Restaurant header imageView gallery

Victor's Pizza Co

review star

No reviews yet

545 W 3900 S Suite A

Millcreek, UT 84123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Mozzarella Garlic Melt

Mozzarella Garlic Melt

$9.99

Our hand crafted cheese bread topped with Mozzarella and Sharp Cheddar. Comes with a side of Marinara.

Honey Bunny

Honey Bunny

$14.99+

Regular crust with Pepperoni, Salami and Feta on Marinara. Finished off with Hot Honey glaze. Pretty smart!

14"

$13.99

Pizza

Build Your Own

Choose your crust and sauce and add your favorite toppings! Mozzarella cheese comes on every pizza by default but you can also add other choices from the menu. If you have any questions or special requests, feel free to reach out to us!

12"

$11.99

14"

$13.99

16"

$15.99

Specialty Pies

Royale with Cheese

Royale with Cheese

$14.99+

Marinara on Regular Crust with Mozzarella, Sharp Cheddar, Gouda and Parmesan topped with Fresh Basil. You would dig it the most!

Big Kahuna

Big Kahuna

$14.99+

Marinara on Regular Crust with Canadian bacon and Pineapple topped with Mozzarella. Give it a try some time.

Jules

Jules

$14.99+

Marinara on Regular Crust with Mushroom, Tomato, Red Onion, Bell Pepper Mix and Black Olive. I just don't dig on swine.

Mia

Mia

$14.99+

Regular Crust with Tomato, Black Olive, Red Onion, Mushroom, Bell Pepper Mix, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts on Olive Oil and Garlic Sauce topped with Feta and Mozzarella. Don't you just love it?

Bad Mother Clucker

Bad Mother Clucker

$14.99+

Buffalo Sauce on Regular Crust with Pulled Chicken Breast topped with Mozzarella. That's my bad mother clucker!

Marsellus Wallace

Marsellus Wallace

$14.99+

Marinara on Regular Crust with Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Mushroom, Bell peppers, Onion and Black Olive topped with Mozzarella. You're gonna find yourself smiling.

The Chopper

The Chopper

$14.99+

Marinara on Regular Crust with Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Ham, Salami, Bacon and Beef topped with Mozzarella. It's a chopper, babe.

Vincent

Vincent

$14.99+

Regular Crust with Pulled chicken and Bacon on Ranch (or Spicy Ranch by Special Request) topped with Mozzarella. Bacon tastes good!

The Wolf

The Wolf

$14.99+

Classic White Pie with Ricotta and Mozzarella on Garlic and Olive Oil. That's all you had to say!

Jimmie

Jimmie

$14.99+

NY Thin Crust with Fresh Ginger, Garlic and Alfredo Sauce as base with Mushrooms, Red Onions, Artichoke Hearts, Bell Pepper Mix, Jalapenos and Pulled Chicken topped with Mozzarella. Damn, Jimmie! What Flavor is this?

Taj Mahal (Owner's Special)

Taj Mahal (Owner's Special)

$14.99+

Organic Tikka Masala on Regular Crust with Marinated Chicken Breast, Red Onion, Pineapple, Gouda and Mozzarella and finished off with a touch of fresh Cilantro.

Honey Bunny

Honey Bunny

$14.99+

Regular crust with Pepperoni, Salami and Feta on Marinara. Finished off with Hot Honey glaze. Pretty smart!

Butch

Butch

$14.99+

Alfredo sauce mixed with Fresh Garlic and Ginger on NY Thin, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Bell Pepper Mix, Olives and Spinach. Topped with Gouda and Mozzarella. Let's talk about rich and prosperous Mr. Butch!

Marvin

Marvin

$14.99+

For those who love Extra Marinara on their pie! A beautiful mess of chopped meats and veggies - Pep, Sausage, Salami, Red Onion, Tomato on Regular Crust with Extra Marinara. Ah man, I just shot Marvin in the face!

The Gimp

The Gimp

$14.99+

BBQ sauce on NY Thin Crust with Pulled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Red Onion topped with Mozzarella and Chopped Cilantro. Bring out the gimp!

Ezekiel 25:17 (Summer Special)

$14.99+

Marinara on Regular Crust, Chicken Breast, Cherry Peppers, Garlic, Ghost Pepper infused Cheddar Cheese, Mozzarella. Topped with Hot Honey! I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger!

Food

Appetizers

Mozzarella Garlic Melt

Mozzarella Garlic Melt

$9.99

Our hand crafted cheese bread topped with Mozzarella and Sharp Cheddar. Comes with a side of Marinara.

Wings

We only use the finest locally sourced wings and process them ourselves from start to finish to ensure you get the highest quality product!
6 Piece Wings

6 Piece Wings

$8.99
10 Piece Wings

10 Piece Wings

$14.99
20 Piece Wings

20 Piece Wings

$27.99

Dessert

Red Apples Pie

Red Apples Pie

$9.99

Graham Cracker Crumbs on Regular Crust with Fresh Sliced Apples and Caramel. Topped with Cream Cheese Icing

Salted Caramel Cheese Cake

$4.99

Nutella Cheese Cake

$4.99

Strawberry Cheese Cake

$4.99

Extras

Side of Marinara

$0.99

Side of Icing

$0.99

Jalapeno Cup

$0.99

Reg Ranch Cup

$0.99

Spicy Ranch Cup

$0.99

BBQ Sauce Cup

$0.99

Blue Cheese Cup

$0.99

Garlic Sauce Cup

$0.99

Buffalo Sauce Cup

$0.99

Banana Peppers Cup

$0.99

Drinks

2 liter

2L Coke

$3.89

2L Sprite

$3.89

Water bottle

Water bottle 20 oz

$0.99

12 oz can

Coke Can

$1.29

Diet Coke Can

$1.29

Sprite Can

$1.29

Dr Pepper Can

$1.29

Orange Fanta Can

$1.29

Roor Beer Can

$1.29

20 oz bottle

20 oz Coke

$1.89

20 oz Diet Coke

$1.89

20 oz Sprite

$1.89

20 oz Root Beer

$1.89
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a locally owned and operated pizzeria is Salt Lake City, Utah. We provide take out and delivery services for anyone looking for a quick and delicious bite to eat. We use only the best locally sourced ingredients. Visit us in cyberspace, call or just stop by and say hi - we promise to treat you like family (without making it weird).

Website

Location

545 W 3900 S Suite A, Millcreek, UT 84123

Directions

Gallery
Victor's Pizza Co image
Victor's Pizza Co image
Victor's Pizza Co image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mr. Charlie’s - Murray
orange star4.6 • 849
554 W 4500 S Murray, UT 84123
View restaurantnext
SoMa Cafe -
orange starNo Reviews
4140 South Main Street Mill Creek, UT 84107
View restaurantnext
Mi Ranchito Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3600 S State St South Salt Lake, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
Keyaki Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
167 4500 South Murray, UT 84107
View restaurantnext
Apollo Burger - South Salt Lake
orange starNo Reviews
256 West 3300 South South Salt Lake, UT 84115
View restaurantnext
YUMZ VEGAN BAKERY AND CAFE
orange starNo Reviews
3490 S State St South Salt Lake, UT 84115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Millcreek

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
The Copper Onion
orange star4.2 • 3,840
111 E Broadway Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Millcreek
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston