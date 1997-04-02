Bars & Lounges
Victory Restaurant & Lounge Washington, D.C.
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Our menu consists of elevated comfort foods that will leave you wanting more. Our restaurant is designed with indoor and outdoor seating that includes large booths, perfect for sharing a meal with friends and family. Whether you’re looking for a perfect date night spot on a Wednesday, or an energetic weekend brunch to enjoy drinks and hookah with friends, Victory is ready to serve you.
2005 14th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018
