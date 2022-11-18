Restaurant header imageView gallery

Piner and Coffey To Go / Victory House

310 Reviews

$$

3215 Coffey Lane

Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

8 pc. Boneless Wings
Flatbread - Pepperoni
Daily Special

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50

BTL Water

$2.00

Choc Milk

$2.00Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$1.50

K Cranberry

$1.50

K OJ

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$1.50

Mt. Dew

$2.50

Mug Root Beer

$2.50

OJ

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

RED BULL

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Water Pitcher to-go

$2.00

Coffee & Tea

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee - Regular

$3.00

Coffee - De-Caf

$3.00Out of stock

Appetizers

10 pc. Chicken Wings

$16.00

14 pc. BONELESS Wings

$16.00

20 pc. Chicken Wings

$29.00

24 pc. Boneless Wings

$29.00

5 pc. Chicken Wings

$10.00

8 pc. Boneless Wings

$10.00

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Epic Charcuterie

$12.00

Nachos

$16.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Extra Bread For Dip $

$2.00

Tempura Shrimp

$12.00

Tempura Vegetables

$10.00

Epic Cheesy Fries

$9.00

Chips & Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Burgers

Classic burger

$16.00

Topped with hour choice of cheese and a side of fries.

Double Smoked Burger

$18.00

With smoked bacon and cheddar and a side of fries.

Spicy Calif. Burger

$17.00

Western Burger

$18.00

Desserts

Apple Tart w/ Ice Cream

$8.00

Extreme Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream - 1 Scoop

$3.00

Ice Cream - 2 Scoops

$4.00

Cream Filled Churro Bites

$8.00

Entrees

Veggie Pasta

$15.00

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$15.00

Shrimp Scampi

$18.00

Chicken Fettucine

$18.00

Fajita - Veggie

$18.00

Fajita - Asada

$20.00

Fajita - Chicken

$20.00

Fajita - Shrimp

$20.00

Kids Menu (new)

APPLE SAUCE

$1.00Out of stock

Chicken Nuggets

$7.00

K Chees Pizza

$7.00

K Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$7.00

Thick sourdough toast, American cheese and fries.

K Mac & Cheese

$7.00

K Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

kids apple juice

$3.00

kids burger w/ fries

$7.00

kids cheeseburger w/ fries

$7.00

kids choc. milk

$3.00Out of stock

kids milk

$3.00

kids orange juice

$3.00

Kids Spaghetti

$7.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.00

Pizzas

Flatbread - Margherita

$12.00

Olive Oil, garlic, basil, tomato and mozzarella cheese

Flatbread - Pepperoni

$10.00

Pepperoni and mozzarella cheese

Flatbread - BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Flatbread - Cheese

$9.00

Flatbread - Combination

$12.00

Flatbread - Creamy Pesto Chicken

$13.00

Mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

Flatbread - Hawaiian

$12.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side VH house salad

$6.00

V.H. Salad

$11.00

Asian Salad

$10.00

Asian Salad - Chicken

$16.00

Sandwiches & Lunch Items

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Clubhouse

$17.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Sliders

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Grilled Cheese

$16.00

French Dip

$18.00

Buffalo Fried Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Sides

Chip Refill $

$1.50

Side Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Side Chips and Guac

$8.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Garlic Fries

$6.00

Side Guacamole (4 oz.)

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Veggies

$6.00

Soups

Tomato Bisque

$10.00

Tomato Bisque w/ half grilled cheese

$15.00

Chicken Posole Verde

$15.00

Specials

Daily Special

$12.00

Taco Tuesday Special

$9.00Out of stock

Additions - Extras (Copy)

$ Asada (5 oz.)

$4.00

$ Avocado (1/2)

$1.00

$ Bacon (2 slices)

$2.00

$ Balsamic Vin.

$0.50

$ Beer Cheese

$1.00

$ Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

$ Burger Patty (4oz)

$4.00

$ Caesar Dressing

$0.50

$ Carrot Sticks

$0.25

$ Celery Sticks

$0.25

$ Cheese

$0.50

$ Chicken (5 oz.)

$4.00

$ Cilantro Lime Vin.

$0.50

$ Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

$ Country Gravy

$0.75

$ Crispy Onions

$0.50

$ Guacamole sauce

$1.00

$ Jalapenos - Fresh

$0.50

$ Jicama Salsa

$0.75

$ Ortega Chili

$0.50

$ Ranch Dresing

$0.50

$ Red Onion - sliced

$0.25

$ Salsa

$0.50

$ Shrimp

$5.00

$ Side Naan Bread

$2.00

$ Sour Cream

$0.50

$ Tomatoes - Sliced

$0.50

$ Wing Sauce

$0.25

Chips

$2.00

$ Add Egg

$0.50

Chips $

$2.00

ESPRESSO (Copy)

AMERICANO

$4.00+

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50+

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$5.50+

ESPRESSO

$2.50+

ICED AMERICANO

$4.00+

ICED CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$6.25+

ICED LATTE

$5.00+

ICED MOCHA

$6.50+

ICED WHITE MOCHA

$6.50+

LATTE

$4.50+

MOCHA

$5.50+

WHITE MOCHA

$5.50+

FOOD (Copy)

APPLE SAUCE

$1.25

Biscotti

$1.75

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

CAKE POP

$2.25

Chewy Marshmallow Bar

$3.00

Coffee Cake Loaf

$4.00

Chocolate Banana Loaf Cake

$4.00

Cinnamon Sugar Pita Chips

$1.75

Maui Onion Potato Chips

$1.75

Funky Fusion Potato Chips

$1.75

GRANDMA'S COOKIES

$1.25

Sour Patch Kids

$2.75Out of stock

Iced Pumpkin Swirl Loaf Cake

$4.00

Bannana Nut Muffin

$4.00

Mesquite BBQ Potato Chips

$1.75

Oreos

$3.50

Chocolate Banana Loaf

$4.00

Iced Lemon Loaf Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Coffee Cake Loaf

$4.00

Po Boy Sandwhich

$5.00Out of stock

Salted Caramel Cookie

$3.50

SAUSAGE & EGG BURRITO

$6.25

SAUSAGE & EGG MUFFIN

$5.25

Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn

$2.25

STRING CHEESE

$1.25

Yogurt Parfait

$5.00Out of stock

OTHER (Copy)

Paper Cup

$0.40

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

Chai Latte

$5.00+

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.25+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50+

ICED LEMONADE

$4.50+

Apple Juice

$3.50

Naked Juice - Straw Banana

$4.00

Naked Juice - Mighty Mango

$4.00

Naked Juice Blue Machine

$4.00

Apple Cider

$3.00

WHITE HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.50+

Cup of Water

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3215 Coffey Lane, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Directions

Gallery
Victory House image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fruta - Santa Rosa Piner/Marlow
orange starNo Reviews
3080 Marlow Rd Suite A-1 Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings Santa Rosa - Santa Rosa
orange starNo Reviews
342 Coddingtown Center Santa Rosa, CA 94501
View restaurantnext
Sea Noodle Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,110
286 Coddingtown Center Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Mombo's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1880 B Mendocino ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Cozy Plum Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,308
1899 Mendocino Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
SOCO MacHaus (Ghost Kitchen)
orange starNo Reviews
1229 North Dutton Avenue Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa

Russian River Brewing
orange star4.0 • 3,251
725 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Franchetti's Gasthaus - ParkPointBusiness Park
orange star4.4 • 2,222
1229 N Dutton Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000533 - Mendocino Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 1,587
2360 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurantnext
Union Hotel Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,458
280 Mission Blvd. Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Belly Left Coast - 523 4th st
orange star4.2 • 1,421
523 4th st Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Cozy Plum Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,308
1899 Mendocino Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Rosa
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Healdsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston