Victor's Pizza Co
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a locally owned and operated pizzeria is Salt Lake City, Utah. We provide take out and delivery services for anyone looking for a quick and delicious bite to eat. We use only the best locally sourced ingredients. Visit us in cyberspace, call or just stop by and say hi - we promise to treat you like family (without making it weird).
Location
545 W 3900 S Suite A, Millcreek, UT 84123
