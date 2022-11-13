Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Breakfast & Brunch

Victor's 1959 Cafe

2,180 Reviews

$$

3756 Grand Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55409

Popular Items

SANDWICH CUBANO
BISTEC CRIOLLO
BEEF EMPANADA

COFFEE

AMERICANO

$3.75+

Espresso with hot water, 10 oz.

COLD PRESS

$5.60

CAFECITO

$3.75+

Espresso sweetened with our house made sugar paste to give you the full Cuban experience!

CORTADITO

CORTADITO

$4.60+

Espresso with a shot of steamed milk, sweetened with our house made sugar paste to give you the full Cuban experience!

CAFE CON LECHE

$5.60+

Espresso with steamed milk, the Cuban version of a latté. We sweeten our Cuban specialty coffees with house made sugar paste to give you the full Cuban experience!

ICED CAFE CON LECHE

ICED CAFE CON LECHE

$5.60+

Our CAFÉ CON LECHE ON ICE

CAFE CON BURBUJAS

$5.95Out of stock

Cold press with mint & lime, topped with sparkling water.... so refreshing!

CHOCOLATE CON LECHE

CHOCOLATE CON LECHE

$5.75

our Hot Chocoate!

12 OZ BAG of our coffee beans

12 OZ BAG of our coffee beans

$15.45

Our proprietary blend of Fair Trade coffee beans

BREAKFAST CUBANO

CUBAN HASH

CUBAN HASH

$15.25

Seasoned ground beef simmered in our Creole sauce with potatoes, green olives, raisins & capers. Served with 2 eggs, sweet plantains & toast choice.

ROPA VIEJA BREAKFAST SPECIAL

ROPA VIEJA BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$18.95

Flank steak cooked till it's falling apart, shredded and simmered in our sherry-spiked Creole sauce! Served with 2 eggs, sweet plantains and toast choice.

BASQUE SCRAMBLER

BASQUE SCRAMBLER

$15.25

3 eggs scrambled & topped with a Creole stew of Spanish chorizo, ham, onions, garlic, green & red peppers with toast choice.

DIA Y NOCHE

DIA Y NOCHE

$14.25

Two eggs with black beans over white rice, served with sweet plantains, Creole sauce & toast choice.

SPANISH OMELET

SPANISH OMELET

$14.25

3-egg omelet filled with our house potatoes & grilled onions. Topped with Creole sauce & served with your toast choice.

BISTEC CRIOLLO

BISTEC CRIOLLO

$17.95

Thinly sliced steak that's been marinated in lime juice and garlic, sautéed with green peppers and onions, topped with 2 eggs, served with yuca frita, mojo sauce and toast choice.

ARROZ A LA CUBANA

ARROZ A LA CUBANA

$15.25

Two eggs on top of white rice served with sweet plantains, yuca frita drizzled with our house mojo & Creole sauce on the side. Served with toast choice.

CUBAN SCRAMBLER

CUBAN SCRAMBLER

$13.95

Three eggs scrambled & topped with our black beans. Served with sweet plantains, Creole sauce and toast choice.

EGGS HAVANA

EGGS HAVANA

$14.95

2 eggs served with our black beans, creole sauce, yuca frita with mojo sauce and toast choice.

SWEET PLANTAIN OMELET

SWEET PLANTAIN OMELET

$14.95

3-egg omelet filled with fried sweet plantains. Topped with Creole sauce & served with your toast choice.

RANCHERO CUBANO

RANCHERO CUBANO

$13.95

2 corn tortillas with melted cheddar, topped with 2 eggs, black beans and creole sauce.

BREAKFAST AMERICANO

PROFESSOR STAVROU SPECIAL

PROFESSOR STAVROU SPECIAL

$11.00

2 eggs & our seasoned house potatoes spiced up with grilled onions & a hint of cayenne pepper. Served with toast choice. A real intellectual.

MRS STAVROU'S BREAKFAST SANDWICH

MRS STAVROU'S BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$12.95

Pressed sandwich of toasted Cuban bread with 2 eggs scrambled & swiss cheese. Served with a petite tropical salad.

WILD RICE BANANA PORRIDGE

WILD RICE BANANA PORRIDGE

$10.95

A hearty, healthy bowl of homemade porridge with wild rice, heavy cream with banana & raisins and topped with sliced banana. Made to order and with toast choice. Wild rice grown in Aitkin, Minnesota.

JULIAN'S FRENCH TOAST

JULIAN'S FRENCH TOAST

$11.95+

Four slices of our house baked cinnamon bread French toast. Sprinkled with powdered sugar & cinnamon.

PANCAKES

MANGO PANCAKE

MANGO PANCAKE

$7.25+

Buttermilk Pancake with diced mango on the inside and fresh pureed mango on top!

CORN PANCAKE

CORN PANCAKE

$7.25+
BLUEBERRY PANCAKE

BLUEBERRY PANCAKE

$6.25+

Blueberries inside a buttermilk pancake!

BANANA PANCAKE

BANANA PANCAKE

$6.25+

Fresh sliced bananas in a buttermilk pancake!

WILD RICE PANCAKE

WILD RICE PANCAKE

$6.25+

Wild Rice inside a buttermilk pancake!

BUTTERMILK PANCAKE

$5.75+

SOUP & SALAD

Vegan & gluten free
BLACK BEAN VEGGIE SOUP

BLACK BEAN VEGGIE SOUP

$7.95+

Soup's on!! Black beans and chopped veggies (including yuca) in our homemade veggie broth make this hearty, delicious AND it's Vegan & Gluten Free.

ENSALADA COMPLETA SIDE SALAD

ENSALADA COMPLETA SIDE SALAD

$7.50Out of stock

Side Salad of seasonal greens with avocado, mango, tomato & red onion. Lightly tossed in our mango-garlic vinaigrette.

ENSALADA TROPICAL ENTREE SALAD

ENSALADA TROPICAL ENTREE SALAD

$14.25Out of stock

A generous entree sized salad of seasonal greens topped with avocado, mango, tomato, red onion, and our mango-garlic vinaigrette comes on the side

APPETIZERS

CEVICHE CUBANO
$12.25

CEVICHE CUBANO

$12.25
TOSTONES RELLENOS

TOSTONES RELLENOS

$8.00+

Bite-sized and adorable... these little fried green plantain baskets are filled with our delicious meats. Order of 4

YUCA RELLENAS

YUCA RELLENAS

$8.95

Five crispy balls of fried yuca stuffed with cheese! Comes with our sour cream horseradish dipping sauce.

BEEF EMPANADA

BEEF EMPANADA

$4.25

Savory pastries filled with Beef from our popular & delicious Picadillo! Served with creole sauce.

CHICKEN EMPANADA

CHICKEN EMPANADA

$4.25

Savory pastries filled with delicious stewed chicken! Served with Creole sauce.

CHEESE EMPANADA

CHEESE EMPANADA

$4.25

Savory pastries filled with yummy melted mozzarella cheese! Served with Creole sauce.

CHIPS & SALSAS OF THE HOUSE

CHIPS & SALSAS OF THE HOUSE

$12.25

Our house chips served with two dipping sauces made in house: chimichurri sauce & pineapple-mango salsa!

2 HAM CROQUETAS

$6.95

Order of two of these delicious fritters, stuffed with diced ham, are a real Cuban tradition. Served with our sour cream horseradish dipping sauce!

2 CHEESE CROQUETAS

$6.95

These delicious fritters are stuffed with cheese and are a Cuban tradition. Served with our sour cream horseradish dipping sauce.

SANDWICHES

SANDWICH CUBANO

SANDWICH CUBANO

$16.25

Proudly serving our Cuban sandwich! Locally smoked honey ham and slow roasted pulled pork, with Swiss cheese, mustard & pickles, pressed on our delicious Cuban bread. Served with rice and beans or house chips.

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$15.25

We make our black bean veggie burger in house from scratch and melt cheddar cheese on top. Served on toasted Cuban bread with sour cream, tomato & seasonal greens. Yum!

"LOVE" CUBAN PORK BBQ SANDWICH

"LOVE" CUBAN PORK BBQ SANDWICH

$14.95

Pulled roasted pork drenched in our own tangy mango-guava BBQ sauce that's made with love and served on toasted Cuban bread. Comes with rice & beans or house chips.

PAN CON LECHON

PAN CON LECHON

$15.25

Juicy pulled pork that's been roasted for hours in lime juice & garlic. Topped with our house made Cuban Slaw and served on toasted Cuban bread lightly spread with our horseradish mayo. Served with rice & beans or house chips.

PLATOS PRINCIPALES / ENTREES

LECHON ASADO

LECHON ASADO

$16.95

Juicy pulled pork, slow roasted for hours in lime juice & garlic, topped with sautéed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and yuca frita.

PLATO VEGETARIANO

PLATO VEGETARIANO

$14.95

White rice, black beans, yuca frita with mojo sauce & sweet plantains with Creole sauce on the side.

ROPA VIEJA PLATE

ROPA VIEJA PLATE

$18.25

Flank steak cooked till it's falling apart, shredded and simmered in our sherry-spiked Creole sauce! Served with rice & beans and sweet plantains.

FRICASEE DE POLLO

FRICASEE DE POLLO

$14.95

Cuban chicken stew! These succulent chicken thigh pieces are stewed in our savory, beloved, homemade Creole sauce, potato wedges, Spanish green olives & capers. Served with white rice, black beans & sweet plantains.

BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO

BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO

$16.95

Thinly sliced steak with a lime & garlic marinade, grilled with onions & served with rice, black beans & sweet plantains.

PICADILLO A LA CUBANA

PICADILLO A LA CUBANA

$14.95

Sauteed ground beef with red & green peppers, potatoes, Spanish green olives, capers & raisins finished in our Creole sauce. Served with rice, black beans & sweet plantains.

SEAFOOD PAELLA

SEAFOOD PAELLA

$24.95

A generous serving of Saffron rice paella with shrimp, tilapia, mussels and cod, mixed veggies in an oregano fish sauce and paprika medley.

CHICKEN & SPANISH CHORIZO PAELLA

$21.95

This generous serving of saffron rice paella has succulent chicken thigh pieces and savory Spanish Chorizo sausage mixed with veggies, oregano and paprika.

SIDES

SLICED AVOCADO
$2.95+

SLICED AVOCADO

$2.95+
SLICED MANGO

SLICED MANGO

$5.95

4 chunky slices of sweet Mango fruit!

PLATANOS MADUROS

$6.95

Fried Sweet Plantains

TOSTONES SIDE

$8.25Out of stock

Twice fried Green Plantains, golden & savory, served with mojo sauce. Five pieces.

YUCA FRITA

YUCA FRITA

$4.95+

Yuca fries with mojo sauce.

WHITE RICE SIDE

$2.00

BLACK BEANS

$6.25+

our signature Cuban black beans

RICE & BEANS

$6.95

3 CORN TORTILLAS

$1.65
SIDE CUBAN TOAST
$2.50

SIDE CUBAN TOAST

$2.50

GUAVA JAM 2OZ

$0.35

spread this yummy jam on your toast!

1 EGG

$2.00

2 EGGS

$4.00

3 SLICES BACON, APPLEWOOD SMOKED

$4.50

2 SAUSAGE PATTIES

$4.75Out of stock

SMOKED HAM

$4.95
SIDE PAPAS / HOUSE POTATOES

SIDE PAPAS / HOUSE POTATOES

$6.25

Our breakfast potatoes are thinly sliced and cooked on the grill with our house seasoning.

CREOLE SAUCE

CREOLE SAUCE

$1.25+
MOJO SAUCE

MOJO SAUCE

$1.25+

This is a very traditional Cuban sauce. The beauty is… you can use it for traditional Cuban dishes like a marinade for roasted pork, OR, try it with steaks or chicken for a citrusy, garlicky delight. Use it on the grill with seafood! It will brighten any rice or pasta dish and will even delight your senses on a salad!

VICTOR'S 1959 TAMARILLO HOT SAUCE

$1.25+

Our signature hot sauce made with South American Tree Tomatoes and loved by all.

TAMARILLO XX HOT SAUCE

$1.25+

Our signature hot sauce even hotter!

DESSERTS

WATERMELON SORBET

WATERMELON SORBET

$6.95Out of stock

Summer in a bowl, this fresh watermelon sorbet comes sprinkled with cinnamon and you're gonna love it! Made by our friends at Sebastian Joe's.

FLAN CON COCO RALLADO

FLAN CON COCO RALLADO

$7.25

House-made traditional Flan topped with the sweetest & most delicious coconut preserves you can imagine!

GUAVA & CREAM CHEESE EMPANADA

GUAVA & CREAM CHEESE EMPANADA

$6.25

Double empanada filled with guava & cream cheese, tossed in cinnamon & sugar then topped with pureed guava. So good you oughta take some home for breakfast tomorrow too!

Coconut Ice Cream

$6.95

This generous scoop of coconut ice cream has yummy pieces of chocolate and almonds in it too! We top it off with some milk chocolate syrup and it's a favorite with our customers!

Cascos de Guayaba con Queso Crema

$7.25

Guava shells & cream cheese, served with Cuban crackers. This is THE Cuban dessert! An absolute tradition

MOJITO SORBET

$6.95Out of stock

Pucker up for this tart, refreshingly light sorbet with lots of lime & traces of mint & rum. A perfect dessert when you think you're too full ... you're not! Made by our friends at Sebastian Joe's.

REFRESCOS / SOFT DRINKS

LEMONADE

$3.50

GREEN TEA CITRUS ICED TEA

$3.50

Organic green tea, organic ginger root, organic lemongrass, natural lemon flavor & essential lime oil. Unsweetened and delicious!

BLUEBERRY HIBISCUS ICED TEA

$3.50Out of stock

Organic hibiscus, organic rooibos, natural blueberry flavor and natural strawberry flavor. Unsweetened, no caffeine and very refreshing!

MANGO JUICE

MANGO JUICE

$3.95

Your choice of MANGO, GUAVA or GUANABANA

GUAVA JUICE

$3.95

GUANABANA JUICE

$3.95
MATERVA CUBAN SODA

MATERVA CUBAN SODA

$3.95Out of stock

CUBAN MATE SODA

JUPINA CUBAN SODA

JUPINA CUBAN SODA

$3.95Out of stock

CUBAN PINEAPPLE SODA

MEXICAN COKE BOTTLE
$2.95

MEXICAN COKE BOTTLE

$2.95
MINERAGUA Sparkling Mineral Water

MINERAGUA Sparkling Mineral Water

$2.50

12 oz glass bottle. Legend has it this is a great hangover cure, but it's a great thirst quencher for any reason!

BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$1.25Out of stock

16 oz bottle

T SHIRTS

BLACK

BLACK

$18.00+
RED / GOT YUCA?
$18.00

RED / GOT YUCA?

$18.00
CHARCOAL / OFF THE HOOK
$18.00

CHARCOAL / OFF THE HOOK

$18.00

GREEN

$18.00+
ORANGE TANK TOP

ORANGE TANK TOP

$20.00

BLUE / SKI CUBA

$18.00

BLUE CAMO SKI CUBA

$18.00

LOGO MUG

VICTOR'S 1959 LOGO MUG
$12.00

VICTOR'S 1959 LOGO MUG

$12.00

BLACK LOGO CAP
$18.00

BLACK LOGO CAP

BLACK LOGO CAP

$18.00

LOGO SHARPIES

SET OF 4

SET OF 4

$5.00Out of stock

TURQUOISE

$2.00Out of stock

RED

$2.00Out of stock

PURPLE

$2.00Out of stock

ORANGE

$2.00Out of stock

BUMPER STICKERS

EATING WITH THE ENEMY

$2.00

GOT YUCA?

$2.00

2 FOR $3

$3.00

COFFEE & GUAVA JAM

12 OZ BAG OF COFFEE BEANS

12 OZ BAG OF COFFEE BEANS

$15.45Out of stock

CAN OF GUAVA JAM

$8.25

SAUCES

TAMARILLO HOT SAUCE

$6.95+

TAMARILLO XX HOT SAUCE

$6.95+

CREOLE

$12.95

MOJO

$12.95

'LOVE' CUBAN BBQ

$12.95

MANGO-GARLIC VINAIGRETTE

$14.95

PINEAPPLE-MANGO SALSA 16 Oz Jar

$16.00

CHIMICHURRI

$16.00

BREAKFAST CUBANO

CUBAN BREAKFAST SANDWICH.

$14.00

A hearty sandwich pressed with our Cuban bread, 2 eggs scrambled, swiss cheese and your choice of: Sausage Patties; Sliced Applewood Bacon; Smoked Ham; or No Meat. Feeding a lot of people? It's big enough to serve halved or quartered, your choice!

EGGS HAVANA

EGGS HAVANA

$14.95

2 eggs served with our black beans, creole sauce, yuca frita with mojo sauce and toast choice.

RANCHERO CUBANO

RANCHERO CUBANO

$13.95

2 corn tortillas with melted cheddar, topped with 2 eggs, black beans and creole sauce.

EGGS - 30 eggs scrambled

$60.00

CUBAN TOAST

$2.00

GUAVA JAM

$0.45

APPETIZERS / SNACKS.

HAM CROQUETAS.

$95.00+

These delicious fritters are stuffed with diced ham - they're a real Cuban tradition. Look at our sauces for dipping options! We recommend our Chimichurri sauce.

CHEESE CROQUETAS.

$95.00+

These delicious fritters are stuffed with mozarella cheese - they're a real Cuban tradition. Look at our sauces for dipping options! We recommend our Chimichurri sauce.

BEEF EMPANADA.

$4.25

Savory pastries filled with Beef from our popular & delicious Picadillo! $4.00 each, order as many as you want!

CHICKEN EMPANADA.

$4.25

Savory pastries filled with chicken from our Fricasee de Pollo - so yummy! $4.00 each, order as many as you want!

CHEESE EMPANADA.

$4.25

Savory pastries filled with mozzarella - delicious! $4.00 each, order as many as you want!

HOUSE TORTILLA CHIPS.

$38.00+Out of stock

Look in our Sauces & Salsas sections for dipping possibilities!

YUCA RELLENAS.

$95.00+

Five crispy balls of fried yuca stuffed with cheese! SMALL (40 pieces) MEDIUM (70 pieces) LARGE (140 pieces) Look in our SAUCES section to find a dipping sauce. Our favorite with these is the CHIMICHURRI.

CUBAN SLAW.

$59.00+

CEVICHE CUBANO.

$85.00+

Cuban ceviche of Cod & Shrimp with avocado, pineapple and mango goodness in lime, orange and lemon juice. So fresh!

PLATANOS MADUROS.

FRIED SWEET PLANTAINS. SMALL serves 10 - 20 (about 35 pieces) MEDIUM serves 25 - 40 (about 75 pieces) LARGE serves 45 - 80 (about 150 pieces)

PLATANOS SMALL

$55.00

PLATANOS MEDIUM

$85.00

PLATANOS LARGE

$170.00

YUCA

YUCA FRITA in the perfect bite sized pieces! SMALL serves 8 - 15 MEDIUM serves 18 - 25 LARGE serves 50 - 75 We recommend MOJO sauce to go with Yuca! You'll find it in our SAUCES section. It's a Cuban classic.

YUCA SMALL

$55.00

YUCA MEDIUM

$75.00

YUCA LARGE

$125.00

WHITE RICE.

Steamed White Rice SMALL serves 8 - 12 MEDIUM serves 15 -20 LARGE serves 30- 50

RICE SMALL

$30.00

RICE MEDIUM

$40.00

RICE LARGE

$80.00

BLACK BEANS.

Cuban style Black Beans (Vegan & Gluten Free) SMALL serves 8 - 12 MEDIUM serves 15 - 25 LARGE serves 50 - 70

BEANS SMALL

$45.00

BEANS MEDIUM

$75.00

BEANS LARGE

$105.00

SANDWICH CUBANO.

Authentic Cuban Sandwich. Locally smoked honey ham and slow roasted pulled pork, with Swiss cheese, mustard & pickles, pressed on our delicious Cuban bread. Have them cut into quarters for a nice heavy appetizer option.

SANDWICH CUBANO

$16.50

FRICASEE DE POLLO.

Cuban chicken stew! These succulent chicken thigh pieces are stewed in our savory, beloved, homemade creole sauce, potato wedges, Spanish green olives & capers. SMALL serves 8 - 12 MEDIUM serves 15 - 20 LARGE serves 20-30

FRICASEE SMALL

$48.00

FRICASEE MEDIUM

$89.00

FRICASEE LARGE

$178.00

PICADILLO A LA CUBANA.

A classic Cuban dish! Sautéed ground beef with red & green peppers, potatoes, Spanish green olives, capers & raisins finished in our creole sauce. SMALL serves 8 - 12 MEDIUM serves 15 - 25 LARGE serves 30 - 50

PICADILLO SMALL

$69.00

PICADILLO MEDIUM

$89.00

PICADILLO LARGE

$179.00

BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO.

Thinly sliced steak with a lime & garlic marinade, grilled with onions. This is a specialty cut steak, offered when available, please order in advance. SMALL serves 8 - 12 MEDIUM serves 15 - 25 LARGE serves 30 - 50

BISTEC SMALL

$109.00

BISTEC MEDIUM

$189.00

BISTEC LARGE

$398.00

ROPA VIEJA.

Flank steak cooked till it's falling apart, is shredded and simmered in our sherry-spiked creole sauce! A very traditional Cuban dish. SMALL serves 8 - 12 MEDIUM serves 15 - 25 LARGE serves 30 - 50

ROPA SMALL

$89.00

ROPA MEDIUM

$159.00

ROPA LARGE

$298.00

LECHON ASADO.

Juicy pulled pork, slow roasted for hours in lime juice & garlic, topped with sautéed onions. Serve it up family style with your favorite sides or use it to make mini sandwiches for parties. (Some people like to use slider sized buns for making little sandwiches. You provide the buns.) SMALL serves 8 -12 MEDIUM serves 15 - 25 LARGE serve 30 - 50

LECHON SMALL

$85.00

LECHON MEDIUM

$125.00

LECHON LARGE

$245.00

'LOVE' CUBAN PORK BBQ.

Pulled, slow roasted pork drenched in our own tangy mango-guava BBQ sauce that's made with love and loved by all. SMALL serves 8 - 12 MEDIUM serves 15 -25 LARGE serves 30 - 50

'LOVE' BBQ PORK SMALL

$95.00

'LOVE' BBQ PORK MEDIUM

$135.00

'LOVE' BBQ PORK LARGE

$255.00

ENSALADA TROPICAL.

Seasonal greens with avocado, mango, tomato & red onion. SMALL - serves 8 - 12 MEDIUM - serves 15 - 20 LARGE - serves 30 - 45 We recommend our MANGO-GARLIC VINAIGRETTE, look for it in our SAUCES section!

ENSALADA SMALL

$59.00

ENSALADA MEDIUM

$79.00

ENSALADA LARGE

$139.00

SAUCES & SALSAS

VICTOR'S 1959 TAMARILLO HOT SAUCE

$14.95

Our signature hot sauce made with South American tree tomatoes and loved by all.

VICTOR'S 1959 XX TAMARILLO HOT SAUCE

$14.95

Our signature hot sauce even hotter!

CREOLE SAUCE

$12.95

A great Cuban sauce that's super versatile. Our signature blend of a traditional Cuban recipe is about as authentic as it gets. Cubans use it with so many different recipes that it's good to always have some on hand! A savory, flavorful tomato-based sauce, not spicy, just full of great flavor makes it perfect for cooking with meats, seafood, eggs, rices, or pastas. The sky's the limit!

CHIMICHURRI SAUCE

$16.00

MANGO-GARLIC VINAIGRETTE

$16.00

Our signature salad dressing is our very own recipe. Go crazy, make yourself any type of salad using the simplest to the most exotic ingredients you can think of. This dressing will be the finishing touch that will rock your world! It's so good, you might want to marinate some chicken or seafood in this too (we happen to know it's great with Salmon). V, VG, GF

HAM CROQUETAS.

These delicious fritters, stuffed with diced ham, are a real Cuban tradition.

SMALL HAM CROQUETAS

$85.00

MEDIUM HAM CROQUETAS

$165.00

LARGE HAM CROQUETAS

$315.00

CHEESE CROQUETAS.

These yummy fritters are stuffed with mozarella cheese and are a real Cuban tradition. SMALL (30 pieces) MEDIUM (60 pieces) LARGE (140 pieces)

SMALL CHZ CROQUETAS

$95.00

MEDIUM CHZ CROQUETAS

$190.00

LARGE CHZ CROQUETAS

$325.00

CHICKEN & CHORIZO PAELLA.

Generous serving of Saffron rice paella has succulent chicken thigh pieces and savory Spanish Chorizo sausage mixed with veggies, oregano and paprika

CHICKEN/CHORIZO PAELLA.

$269.00+

SEAFOOD PAELLA.

Generous serving of Saffron rice paella with Shrimp, Tilapia, Mussels, Cod & mixed veggies in an oregano fish sauce and paprika medley.

SEAFOOD PAELLA.

$289.00+

PAN CON LECHON

PAN CON LECHON

$15.50

TOSTONES

Medium is 25 pieces Large is 50 pieces

MEDIUM (25 pieces)

$45.00

LARGE (50 pieces)

$90.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Combining the sizzle of a mambo in Havana, the love from an Abuela's kitchen, and the particular tenacity of Minneapolis. We love turning you on to Cuban food!

Website

Location

3756 Grand Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55409

Directions

