Victory Coffee

review star

No reviews yet

101 N 12th St

Unit 101

Tampa, FL 33602

Popular Items

Latte
Bacon, Egg & Cheese
Cold Brew

Coffee & Espresso Based Beverages

Victory Brew

Our classic hot brewed coffee

Cold Brew

Our delicious coffee, cold brewed for 18 hours

Cafe Au Lait

Hot coffee with steamed milk

Espresso

$2.75

Two shots of espresso

Americano

Espresso with water

Espresso Macchiato

$3.25

Two shots of espresso with a small amount of steamed milk foam

Cortado

$3.50

Two shots of espresso with an equal amount of steamed milk

Flat White

$3.75

Two ristretto shots of espresso with steamed milk and micro foam

Latte

Espresso with steamed milk and a dollop of foam

Cappuccino

Espresso with mostly foam and a bit of milk

Cafe Con Leche

Espresso, brown sugar, and scalded milk

Specialty Latte

Espresso, steamed milk, and our special blend of syrup

Lavender Honey Oat Milk Latte

Espresso, lavender and honey syrup, and steamed oat milk

Tea, Tea Lattes, & Non-Teas

Iced Tea

Cold brewed ice tea. Classic black, tropical green, or berry hibiscus

Mango Green Tea

Mango puree, lemon juice, and tropical green tea

Strawberry Moji Tea

Strawberry puree, lemon juice, and tropical green tea

Chai Tea Latte

Chai tea concentrate, a sprinkling of cinnamon, and milk

Dirty Chai Tea Latte

Chai tea concentrate, a sprinkling of cinnamon, milk, and a shot of espresso

Matcha Green Tea Latte

Lightly sweetened matcha powder with milk

Lavender London Fog

Lavender earl grey tea, lavender and vanilla syrup, and milk

Specialty Fog

Your choice of tea, sweetener, and milk

Bagged Tea

Bagged tea with hot water

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose leaf tea with hot water

Tea Bag

$1.00

A tea bag of your choice

Golden Milk

Golden milk powder, vanilla syrup, steamed in milk

Hot Chocolate

Mocha sauce, lightly sweetened with vanilla, and steamed milk

Milk

Milk

Ready to Drink

Kalo

$4.99

Hemp seltzers

Celcius

$3.50

Natural energy drink

Water Bottle

$2.79

Smart water bottle

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Natalie's Strawberry Lemonade

Natalie's Orange Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Natalie's Orange Juice

Natalie's Orange Mango Juice

$4.00Out of stock

Natalie's Orange Mango Juice

221 Kombucha

$4.80

Kombucha

Min's Matcha Peach

$4.89

Min's Matcha Green Tea drinks

Coke

$2.86

Coke, Sprite, or Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.86

Sprite

$2.86

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Egg and cheese on your choice of bread

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$9.50

Bacon, egg, and cheese on your choice of bread

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$8.50

Ham, egg, and cheese on your choice of bread

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$8.50

Sausage, egg, and cheese on your choice of bread

Turkey, Egg & Cheese

$9.50

Turkey, egg, and cheese on your choice of bread

Wraps & Sandwiches

Spinach and Feta Wrap

$8.00

Spinach, feta, pesto roasted tomatoes, lemon viniagrette in a garlic and herb wrap

Southwest Wrap

$8.00

Half an avocado, black bean and corn relish, cheddar cheese, sriracha, and egg in a garlic and herb wrap

Loxie Bagel

$8.50

Housemade smoked salmon and cream cheese spread on a toasted bagel with tomato, cucumber, and mixed greens

Chicken Salad Sandwich (a la carte)

$9.50

Chicken Salad on a toasted croissant, tomato, and mixed greens

Turkey Cheddar (a la carte)

$10.00

Toasted croissant, chipotle mayo, turkey, cheddar, tomato, and mixed greens

BALT (a la carte)

$9.50

Bacon, tomato, mixed greens, and avocado on cuban bread

Tomato Mozzarella

$9.50

Tomato, Pesto, Mozzarella, and balsamic glaze on pressed cuban bread

Ham & Gruyere

$9.50

Ham, gruyere, mustard, and pickles on pressed cuban bread

Bacon & Cheddar

$9.50

Bacon, cheddar cheese, on pressed cuban bread

Baked Goods & Snacks

Muffin

$3.25

Blueberry, Chocolate, or Apple Pecan muffin

Bagel

$2.75

Croissant

$3.50

Cuban Toast

$3.00

Banana

$1.50

Organic fresh banana

Apple

$1.50

Organic fresh apple

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Kettle cooked chips

RA Cookie

$4.50

RA Stuffed Cookie

$8.00

RA Brownie

$10.00

RA Mega Cookie

$11.00

Coffee Cake

$3.75

Iced Lemon Loaf

$3.75

Choc Chip Cookie

$3.00

Sides & Extras

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Side Ketchup

Side Mustard

Side Sriracha

Side Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Strawberry Jam

$0.50

Side Chive Cream Cheese

$1.50

Side Plain Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side Loxie Spread

$2.00

Extra Cheese

$1.50

Extra Egg

$2.00

Extra Meat

$2.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

A local coffee shop serving fantastic coffee, tea, and scratch-made food since 2012!

Location

101 N 12th St, Unit 101, Tampa, FL 33602

Directions

