Victory Restaurant & Lounge Washington, D.C.

review star

No reviews yet

2005 14th Street Northeast

Washington, DC 20018

Popular Items

Pan-Seared Salmon & Crab
Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls
Chimichurri Lamb Chops

Appetizers

Crab Fries with Old Bay Aioli

$21.00

Fried Wings

$20.00

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

$20.00

Thai Chili Jerk Wings

$20.00

Victory Shrimp

$21.00

Crab Cake Egg Rolls

$14.00Out of stock

Calamari App Special

$18.00

Dinner

Pan-Seared Salmon & Crab

$42.00

Served over Curry French Green Beans and White Rice & Topped with a Crab Creole Cream Sauce (Contains eggs, white onions and bean sprouts)

Shrimp & Lobster Alfredo Pasta

$42.00

Cajun Alfredo Sauce with Asparagus tips & Sun-Dried Tomatoes

Lobster Fried Rice

$42.00

Lobster Fried Rice finished with a Deep Fried Lobster Tail and a Cajun Aioli (Contains eggs, white onions and bean sprouts)

Veggie Fried Rice

$26.00

12oz. Ribeye

$52.00

Chimichurri Lamb Chops

$50.00

Oven roasted chicken

$32.00

Victory Burger Dinner Special

$12.00Out of stock

App special

$18.00Out of stock

Salads

The V Caesar

$20.00Out of stock

Victory Salad

$16.00

Sides

Victory 5-Cheese Macaroni & Cheese

$16.00

Seafood Macaroni & Cheese

$26.00

Hand-Cut Truffle Fries

$14.00

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Sautéed Asparagus

$14.00

Curry French Green Beans

$14.00

Hand-Cut Fries

$8.00

Spinach Rice

$8.00

Side lobster tail

$24.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$14.00

Collard Greens

$10.00

Side Chicken Breast

$15.00

Broccolini

$12.00Out of stock

Dessert

Scoop of Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Peach Cobbler Egg Roll

$12.00

Sauces

Blue Cheese

Caesar Dressing

$2.00

Cajun Aioli

$2.00

Champagne Syrup

$2.00

Cilantro lime

$2.00

Crab Creole Sauce

$8.00

Extra Aioli Sauce

$2.00

Extra Mambo Sauce

$2.00

Extra spicy mayo

$2.00

Henny Anglaise

$2.00

Hot Sauce

Lemon Vinaigrette

$2.00Out of stock

Lobster Pasta Sauce

$8.00

No Sauce

Ranch

$2.00

Thai Chili Sauce

$2.00

Specialty Cocktails

Henny Fresh

$20.00

Hennessy, Fresh Squeezed Strawberry Lemonade, Garnished with Strawberries

Memory Lane

$18.00

Patron Reposado, Patron Citronge Orange, Fresh Pineapple

Smokey Lemonade

$18.00

The Refresher

$16.00

The Rico

$20.00

Remy VSOP, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer

Victory Dance

$20.00

Casamigos Reposado, Fresh lime juice, Agave Nectar, Fresh grapefruit juice, topped with a lime

Victory half and half

$16.00

42 Sidecar

$54.00

Classic Cocktails

Classic Martini

$15.00

Belvedere Vodka, Dry Vermouth, garnished with a lemon twist

Dusse Sidecar

$18.00

D’Usse with Triple Sec, Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice, Garnished with an Orange twist (Sugar Rim optional)

Henny Sidecar

$18.00

Hennessy VS with Triple Sec, Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice, Garnished with an Orange twist (Sugar Rim optional)

Classic Mojito

$15.00

Bacardi Superior, Fresh lime juice, Mint, Simple Syrup, Topped with Club Soda

Dragonberry Mojito

$16.00

Mango Mojito

$16.00

Pineapple Mojito

$16.00

Strawberry Mojito

$16.00

Lemon Drop

$16.00

Sour Apple Lemon Drop

$17.00

Watermelon Lemon Drop

$17.00

Old Fashioned

$15.00

Larceny Bourbon, Simple Syrup, Angostura Bitters with orange peel

Victo-Rita

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco, Fresh Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Garnished with a Lime Wedge (Salt rim optional)

Spicy Victo-Rita

$16.00

Jalapeno Tequila Margarita

Long Island

$16.00

Vodka, Rum, Gin, Tequila, Triple Sec, Sweet & Sour Mix, Cola, and Lemon

Top Shelf Long Island

$20.00

Moscow Mule

$15.00

Vodka, Ginger Beer, Lime Juice

French 75

$15.00

Sparkling Wine, Gin, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup

French Connection

$20.00Out of stock

Cognac & Amaretto

Beer/Cider

Corona

$8.00Out of stock

DC Brau IPA

$8.00Out of stock

El Sully

$8.00

Heineken

$8.00

Stella

$8.00Out of stock

Original Sin Hard Cider

$8.00

Blackberry Cider (Black Widow)

$8.00

Passionfruit Cider (Brighter Times)

$8.00

Original Sin Pear Cider

$8.00

Original Sin Pineapple Cider

$8.00

Corona Bucket

$35.00Out of stock

El Sully Bucket

$35.00

Original Sin Cider Bucket

$35.00

BIRTHDAY BOTTLE

BIRTHDAY GOLD BRUT

$50.00

BIRTHDAY ROSE

$50.00

BIRTHDAY SILVER SEMI SWEET

$50.00

SANGRIA

Casa Blanca SANGRIA

$20.00Out of stock

Aunt Ruby SANGRIA

$20.00Out of stock

Remy Rose SANGRIA

$20.00Out of stock

SANGRIA FLIGHT

$20.00Out of stock

Specials

Heineken

$6.00

Bacardi & Coke

$9.00

Patron

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

BRW FOOD Specials

BRW Ceasar salad

Out of stock

BRW V Shrimp

Out of stock

BRW Roasted chicken

Out of stock

BRW Blackened salmon

Out of stock

BRW bread pudding

Out of stock

RW PREFIX

$65.00Out of stock

BRW DRINK specials

BRW 3oz whispering angel Rose

BRW 6oz BGM Red blend

BRW 6oz seeker Sauv Blanc

BRW 3oz Edelhiess sweet red

Patron silver dinner welcome

patron repo victory dance

patron sherry OF

patron sherry cobbler

Late Night

Baked Brown Butter Peach Cobbler

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Catfish

$15.00

Fried Wings

$20.00

Hand-Cut Fries

$8.00

Hand-Cut Truffle Fries

$14.00

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

$20.00

Victory Shrimp

$21.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Our menu consists of elevated comfort foods that will leave you wanting more. Our restaurant is designed with indoor and outdoor seating that includes large booths, perfect for sharing a meal with friends and family. Whether you’re looking for a perfect date night spot on a Wednesday, or an energetic weekend brunch to enjoy drinks and hookah with friends, Victory is ready to serve you.

2005 14th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20018

