Victor's 1959 Cafe

MANGO-GARLIC VINAIGRETTE

$16.00

Our signature salad dressing is our very own recipe. Go crazy, make yourself any type of salad using the simplest to the most exotic ingredients you can think of. This dressing will be the finishing touch that will rock your world! It's so good, you might want to marinate some chicken or seafood in this too (we happen to know it's great with Salmon). V, VG, GF