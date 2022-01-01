Victor's Mexican Grill Downtown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info
VMG is so grateful for you!!
Location
1901 20th St Suite A, Bakersfield, CA 93301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Prime Time BBQ & Butcher Shop - 1927 20th St
No Reviews
1927 20th St Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurant
Zama Latin American Cuisine - 1623 19th st suite 100
No Reviews
1623 19 th st suite 100 bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bakersfield
Nuestro Mexico Restaurant - 716 21st st. Bakersfield CA 93301
4.6 • 1,285
716 21st st. Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurant
More near Bakersfield