.
CHICKEN & SPANISH CHORIZO PAELLA
This generous serving of saffron rice paella has succulent chicken thigh pieces and savory Spanish Chorizo sausage mixed with veggies, oregano and paprika.
SIDES
SLICED AVOCADO
SLICED MANGO
4 chunky slices of sweet Mango fruit!
PLATANOS MADUROS
Fried Sweet Plantains
TOSTONES SIDE
Twice fried Green Plantains, golden & savory, served with mojo sauce. Five pieces.
YUCA FRITA
Yuca fries with mojo sauce.
WHITE RICE SIDE
BLACK BEANS
our signature Cuban black beans
RICE & BEANS
3 CORN TORTILLAS
SIDE CUBAN TOAST
GUAVA JAM 2OZ
spread this yummy jam on your toast!
1 EGG
2 EGGS
3 SLICES BACON, APPLEWOOD SMOKED
2 SAUSAGE PATTIES
SMOKED HAM
SIDE PAPAS / HOUSE POTATOES
Our breakfast potatoes are thinly sliced and cooked on the grill with our house seasoning.
CREOLE SAUCE
MOJO SAUCE
This is a very traditional Cuban sauce. The beauty is… you can use it for traditional Cuban dishes like a marinade for roasted pork, OR, try it with steaks or chicken for a citrusy, garlicky delight. Use it on the grill with seafood! It will brighten any rice or pasta dish and will even delight your senses on a salad!
VICTOR'S 1959 TAMARILLO HOT SAUCE
Our signature hot sauce made with South American Tree Tomatoes and loved by all.
TAMARILLO XX HOT SAUCE
Our signature hot sauce even hotter!
DESSERTS
WATERMELON SORBET
Summer in a bowl, this fresh watermelon sorbet comes sprinkled with cinnamon and you're gonna love it! Made by our friends at Sebastian Joe's.
FLAN CON COCO RALLADO
House-made traditional Flan topped with the sweetest & most delicious coconut preserves you can imagine!
GUAVA & CREAM CHEESE EMPANADA
Double empanada filled with guava & cream cheese, tossed in cinnamon & sugar then topped with pureed guava. So good you oughta take some home for breakfast tomorrow too!
Coconut Ice Cream
This generous scoop of coconut ice cream has yummy pieces of chocolate and almonds in it too! We top it off with some milk chocolate syrup and it's a favorite with our customers!
Cascos de Guayaba con Queso Crema
Guava shells & cream cheese, served with Cuban crackers. This is THE Cuban dessert! An absolute tradition
MOJITO SORBET
Pucker up for this tart, refreshingly light sorbet with lots of lime & traces of mint & rum. A perfect dessert when you think you're too full ... you're not! Made by our friends at Sebastian Joe's.
REFRESCOS / SOFT DRINKS
LEMONADE
GREEN TEA CITRUS ICED TEA
Organic green tea, organic ginger root, organic lemongrass, natural lemon flavor & essential lime oil. Unsweetened and delicious!
BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS ICED TEA
Organic hibiscus, organic rooibos, natural blueberry flavor and natural strawberry flavor. Unsweetened, no caffeine and very refreshing!
MANGO JUICE
Your choice of MANGO, GUAVA or GUANABANA
GUAVA JUICE
GUANABANA JUICE
MATERVA CUBAN SODA
CUBAN MATE SODA
JUPINA CUBAN SODA
CUBAN PINEAPPLE SODA
MEXICAN COKE BOTTLE
MINERAGUA Sparkling Mineral Water
12 oz glass bottle. Legend has it this is a great hangover cure, but it's a great thirst quencher for any reason!
BOTTLED WATER
16 oz bottle
T SHIRTS
LOGO MUG
BLACK LOGO CAP
LOGO SHARPIES
BUMPER STICKERS
COFFEE & GUAVA JAM
SAUCES
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Combining the sizzle of a mambo in Havana, the love from an Abuela's kitchen, and the particular tenacity of Minneapolis. We love turning you on to Cuban food!
3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55409