Victor's Mexican Grille - Richmond

review star

No reviews yet

7035 W Grande Parkway

South Suite 35

Richmond, TX 77407

Popular Items

LG CCQ
CHICKEN FAJITA (ONE)

BRUNCH

GARCIA OMELETTE

$12.00

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$9.00

CHORIZO CON HUEVOS

$9.00

PAPAS CON HUEVOS

$9.00

MIGAS CON HUEVOS

$10.00

STEAK RANCHERO

$15.00

CHILAQUILES

$11.00

EGGCHILADAS

$11.00

BARBACOA TACOS

$9.95Out of stock

BREAKFAST TACOS

$2.75

BRUCHADILLAS

$13.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$12.00

FRESH FRUIT

$3.00

ENCHILADA & TACO PACKS

ENCHILADA PACK 1 SERVES 4-5

$39.95

ENCHILADA PACK 2 SERVES 9-10

$79.95

TACO PACK 1 SERVES 4-5

$39.95

TACO PACK 2 SERVES 9-10

$79.95

ENCHILADA PACK FOR FOUR

Out of stock

TACO PACK FOR FOUR

Out of stock

MEXICAN STREET TACOS

FLAUTA PACK

VICTOR'S PARTY PACKS

FAJITA PACK #1

$79.95

FAJITA PACK #2

$159.95

FAJITA PACK #3

$239.95

FAJITA PACK #4

$319.95

FAJITA PACK #5

$399.95

FAJITA PACK #6

$189.95

FAJITA PACK #7

$319.95

FAJITA FIESTA FOR FOUR

Out of stock

CHIP & DIP PACKS

Chip & Dip Pack 1

$13.95

Chip & Dip Pack 2

$25.95

APPETIZER PACK

Out of stock

APPETIZERS

TABLESIDE GUACAMOLE

$10.00

GUACAMOLE SALAD

$8.00

LG CCQ

MD CCQ

BOTANA

$15.00

QUESO FLAMEADO

$10.00

STUFF JALAPENOS

$12.00

AGUJAS

$12.00

QUESADILLAS

BEEF FAJITA QUESADILLA

$17.00

CHICKEN FAJITA QUESADILLA

$15.00

PORK FAJITA QUESADILLA

$15.00

COMBO QUESADILLA

$17.00

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$15.00

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$13.00

SPINACH QUESADILLA

$13.00

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$13.00

SEAFOOD COCKTAILS

CEVICHE

$12.00Out of stock

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$12.00

SOUP & SALAD

BOWL CHARRO BEANS

$5.00

BOWL TORITLLA SOUP

$7.00

HOUSE SALAD

$7.00

TACO SALAD

STEAK TACO SALAD

$17.00

SHRIMP SALAD

$15.00

VICTOR'S COBB SALAD

$13.00

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

NACHOS

LG COMPUESTOS NACHO

$14.00

LG MATAMOROS NACHO

$10.00

LG BEEF FAJITA NACHO

$19.00

LG CHICKEN FAJTIA NACHO

$15.00

LG PORK FAJITA NACHO

$15.00

LG COMBO NACHO

$15.00

MD COMPUESTOS NACHO

$10.00

MD MATAMOROS NACHO

$8.00

MD BEEF FAJITA NACHO

$15.00

MD CHICKEN FAJITA NACHO

$12.00

MD PORK FAJITA NACHO

$12.00

MD COMBO NACHO

$12.00

TACOS

CRISPY TACOS

$13.00

FLAUTAS

$13.00

FAJITA TACOS

$14.00

FISH TACOS

$15.00

SHRIMP TACOS

$13.00

TACOS CARBON

$15.00

STREET TACOS

$10.00

ENCHILADAS

MOLE ENCHILADAS

$13.00

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$11.00

BEEF ENCHILADAS

$13.00

SWISS ENCHILADAS

$13.00

VERDE ENCHILADAS

$13.00

SOUR CREAM CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$13.00

SPINACH ENCHILADAS

$11.00

ENCHILADA TRIO

$17.00

ENCHILADAS CARBON

$14.00

SHRIMP ENCHILADAS

$17.00

SEAFOOD ENCHILADAS

$17.00

AVOCADO ENCHILADAS

$13.00Out of stock

ENCHILADAS POBLANA

$13.00

PLATOS COMBINADOS

MONTEREY

$16.00

TAMALES

$12.00

MEXICAN DINNER

$15.00

XOCHIMILCO

$13.00

TIA JUANA

$16.00

EL RICO

EL PRESIDENTE

$13.00

THREE AMIGOS

$16.00

MARIACHI

$21.00

SAN JUAN

$27.00

TAMPIQUENA

$19.00

EL JEFE

$19.00

DON JUAN

$13.00

GUADALAJARA

$13.00

NORTENO

$15.00

SIZZLING FAJITAS

CHICKEN FAJITA (ONE)

$20.00

CHICKEN FAJITA (TWO)

$35.00

PORK FAJITA (ONE)

$20.00

PORK FAJITA (TWO)

$35.00

COMBO FAJITA (ONE)

$23.00

COMBO FAJITA (TWO)

$45.00

BEEF FAJITA (ONE)

$25.00

BEEF FAJITA (TWO)

$49.00

VEGGIE FAJITA (ONE)

$14.00

VEGGIE FAJITA (TWO)

$27.00

SHRIMP FAJITA (ONE)

$22.00

SHRIMP FAJITA (TWO)

$43.00

BONE IN RIBEYE

$70.00Out of stock

CARNE ASADA 8 OZ

$25.00

CARNE ASADA MEXICANA

$27.00

ALAMBRE

$23.00Out of stock

EL VAQUERO

$30.00

PLATO AMOR

$44.95

PLATO REYNA

$29.95

PORK CHOP 8 OZ (2)

$17.00Out of stock

LB BARBACAO

$29.00Out of stock

GREAT ADDITIONS

$ADD JALAPENO SAUSAGE

$5.00

$ADD (3) GRILL SHRIMP

$7.00

$ADD (3) BROCHETTE SHRIMP

$9.00

$ADD (3) DIABLO SHRIMP

$9.00

$ADD GRILL QAUIL

$13.00Out of stock

$ADD 1/2 RACK RIBS

$18.00

$ADD (3) STUFF JALAPENOS

$9.00

PARILLADA

PARILLADA GARCIA

$114.95

CHICKEN & QUAIL

(2) CODORNICES

$23.00

(3) CORDONICES

$27.00

(1) QAUIL & FAJITAS

$19.00Out of stock

(2) QAUIL & FAJITAS

$37.00Out of stock

POLLO CON QUESO

$17.00

POLLO PARILLA

$17.00

POLLO VALLARTA

$21.00

POLLO GARCIA

$17.00

POLLO MOLE

$17.00

POLLO CALIENTE

$17.00

POLLO POBLANO

$17.00

SLOW SMOKED RIBS

HALF LAREDO

$21.00

LAREDO

$41.00

(1) RIBS & FAJITAS

$19.00Out of stock

(2) RIBS & FAJITAS

$37.00Out of stock

SEAFOOD

SHRIMP DIABLA

$21.00

SHRIMP EMBROCHETTE

$21.00

(1) SHRIMP Y FAJITAS

$21.00Out of stock

(2) SHRIMP Y FAJITAS

$37.00Out of stock

FRESH GULF RED SNAPPER

$25.95

PLATOS TEX-MEX

CARNITAS

$17.00

CHILE RELENO

$12.00

BURRITO

CHALUPAS

CHIMICHANGA

CARNE GUISADA

$17.00

FAJITA RELLENO

$21.00

EL GORDO

DESERTS

SOPAPILLAS

$4.00

FLAN

$5.00

FRIED ICE CREAM

$6.00

TRES LECHES

$7.00

BEVERAGES

HI C LEMONADE

$2.95

FANTA ORANGE

$2.95

WATER

CAN SODAS

$1.50Out of stock

COKE

$2.95

DIET COKE

$2.95

DR. PEPPER

$2.95

SPRITE

$2.95

BARQS ROOT BEER

$2.95

CLUB SODA

$2.95

COCA COLA

$3.75

FANTA

$3.75

TEA

$2.95

HOT TEA

$2.95

HIBISCUS MINT

$3.75

MANGO TEA

$3.75

RASPBERRY TEA

$3.75

COLOMBIAN

$2.75

DECAF

$2.75

Bottle Wather

$2.00

TOPO CHICO

$2.75

FRESH OJ

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$2.75

VIRGIN PENA COLADA

$5.00

VIRGIN STRAWBERRY DAQUIRI

$5.00

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$5.00

GALLON TEA

$9.95

GALLON LEMONADE

$9.95

MILK

$2.75

RED BULL

$2.75

16 oz MICHELADA MIX

$7.00

SIDE ORDERS

4 OZ GROUND BEEF

$2.50

BACON

$1.50

CHILES TOREADOS

$1.00

CHOP ONION

$0.75

CORN TORTILLAS

$1.25

CUP CHARRO BEANS

$3.00

DRESSING

FLOUR CHIPS

$3.50

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$1.50

FRENCH FRIES

$2.00

GRATED CHEESE

$1.50

GRILLED ONIONS

$1.50

GRILLED VEGGIES

$4.95

JALAPENOS

$0.75

LETTUCE

$0.75

PICO DE GALLO

$1.00

POCO QUESO 4 OZ

$3.00

ROASTED POTATOES

$2.50

ROASTED STREET CORN

$5.95

SALSA & CHIPS

$3.50

SALSA ATOMICA

$2.00

SIDE BLACK REFRIED

$2.00

SIDE CHILI GRAVY

$2.00

SIDE CILANTRO

$0.50

SIDE GUACMOLE

$1.50

SIDE MEXICANA

$3.50

SIDE MUSHROOMS

$2.00

SIDE REFRIED BEANS

$2.00

SIDE RICE

$2.00

SIDE TOMATILLO SAUCE

$2.00

SLICE AVOCADO

$1.50

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

TOMATOES

$0.75

VALLARTA SAUCE

$5.00

VEGGIE CHIPS

$3.95

SIDE SALAD

$3.50

BULK ITEMS TO-GO ONLY

2 DZ STUFF JALAPENOS

$72.00

DZ BEEF ENCHILADAS

$27.00

DZ BEEF FAJITA ENCHILADAS

$66.00

DZ BEEF FLAUTAS

$36.00

DZ CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$27.00

DZ CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

$42.00

DZ CHICKEN FAJITA ENCHILADAS

$66.00

DZ CHICKEN FLAUTAS

$36.00

DZ FLOUR TORTILLAS

$3.75

DZ GRILL SHRIMP

$21.00

DZ SHP EMBROCHETTE

$39.00

DZ SHRIMP DIABLO

$30.00

DZ TAMALES

$12.00

GALLON AVOCADO RANCH

$52.00

GALLON BEANS

$24.00

GALLON CCQ

$54.00

GALLON CHARROS

$30.00

GALLON CHEESE

$24.00

GALLON CHILI GRAVY

$54.00

GALLON GUACAMOLE

$59.00

GALLON PICO DE GALLO

$32.00

GALLON RED SALSA

$26.00

GALLON REFRIED BEANS

$24.00

GALLON RICE

$24.00

GALLON SALSA VERDE

$32.00

GALLON SOUR CREAM

$30.00

H GALLON AVOCADO RANCH

$27.00

H GALLON CCQ

$28.00

H GALLON CHARROS

$20.00

H GALLON CHEESE

$12.00

H GALLON CHILI GRAVY

$28.00

H GALLON GUACAMOLE

$36.00

H GALLON PICO DE GALLO

$17.00

H GALLON RED SALSA

$13.50

H GALLON REFRIED BEANS

$14.00

H GALLON RICE

$14.00

H GALLON SALSA VERDE

$18.00

H GALLON SOUR CREAM

$20.00

HALF FRUIT TRAY

$25.00

HOUSE SALAD 12 GUEST

$25.00

LB BEEF FAJITAS

$40.00

LB CHICKEN FAJITAS

$30.00

LB CHIPS

$2.75

PINT AVOCADO RANCH

$7.00

PINT CCQ

$8.00

PINT CHARROS

$6.00

PINT CHEESE

$3.00

PINT CHILE GRAVY

$7.50

PINT GROUND BEEF

$10.00

PINT GUACAMOLE

$9.00

PINT JALAPENOS

$4.00

PINT PICO DE GALLO

$4.50

PINT RED SALSA

$3.50

PINT REFRIED BEANS

$3.00

PINT RICE

$3.00

PINT SALSA VERDE

$4.50

PINT SOUR CREAM

$5.00

QT AVOCADO RANCH

$14.00

QT CCQ

$15.00

QT CHARROS

$12.00

QT CHEESE

$6.00

QT CHILE GRAVY

$14.50

QT GUACAMOLE

$18.00

QT PICO DE GALLO

$8.75

QT RED SALSA

$6.50

QT REFRIED BEANS

$7.00

QT RICE

$7.00

QT SALSA VERDE

$8.75

QT SOUR CREAM

$10.00

RIBS FULL RACK

$29.00

TACO SALAD SHELLS

$3.50

PINT GRAVY

$9.00

DZ MOLE ENCHILADAS

$60.00

LB PORK FAJITAS

$30.00

DESERT

Tres Leches serves 36

$64.95

Vanilla Flan serves 24

$54.95

KIDS MENU

KIDS #1

$7.00

KIDS #2

$7.00

KIDS #3

$7.00

KIDS #4

$7.00

KIDS #5

$7.00Out of stock

KIDS #6

$7.00

KIDS #7

$7.00

KIDS #8

$7.00

KIDS #9

$7.00

DESERTS

FLAN

$4.50

TRES LECHES

$7.00

FRIED ICE CREAM

$5.00Out of stock

SOPAPILLAS

$4.00

KIDS ICE CREAM

$1.25

BIRTHDAY DESERT

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
SERVING GREAT MEXICAN FOOD AND THE BEST MARGARITAS IN TOWN SINCE 1979!

7035 W Grande Parkway, South Suite 35, Richmond, TX 77407

