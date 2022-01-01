Restaurant header imageView gallery

Victor's Mexican Grill Mt. Vernon

review star

No reviews yet

2509 Mt. Vernon Ave Suite 101

Bakersfield, CA 93306

Order Again

White Sauce Wednesday

Camarones en Salsa Blanca

Camarones en Salsa Blanca

$15.50

Fresh cooked shrimp in a white wine sauce with spinach and mushrooms. Served with rice, beans, and corn or flour tortillas.

Chicken & Spinach Dish

Chicken & Spinach Dish

$13.99

Tender pieces of grilled chicken breast & spinach cooked in garlic, jalapeño butter, and a white wine sauce. Served with rice and salad and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.

Enchiladas Blancas

Enchiladas Blancas

$14.75

Two flour tortillas filled with shrimp, spinach, and mushrooms topped with a white wine sauce and melted cheese. Served with rice and beans.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
VMG is so grateful for you!!

